Fantasy Football Week 2: Marshawn Lynch top running back, Tom Brady bounceback expected in rankings

On a usual week, I'll review our trio of expert's rankings on Tuesday morning, giving you the first look at what Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings expect for the upcoming week.

However, as we continue to deal with the lingering effects Hurricane Irma has left on us here in South Florida Bulls , schedules had to get moved around a bit, and I just couldn't get to this Tuesday. But, we couldn't go into the week without taking a dive into these guy's rankings, so I'm going to change things up. Typically, I ask Jamey, Dave, and Heath (Javeath? I'm working on an easier way to say this to save some keystrokes) a series of questions about their rankings for the week: "Who moved up/down/left altogether/etc."

This week, I'm going to eschew their thoughts, and just give you mine. I'm going to go through each of the four skill positions, looking for notable risers and fallers, and other things that catch my eye.

If you want kicker or DST streaming options, check out Heath's Week 2 options here. If you're still looking to make additions to your roster, Jamey's look at the Waiver Wire can be found here. And, last but not least, don't be afraid to make a trade in Week 2 with Dave's trade values chart.

And now, to the rankings!

Standard: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

PPR: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Week 2 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Aaron Rodgers GB (at ATL) Aaron Rodgers GB (at ATL) Aaron Rodgers GB (at ATL) 2 Drew Brees NO (vs NE) Matt Ryan ATL (vs GB) Drew Brees NO (vs NE) 3 Tom Brady NE (at NO) Tom Brady NE (at NO) Tom Brady NE (at NO) 4 Matt Ryan ATL (vs GB) Derek Carr OAK (vs NYJ) Russell Wilson SEA (vs SF) 5 Derek Carr OAK (vs NYJ) Russell Wilson SEA (vs SF) Cam Newton CAR (vs BUF) 6 Russell Wilson SEA (vs SF) Philip Rivers LAC (vs MIA) Derek Carr OAK (vs NYJ) 7 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs MIN) Drew Brees NO (vs NE) Matt Ryan ATL (vs GB) 8 Jameis Winston TB (vs CHI) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs MIN) Marcus Mariota TEN (at JAC) 9 Philip Rivers LAC (vs MIA) Cam Newton CAR (vs BUF) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs MIN) 10 Cam Newton CAR (vs BUF) Marcus Mariota TEN (at JAC) Carson Palmer ARI (at IND) 11 Carson Wentz PHI (at KC) Jameis Winston TB (vs CHI) Kirk Cousins WAS (at LAR) 12 Carson Palmer ARI (at IND) Kirk Cousins WAS (at LAR) Philip Rivers LAC (vs MIA)

First out of the top-12… Jamey: Alex Smith , Kirk Cousins, Sam Bradford ; Dave: Carson Wentz, Carson Palmer, Matthew Stafford ; Heath: Wentz, Jameis Winston, Bradford



Jamey: , Kirk Cousins, ; Dave: Carson Wentz, Carson Palmer, ; Heath: Wentz, Jameis Winston, Bradford Bounceback Alert: Worried about disappointing openers for Brees and Brady? Breath easy, as only Dave has one of them outside of his top-three. Start both without concern in what should be a high-scoring matchup. Nobody is too concerned about Russell Wilson's struggles in Week 1 either. A matchup against the San Francisco 49ers helps, as nobody buys San Francisco's solid showing in Week 1.

Worried about disappointing openers for Brees and Brady? Breath easy, as only Dave has one of them outside of his top-three. Start both without concern in what should be a high-scoring matchup. Nobody is too concerned about Russell Wilson's struggles in Week 1 either. A matchup against the helps, as nobody buys San Francisco's solid showing in Week 1. Outside the top-12: Jamey buys Jared Goff's solid Week 1 more than the other two, placing him solidly inside of the top-20 against Washington.



Jamey buys Jared Goff's solid Week 1 more than the other two, placing him solidly inside of the top-20 against Washington. Bench alert: Dak Prescott 's matchup against the Denver Broncos makes him a tough option to trust. Steer clear for this week.



Week 2 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NYJ) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at DEN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs MIN) 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at DEN) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NYJ) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs MIA) 3 LeSean McCoy BUF (at CAR) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs MIN) Todd Gurley LAR (vs WAS) 4 Melvin Gordon LAC (vs MIA) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs MIA) Jay Ajayi MIA (at LAC) 5 Kareem Hunt KC (vs PHI) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs TEN) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at DEN) 6 Jay Ajayi MIA (at LAC) Todd Gurley LAR (vs WAS) LeSean McCoy BUF (at CAR) 7 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs MIN) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs GB) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs GB) 8 Devonta Freeman ATL (vs GB) Terrance West BAL (vs CLE) Ty Montgomery GB (at ATL) 9 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs TEN) LeSean McCoy BUF (at CAR) DeMarco Murray TEN (at JAC) 10 Ty Montgomery GB (at ATL) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PHI) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs TEN) 11 Lamar Miller HOU (at CIN) DeMarco Murray TEN (at JAC) Dalvin Cook MIN (at PIT) 12 Terrance West BAL (vs CLE) Ty Montgomery GB (at ATL) Kareem Hunt KC (vs PHI) 13 Todd Gurley LAR (vs WAS) Jay Ajayi MIA (at LAC) Jordan Howard CHI (at TB) 14 Mike Gillislee NE (at NO) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs BUF) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NYJ) 15 DeMarco Murray TEN (at JAC) Jordan Howard CHI (at TB) Lamar Miller HOU (at CIN) 16 C.J. Anderson DEN (vs DAL) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs DAL) Mike Gillislee NE (at NO) 17 Dalvin Cook MIN (at PIT) Lamar Miller HOU (at CIN) Terrance West BAL (vs CLE) 18 Jordan Howard CHI (at TB) Mike Gillislee NE (at NO) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs DAL) 19 Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs BUF) Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs CHI) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at BAL) 20 Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs CHI) Mark Ingram NO (vs NE) Jacquizz Rodgers TB (vs CHI) 21 Kerwynn Williams ARI (at IND) Kerwynn Williams ARI (at IND) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs BUF) 22 Mark Ingram NO (vs NE) Dalvin Cook MIN (at PIT) Carlos Hyde SF (at SEA) 23 Thomas Rawls SEA (vs SF) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at BAL) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs BUF) 24 Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs BUF) LeGarrette Blount PHI (at KC) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs GB)

First out of top-24… Jamey: Tarik Cohen , Isaiah Crowell, Bilal Powell ; Dave: Cohen, Javorius Allen , Jeremy Hill ; Heath: Powell, Rob Kelley , Mark Ingram



Jamey: , Isaiah Crowell, ; Dave: Cohen, , ; Heath: Powell, , Mark Ingram Wait… WHO is No. 1??? After an offseason downplaying Marshawn Lynch's upside, Jamey has him No. 1 for a matchup against the New York Jets . Dave has him second! Heath, ever the contrarian, doubles down on his preseason expectations, moving Lynch up to just 14th despite the juicy matchup. My concern? The Oakland Raiders won't want to put unnecessary mileage on Lynch's body, and this game could be over by the end of the first quarter. It could be a Jalen Richard/Deandre Washington game by halftime.



After an offseason downplaying Marshawn Lynch's upside, Jamey has him No. 1 for a matchup against the . Dave has him second! Heath, ever the contrarian, doubles down on his preseason expectations, moving Lynch up to just 14th despite the juicy matchup. My concern? The won't want to put unnecessary mileage on Lynch's body, and this game could be over by the end of the first quarter. It could be a Jalen Richard/Deandre Washington game by halftime. Rookie watch: Jamey has Kareem Hunt in the top-5, with two other rookies coming in the top-24; Heath and Dave are a little more bearish, but still consider him an RBI for this week.



Jamey has Kareem Hunt in the top-5, with two other rookies coming in the top-24; Heath and Dave are a little more bearish, but still consider him an RBI for this week. Value plays: Terrance West, Jacquizz Rodgers, LeGarrette Blount, and Kerwynn were all dirt-cheap on Draft Day, and all are viewed as solid starting options for the week.



Week 2 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Julio Jones ATL (vs GB) Julio Jones ATL (vs GB) Antonio Brown PIT (vs MIN) 2 Mike Evans TB (vs CHI) Odell Beckham NYG (vs DET) Julio Jones ATL (vs GB) 3 Antonio Brown PIT (vs MIN) Jordy Nelson GB (at ATL) A.J. Green CIN (vs HOU) 4 Odell Beckham NYG (vs DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CHI) Mike Evans TB (vs CHI) 5 Jordy Nelson GB (at ATL) Brandin Cooks NE (at NO) Amari Cooper OAK (vs NYJ) 6 A.J. Green CIN (vs HOU) Antonio Brown PIT (vs MIN) Jordy Nelson GB (at ATL) 7 Brandin Cooks NE (at NO) Amari Cooper OAK (vs NYJ) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at CIN) 8 Keenan Allen LAC (vs MIA) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs SF) Michael Thomas NO (vs NE) 9 Amari Cooper OAK (vs NYJ) A.J. Green CIN (vs HOU) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs SF) 10 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs SF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PHI) Odell Beckham NYG (vs DET) 11 Michael Thomas NO (vs NE) Terrelle Pryor WAS (at LAR) Brandin Cooks NE (at NO) 12 Stefon Diggs MIN (at PIT) Keenan Allen LAC (vs MIA) Terrelle Pryor WAS (at LAR) 13 Tyreek Hill KC (vs PHI) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs NYJ) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at IND) 14 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at CIN) Martavis Bryant PIT (vs MIN) Stefon Diggs MIN (at PIT) 15 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at IND) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs DAL) Keenan Allen LAC (vs MIA) 16 Michael Crabtree OAK (vs NYJ) Michael Thomas NO (vs NE) Golden Tate DET (at NYG) 17 Golden Tate DET (at NYG) Davante Adams GB (at ATL) Tyreek Hill KC (vs PHI) 18 Martavis Bryant PIT (vs MIN) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at IND) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs DAL) 19 Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs DAL) Stefon Diggs MIN (at PIT) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs NYJ) 20 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at KC) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at KC) Dez Bryant DAL (at DEN) 21 Terrelle Pryor WAS (at LAR) Tyrell Williams LAC (vs MIA) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs ARI) 22 Davante Adams GB (at ATL) Golden Tate DET (at NYG) Davante Adams GB (at ATL) 23 Jeremy Maclin BAL (vs CLE) DeSean Jackson TB (vs CHI) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at KC) 24 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs BUF) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs BUF) John Brown ARI (at IND)

First out of the top-24… Jamey: Cooper Kupp , John Brown, Tyrell Williams; Dave: Jeremy Maclin, Corey Coleman , Adam Thielen ; Heath: Sammy Watkins , Kelvin Benjamin, Demaryius Thomas



Jamey: , John Brown, Tyrell Williams; Dave: Jeremy Maclin, , ; Heath: , Kelvin Benjamin, Demaryius Thomas Bad QB Watch: DeAndre Hopkins got the job done in Week 1, and Jamey has him 14th and Heath has him seventh as a result. Dave, on the other hand, remains very skeptical of Deshaun Watson on a short week, slotting Hopkins in at 32nd. It's bold, but it may not be unfair, especially with Adam Jones back from suspension this week.



DeAndre Hopkins got the job done in Week 1, and Jamey has him 14th and Heath has him seventh as a result. Dave, on the other hand, remains very skeptical of on a short week, slotting Hopkins in at 32nd. It's bold, but it may not be unfair, especially with back from suspension this week. If he plays… Odell Beckham is fourth and second for Jamey and Dave, respectively, while Heath has him 10th. I imagine he might be willing to move him up a few spots if we get promising practice reports, but there is still a chance he is used more as a decoy in his first game back. On the other hand, the New York Giants don't look like they can afford to play any games here.



Odell Beckham is fourth and second for Jamey and Dave, respectively, while Heath has him 10th. I imagine he might be willing to move him up a few spots if we get promising practice reports, but there is still a chance he is used more as a decoy in his first game back. On the other hand, the don't look like they can afford to play any games here. Buying the breakout: Stefon Diggs is No. 12 for Jamey, one spot ahead of Tyreek Hill. Hill is 10th for Dave, while both are considered top-20 options for all three.

Stefon Diggs is No. 12 for Jamey, one spot ahead of Tyreek Hill. Hill is 10th for Dave, while both are considered top-20 options for all three. Consider sitting…T.Y. Hilton. Maybe Jacoby Brissett will be better than Scott Tolzien , but as hard as it is to believe, it's not guaranteed. Add in a tough matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and Patrick Peterson , and Dave and Jamey don't even have him in the top-40!



Week 2 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (at NO) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NO) Rob Gronkowski NE (at NO) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (at KC) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs SF) Zach Ertz PHI (at KC) 3 Jimmy Graham SEA (vs SF) Zach Ertz PHI (at KC) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs SF) 4 Travis Kelce KC (vs PHI) Travis Kelce KC (vs PHI) Travis Kelce KC (vs PHI) 5 Greg Olsen CAR (vs BUF) Delanie Walker TEN (at JAC) Greg Olsen CAR (vs BUF) 6 Jordan Reed WAS (at LAR) Jordan Reed WAS (at LAR) Jordan Reed WAS (at LAR) 7 Kyle Rudolph MIN (at PIT) Greg Olsen CAR (vs BUF) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at PIT) 8 Delanie Walker TEN (at JAC) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at PIT) Delanie Walker TEN (at JAC) 9 Martellus Bennett GB (at ATL) Tyler Eifert CIN (vs HOU) Tyler Eifert CIN (vs HOU) 10 Tyler Eifert CIN (vs HOU) Martellus Bennett GB (at ATL) Charles Clay BUF (at CAR) 11 Cameron Brate TB (vs CHI) Charles Clay BUF (at CAR) Zach Miller CHI (at TB) 12 Coby Fleener NO (vs NE) Hunter Henry LAC (vs MIA) Eric Ebron DET (at NYG)