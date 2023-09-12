As a rule, the best thing you can do after Week 1 is try not to overreact. At the same time, there are only 18 weeks in the season and probably only 13 or 14 in your Fantasy regular season. We can't completely ignore one week's worth of action, especially in situations like Philadelphia or Atlanta where Kenneth Gainwell and Tyler Allgeier saw way more work than we expected. For the most part, I am buying surprising usage for running backs and selling surprising efficiency for running backs.

One other person I'm buying after Week 1 is James Cook. Cook had a terrible matchup and his QB turned the ball over too often, but I am pretty thrilled with the usage. He had a 15% target share and handled 54% of the team's rush attempts. Last year that would have translated to 246 carries and 91 targets. Josh Allen's continued turnover problems may eventually translated to even more running back targets. Go see if the Fantasy manager who drafted Cook is frustrated by Week 1.

On the flip side, I would consider trying to sell Brian Robinson. While the usage was outstanding, and I'm generally selling inefficiency, the Cardinals may be his best matchup of the season and his rushing average was once again well below average. I view Robinson as a matchup-dependent flex and he faces the Broncos in Week 1, who just held Josh Jacobs to 48 yards on 19 carries. See if you can package Robinson with a bench piece to get Cook, or more.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 2 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Justice Hill and Gus Edwards are both touchdown-dependent flexes. Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. As of now, we're projecting both Moss and Evan Hull will be out. That's about the only way Deon Jackson deserves a spot in your lineup. If either returns, we're out on Jackson.

RB Preview Numbers to know

33% -- Bijan Robinson's 33% target share led all rookies. That takes the sting out of all those Tyler Allgeier carries.

80% -- Josh Jacobs played 80% of the Raiders snaps in Week 1. Don't worry even a little about his stat line, he's still a feature back.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Adds (RB Preview) Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN PHI -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 54 REC 4 REYDS 20 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.4 Gainwell played 62% of the snaps in Week 1, by far the most amongst Eagles running backs. Even in an inefficient game against a bad matchup he managed 11.5 PPR Fantasy points. Week 2 presents a much better game script and I like Gainwell as an RB2. He'll be that for as long as he holds onto this role. I would still expect D'Andre Swift or Rashaad Penny to play more at some point this year, so I'm not breaking the bank to get Gainwell. Around 20% of FAB is good, depending on your need. Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -1 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Deon Jackson was terrible last week and Evan Hull got hurt. While the Colts were planning on using a committee, I expect a large dose of Moss against a mediocre Texans defense if he's healthy. It may only be a two-to-three week role if Jonathan Taylor returns to the team in Week 5 as many expect, but if you're desperate for a back in Week 2, Moss could be the best option not named Gainwell. Just watch the injury reports closely. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 9 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 It is going to be a committee approach in Baltimore, but Hill has the best profile as a pass catcher and looks like the short yardage back as well. He's not worth double-digit FAB, but he could be a decent flex this week against the Bengals. In deeper leagues you may consider Melvin Gordon as well, just in case.

Stashes (RB Preview) Kyren Williams RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 0 REYDS 2 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.4 The only reason Williams is in the stash section is because he's facing the 49ers this week and I have no interest in playing him against that matchup. Williams played 65% of the snaps in Week 1, but that doesn't even tell the whole story. Williams outsnapped Akers 26 to four in the first half and 11 of Akers' 22 carries came as the team tried to run the clock out. I fully expect Williams to be the best Rams running back rest of the season, I'm just a little concerned that the job isn't that attractive.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL GB -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 8th 2022 Stats RUYDS 1121 REC 59 REYDS 395 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.6 The Falcons just gave up 167 yards from scrimmage to the combination of Miles Sanders and Chubba Hubbard and that was in a game they won by 14 points. Jones is currently the Packers No. 1 runner and receiver. If the Falcons can keep this game close Jones has a chance for a monster outing. As of Tuesday we aren't concerned about his hamstring but watch Thursday and Friday's injury report to make sure.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DEN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 52 REC 4 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 I loved Williams' Week 1 usage and I would expect his role to grow as the season goes on. Against Washington, there's a decent chance Denver is playing from ahead and there are even more running back touches to be had. $5600 on DraftKings is way too cheap.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 2 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 2. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.