All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start.



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Kirk Cousins 5.9 Jalen Hurts 9.3 Alexander Mattison 6.6 D'Andre Swift 5.8 Justin Jefferson 9.4 Rashaad Penny 5.4 Jordan Addison 6.9 Boston Scott 3.2 K.J. Osborn 4.4 DeVonta Smith 9.1 T.J. Hockenson 7.3 A.J. Brown 9.3 Vikings DST 2.9 Dallas Goedert 7.6



Eagles DST 8.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Jordan Love 5.4 Desmond Ridder 3.3 Aaron Jones 8.6 Bijan Robinson 8.8 A.J. Dillon 4.0 Tyler Allgeier 4.6 Romeo Doubs 6.5 Drake London 5.5 Jayden Reed 3.4 Kyle Pitts 6.8 Luke Musgrave 5.8 Falcons DST 5.8 Packers DST 7.3





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Jimmy Garoppolo 3.9 Josh Allen 9.6 Josh Jacobs 8.4 James Cook 5.7 Davante Adams 8.7 Damien Harris 4.1 Raiders DST 3.2 Stefon Diggs 9.8



Gabe Davis 6.8



Dalton Kincaid 5.6



Dawson Knox 3.8



Bills DST 8.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Lamar Jackson 7.2 Joe Burrow 8.5 Gus Edwards 5.9 Joe Mixon 7.9 Zay Flowers 7.0 Ja'Marr Chase 9.5 Rashod Bateman 5.1 Tee Higgins 8.1 Odell Beckham Jr. 5.3 Tyler Boyd 3.8 Ravens DST 6.4 Bengals DST 7.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 6.6 Jared Goff 6.8 Kenneth Walker III 7.5 Jahmyr Gibbs 7.2 Zach Charbonnet 3.1 David Montgomery 7.3 DK Metcalf 8.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.0 Tyler Lockett 7.7 Josh Reynolds 5.6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 4.7 Sam LaPorta 5.7 Seahawks DST 4.2 Lions DST 6.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Anthony Richardson 7.0 C.J. Stroud 3.0 Zack Moss 4.9 Dameon Pierce 7.7 Deon Jackson 2.0 Nico Collins 7.1 Michael Pittman 6.1 Robert Woods 3.2 Josh Downs 2.5 Nathaniel Dell 2.9 Colts DST 5.2 Dalton Schultz 2.4



Texans DST 4.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Patrick Mahomes 9.4 Trevor Lawrence 8.1 Isiah Pacheco 5.6 Travis Etienne 7.8 Jerick McKinnon 3.4 Tank Bigsby 4.5 Kadarius Toney 5.2 Calvin Ridley 9.2 Skyy Moore 4.2 Christian Kirk 6.6 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4.5 Zay Jones 4.0 Rashee Rice 4.1 Evan Engram 6.9 Chiefs DST 5.4 Jaguars DST 3.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Justin Fields 6.9 Baker Mayfield 4.6 Khalil Herbert 5.5 Rachaad White 6.8 Roschon Johnson 3.7 Mike Evans 7.9 D.J. Moore 7.6 Chris Godwin 7.5 Darnell Mooney 4.9 Buccaneers DST 9.0 Cole Kmet 4.6



Bears DST 4.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 7.9 Ryan Tannehill 3.8 Austin Ekeler 9.5 Derrick Henry 9.4 Joshua Kelley 3.6 Tyjae Spears 3.8 Keenan Allen 7.2 DeAndre Hopkins 7.3 Mike Williams 6.7 Treylon Burks 4.6 Gerald Everett 3.2 Titans DST 5.0 Chargers DST 5.6





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 6.3 Joshua Dobbs 1.8 Saquon Barkley 9.0 James Conner 7.4 Darius Slayton 3.0 Marquise Brown 5.7 Darren Waller 7.7 Rondale Moore 3.1 Giants DST 9.2 Zach Ertz 4.0



Cardinals DST 4.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Brock Purdy 5.5 Matthew Stafford 4.7 Christian McCaffrey 9.9 Kyren Williams 4.2 Brandon Aiyuk 8.4 Cam Akers 3.9 Deebo Samuel 8.0 Puka Nacua 6.3 George Kittle 7.4 Tutu Atwell 5.4 49ers DST 9.5 Van Jefferson 3.3



Tyler Higbee 4.2



Rams DST 2.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Zach Wilson 3.2 Dak Prescott 5.8 Breece Hall 6.1 Tony Pollard 8.7 Dalvin Cook 4.3 CeeDee Lamb 8.8 Garrett Wilson 6.4 Brandin Cooks 4.3 Jets DST 7.5 Jake Ferguson 4.7



Cowboys DST 9.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Sam Howell 5.0 Russell Wilson 5.1 Antonio Gibson 4.4 Javonte Williams 7.0 Brian Robinson Jr. 4.7 Samaje Perine 4.8 Jahan Dotson 7.4 Courtland Sutton 5.8 Terry McLaurin 6.0 Marvin Mims 1.9 Curtis Samuel 3.5 Broncos DST 6.0 Logan Thomas 3.4



Commanders DST 7.4





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 9.0 Mac Jones 4.5 Raheem Mostert 6.5 Rhamondre Stevenson 8.3 Tyreek Hill 9.7 Ezekiel Elliott 3.5 Jaylen Waddle 8.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster 3.6 Dolphins DST 6.2 Kendrick Bourne 3.7



Hunter Henry 5.0



Patriots DST 4.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr 5.6 Bryce Young 2.8 Jamaal Williams 7.1 Miles Sanders 7.6 Chris Olave 9.6 Adam Thielen 3.9 Michael Thomas 6.2 Hayden Hurst 5.9 Rashid Shaheed 5.0 Panthers DST 3.3 Juwan Johnson 3.6



Taysom Hill 4.8



Saints DST 9.3





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em