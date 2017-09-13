Fantasy Football Week 2: Marshawn Lynch top running back, Tom Brady bounceback expected in rankings
On a usual week, I'll review our trio of expert's rankings on Tuesday morning, giving you the first look at what Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings expect for the upcoming week.
However, as we continue to deal with the lingering effects Hurricane Irma has left on us here in South Florida Bulls , schedules had to get moved around a bit, and I just couldn't get to this Tuesday. But, we couldn't go into the week without taking a dive into these guy's rankings, so I'm going to change things up. Typically, I ask Jamey, Dave, and Heath (Javeath? I'm working on an easier way to say this to save some keystrokes) a series of questions about their rankings for the week: "Who moved up/down/left altogether/etc."
This week, I'm going to eschew their thoughts, and just give you mine. I'm going to go through each of the four skill positions, looking for notable risers and fallers, and other things that catch my eye.
If you want kicker or DST streaming options, check out Heath's Week 2 options here. If you're still looking to make additions to your roster, Jamey's look at the Waiver Wire can be found here. And, last but not least, don't be afraid to make a trade in Week 2 with Dave's trade values chart.
And now, to the rankings!
Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.
- First out of the top-12… Jamey:
Alex Smith
, Kirk Cousins,
Sam Bradford
; Dave: Carson Wentz, Carson Palmer,
Matthew Stafford
; Heath: Wentz, Jameis Winston, Bradford
- Bounceback Alert: Worried about disappointing openers for Brees and Brady? Breath easy, as only Dave has one of them outside of his top-three. Start both without concern in what should be a high-scoring matchup. Nobody is too concerned about Russell Wilson's struggles in Week 1 either. A matchup against the San Francisco 49ers helps, as nobody buys San Francisco's solid showing in Week 1.
- Outside the top-12: Jamey buys Jared Goff's solid Week 1 more than the other two, placing him solidly inside of the top-20 against Washington.
- Bench alert:
Dak Prescott
's matchup against the
Denver Broncos
makes him a tough option to trust. Steer clear for this week.
- First out of top-24… Jamey:
Tarik Cohen
, Isaiah Crowell,
Bilal Powell
; Dave: Cohen,
Javorius Allen
,
Jeremy Hill
; Heath: Powell,
Rob Kelley
, Mark Ingram
- Wait… WHO is No. 1??? After an offseason downplaying Marshawn Lynch's upside, Jamey has him No. 1 for a matchup against the
New York Jets
. Dave has him second! Heath, ever the contrarian, doubles down on his preseason expectations, moving Lynch up to just 14th despite the juicy matchup. My concern? The
Oakland Raiders
won't want to put unnecessary mileage on Lynch's body, and this game could be over by the end of the first quarter. It could be a Jalen Richard/Deandre Washington game by halftime.
- Rookie watch: Jamey has Kareem Hunt in the top-5, with two other rookies coming in the top-24; Heath and Dave are a little more bearish, but still consider him an RBI for this week.
- Value plays: Terrance West, Jacquizz Rodgers, LeGarrette Blount, and Kerwynn were all dirt-cheap on Draft Day, and all are viewed as solid starting options for the week.
- First out of the top-24… Jamey:
Cooper Kupp
, John Brown, Tyrell Williams; Dave: Jeremy Maclin,
Corey Coleman
,
Adam Thielen
; Heath:
Sammy Watkins
, Kelvin Benjamin, Demaryius Thomas
- Bad QB Watch: DeAndre Hopkins got the job done in Week 1, and Jamey has him 14th and Heath has him seventh as a result. Dave, on the other hand, remains very skeptical of
Deshaun Watson
on a short week, slotting Hopkins in at 32nd. It's bold, but it may not be unfair, especially with
Adam Jones
back from suspension this week.
- If he plays… Odell Beckham is fourth and second for Jamey and Dave, respectively, while Heath has him 10th. I imagine he might be willing to move him up a few spots if we get promising practice reports, but there is still a chance he is used more as a decoy in his first game back. On the other hand, the
New York Giants
don't look like they can afford to play any games here.
- Buying the breakout: Stefon Diggs is No. 12 for Jamey, one spot ahead of Tyreek Hill. Hill is 10th for Dave, while both are considered top-20 options for all three.
- Consider sitting…T.Y. Hilton. Maybe
Jacoby Brissett
will be better than
Scott Tolzien
, but as hard as it is to believe, it's not guaranteed. Add in a tough matchup against the
Arizona Cardinals
and
Patrick Peterson
, and Dave and Jamey don't even have him in the top-40!
- First outside the top-12… Jamey: Charles Clay,
Jason Witten
, Hunter Henry; Dave: Cameron Brate, Coby Fleener,
Jared Cook
; Heath: Martellus Bennett,
Austin Hooper
, Jared Cook
- Not buying the breakout: Austin Hooper opened a lot of eyes with his huge performance in Week 1, but he had just two targets in the game. There's plenty of potential here, as he showed Sunday, but it's not clear he has carved out a reliable role in this offense yet.
- Panic time? Hunter Henry was everyone's favorite breakout at tight end coming into the season, but he ran well behind
Antonio Gates
in Week 1, logging 15 fewer snaps. Expectations are tempered, though he remains a viable long-term play if he pushed Gates for playing time.
-
