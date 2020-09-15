Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Quarterbacks (4:54)

If Week 1 was any indication, the bar is being raised at quarterback once again. In a standard CBS league, Kirk Cousins and Cam Newton tied for 12th with 25 Fantasy points. Teddy Bridgewater reached (what used to be) the magical 20 Fantasy-point mark, and only finished 18th in Week 1. Thankfully, the monster week at the position isn't discouraging for streamers. Mitchell Trubisky and Gardner Minshew both finished in the top 12 despite being rostered in 50% of leagues or fewer. 

While streaming is definitely still a thing, it's unclear how much the opponent matters, or at least how relevant last year's defensive numbers are. Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers diced up tough matchups while Dak Prescott and Philip Rivers struggled against what we thought were bad pass defenses. It'll take a couple more weeks before I start taking 2020 matchups too seriously, but one guy who could be heavily influenced by his matchup in Week 1 is Deshaun Watson. Watson faces a Ravens defense that just held the Browns to six points. As you'll see below, that doesn't mean I'm sitting Watson. 

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Numbers to know
  •  15 -- Cam Newton ran the ball 15 times in Week 1. He doesn't have to do much at all with his arm to be a starter with that type of rush volume.
  • 73.2% -- Nearly three quarters or the Bills offensive plays were either Josh Allen rush attempts or pass attempts.
  • 54 -- Matt Ryan threw 54 passes in Week 1. He may top 700 this season.
  • 2 -- Tom Brady threw a pair of interceptions in Week 1 for Tampa Bay. He didn't throw multiple interceptions in one regular season game last year.
  • 8 -- Carson Wentz was sacked eight times in Week 1. You can't start him unless he gets Lane Johnson and/or Miles Sanders back.
  • 5.75 -- Kyler Murray averaged just 5.75 yards per pass attempt and only threw one touchdown on 40 pass attempts. His rushing production was the only reason he was a top-12 quarterback in Week 1.
  • 11.6 -- Tyrod Taylor averaged nearly 12 air yards per pass attempt. Only Carson Wentz was more aggressive.
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR TB -9 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
NR
PROJ PTS
23.2
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
239
RUYDS
9
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
23
headshot-image
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR PHI -1 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
11th
PROJ PTS
17.6
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
270
RUYDS
2
TD
2
INT
2
FPTS/G
16
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -10 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
NR
PROJ PTS
16.2
QB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
173
RUYDS
19
TD
3
INT
0
FPTS/G
25
Waiver Wire Targets
Waiver Wire/Streamers
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS QB
16th
QB RNK
16th
OWNED
29%
2019 Stats
PAYDS
4054
RUYDS
82
TD
23
INT
8
FPTS/G
17.9
Carr probably should have had a better Week 1 than he did, but the Raiders scored three of their four touchdowns on the ground and Henry Ruggs got dinged up in the second half. I anticipate a more aggressive game plan in Week 2 against the Saints. While the Saints do have a good pass defense, they aren't as scary on the road and they're better against the run. There isn't a streamer in my top 12 currently, but Carr is fine if you need a replacement for Tyrod Taylor or don't trust Mitchell Trubisky.
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC TEN -10 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
9th
QB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
59%
The Titans went much more up tempo in their Week 1 win over the Broncos than expected. Now in Week 2 they'll get a far more favorable matchup, against Jacksonville. I'd expect Tannehill to try to get A.J. Brown going as the Titans should be able to do whatever they want against this defense.
headshot-image
Mitchell Trubisky QB
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG CHI -5.5 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
NR
QB RNK
18th
OWNED
9%
My only real concern for Trubisky is that his defense might turn Daniel Jones over enough times that the Bears don't really have to throw. But this Giants defense is pretty terrible against the pass and Trubisky is high off his come-from-behind win in Week 1.
One To Stash
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -7.5 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
19th
QB RNK
21st
ROSTERED
50%
I know I'm going to lose my Minshew Mania membership over this, but I'd still prefer not to start him in Week 2 against the Titans. As we saw on Monday night, this Titans team can suck the life out of an opposing offense, and the Jacksonville game plan in Week 1 was far more conservative than I expected. I'm still planning on starting Minshew for the next month starting next week, so get him on your roster.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS ARI -6.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
9th
PROJ PTS
23.2
QB RNK
8th
FANDUEL
$8,000
DRAFTKINGS
$6,100
Murray wasn't great as a passer in Week 1, but he was awesome on the ground. While Washington's defense was a pleasant surprise, this is still a much better matchup than the 49ers. Murray is priced like a second-tier quarterback on both sites, but this week he looks elite in the projections.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I can't imagine many people will want to roster Watson against Baltimore this week. And I wouldn't touch him in cash games. But in a tournament he still has massive upside in a game where the Ravens will put up points in a hurry. Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and he'll have a roster rate below three percent. I'll take a few shots on him in a stack with Will Fuller.
Heath's projections