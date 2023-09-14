USATSI
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale,
check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column. What do the numbers mean?
All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him.
The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
Kirk Cousins 5.9 Jalen Hurts 9.3 Alexander Mattison 6.6 D'Andre Swift 5.8 Justin Jefferson 9.4 Rashaad Penny 5.4 Jordan Addison 6.9 Boston Scott 3.2 K.J. Osborn 4.4 DeVonta Smith 9.1 T.J. Hockenson 7.3 A.J. Brown 9.3 Vikings DST 2.9 Dallas Goedert 7.6 Eagles DST 8.0
Jordan Love 5.4 Desmond Ridder 3.3 Aaron Jones 8.6 Bijan Robinson 8.8 A.J. Dillon 4.0 Tyler Allgeier 4.6 Romeo Doubs 6.5 Drake London 5.5 Jayden Reed 3.4 Kyle Pitts 6.8 Luke Musgrave 5.8 Falcons DST 5.8 Packers DST 7.3
Jimmy Garoppolo 3.9 Josh Allen 9.6 Josh Jacobs 8.4 James Cook 5.7 Davante Adams 8.7 Damien Harris 4.1 Raiders DST 3.2 Stefon Diggs 9.8 Gabe Davis 6.8 Dalton Kincaid 5.6 Dawson Knox 3.8 Bills DST 8.2
Lamar Jackson 7.2 Joe Burrow 8.5 Gus Edwards 5.9 Joe Mixon 7.9 Zay Flowers 7.0 Ja'Marr Chase 9.5 Rashod Bateman 5.1 Tee Higgins 8.1 Odell Beckham Jr. 5.3 Tyler Boyd 3.8 Ravens DST 6.4 Bengals DST 7.0
Geno Smith 6.6 Jared Goff 6.8 Kenneth Walker III 7.5 Jahmyr Gibbs 7.2 Zach Charbonnet 3.1 David Montgomery 7.3 DK Metcalf 8.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.0 Tyler Lockett 7.7 Josh Reynolds 5.6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 4.7 Sam LaPorta 5.7 Seahawks DST 4.2 Lions DST 6.6
Anthony Richardson 7.0 C.J. Stroud 3.0 Zack Moss 4.9 Dameon Pierce 7.7 Deon Jackson 2.0 Nico Collins 7.1 Michael Pittman 6.1 Robert Woods 3.2 Josh Downs 2.5 Nathaniel Dell 2.9 Colts DST 5.2 Dalton Schultz 2.4 Texans DST 4.0
Patrick Mahomes 9.4 Trevor Lawrence 8.1 Isiah Pacheco 5.6 Travis Etienne 7.8 Jerick McKinnon 3.4 Tank Bigsby 4.5 Kadarius Toney 5.2 Calvin Ridley 9.2 Skyy Moore 4.2 Christian Kirk 6.6 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4.5 Zay Jones 4.0 Rashee Rice 4.1 Evan Engram 6.9 Chiefs DST 5.4 Jaguars DST 3.4
Justin Fields 6.9 Baker Mayfield 4.6 Khalil Herbert 5.5 Rachaad White 6.8 Roschon Johnson 3.7 Mike Evans 7.9 D.J. Moore 7.6 Chris Godwin 7.5 Darnell Mooney 4.9 Buccaneers DST 9.0 Cole Kmet 4.6 Bears DST 4.8
Justin Herbert 7.9 Ryan Tannehill 3.8 Austin Ekeler 9.5 Derrick Henry 9.4 Joshua Kelley 3.6 Tyjae Spears 3.8 Keenan Allen 7.2 DeAndre Hopkins 7.3 Mike Williams 6.7 Treylon Burks 4.6 Gerald Everett 3.2 Titans DST 5.0 Chargers DST 5.6
Daniel Jones 6.3 Joshua Dobbs 1.8 Saquon Barkley 9.0 James Conner 7.4 Darius Slayton 3.0 Marquise Brown 5.7 Darren Waller 7.7 Rondale Moore 3.1 Giants DST 9.2 Zach Ertz 4.0 Cardinals DST 4.4
Brock Purdy 5.5 Matthew Stafford 4.7 Christian McCaffrey 9.9 Kyren Williams 4.2 Brandon Aiyuk 8.4 Cam Akers 3.9 Deebo Samuel 8.0 Puka Nacua 6.3 George Kittle 7.4 Tutu Atwell 5.4 49ers DST 9.5 Van Jefferson 3.3 Tyler Higbee 4.2 Rams DST 2.5
Zach Wilson 3.2 Dak Prescott 5.8 Breece Hall 6.1 Tony Pollard 8.7 Dalvin Cook 4.3 CeeDee Lamb 8.8 Garrett Wilson 6.4 Brandin Cooks 4.3 Jets DST 7.5 Jake Ferguson 4.7 Cowboys DST 9.6
Sam Howell 5.0 Russell Wilson 5.1 Antonio Gibson 4.4 Javonte Williams 7.0 Brian Robinson Jr. 4.7 Samaje Perine 4.8 Jahan Dotson 7.4 Courtland Sutton 5.8 Terry McLaurin 6.0 Marvin Mims 1.9 Curtis Samuel 3.5 Broncos DST 6.0 Logan Thomas 3.4 Commanders DST 7.4
Tua Tagovailoa 9.0 Mac Jones 4.5 Raheem Mostert 6.5 Rhamondre Stevenson 8.3 Tyreek Hill 9.7 Ezekiel Elliott 3.5 Jaylen Waddle 8.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster 3.6 Dolphins DST 6.2 Kendrick Bourne 3.7 Hunter Henry 5.0 Patriots DST 4.6
Derek Carr 5.6 Bryce Young 2.8 Jamaal Williams 7.1 Miles Sanders 7.6 Chris Olave 9.6 Adam Thielen 3.9 Michael Thomas 6.2 Hayden Hurst 5.9 Rashid Shaheed 5.0 Panthers DST 3.3 Juwan Johnson 3.6 Taysom Hill 4.8 Saints DST 9.3
Deshaun Watson 6.5 Kenny Pickett 3.6 Nick Chubb 9.6 Najee Harris 6.7 Amari Cooper 7.8 Jaylen Warren 3.3 Elijah Moore 4.8 George Pickens 5.9 David Njoku 6.6 Allen Robinson 2.8 Browns DST 8.8 Pat Freiermuth 6.4 Steelers DST 6.8