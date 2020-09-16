Watch Now: Michael Thomas Expected To Miss Several Weeks With High Ankle Injury ( 2:46 )

Your initial reaction to Week 1 of the NFL season is going to be to overreact. Don't worry, it's natural; it happens to everyone. Even seasoned Fantasy football analysts. We go seven months without watching football, and after an offseason filled with coaching changes, QB moves, and "Best Shape Of My Life" fluff pieces, your inclination is to treat Week 1 as this monumentally important event that will define how the entire season plays out.

It isn't. Or, at least, it won't be for everyone. Sure, Week 1 sometimes tells us what the rest of the season is going to look like, such as when Lamar Jackson went off for five touchdowns or Michael Gallup had 150-plus yards ahead of their 2019 breakouts. But just as often, it's a red herring: Think of Marlon Mack's league-leading 174 rushing yards, or Sammy Watkins' 198-yard, three-touchdown masterpiece a year ago, and how those didn't exactly lead to either dominating the rest of the way.

Sometimes, Week 1 is just another week. Players have good and bad weeks. They have good and bad matchups; sometimes games just go sideways. Just because it happened at the beginning of the season doesn't necessarily mean it's more meaningful than any other week. Separating what you can believe from what you can't is vital.

Because, of course, you can't afford not to react to Week 1. You can never afford to be passive in Fantasy football. It's a tough balance to strike, and it's hard enough to keep up with everything that's going on around 16 games, which is why I like to reach out to the Fantasy Football Today team to guide me. Every week on Tuesday morning, we do a survey on some of the biggest storylines and rankings dilemmas of the week. Here's what we are reacting to from Week 1 — and what we might even be over-reacting to. The consensus expert rankings can be found at the bottom of this story.

Which player helped himself most long term in Week 1?

Jamey: Josh Jacobs. Forget the three touchdowns, it was the four catches on six targets. I expected him to be more involved in the passing game, and this was a great start.

Josh Jacobs. Forget the three touchdowns, it was the four catches on six targets. I expected him to be more involved in the passing game, and this was a great start. Dave: I feel a heck of a lot better about David Johnson than I did before the season. He looks smooth and is going to get leaned on quite a bit with Duke Johnson seemingly sidelined.

Heath: Cam Newton may have been rusty throwing the ball but it was great to see him running like the Cam of old. Once he settles in as a passer he may just be a top-five quarterback again.



Adam: James Robinson got every carry for Jacksonville and did well with them. I think he's a good sell-high candidate because I still expect the Jaguars to struggle and have to throw more, but Robinson is obviously a Week 1 winner.



James Robinson got every carry for Jacksonville and did well with them. I think he's a good sell-high candidate because I still expect the Jaguars to struggle and have to throw more, but Robinson is obviously a Week 1 winner. Chris: DeAndre Hopkins. There was a lot of skepticism about how many targets he would see playing for a new team with a new quarterback, but Kyler Murray seemingly only had eyes for him. He might be back in that top-three group at WR after one week. Honorable mention to Aaron Rodgers, who showed a willingness to throw down the field that has been missing from his game too often lately. If he can trust Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, he could be in for a huge season.

Which player hurt himself most long term in Week 1?

Jamey: D.J. Moore. New coach, new offensive coordinator, new quarterback and a poor start from the (hopeful) third-year breakout. Hopefully, Week 2 at Tampa Bay goes better, but I'm concerned.

D.J. Moore. New coach, new offensive coordinator, new quarterback and a poor start from the (hopeful) third-year breakout. Hopefully, Week 2 at Tampa Bay goes better, but I'm concerned. Dave: Not only did Mark Ingram not come through against a suspect Browns defense, but his own team limited his playing time (played 21 of 53 snaps with Lamar Jackson). It's impossible to feel excited about him.

Heath: Evan Engram was awful on Monday night and Darius Slayton was a star. Engram shared tight end targets more than I expected in Week 1, and that trend may continue.



Adam: Carson Wentz. Really, Wentz's offensive line is the problem here, but Wentz has not been a top-10 QB on a per game basis in either of the last two seasons, so maybe he's just overrated?



Carson Wentz. Really, Wentz's offensive line is the problem here, but Wentz has not been a top-10 QB on a per game basis in either of the last two seasons, so maybe he's just overrated? Chris: Engram. Because tight end is so shallow, you're still starting Engram in Week 2 in all likelihood, but this was a rough showing from Engram. He got his hands on several balls but wasn't able to bring them in, and there's going to be even more competition for targets with Golden Tate likely back in Week 2. There's so much potential here, but he sure didn't show it Monday night.

Who are three players you are starting in Week 2 who weren't drafted as starters?

Jamey: Hines, Jamison Crowder and Goedert. The latter is a great pickup if you just lost Blake Jarwin (ACL) or if you just need a tight end with upside.

Hines, Jamison Crowder and Goedert. The latter is a great pickup if you just lost Blake Jarwin (ACL) or if you just need a tight end with upside. Dave: Goedert, Crowder and CeeDee Lamb. All three should see plenty of targets in Week 2.

Heath: Newton, Hines, and Goedert.



Adam: Slayton, Miller, Lazard. How can you sit Slayton after Week 1? Miller and Lazard have great matchups.



Slayton, Miller, Lazard. How can you sit Slayton after Week 1? Miller and Lazard have great matchups. Chris: Excluding injuries, I'll go with: Russell Gage, Robinson, and Goedert. You might want to see more from Gage, but he had a solid camp and saw as many targets and ran nearly as many routes as Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones. And the Falcons may have to throw the ball 50 times again to keep up with the Cowboys. Robinson (Jacksonville's starting running back) and Goedert speak for themselves.

Who are three players who are on notice for dropping if they don't perform in Week 2?

Who is your top streaming QB, TE, and DST?

Jamey: Mitchell Trubisky, Goedert and the Packers. Trubisky should build off his strong Week 1 performance against the Giants, Goedert was awesome against Washington and the Packers should make things difficult on the Lions, especially if Kenny Golladay (hamstring) remains out.

Mitchell Trubisky, Goedert and the Packers. Trubisky should build off his strong Week 1 performance against the Giants, Goedert was awesome against Washington and the Packers should make things difficult on the Lions, especially if Kenny Golladay (hamstring) remains out. Dave: Same quarterback as last week: Minshew. Goedert would be the tight end, and the DST I'd pick would be the Packers, provided Golladay is still sidelined.

Heath: Mitchell Trubisky, O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay.

Adam: Gardner Minshew, T.J. Hockenson if he's available and Dallas Goedert if you can't get Hockenson, and the Browns.

Gardner Minshew, T.J. Hockenson if he's available and Dallas Goedert if you can't get Hockenson, and the Browns. Chris: Jimmy Garoppolo, Logan Thomas, and the Rams.

Week 2 Consensus QB Rankings

Lamar Jackson, BAL — @HOU Patrick Mahomes, KC — @LAC Kyler Murray, ARI — vs. WSH Dak Prescott, DAL — vs. ATL Aaron Rodgers, GB — vs. DET Matt Ryan, ATL — @DAL Josh Allen, BUF — @MIA Russell Wilson, SEA — vs. NE Tom Brady, TB — vs. CAR Deshaun Watson, HOU — vs. BAL Ben Roethlisberger, PIT — vs. DEN Cam Newton, NE — @SEA Ryan Tannehill, TEN — vs. JAX Jared Goff, LAR — @PHI Carson Wentz, PHI — vs. LAR Drew Brees, NO — @LV Gardner Minshew, JAC — @TEN Joe Burrow, CIN — @CLE Mitchell Trubisky, CHI — vs. NYG Matthew Stafford, DET — @GB Kirk Cousins, MIN — @IND Jimmy Garoppolo, SF — @NYJ Derek Carr, LV — vs. NO Tyrod Taylor, LAC — vs. KC

Week 2 Consensus RB Rankings

Christian McCaffrey, CAR — @TB Alvin Kamara, NO — @LV Ezekiel Elliott, DAL — vs. ATL Saquon Barkley, NYG — @CHI Derrick Henry, TEN — vs. JAX Dalvin Cook, MIN — @IND Aaron Jones, GB — vs. DET Josh Jacobs, LV — vs. NO Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC — @LAC Kenyan Drake, ARI — vs. WSH Joe Mixon, CIN — @CLE Austin Ekeler, LAC — vs. KC Chris Carson, SEA — vs. NE Raheem Mostert, SF — @NYJ Jonathan Taylor, IND — vs. MIN Nick Chubb, CLE — vs. CIN Kareem Hunt, CLE — vs. CIN Todd Gurley, ATL — @DAL David Johnson, HOU — vs. BAL Nyheim Hines, IND — vs. MIN Benny Snell, PIT — vs. DEN David Montgomery, CHI — vs. NYG Melvin Gordon, DEN — @PIT Devin Singletary, BUF — @MIA Ronald Jones, TB — vs. CAR James White, NE — @SEA Malcolm Brown, LAR — @PHI Tarik Cohen, CHI — vs. NYG Mark Ingram, BAL — @HOU Antonio Gibson, WAS — @ARI James Robinson, JAC — @TEN Zack Moss, BUF — @MIA J.K. Dobbins, BAL — @HOU Jerick McKinnon, SF — @NYJ Chase Edmonds, ARI — vs. WSH D'Andre Swift, DET — @GB Cam Akers, LAR — @PHI Alexander Mattison, MIN — @IND Joshua Kelley, LAC — vs. KC Adrian Peterson, DET — @GB Latavius Murray, NO — @LV Jamaal Williams, GB — vs. DET Leonard Fournette, TB — vs. CAR Corey Clement, PHI — vs. LAR Darrel Williams, KC — @LAC Boston Scott, PHI — vs. LAR Sony Michel, NE — @SEA Peyton Barber, WAS — @ARI

Week 2 Consensus WR Rankings

Davante Adams, GB — vs. DET DeAndre Hopkins, ARI — vs. WSH Julio Jones, ATL — @DAL Calvin Ridley, ATL — @DAL Adam Thielen, MIN — @IND Tyreek Hill, KC — @LAC Amari Cooper, DAL — vs. ATL Chris Godwin, TB — vs. CAR Allen Robinson, CHI — vs. NYG Robert Woods, LAR — @PHI Tyler Lockett, SEA — vs. NE JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT — vs. DEN Will Fuller, HOU — vs. BAL A.J. Green, CIN — @CLE Terry McLaurin, WAS — @ARI Odell Beckham, CLE — vs. CIN Stefon Diggs, BUF — @MIA Jamison Crowder, NYJ — vs. SF Cooper Kupp, LAR — @PHI D.J. Moore, CAR — @TB Marquise Brown, BAL — @HOU Mike Evans, TB — vs. CAR Keenan Allen, LAC — vs. KC A.J. Brown, TEN — vs. JAX Michael Gallup, DAL — vs. ATL D.J. Chark, JAC — @TEN DK Metcalf, SEA — vs. NE T.Y. Hilton, IND — vs. MIN Julian Edelman, NE — @SEA Darius Slayton, NYG — @CHI Marvin Jones, DET — @GB Tyler Boyd, CIN — @CLE Jarvis Landry, CLE — vs. CIN Diontae Johnson, PIT — vs. DEN Sammy Watkins, KC — @LAC John Brown, BUF — @MIA Emmanuel Sanders, NO — @LV Anthony Miller, CHI — vs. NYG CeeDee Lamb, DAL — vs. ATL Sterling Shepard, NYG — @CHI Mike Williams, LAC — vs. KC Preston Williams, MIA — vs. BUF Robby Anderson, CAR — @TB Allen Lazard, GB — vs. DET Jerry Jeudy, DEN — @PIT Parris Campbell, IND — vs. MIN Danny Amendola, DET — @GB Henry Ruggs III, LV — vs. NO

Week 2 Consensus TE Rankings