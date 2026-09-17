Fantasy football managers have one week of results heading into setting their Week 2 lineups, and certain players have made start and sit calls even tougher than normal. Are Week 1 breakouts like Jalen Coker, Kaelon Black and Caleb Douglas worth starting over some of the more disappointing projected starters from last week?

If you have any start/sit decisions that are close enough that you'd like the advice of an experienced Fantasy football analyst, you're in the right place. Welcome to Dave Richard's Week 2 PPR cheat sheet, with ratings for every player under consideration for a starting role on your Fantasy teams.



What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is listed, so if you do not see a player named, do not start them start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Lions

Bills

Jared Goff 6.8 Josh Allen 9.5 Jahmyr Gibbs 10.0 James Cook 9.18 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.7 DJ Moore 8.25 Jameson Williams 7.75 Khalil Shakir 5.72 Sam LaPorta 6.58 Dalton Kincaid 7.15 Lions DST 3.7 Bills DST 4.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Panthers

Falcons

Bryce Young 6.5 Cooper Rush 1.5 Chuba Hubbard 7.3 Bijan Robinson 9.85 Jonathon Brooks 3.75 Drake London 7.92 Tetairoa McMillan 7.58 Kyle Pitts 6.25 Jalen Coker 7.48 Falcons DST 3.0 Darren Waller 3.3



Panthers DST 5.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints

Ravens

Tyler Shough 6.7 Lamar Jackson 9.2 Travis Etienne 6.8 Derrick Henry 9.25 Alvin Kamara 2.5 Justice Hill 2.35 Chris Olave 9.1 Zay Flowers 9.2 Devaughn Vele 6.65 Rashod Bateman 4.15 Juwan Johnson 5.96 Mark Andrews 5.98 Noah Fant 3.68 Ravens DST 5.6 Saints DST 3.1





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Vikings

Bears

Carson Wentz 6.6 Caleb Williams 8.8 Aaron Jones 7.08 D'Andre Swift 8.18 Justin Jefferson 9.8 Kyle Monangai 6.0 Jordan Addison 6.5 Luther Burden III 7.32 T.J. Hockenson 3.6 Rome Odunze 6.45 Vikings DST 4.6 Kalif Raymond 5.85



Colston Loveland 7.35



Bears DST 3.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bengals

Texans

Joe Burrow 7.6 C.J. Stroud 4.5 Chase Brown 8.32 David Montgomery 7.65 Ja'Marr Chase 9.12 Woody Marks 4.3 Tee Higgins 7.95 Nico Collins 7.74 Mike Gesicki 4.12 Kayshon Boutte 5.2 Bengals DST 6.2 Jaylin Noel 2.78



Dalton Schultz 5.59



Texans DST 7.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers

Patriots

Aaron Rodgers 4.4 Drake Maye 7.0 Jaylen Warren 5.92 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.22 Rico Dowdle 4.88 TreVeyon Henderson 3.8 Michael Pittman 6.35 Demario Douglas 5.38 DK Metcalf 5.88 Mack Hollins 5.35 Roman Wilson 2.95 Romeo Doubs 5.1 Pat Freiermuth 4.4 Kyle Williams 2.32 Steelers DST 8.3 Hunter Henry 2.75



Patriots DST 6.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers

Jets

Jordan Love 7.2 Geno Smith 5.9 MarShawn Lloyd 5.94 Breece Hall 8.55 Christopher Brooks 1.8 Braelon Allen 3.9 Christian Watson 8.42 Garrett Wilson 8.15 Matthew Golden 7.2 Adonai Mitchell 5.75 Jayden Reed 5.8 Kenyon Sadiq 3.5 Tucker Kraft 6.55 Jets DST 4.3 Packers DST 4.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns

Buccaneers Deshaun Watson 1.0 Baker Mayfield 7.7 Quinshon Judkins 6.02 Bucky Irving 8.4 Raheim Sanders 2.6 Kenneth Gainwell 4.95 KC Concepcion 5.68 Emeka Egbuka 8.48 Denzel Boston 4.98 Chris Godwin 6.9 Jerry Jeudy 2.92 Ted Hurst 3.98 Harold Fannin Jr. 5.78 Cade Otton 4.48 Browns DST 3.5 Buccaneers DST 8.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Eagles

Titans

Jalen Hurts 8.7 Cam Ward 2.8 Saquon Barkley 8.3 Tyjae Spears 4.46 DeVonta Smith 8.1 Tony Pollard 4.35 Dontayvion Wicks 5.42 Carnell Tate 5.4 Makai Lemon 3.65 Wan'Dale Robinson 5.32 Dallas Goedert 6.72 Titans DST 2.2 Eagles DST 8.2





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars

Broncos

Trevor Lawrence 7.4 Bo Nix 5.5 Bhayshul Tuten 6.28 J.K. Dobbins 4.96 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 2.52 RJ Harvey 4.92 Parker Washington 8.2 Jaylen Waddle 7.12 Brian Thomas Jr. 5.82 Courtland Sutton 6.32 Jakobi Meyers 5.28 Pat Bryant 4.55 Brenton Strange 3.62 Troy Franklin 2.72 Jaguars DST 6.4 Evan Engram 3.61



Broncos DST 6.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Raiders

Chargers

Kirk Cousins 4.8 Justin Herbert 6.4 Ashton Jeanty 9.15 Omarion Hampton 7.52 Mike Washington Jr. 2.45 Keaton Mitchell 3.4 Tre Tucker 5.25 Quentin Johnston 7.05 Jack Bech 2.98 Tre Harris 5.3 Jalen Nailor 2.75 David Njoku 2.9 Michael Mayer 6.08 Chargers DST 6.0 Raiders DST 4.1





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks

Cardinals

Drew Lock 4.0 Jacoby Brissett 6.3 Jadarian Price 6.4 Jeremiyah Love 6.75 George Holani 2.25 Tyler Allgeier 3.7 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.6 Michael Wilson 6.38 Cooper Kupp 5.22 Marvin Harrison Jr. 5.76 Rashid Shaheed 3.0 Kendrick Bourne 5.45 AJ Barner 3.1 Trey McBride 8.58 Seahawks DST 7.6 Cardinals DST 3.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders Cowboys

Jayden Daniels 7.8 Dak Prescott 8.1 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 6.05 Javonte Williams 8.65 Rachaad White 4.18 CeeDee Lamb 8.8 Terry McLaurin 7.02 George Pickens 8.5 Stefon Diggs 6.7 Ryan Flournoy 2.68 Commanders DST 4.4 Jake Ferguson 3.95



Cowboys DST 5.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Dolphins

49ers

Malik Willis 6.0 Brock Purdy 8.5 De'Von Achane 7.98 Christian McCaffrey 9.35 Caleb Douglas 6.48 Kaelon Black 4.5 Malik Washington 4.42 Mike Evans 8.35 Chris Bell 4.2 Deebo Samuel 6.3 Greg Dulcich 3.25 George Kittle 5.6 Dolphins DST 2.1 49ers DST 8.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Colts

Chiefs

Daniel Jones 5.4 Patrick Mahomes 5.8 Jonathan Taylor 9.45 Kenneth Walker III 9.22 Alec Pierce 6.52 Emmett Johnson 2.4 Josh Downs 6.1 Rashee Rice 7.78 Keenan Allen 4.38 Xavier Worthy 3.0 Tyler Warren 7.1 Cyrus Allen 2.8 Colts DST 5.3 Travis Kelce 5.9



Chiefs DST 7.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants

Rams

Jaxson Dart 8.2 Matthew Stafford 7.3 Cam Skattebo 7.8 Kyren Williams 7.55 Devin Singletary 4.32 Blake Corum 4.45 Malik Nabers 7.9 Puka Nacua 9.32 Malachi Fields 2.65 Davante Adams 7.5 Darnell Mooney 2.62 Terrance Ferguson 3.2 Isaiah Likely 7.4 Tyler Higbee 2.2 Giants DST 5.0 Rams DST 6.1