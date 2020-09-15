Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Quarterbacks ( 4:54 )

If Week 1 was any indication, the bar is being raised at quarterback once again. In a standard CBS league, Kirk Cousins and Cam Newton tied for 12th with 25 Fantasy points. Teddy Bridgewater reached (what used to be) the magical 20 Fantasy-point mark, and only finished 18th in Week 1. Thankfully, the monster week at the position isn't discouraging for streamers. Mitchell Trubisky and Gardner Minshew both finished in the top 12 despite being rostered in 50% of leagues or fewer.

While streaming is definitely still a thing, it's unclear how much the opponent matters, or at least how relevant last year's defensive numbers are. Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers diced up tough matchups while Dak Prescott and Philip Rivers struggled against what we thought were bad pass defenses. It'll take a couple more weeks before I start taking 2020 matchups too seriously, but one guy who could be heavily influenced by his matchup in Week 1 is Deshaun Watson. Watson faces a Ravens defense that just held the Browns to six points. As you'll see below, that doesn't mean I'm sitting Watson.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 49 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 239 RUYDS 9 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 23 Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR PHI -1 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 270 RUYDS 2 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 16 Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -10 O/U 43 OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 173 RUYDS 19 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 25

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 16th OWNED 29% 2019 Stats PAYDS 4054 RUYDS 82 TD 23 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.9 Carr probably should have had a better Week 1 than he did, but the Raiders scored three of their four touchdowns on the ground and Henry Ruggs got dinged up in the second half. I anticipate a more aggressive game plan in Week 2 against the Saints. While the Saints do have a good pass defense, they aren't as scary on the road and they're better against the run. There isn't a streamer in my top 12 currently, but Carr is fine if you need a replacement for Tyrod Taylor or don't trust Mitchell Trubisky. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -10 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 59% The Titans went much more up tempo in their Week 1 win over the Broncos than expected. Now in Week 2 they'll get a far more favorable matchup, against Jacksonville. I'd expect Tannehill to try to get A.J. Brown going as the Titans should be able to do whatever they want against this defense. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 18th OWNED 9% My only real concern for Trubisky is that his defense might turn Daniel Jones over enough times that the Bears don't really have to throw. But this Giants defense is pretty terrible against the pass and Trubisky is high off his come-from-behind win in Week 1.

One To Stash Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -7.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 50% I know I'm going to lose my Minshew Mania membership over this, but I'd still prefer not to start him in Week 2 against the Titans. As we saw on Monday night, this Titans team can suck the life out of an opposing offense, and the Jacksonville game plan in Week 1 was far more conservative than I expected. I'm still planning on starting Minshew for the next month starting next week, so get him on your roster.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS ARI -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 8th FANDUEL $8,000 DRAFTKINGS $6,100 Murray wasn't great as a passer in Week 1, but he was awesome on the ground. While Washington's defense was a pleasant surprise, this is still a much better matchup than the 49ers. Murray is priced like a second-tier quarterback on both sites, but this week he looks elite in the projections.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. I can't imagine many people will want to roster Watson against Baltimore this week. And I wouldn't touch him in cash games. But in a tournament he still has massive upside in a game where the Ravens will put up points in a hurry. Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and he'll have a roster rate below three percent. I'll take a few shots on him in a stack with Will Fuller.