You drafted Dak Prescott as a top-10 quarterback for your Fantasy Football team with the hope that, outside of his bye week, you wouldn't really have to worry about the position. However, Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1 that will likely keep him out for the next month and a half or more, and suddenly, you're scrambling.

And Prescott's replacement for the Cowboys probably isn't going to help. Cooper Rush is a 28-year-old with one career start under his belt, and with the Cowboys offensive line woes and lack of pass-catching options, I'm not expecting much from him. The Cowboys are just hoping Rush can keep them afloat, but that isn't good enough for your Fantasy team.

So, if you're looking for a Prescott replacement, the first place you should turn is Marcus Mariota. He's just QB19 for me this week, but that might be underselling him. His rushing ability – 12 carries for 72 yards – give him a solid floor and ceiling on a weekly basis, and if the Falcons can be a bit more productive passing the ball with Kyle Pitts and London Drake, Mariota has a real chance to be a viable weekly starter.

You can also consider Carson Wentz, though I view him as more of a short-term option with a great matchup against the Lions. Or, you can swing for the fences and try to buy low on Aaron Rodgers, who I still expect to be very good despite his struggles in Week 1. I don't necessarily want him as my only QB option, but the absence of Prescott means you're probably desperate. He's worth the roll of the dice in that context, then.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 2.