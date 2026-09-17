Fantasy football managers have one week of results heading into setting their Week 2 lineups, and certain players have made start and sit calls even tougher than normal. Are Week 1 breakouts like Jalen Coker, Kaelon Black and Caleb Douglas worth starting over some of the more disappointing projected starters from last week?
If you have any start/sit decisions that are close enough that you'd like the advice of an experienced Fantasy football analyst, you're in the right place. Welcome to Dave Richard's Week 2 PPR cheat sheet, with ratings for every player under consideration for a starting role on your Fantasy teams.
What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is listed, so if you do not see a player named, do not start them start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!