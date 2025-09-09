I try not to overreact to too much from Week 1, especially when it comes to efficiency or touchdowns. I make small volume-based adjustments, small changes to projected run/pass splits, and rush/receiving share based on Week 1 usage. For rookies and players, we had uncertainty about coming into the year; the adjustments come quicker and more drastically than they do with established veterans in steady situations.

At the quarterback position, the biggest week-to-week changes generally happen because of matchups. I sat Dak Prescott last week because he was facing the Eagles, and the Cowboys had a paltry 19.5 implied total. Prescott actually played well, and if it wasn't for drops by his pass catchers, I may have had egg on my face for ranking him too low. I am not taking that chance in Week 2 against the Giants. The early line has the Cowboys favored by 4.5 with a much more palatable implied total of 24.5, and Prescott projects as a top-eight QB this week.

One of the most interesting games to watch this week is Jacksonville versus Miami. Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa were two of my most disappointing QBs from Week 1, in different ways. I expect Lawrence to torch the Carolina defense and finish as a top 12 QB. Instead, he missed multiple easy throws, the Jaguars dominated on the ground, and Lawrence posted another mediocre stat line. Tagovailoa was a flat-out disaster, turning the ball over three times and taking three sacks.

In Week 2, these two QBs try to bounce back against each other. I am actually slightly more optimistic about Tagovailoa, but neither ranks as a top-12 option. That being said, I am hopeful they show some signs of life, if only for the sake of Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle. If Lawrence and Tagovailoa fall flat this year, it will have ramifications far beyond the quarterback position.

That is not to say that I think you should make your lineup decisions the same way I do. I am just thankful if my projections are a part of your process. You always find all of my updated projections over at Sportsline.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

47 -- The Packers only ran 47 offensive plays in Week 1, which explains Jordan Love's 22 pass attempts. Expect both numbers to go up significantly in Week 2.

-- The Packers only ran 47 offensive plays in Week 1, which explains Jordan Love's 22 pass attempts. Expect both numbers to go up significantly in Week 2. 0.54 -- Justin Fields led all QBs with 0.54 EPA/DB. This was one of his best games as a passer. If he repeats in Week 2, we may have a top-five Fantasy QB.

-- Justin Fields led all QBs with 0.54 EPA/DB. This was one of his best games as a passer. If he repeats in Week 2, we may have a top-five Fantasy QB. 74.3% -- Only 74% of Caleb Williams passes were catchable, the second-worst mark in the league. The rushing production was great, but we did not see the Year 2 leap we are hoping for in Week 1.

-- Only 74% of Caleb Williams passes were catchable, the second-worst mark in the league. The rushing production was great, but we did not see the Year 2 leap we are hoping for in Week 1. 6 -- Patrick Mahomes had six scrambles in Week 1, second only to Jalen Hurts. He'll need to run more to be a Fantasy starter with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy out.

-- Patrick Mahomes had six scrambles in Week 1, second only to Jalen Hurts. He'll need to run more to be a Fantasy starter with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy out. 12.5% -- Trevor Lawrence was only pressured on 12.5% of his drop backs, which makes his Week 1 inaccuracy all the more disturbing.

-- Trevor Lawrence was only pressured on 12.5% of his drop backs, which makes his Week 1 inaccuracy all the more disturbing. 6 -- Cam Ward was sacked six times in his debut. It is going to be miserable for any QB facing the Broncos this year.

-- Cam Ward was sacked six times in his debut. It is going to be miserable for any QB facing the Broncos this year. 10.6 -- Geno Smith's 10.6 yards per attempt was second only to Lamar Jackson in Week 1. The Raiders passed more and more successfully than many expected.

-- Geno Smith's 10.6 yards per attempt was second only to Lamar Jackson in Week 1. The Raiders passed more and more successfully than many expected. 2.8 -- Drake May averaged 2.8 yards per carry in Week 1. Last year, he averaged 7.8, which we knew was not sustainable. Expect an average close to five moving forward.

-- Drake May averaged 2.8 yards per carry in Week 1. Last year, he averaged 7.8, which we knew was not sustainable. Expect an average close to five moving forward. 59.7% -- The Chargers' near 60% pass rate was only 14th in Week 1, but that is a huge improvement from last year. Herbert could be the best value QB this year if that continues.

-- The Chargers' near 60% pass rate was only 14th in Week 1, but that is a huge improvement from last year. Herbert could be the best value QB this year if that continues. 5 -- Josh Allen had five rush attempts inside the five-yard line in Week 1. No other player had more than one.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats PAYDS 114 RUYDS 7 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 7.2 As bad as the Dolphins were in Week 1, I don't want to lose track of the fact that Tagovailoa still has Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane at his disposal. One very bad, miserable game is not enough for me to give up on them, and I am not convinced that Jacksonville is anything other than a good matchup for QBs. Maybe more importantly, no streamer ranks inside my top 12 at the position this week, so there is a good chance you should just start your starter. Geno Smith QB LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 362 RUYDS 10 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 19.4 If Geno Smith comes anywhere close to his Week 1 performance this week, then we will have to strongly consider changing our priors on him and the Raiders passing game. This offense was one of the best in the league in terms of pass efficiency and one of the worst in the league in terms of run efficiency. They also had the highest pass rate over expected in Week 1. Chip Kelly has presided over a couple of high-volume pass offenses in the past, and this could be another. Also, if you're scared of Tagovailoa's floor, Smith should be a much safer starting option. Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO SF -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK NR ROSTERED Brock Purdy is dealing with both a shoulder injury and a toe injury. If he misses Week 2, Mac Jones will be the starter. In Superflex and Two-QB leagues, that makes Jones someone you should add. We have seen a lot of average QBs have success in Kyle Shanahan's system, and Jones averaged 232 passing yards in his last five starts with Jacksonville in 2024.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats PAYDS 272 RUYDS 26 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 31.4 I think Daniel Jones' Week 1 performance had more to do with the Dolphins defense than it had to do with him. But with his rushing ability, the league-average accuracy we saw from him in Week 1 could translate to borderline top 12 production in Fantasy. The reason he is in the stash section and not the streamer section is because of a Week 2 matchup with the Broncos. I'll sit most QBs against the Broncos, particularly a Week 1 surprise like Jones.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 13th 2024 Stats PAYDS 1978 RUYDS 54 TD 12 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.3 On FanDuel, Prescott is cheaper than Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes. I prefer Prescott to all of them. Despite the drops last week, CeeDee Lamb is still one of the two or three best wide receivers in football, and the Giants defense is nothing to fear. Getting Prescott at a discount after a disappointing Week 1 against a much better defense is an excellent way to start your Week 2 build.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. The Patriots just gave up 364 yards passing and extreme efficiency to Geno Smith and the Raiders. Nobody thought coming into Week 1 that the Raiders passing game would be more prolific than the Dolphins. It is important to not let Week 1 change all of your priors, particularly when it is a team full of guys who have been together for years. The Dolphins' prices have fallen so much that you could stack this game and have room for both Christian McCaffrey and Ja'Marr Chase.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 2 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 1. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.