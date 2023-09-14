chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.
If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my weekly In-Season Projected Strength of Schedule (PSoS) rankings on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Thu, Sep 14 at 8:15 pm ET •
PHI -6, O/U 49.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins5.9Jalen Hurts9.3
Alexander Mattison6.6D'Andre Swift5.8
Justin Jefferson9.4Rashaad Penny5.4
Jordan Addison6.9Boston Scott3.2
K.J. Osborn4.4DeVonta Smith9.1
T.J. Hockenson7.3A.J. Brown9.3
Vikings DST 2.9Dallas Goedert7.6


Eagles DST 8.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -1, O/U 40.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love5.4Desmond Ridder3.3
Aaron Jones8.6Bijan Robinson8.8
A.J. Dillon4.0Tyler Allgeier4.6
Romeo Doubs6.5Drake London5.5
Jayden Reed3.4Kyle Pitts6.8
Luke Musgrave5.8Falcons DST 5.8
Packers DST 7.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -8.5, O/U 47
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)Bills RTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo3.9Josh Allen9.6
Josh Jacobs8.4James Cook5.7
Davante Adams8.7Damien Harris4.1
Raiders DST 3.2Stefon Diggs9.8


Gabe Davis6.8


Dalton Kincaid5.6


Dawson Knox3.8


Bills DST 8.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -3.5, O/U 46.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson7.2Joe Burrow8.5
Gus Edwards5.9Joe Mixon7.9
Zay Flowers7.0Ja'Marr Chase9.5
Rashod Bateman5.1Tee Higgins8.1
Odell Beckham Jr.5.3Tyler Boyd3.8
Ravens DST 6.4Bengals DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -5.5, O/U 47
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith6.6Jared Goff6.8
Kenneth Walker III7.5Jahmyr Gibbs7.2
Zach Charbonnet3.1David Montgomery7.3
DK Metcalf8.6Amon-Ra St. Brown9.0
Tyler Lockett7.7Josh Reynolds5.6
Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.7Sam LaPorta5.7
Seahawks DST 4.2Lions DST 6.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -1, O/U 39
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Anthony Richardson7.0C.J. Stroud3.0
Zack Moss4.9Dameon Pierce7.7
Deon Jackson2.0Nico Collins7.1
Michael Pittman6.1Robert Woods3.2
Josh Downs2.5Nathaniel Dell2.9
Colts DST 5.2Dalton Schultz2.4


Texans DST 4.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +3.5, O/U 51
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.4Trevor Lawrence8.1
Isiah Pacheco5.6Travis Etienne7.8
Jerick McKinnon3.4Tank Bigsby4.5
Kadarius Toney5.2Calvin Ridley9.2
Skyy Moore4.2Christian Kirk6.6
Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.5Zay Jones4.0
Rashee Rice4.1Evan Engram6.9
Chiefs DST 5.4Jaguars DST 3.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 40.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields6.9Baker Mayfield4.6
Khalil Herbert5.5Rachaad White6.8
Roschon Johnson3.7Mike Evans7.9
D.J. Moore7.6Chris Godwin7.5
Darnell Mooney4.9Buccaneers DST 9.0
Cole Kmet4.6

Bears DST 4.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Sep 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +3, O/U 45
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.9Ryan Tannehill3.8
Austin Ekeler9.5Derrick Henry9.4
Joshua Kelley3.6Tyjae Spears3.8
Keenan Allen7.2DeAndre Hopkins7.3
Mike Williams6.7Treylon Burks4.6
Gerald Everett3.2Titans DST 5.0
Chargers DST 5.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Sep 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +4.5, O/U 39.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones6.3Joshua Dobbs1.8
Saquon Barkley9.0James Conner7.4
Darius Slayton3.0Marquise Brown5.7
Darren Waller7.7Rondale Moore3.1
Giants DST 9.2Zach Ertz4.0


Cardinals DST 4.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Sep 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR +7.5, O/U 44.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy5.5Matthew Stafford4.7
Christian McCaffrey9.9Kyren Williams4.2
Brandon Aiyuk8.4Cam Akers3.9
Deebo Samuel8.0Puka Nacua6.3
George Kittle7.4Tutu Atwell5.4
49ers DST 9.5Van Jefferson3.3


Tyler Higbee4.2


Rams DST 2.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Sep 17 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL -9, O/U 38
JetsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson3.2Dak Prescott5.8
Breece Hall6.1Tony Pollard8.7
Dalvin Cook4.3CeeDee Lamb8.8
Garrett Wilson6.4Brandin Cooks4.3
Jets DST 7.5Jake Ferguson4.7


Cowboys DST 9.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 17 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -3.5, O/U 39
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Howell5.0Russell Wilson5.1
Antonio Gibson4.4Javonte Williams7.0
Brian Robinson Jr.4.7Samaje Perine4.8
Jahan Dotson7.4Courtland Sutton5.8
Terry McLaurin6.0Marvin Mims1.9
Curtis Samuel3.5Broncos DST 6.0
Logan Thomas3.4

Commanders DST 7.4

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 17 at 8:20 pm ET •
NE +3, O/U 46.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa9.0Mac Jones4.5
Raheem Mostert6.5Rhamondre Stevenson8.3
Tyreek Hill9.7Ezekiel Elliott3.5
Jaylen Waddle8.5JuJu Smith-Schuster3.6
Dolphins DST 6.2Kendrick Bourne3.7


Hunter Henry5.0


Patriots DST 4.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Carolina Panthers
Mon, Sep 18 at 7:15 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 39.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.6Bryce Young2.8
Jamaal Williams7.1Miles Sanders7.6
Chris Olave9.6Adam Thielen3.9
Michael Thomas6.2Hayden Hurst5.9
Rashid Shaheed5.0Panthers DST 3.3
Juwan Johnson3.6

Taysom Hill4.8

Saints DST 9.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mon, Sep 18 at 8:15 pm ET •
PIT +2.5, O/U 38.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Deshaun Watson6.5Kenny Pickett3.6
Nick Chubb9.6Najee Harris6.7
Amari Cooper7.8Jaylen Warren3.3
Elijah Moore4.8George Pickens5.9
David Njoku6.6Allen Robinson2.8
Browns DST 8.8Pat Freiermuth6.4


Steelers DST 6.8