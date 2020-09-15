Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Running Backs ( 3:49 )

Outside of a handful of studs, most running backs find themselves in some sort of committee in the NFL. That's just the way the game is played now, and Fantasy football players are well aware of it. That's especially true for most of the rookie running backs. We had our theories about how things were going to work in these backfields before the season and it seems like a good idea to check out how they fared in Week 1.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and James Robinson were the only rookies to get anything close to a feature role in Week 1. Edwards-Helaire was outstanding, and still has room to grow in short yardage and the passing game. He's a top-10 back now and has top-three upside if everything goes right. Robinson was better than expected, but we still don't really know what his receiving role will look like. He's a solid flex who has a chance to grow into a top-20 player.

Jonathan Taylor benefitted from Marlon Mack's injury but the second biggest story was that Philip Rivers threw him the ball six times. Taylor will share with Nyheim Hines, and I still expect Hines to have a significant role in Week 2. There's a path to Taylor carving out 280-plus touches now, and that gives him top-five upside. But first, he and the offensive line need to improve on his 2.4 yards per carry from Week 1. For now I'd view Taylor as a solid No. 2.

J.K. Dobbins was the third best back for Fantasy purposes, but only because he scored two touchdowns. He only saw seven carries and did not receive a target. Like Taylor, he wasn't particularly efficient either. I wouldn't want to start Dobbins until we see more evidence that he's the goal line back. For now I'd consider him more of a No. 4 running back.

Cam Akers saw 14 carries but he was badly outplayed by Malcolm Brown. I couldn't advise starting him until he shows something. I'm slightly more interested in using Zach Moss and Joshua Kelley this week because they have a chance at short yardage work. Unfortunately for Akers, Brown has that role locked down for now. I also can't get too excited about D'Andre Swift or Antonio Gibson — yet. They're getting out-touched by veteran backs and they've not done anything yet to change that. All of these backs should remain universally rostered but if you drafted a bunch of them you could have a tough decision with Nyheim Hines on the waiver wire.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Mack is out for the year. Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are both starters in his absence. Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Bell was placed injured reserve Tuesday, but can return after three weeks. Frank Gore and Josh Adams will handle most of the touches, but they're no more more desperation flexes.. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Boston Scott is also dinged up so it could be a big workload for Corey Clement.

Numbers to know

6 -- Josh Jacobs saw six targets in Week 1. He only had one game with more than three last year.

-- Josh Jacobs saw six targets in Week 1. He only had one game with more than three last year. 1.0 -- Leonard Fournette averaged a yard per carry on his five Week 1 carries. That gives Ronald Jones an excellent shot at a big workload in Week 2 against Carolina.

-- Leonard Fournette averaged a yard per carry on his five Week 1 carries. That gives Ronald Jones an excellent shot at a big workload in Week 2 against Carolina. 28 -- Chase Edmonds played 28 snaps in Week 1. He never played that many in a reserve role in 2019. This may be more of a committee than was projected.

-- Chase Edmonds played 28 snaps in Week 1. He never played that many in a reserve role in 2019. This may be more of a committee than was projected. 11% -- Christian McCaffrey's target share in Week 1 was approximately half of what it was in 2019.

-- Christian McCaffrey's target share in Week 1 was approximately half of what it was in 2019. 26% -- Antonio Gibson played just 26% of Washington's offensive plays. That needs to double before he'll be a reliable Fantasy contributor.

-- Antonio Gibson played just 26% of Washington's offensive plays. That needs to double before he'll be a reliable Fantasy contributor. 3 -- Austin Ekeler had 3 yards receiving in Week 1. He only had two games below 20 yards in 2019.

Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 49

Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 30 REC 5 REYDS 23 TD 0 FPTS/G 10

Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -3 O/U 41.5

James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #38

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -10 O/U 43

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -10 O/U 43 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 32nd

Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Adds Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Hines is locked into the Austin Ekeler role in this offense. While he won't be a top-five back like Ekeler was last year, I would expect a top-20 PPR performance in Week 2 and moving forward. He played 53% of the Colts snaps in Week 1, which would have been his third-highest mark in 2019.
Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I'm going to admit something: Even when I was suggesting Brown as a final-round pick, I still thought he was kind of a slug, and I didn't expect much in the passing game. But Brown looked every bit the part of an NFL starting running back against the Cowboys. He was excellent in short yardage, where the Rams really trust him, and flashed more in the passing game than I expected. He's a solid flex this week,.
Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If James Conner has a multi-week absence then Snell should be at the top of this list. If Conner comes back Week 2 then you probably can't start Snell. That's one of the problems with Tuesday night waivers. Regardless, Snell needs to be rostered. He was noticeably quicker in Week 1 and could be looking at 20 touches in Week 2 against the Broncos.
Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
A Week 1 injury to Justin Jackson gave Kelley a hole and he sprung through it. The rookie averaged five yards per carry and scored his first NFL touchdown. He should assume an abbreviated version of the Melvin Gordon role in this offense and profiles as a weekly flex with massive upside if Ekeler goes down.
Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We don't know how much of it was because of the air quality and Tevin Coleman's health, but McKinnon looked like the clear No. 2 running back in Week 2. For now he's a PPR flex, but there's more upside than that. If George Kittle can't go in Week 2 McKinnon's targets could explode.

Stashes
Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
With a variety of Week 1 running back injuries it wouldn't be surprising to see a team take a shot on Freeman. We don't know for sure what he has left, but if he could land somewhere with a pass-catching role he'd have PPR appeal.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Contrarian Play
Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 49 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 38th FANDUEL $5,900 DRAFTKINGS $5,200 I understand if this makes you cringe, but I expect Jones to see 15-plus touches in a very good matchup against the Panthers. There's very little floor here but we don't care about floor in tournaments anyway.

Heath's Projections

