Fantasy football managers have one week of results heading into setting their Week 2 lineups, and certain players have made start and sit calls even tougher than normal. Are Week 1 breakouts like Jalen Coker, Kaelon Black and Caleb Douglas worth starting over some of the more disappointing projected starters from last week? 

If you have any start/sit decisions that are close enough that you'd like the advice of an experienced Fantasy football analyst, you're in the right place. Welcome to Dave Richard's Week 2 PPR cheat sheet, with ratings for every player under consideration for a starting role on your Fantasy teams.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is listed, so if you do not see a player named, do not start them start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Buffalo Bills
Thu, Sep 17 at 8:15 pm ET •
BUF -5.5, O/U 54.5
Lions
Bills
Jared Goff6.8Josh Allen9.5
Jahmyr Gibbs10.0James Cook9.18
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.7DJ Moore8.25
Jameson Williams7.75Khalil Shakir5.72
Sam LaPorta6.58Dalton Kincaid7.15
Lions DST3.7Bills DST4.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Sep 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +2.5, O/U 43.5
Panthers
Falcons
Bryce Young6.5Cooper Rush1.5
Chuba Hubbard7.3Bijan Robinson9.85
Jonathon Brooks3.75Drake London7.92
Tetairoa McMillan7.58Kyle Pitts6.25
Jalen Coker7.48Falcons DST3.0
Darren Waller3.3

Panthers DST5.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Sep 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -8.5, O/U 46.5
Saints
Ravens
Tyler Shough6.7Lamar Jackson9.2
Travis Etienne6.8Derrick Henry9.25
Alvin Kamara2.5Justice Hill2.35
Chris Olave9.1Zay Flowers9.2
Devaughn Vele6.65Rashod Bateman4.15
Juwan Johnson5.96Mark Andrews5.98
Noah Fant3.68Ravens DST5.6
Saints DST3.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Sep 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -4.5, O/U 48
Vikings
Bears
Carson Wentz6.6Caleb Williams8.8
Aaron Jones7.08D'Andre Swift8.18
Justin Jefferson9.8Kyle Monangai6.0
Jordan Addison6.5Luther Burden III7.32
T.J. Hockenson3.6Rome Odunze6.45
Vikings DST4.6Kalif Raymond5.85


Colston Loveland7.35


Bears DST3.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Sep 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -2.5, O/U 45.5
Bengals
Texans
Joe Burrow7.6C.J. Stroud4.5
Chase Brown8.32David Montgomery7.65
Ja'Marr Chase9.12Woody Marks4.3
Tee Higgins7.95Nico Collins7.74
Mike Gesicki4.12Kayshon Boutte5.2
Bengals DST6.2Jaylin Noel2.78


Dalton Schultz5.59


Texans DST7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -5, O/U 41.5
Steelers
Patriots
Aaron Rodgers4.4Drake Maye7.0
Jaylen Warren5.92Rhamondre Stevenson7.22
Rico Dowdle4.88TreVeyon Henderson3.8
Michael Pittman6.35Demario Douglas5.38
DK Metcalf5.88Mack Hollins5.35
Roman Wilson2.95Romeo Doubs5.1
Pat Freiermuth4.4Kyle Williams2.32
Steelers DST8.3Hunter Henry2.75


Patriots DST6.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
New York Jets
Sun, Sep 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +3.5, O/U 44.5
Packers
Jets
Jordan Love7.2Geno Smith5.9
MarShawn Lloyd5.94Breece Hall8.55
Christopher Brooks1.8Braelon Allen3.9
Christian Watson8.42Garrett Wilson8.15
Matthew Golden7.2Adonai Mitchell5.75
Jayden Reed5.8Kenyon Sadiq3.5
Tucker Kraft6.55Jets DST4.3
Packers DST4.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Sep 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -8.5, O/U 41.5
Browns
Buccaneers
Deshaun Watson1.0Baker Mayfield7.7
Quinshon Judkins6.02Bucky Irving8.4
Raheim Sanders2.6Kenneth Gainwell4.95
KC Concepcion5.68Emeka Egbuka8.48
Denzel Boston4.98Chris Godwin6.9
Jerry Jeudy2.92Ted Hurst3.98
Harold Fannin Jr.5.78Cade Otton4.48
Browns DST3.5Buccaneers DST8.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Sep 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +7, O/U 39.5
Eagles
Titans
Jalen Hurts8.7Cam Ward2.8
Saquon Barkley8.3Tyjae Spears4.46
DeVonta Smith8.1Tony Pollard4.35
Dontayvion Wicks5.42Carnell Tate5.4
Makai Lemon3.65Wan'Dale Robinson5.32
Dallas Goedert6.72Titans DST2.2
Eagles DST8.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 20 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -2.5, O/U 45.5
Jaguars
Broncos
Trevor Lawrence7.4Bo Nix5.5
Bhayshul Tuten6.28J.K. Dobbins4.96
Chris Rodriguez Jr.2.52RJ Harvey4.92
Parker Washington8.2Jaylen Waddle7.12
Brian Thomas Jr.5.82Courtland Sutton6.32
Jakobi Meyers5.28Pat Bryant4.55
Brenton Strange3.62Troy Franklin2.72
Jaguars DST6.4Evan Engram3.61


Broncos DST6.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Sep 20 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAC -6.5, O/U 43.5
Raiders
Chargers
Kirk Cousins4.8Justin Herbert6.4
Ashton Jeanty9.15Omarion Hampton7.52
Mike Washington Jr.2.45Keaton Mitchell3.4
Tre Tucker5.25Quentin Johnston7.05
Jack Bech2.98Tre Harris5.3
Jalen Nailor2.75David Njoku2.9
Michael Mayer6.08Chargers DST6.0
Raiders DST4.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Sep 20 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +4, O/U 41
Seahawks
Cardinals
Drew Lock4.0Jacoby Brissett6.3
Jadarian Price6.4Jeremiyah Love6.75
George Holani2.25Tyler Allgeier3.7
Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.6Michael Wilson6.38
Cooper Kupp5.22Marvin Harrison Jr.5.76
Rashid Shaheed3.0Kendrick Bourne5.45
AJ Barner3.1Trey McBride8.58
Seahawks DST7.6Cardinals DST3.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Sep 20 at 4:25 pm ET •
DAL -4.5, O/U 50.5
CommandersCowboys
Jayden Daniels7.8Dak Prescott8.1
Jacory Croskey-Merritt6.05Javonte Williams8.65
Rachaad White4.18CeeDee Lamb8.8
Terry McLaurin7.02George Pickens8.5
Stefon Diggs6.7Ryan Flournoy2.68
Commanders DST4.4Jake Ferguson3.95


Cowboys DST5.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Sep 20 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -13.5, O/U 45
Dolphins
49ers
Malik Willis6.0Brock Purdy8.5
De'Von Achane7.98Christian McCaffrey9.35
Caleb Douglas6.48Kaelon Black4.5
Malik Washington4.42Mike Evans8.35
Chris Bell4.2Deebo Samuel6.3
Greg Dulcich3.25George Kittle5.6
Dolphins DST2.149ers DST8.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Sep 20 at 8:20 pm ET •
KC -6.5, O/U 46.5
Colts
Chiefs 
Daniel Jones5.4Patrick Mahomes5.8
Jonathan Taylor9.45Kenneth Walker III9.22
Alec Pierce6.52Emmett Johnson2.4
Josh Downs6.1Rashee Rice7.78
Keenan Allen4.38Xavier Worthy3.0
Tyler Warren7.1Cyrus Allen2.8
Colts DST5.3Travis Kelce5.9


Chiefs DST7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Los Angeles Rams
Mon, Sep 21 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAR -7, O/U 48
Giants
Rams 
Jaxson Dart8.2Matthew Stafford7.3
Cam Skattebo7.8Kyren Williams7.55
Devin Singletary4.32Blake Corum4.45
Malik Nabers7.9Puka Nacua9.32
Malachi Fields2.65Davante Adams7.5
Darnell Mooney2.62Terrance Ferguson3.2
Isaiah Likely7.4Tyler Higbee2.2
Giants DST5.0Rams DST6.1
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