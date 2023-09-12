Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, and Joe Burrow all finished outside the top 20 Fantasy QBs in Week 1. Most of that was because of poor play, not extenuating circumstances. And we mostly don't care; we're ranking them very close to where we had them in Week 1. I cannot say the same for Geno Smith, even though he outscored Allen, Jackson, and Burrow. I'm just a little less sure of his bounceback.

It makes sense if you think about it. Before last year, Smith was a journeyman backup quarterback who had thrown for 1,346 yards in his last seven seasons combined. Before 2022, he had more career interceptions than touchdown passes. While he was genuinely outstanding last year, you'll generally make a profit betting against career years from 32-year-olds.

This also has to do with the circumstances. Smith was at home against a Rams defense that we thought was going to be bad this year. He had DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Kenneth Walker all healthy. There was no reason to expect such a severe dropoff from his 2022 level of play other than the fact that 2022 was the only year Smith had been that good.

He draws the Lions this week, which is a defense we just don't know much about yet. We believe they are better than they were last year, but we don't know enough to say if they are actually good. If Smith is going to bounce back, this is a fine place to do it. If he doesn't, we can really start worrying.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

10 -- Rush attempts for Anthony Richardson in Week 1. That's how many Jalen Hurts averaged the past two seasons in Philadelphia.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI NYG -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 104 RUYDS 43 TD 0 INT 2 FPTS/G 4.4 Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 334 RUYDS 11 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 14.4 Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DAL -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 143 RUYDS 6 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE MIA -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 466 RUYDS 5 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 33.1

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR SF -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats PAYDS 220 RUYDS 20 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.8 It's pretty tough to doubt Purdy after his season debut against a Steelers defense that we expected to be much better than the Rams team he'll face in Week 1. Pencil him in for around 225 yards and two scores. There's not a ton of upside here, but the floor has been rock solid. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 202 RUYDS 11 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.1 I'm not letting a mediocre performance in Week 1 scare me off of Howell in Week 2. He got into the end zone once with his legs and I would expect Terry McLaurin to be more help in Week 2. Expect more than 31 pass attempts as well since they aren't facing the Cardinals anemic offense. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL GB -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats PAYDS 245 RUYDS 12 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 29 I'm a little lower than consensus on Love in Week 2, though I'll admit being impressed by his Week 1 performance. If he gets Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs both to 100%, Love showed enough to make me believe he could be a borderline top-12 QB. I just don't love starting him on the road against Arthur Smith's team, especially since we still aren't projecting a return for Watson yet.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK NR ROSTERED 38% 2022 Stats PAYDS 2368 RUYDS 418 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.8 I'll leave this here for one more week. Murray should be rostered in every league that has an IR spot. You don't even have to drop anyone to add him. Go get him, stash him, and then wait and see. We're expecting Murray will show up in six to eight weeks. If he's his old self by the Fantasy playoffs, you've got found money.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV BUF -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 28.1 QB RNK 1st YTD Stats PAYDS 236 RUYDS 36 TD 1 INT 3 FPTS/G 11 That was a brutal performance and a brutal loss for Allen and the Bills in Week 1. I fully expect a violent bounce back against the Raiders in Week 2. This was one of the worst defenses against the pass in 2022 and I didn't see anything in Week 1 that makes me think that has changed. Diggs is the obvious stacking partner with Allen, but I expect a boom from Gabe Davis and James Cook as well.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Jones never had a chance against the Cowboys in Week 1 and got embarrassed on prime-time television. Like Allen, I expect a big-time bounce back against a bad defense. Unlike Allen, I don't think everyone else is on board. Jones' rushing ability makes the stack optional, but you know he wants to get Darren Waller going, so I'd stack the pair alongside Saquon Barkley.

QB Preview Heath's projections

