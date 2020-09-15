If Week 1 was any indication, the bar is being raised at quarterback once again. In a standard CBS league, Kirk Cousins and Cam Newton tied for 12th with 25 Fantasy points. Teddy Bridgewater reached (what used to be) the magical 20 Fantasy-point mark, and only finished 18th in Week 1. Thankfully, the monster week at the position isn't discouraging for streamers. Mitchell Trubisky and Gardner Minshew both finished in the top 12 despite being rostered in 50% of leagues or fewer.
While streaming is definitely still a thing, it's unclear how much the opponent matters, or at least how relevant last year's defensive numbers are. Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers diced up tough matchups while Dak Prescott and Philip Rivers struggled against what we thought were bad pass defenses. It'll take a couple more weeks before I start taking 2020 matchups too seriously, but one guy who could be heavily influenced by his matchup in Week 1 is Deshaun Watson. Watson faces a Ravens defense that just held the Browns to six points. As you'll see below, that doesn't mean I'm sitting Watson.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 2 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 15 -- Cam Newton ran the ball 15 times in Week 1. He doesn't have to do much at all with his arm to be a starter with that type of rush volume.
- 73.2% -- Nearly three quarters or the Bills offensive plays were either Josh Allen rush attempts or pass attempts.
- 54 -- Matt Ryan threw 54 passes in Week 1. He may top 700 this season.
- 2 -- Tom Brady threw a pair of interceptions in Week 1 for Tampa Bay. He didn't throw multiple interceptions in one regular season game last year.
- 8 -- Carson Wentz was sacked eight times in Week 1. You can't start him unless he gets Lane Johnson and/or Miles Sanders back.
- 5.75 -- Kyler Murray averaged just 5.75 yards per pass attempt and only threw one touchdown on 40 pass attempts. His rushing production was the only reason he was a top-12 quarterback in Week 1.
- 11.6 -- Tyrod Taylor averaged nearly 12 air yards per pass attempt. Only Carson Wentz was more aggressive.
Matchups that matter
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Carr probably should have had a better Week 1 than he did, but the Raiders scored three of their four touchdowns on the ground and Henry Ruggs got dinged up in the second half. I anticipate a more aggressive game plan in Week 2 against the Saints. While the Saints do have a good pass defense, they aren't as scary on the road and they're better against the run. There isn't a streamer in my top 12 currently, but Carr is fine if you need a replacement for Tyrod Taylor or don't trust Mitchell Trubisky.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Titans went much more up tempo in their Week 1 win over the Broncos than expected. Now in Week 2 they'll get a far more favorable matchup, against Jacksonville. I'd expect Tannehill to try to get A.J. Brown going as the Titans should be able to do whatever they want against this defense.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
My only real concern for Trubisky is that his defense might turn Daniel Jones over enough times that the Bears don't really have to throw. But this Giants defense is pretty terrible against the pass and Trubisky is high off his come-from-behind win in Week 1.
I know I'm going to lose my Minshew Mania membership over this, but I'd still prefer not to start him in Week 2 against the Titans. As we saw on Monday night, this Titans team can suck the life out of an opposing offense, and the Jacksonville game plan in Week 1 was far more conservative than I expected. I'm still planning on starting Minshew for the next month starting next week, so get him on your roster.
DFS Plays
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Murray wasn't great as a passer in Week 1, but he was awesome on the ground. While Washington's defense was a pleasant surprise, this is still a much better matchup than the 49ers. Murray is priced like a second-tier quarterback on both sites, but this week he looks elite in the projections.
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I can't imagine many people will want to roster Watson against Baltimore this week. And I wouldn't touch him in cash games. But in a tournament he still has massive upside in a game where the Ravens will put up points in a hurry. Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and he'll have a roster rate below three percent. I'll take a few shots on him in a stack with Will Fuller.