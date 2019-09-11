Fantasy Football Week 2: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

Buccaneers (0-1) at Panthers (0-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, Live on fuboTV)

Line: Panthers -6.5

Jameis Winston (4.1) Cam Newton (7.1) Ronald Jones (5.4) Christian McCaffrey (9.8) Peyton Barber (3.5) D.J. Moore (6.9) Chris Godwin (8.3) Curtis Samuel (5.1) Mike Evans (6.5) Greg Olsen (6.7) O.J. Howard (6.8) Panthers DST (7.0) Buccaneers DST (2.3)





Patriots (1-0) at Dolphins (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)

Line: Dolphins +18.5

Tom Brady (9.8) Ryan Fitzpatrick (1.7) Sony Michel (6.5) Kenyan Drake (4.7) Rex Burkhead (6.1) Preston Williams (3.6) James White (5.8) DeVante Parker (4.0) Julian Edelman (8.9) Dolphins DST (0.1) Josh Gordon (7.9)



Antonio Brown (6.8)



Patriots DST (9.0)





Cowboys (1-0) at Washington (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (Fox)

Line: Redskins +4.5

Dak Prescott (8.9) Case Keenum (3.6) Ezekiel Elliott (9.4) Chris Thompson (6.9) Amari Cooper (9.0) Adrian Peterson (3.2) Michael Gallup (7.3) Terry McLaurin (4.8) Randall Cobb (3.3) Trey Quinn (3.8) Cowboys DST (7.1) Vernon Davis (4.0)



Redskins DST (2.1)

Colts (0-1) at Titans (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)

Line: Titans -3

Jacoby Brissett (3.8) Marcus Mariota (4.0) Marlon Mack (7.2) Derrick Henry (7.4) T.Y. Hilton (7.8) A.J. Brown (4.7) Eric Ebron (4.6) Corey Davis (4.2) Colts DST (5.3) Delanie Walker (7.2)



Titans DST (5.5)

Vikings (1-0) at Packers (1-0)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Packers, -2.5

Kirk Cousins (5.0) Aaron Rodgers (6.9) Dalvin Cook (9.3) Aaron Jones (6.3) Adam Thielen (8.7) Davante Adams (9.4) Stefon Diggs (8.2) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5.0) Vikings DST (6.5) Jimmy Graham (5.2)



Packers DST (5.7)

Cardinals (0-0-1) at Ravens (1-0)



1:00 p.m ET (FOX)

Line: Ravens, -13.5

Kyler Murray (5.3) Lamar Jackson (9.1) David Johnson (9.1) Mark Ingram (8.1) Larry Fitzgerald (6.1) Marquise Brown (6.6) Christian Kirk (5.5) Miles Boykin (2.8) Cardinals DST (2.0) Mark Andrews (7.0)



Ravens DST (7.2)

Jaguars (0-1) at Texans (0-1)

1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Houston, -8.5

Gardner Minshew (3.0) Deshaun Watson (9.3) Leonard Fournette (7.6) Duke Johnson (6.7) Dede Westbrook (6.7) Carlos Hyde (3.8) D.J. Chark (4.4) DeAndre Hopkins (9.9) Chris Conley (4.6) Will Fuller (5.9) Jaguars DST (4.1) Kenny Stills (3.7)



Texans DST (6.6)

Seahawks (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (Fox)

Line: Steelers -4

Russell Wilson (7.3) Ben Roethlisberger (8.5) Chris Carson (8.6) James Conner (8.2) Tyler Lockett (8.4) JuJu Smith-Schuster (9.7) D.K. Metcalf (5.3) Donte Moncrief (4.3) Seahawks DST (3.5) James Washington (3.2)



Vance McDonald (5.3)



Steelers DST (5.9)

Bills (1-0) at Giants (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)

Line: Giants +2

Josh Allen (6.5) Eli Manning (2.2) Devin Singletary (6.4) Saquon Barkley (9.5) Frank Gore (3.2) Evan Engram (8.5) John Brown (7.5) Giants DST (3.1) Cole Beasley (4.5)



Bills DST (7.7)





49ers (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (Fox)

Line: Bengals -1

Jimmy Garoppolo (6.4) Andy Dalton (4.7) Matt Breida (5.6) Giovani Bernard (7.1) Raheem Mostert (5.1) Tyler Boyd (7.4) Deebo Samuel (3.0) John Ross (5.2) Marquise Goodwin (2.9) C.J. Uzomah (3.9) George Kittle (9.2) Bengals DST (5.1) 49ers DST (4.3)





Chargers (1-0) at Lions (0-0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)

Line: Lions +2.5

Philip Rivers (6.8) Matthew Stafford (6.6) Austin Ekeler (9.0) Kerryon Johnson (7.5) Justin Jackson (4.8) Kenny Golladay (7.0) Keenan Allen (9.3) Danny Amendola (5.7) Travis Benjamin (2.7) Marvin Jones (4.9) Chargers DST (3.3) T.J. Hockenson (7.8)



Lions DST (3.7)

Chiefs (1-0) at Raiders (1-0)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., ET (CBS)

Line: Raiders +8

Patrick Mahomes (9.9) Derek Carr (4.5) Damien Williams (7.0) Josh Jacobs (7.3) LeSean McCoy (6.6) Tyrell Williams (7.6) Sammy Watkins (9.2) Darren Waller (7.1) Mecole Hardman (5.8) Raiders DST (1.0) Demarcus Robinson (3.7)



Travis Kelce (9.3)



Chiefs DST (3.9)





Saints (1-0) at Rams (1-0)



4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: Rams, -2.5

Drew Brees (7.2) Jared Goff (8.3) Alvin Kamara (9.6) Todd Gurley (7.7) Latavius Murray (4.5) Malcolm Brown (3.9) Michael Thomas (9.6) Robert Woods (9.1) Jared Cook (5.4) Brandin Cooks (8.6) Saints DST (4.5) Cooper Kupp (7.2)



Rams DST (2.9)

Bears (0-1) at Broncos (0-1)

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: Bears, -2.5

Mitchell Trubisky (2.4) Joe Flacco (2.8) David Montgomery (5.7) Phillip Lindsay (5.5) Tarik Cohen (5.9) Emmanuel Sanders (6.2) Allen Robinson (6.4) Courtland Sutton (6.0) Anthony Miller (3.9) Broncos DST (6.8) Bears DST (7.9)





Eagles (1-0) at Falcons (0-1)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Eagles, -1

Carson Wentz (9.0) Matt Ryan (8.6) Miles Sanders (5.3) Devonta Freeman (6.8) Jordan Howard (3.7) Julio Jones (9.8) Darren Sproles (5.0) Calvin Ridley (8.1) DeSean Jackson (7.1) Mohamed Sanu (4.1) Alshon Jeffery (6.3) Austin Hooper (6.1) Zach Ertz (8.4) Falcons DST (2.5) Eagles DST (4.7)





Cleveland (0-1) at N.Y. Jets (0-1)

Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Browns, -3

Baker Mayfield (6.7) Sam Darnold (4.9) Nick Chubb (8.7) Le'Veon Bell (9.7) Odell Beckham (9.5) Robby Anderson (5.6) Jarvis Landry (5.4) Jamison Crowder (7.7) David Njoku (4.2) Jets DST (4.9) Browns DST (2.7)





