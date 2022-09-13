You drafted Dak Prescott as a top-10 quarterback for your Fantasy Football team with the hope that, outside of his bye week, you wouldn't really have to worry about the position. However, Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1 that will likely keep him out for the next month and a half or more, and suddenly, you're scrambling.
And Prescott's replacement for the Cowboys probably isn't going to help. Cooper Rush is a 28-year-old with one career start under his belt, and with the Cowboys offensive line woes and lack of pass-catching options, I'm not expecting much from him. The Cowboys are just hoping Rush can keep them afloat, but that isn't good enough for your Fantasy team.
So, if you're looking for a Prescott replacement, the first place you should turn is Marcus Mariota. He's just QB19 for me this week, but that might be underselling him. His rushing ability – 12 carries for 72 yards – give him a solid floor and ceiling on a weekly basis, and if the Falcons can be a bit more productive passing the ball with Kyle Pitts and London Drake, Mariota has a real chance to be a viable weekly starter.
You can also consider Carson Wentz, though I view him as more of a short-term option with a great matchup against the Lions. Or, you can swing for the fences and try to buy low on Aaron Rodgers, who I still expect to be very good despite his struggles in Week 1. I don't necessarily want him as my only QB option, but the absence of Prescott means you're probably desperate. He's worth the roll of the dice in that context, then.
Here are my full QB rankings for Week 2.
- Josh Allen vs. TEN
- Patrick Mahomes vs. LAC -- No Tyreek Hill, no problem. At least for one week. The Chargers could be a tougher test, but I expect Mahomes to just keep passing them.
- Lamar Jackson vs. MIA
- Justin Herbert @KC
- Jalen Hurts vs. MIN
- Kyler Murray @LV
- Joe Burrow @DAL -- Burrow hopefully won't be under duress as often this week as he was against the Steelers.
- Matthew Stafford vs. ATL -- Stafford looked pretty awful in Week 1, but I'm willing to bet he'll have a better time against a pass rush a little less ferocious than Buffalo's. If he struggles against Atlanta -- especially if he looks as erratic as he did in the opener -- it might be time to panic. But it's too early for that now.
- Russell Wilson vs. HOU
- Derek Carr vs. ARI -- The three interceptions Sunday were uncharacteristic for Carr, and at least one of them came in a situation where he was clearly just trying to force the ball in to Davante Adams when he didn't need to. It's an understandable impulse, and Carr's immediate rapport with Adams was a good thing despite the pick. He'll be cleaner moving forward.
- Kirk Cousins @PHI -- The overall run/pass split for the Vikings looked like last year's, but that was mostly a function of how easily the Vikings won. In the first half, Cousins had 21 passes, while the Vikings had 13 carries as a team. Cousins has arguably the most unstoppable receiver in the league on his team and a pass-happy coach, and he sure looks like he's on his way to career-best numbers. With Aaron Rodgers struggling and Dak Prescott hurt, you can probably view Cousins as a top-12 QB moving forward.
- Tom Brady @NO -- Brady was a bit of a disappointment in Week 1, and that could continue, at least based on his track record against the Saints. Since getting to Tampa, he has eight interceptions to six touchdowns in four games against the Saints, averaging 16.8 points per game against them compared to 25.94 against everyone else. I'm not saying to sit him, but don't be surprised if he disappoints.
- Aaron Rodgers vs. CHI -- Rodgers' Week 1 would have been a lot better if Christian Watson hadn't dropped what should have been a 75-yard touchdown, but even then, he didn't look great. It might take some time for Rodgers to learn to trust his new receiving corps -- a healthy Allen Lazard wouldn't hurt.
- Trey Lance vs. SEA -- Lance deserves a mulligan for his accuracy struggles in Week 1, given how bad the weather was in Chicago. However, that was the knock on him based on camp reports, so he still has something to prove. The rushing role gives him a solid floor, in theory, and I'll keep giving him the benefit of the doubt.
- Justin Fields @GB -- The field conditions and weather were so bad in Chicago's first game that you can't really hold Fields' poor passing against him. The good sign is the eight designed runs for Fields, a career-high.
- Trevor Lawrence vs. IND
- Jameis Winston vs. TB
- Tua Tagovailoa @BAL
- Marcus Mariota @LAR -- Mariota was a big part of the Falcons running game, with eight of his 12 runs coming on designed plays in Week 1. He's going to remain a viable Fantasy option, especially in 2QB leagues, and might be the best pickup if you lost Dak Prescott -- especially in four-point-per-pass-TD leagues.
- Carson Wentz @DET
- Jared Goff vs. WAS
- Baker Mayfield @NYG
- Daniel Jones vs. CAR
- Mitchell Trubisky vs. NE
- Mac Jones @PIT
- Matt Ryan @JAX
- Ryan Tannehill @BUF
- Cooper Rush vs. CIN
- Joe Flacco @CLE
- Jacoby Brissett vs. NYJ
- Davis Mills @DEN
- Geno Smith @SF