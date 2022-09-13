The Broncos decision-making at the end of their Week 1 loss was an abomination. They deserve every bit of the heat they're receiving, and then some. But that's overshadowing a decision that Fantasy managers should find much more palatable.

They let Russ cook.

Wilson threw the ball 42 times for 340 yards in his first start as a Bronco. That's two more pass attempts than he threw in any game with Seattle last year. He only topped the mark twice in 2020. It was just the third time in 159 career games that Wilson threw at least 42 passes.

While we probably shouldn't expect 40 pass attempts per game, it's also not like Seattle was running away from the Broncos or stopping them from running the ball. Denver never trailed by more than seven points and they averaged 5.2 yards per carry. In other words, I don't believe game script had much to do with the pass volume. Wilson had 35 attempts before the much-maligned final drive.

Wilson is one of the most efficient passers in football. His career 7.8 yards per pass attempt ranks third amongst active quarterbacks, behind only Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. His 6.1% touchdown rate ranks third as well, behind only Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. While an increase in volume could lead to a small dip in efficiency, if the Broncos allow him to throw like this all season, the sky is the absolute limit as a passer.

We just saw Tom Brady set a career-high with 5,316 passing yards due to the fact Tampa Bay drew up a league-high 719 pass attempts. I'm not quite ready to predict those types of numbers, but a career-high in pass attempts and pass yardage seems very likely if he can stay healthy.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

71.5 - Tom Brady is 0-4 with a 71.5 passer rating and a 0.75 touchdown-to-interception ratio to go along with 13 taken sacks against the Saints since he joined Tampa Bay.



26 -- Following his last 11 losses, Aaron Rodgers is 11-0 (and 11-0 against the spread) with 26 touchdown passes and just one interception to total a 112.0 passer rating.

111.8 -- Trevor Lawrence's 111.8 rating against the Colts in Week 18 was a career-high.

59 -- Joe Flacco threw 59 passes in Week 1. 19 of them went to Breece Hall and Michael Carter.

13 -- Trey Lance had 13 completions and 13 rush attempts in Week 1.

4 -- Carson Wentz tied his career-high with four touchdown passes against the Lions.

65.6% -- The Broncos threw on nearly two-thirds of their offensive plays in Week 1. Russell Wilson may lead the league in passing if that continues.

31.5% -- Marcus Mariota accounted for 31.5% of the Falcons rush attempts. He's going to be a streaming option at worst if that continues.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU DEN -10 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 24.7 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 340 RUYDS 2 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 19.8 Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO TB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 212 RUYDS -1 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 12.4 Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 240 RUYDS 2 TD 1 INT 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LV -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 295 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.8

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 313 RUYDS 12 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 35.7 Wentz was outstanding as the top streaming option last week and now faces a Lions team that just gave up 38 points to the Eagles. I'd rather start Wentz than Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, or Matt Ryan. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats PAYDS 215 RUYDS 9 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.5 The Washington defense was not very impressive in Week 1 against Jacksonville, and they were one of the worst in football against the pass last year. Goff and Wentz are basically a coin flip in the projections below, but I prefer Wentz just because Detroit could get run-heavy if they get a lead.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats PAYDS 215 RUYDS 72 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 19.8 I don't want to start Marcus Mariota against an angry Rams defense this week, but I wouldn't mind rostering him to see if his run production holds up. He could be the top streamer next week against Seattle.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BAL -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 213 RUYDS 17 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 26.2 This is a strange week, with four of my top five quarterbacks not on the main slate. That leaves Jackson, who is just about all of the Ravens' offense right now. Hopefully, the Dolphins can score enough to keep the Ravens offense under pressure, but Jackson scored 25 points in a blowout last week, which may be his floor until J.K. Dobbins gets back.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trey Lance QB SF San Francisco • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. It's an absolutely perfect spot for the 49ers this week. They're at home against a Seattle team that just won an emotional game on Monday Night Football. Lance wasn't good in Week 1, but his 13 rush attempts give him considerable upside even if his passing doesn't improve much. And the weather should be a lot better in Week 2.