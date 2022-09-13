As of Tuesday morning, there is optimism that Najee Harris is going to be okay for Week 2. You won't find him in the "Who's Out" section below. You also won't find him inside my top-25 running backs for Week 2.

At least part of Harris' low ranking is my concern that he could leave the game due to injury again. There's been mystery around Harris' original injury since he first suffered it in the preseason. But best as we can tell, he suffered a Lisfranc sprain four-to-six weeks ago and then aggravated it in Week 1, leaving the game. This significantly hampers his floor projection. And I'm not sure what to think about his ceiling either.

In the Steelers' first game, Harris ran the ball 10 times for 23 yards against a good Bengals defense. His Week 2 opponent, the New England Patriots, just held Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert to 41 yards on 17 carries. Even if Harris handles all the running back rush attempts for the Steelers, which is no guarantee, it's hard to project him for more than 60 yards on the ground.

Harris was below 60 rushing yards in more than a third of his games last year but still finished as a top-10 running back because of a very valuable role in the passing game. In Week 1, Mitchell Trubisky threw just three of his 38 passes to running backs. As this was a concern coming into the year, I've also lowered Harris' reception projection.

The final nail in the proverbial coffin is Harris' touchdown projection. While he did score a three-yard touchdown in Week 1, the Steelers are again underdogs with an implied point total below 20 points. Poor rushing efficiency plus a questionable role in the passing game plus low touchdown odds does not make for a starting Fantasy running back, especially when that back is also nursing a foot injury.

You may not have better options on your bench, but I would sure be looking before I plug and play Harris in Week 2.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 2 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Jeff Wilson should lead the backfield, but Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are deep stashes. Damien Williams RB ATL Atlanta • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Cordarrelle Patterson looks like the clear top back but Tyler Allgeier could get a chance this week in a reserve role. Brandon Bolden RB LV Las Vegas • #34

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Ameer Abdullah should take over the pass catching role we thought he had in the first place.

RB Preview Numbers to know

194 -- Saquon Barkley's 194 scrimmage yards vs. the Titans was the fourth-most of his career and the first time he's eclipsed 130 scrimmage yards since 2019.



-- Saquon Barkley's 194 scrimmage yards vs. the Titans was the fourth-most of his career and the first time he's eclipsed 130 scrimmage yards since 2019. 120 -- Cordarrelle Patterson set a career-high with 120 rush yards in Week 1. His 22 carries may have had something to do with Damien Williams' early injury.

-- Cordarrelle Patterson set a career-high with 120 rush yards in Week 1. His 22 carries may have had something to do with Damien Williams' early injury. 15 -- AJ Dillion out-touched Aaron Jones 15-8 in Week 1 and handled 10 carries to Jones' five. Jones did lead the team with a 67% route participation. Both backs are starts.



-- AJ Dillion out-touched Aaron Jones 15-8 in Week 1 and handled 10 carries to Jones' five. Jones did lead the team with a 67% route participation. Both backs are starts. 14 -- Rex Burkhead out-carried Dameon Pierce 14-11 in Week 1. The rookie still has a ways to go in the eyes of the coaching staff apparently.

-- Rex Burkhead out-carried Dameon Pierce 14-11 in Week 1. The rookie still has a ways to go in the eyes of the coaching staff apparently. 51% -- Both James Robinson and Travis Etienne played 51% of the snaps in Week 1.

-- Both James Robinson and Travis Etienne played 51% of the snaps in Week 1. 7 -- Jamaal Williams had seven touches in the red zone and stole two goalline touchdowns from D'Andre Swift.

-- Jamaal Williams had seven touches in the red zone and stole two goalline touchdowns from D'Andre Swift. 18% -- Cam Akers' snap share in Week 1. Sean McVay continues to be a one-back coach and Darrell Henderson is currently that back.

-- Cam Akers' snap share in Week 1. Sean McVay continues to be a one-back coach and Darrell Henderson is currently that back. 8% -- Steelers running backs were targeted on 8% of Mitch Trubisky's Week 1 pass attempts. At that rate, Najee Harris may be a bust even if he stays healthy.

-- Steelers running backs were targeted on 8% of Mitch Trubisky's Week 1 pass attempts. At that rate, Najee Harris may be a bust even if he stays healthy. 19.4% -- Zach Moss saw nearly a 20% target share in Week 1. He's a worthy stash just in case he's also the goalline back.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Adds (RB Preview) Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 21% 2021 Stats RUYDS 22 REC 2 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 We expect Wilson to start and receive a majority of the running back touches for San Francisco in Week 2 against Seattle. The 49ers are an 8.5-point favorite, so this figures to be an extremely run-heavy approach. Wilson had four games with at least 12 touches last year and averaged 11.75 PPR Fantasy points in those games. That's a fair expectation. Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are both adds as well, we never know for sure what Kyle Shanahan is going to do. Rex Burkhead RB HOU Houston • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -10 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats RUYDS 40 REC 5 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 Rex Burkhead is currently the lead back for the Houston Texans, and my highest projected available back in PPR leagues. The game script against the Broncos should be very pass-heavy and Burkhead has that role completely locked down. He saw eight targets in a game the Texans were competitive in Week 1, there's legitimate 10-target upside in Week 2 against the Broncos. Burkhead is not near as appealing in non-PPR. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN BUF -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 15 REC 6 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 Moss is the pass-catching back for the Bills and handled a larger percentage of the run-game work than we expected as well. He has weekly flex appeal as long as he stays in this role, but the Bills have never been married to one back, so there's weekly upside that he could get more carries than we expect as well. We do expect he'll be the first man up in goalline situations as well.

Stashes (RB Preview) Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -10 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 47% 2021 Stats RUYDS 433 REC 14 REYDS 96 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 Herbert is still just a stash, but he's moving closer towards flex territory. He was more productive on the ground than David Montgomery and it wasn't really close. Those who speculated Herbert could take Montgomery's job don't sound quite as crazy as they did in the preseason. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -1 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats RUYDS 7 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.7 Warren played 100% of the snaps after Harris went down in Week 1. If Harris misses an extended period of time, we'd expect Warren to be close to a workhorse back. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO TB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 14 REC 2 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.1 White is the clear No. 2 to Leonard Fournette in Tampa Bay. He has league-winning upside if he finds himself in a starting role.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL CIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 16.8 RB RNK NR 2021 Stats RUYDS 1205 REC 42 REYDS 314 TD 16 FPTS/G 18 Mixon is a feature back as a big favorite against a Cowboys team starting Cooper Rush at quarterback. He has a 20-touch floor and 30 touches shouldn't surprise anyone. This Cowboys defense just gave up 127 yards on six yards per carry to Leonard Fournette, I don't see them stopping Mixon and the Bengals either.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Darrell Henderson Jr. RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 5 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.3 Henderson was the surprise starter against the Bills in Week 1 and I expect he'll find a much easier task in Week 2 against the Falcons. To be fair to the Falcons, they were very good against Alvin Kamara, but I don't believe that was representative of what they'll be all year. This is actually my top projected value on the slate at FanDuel, so it's possible he won't be contrarian, but I don't get the feeling anyone actually believes in Henderson.