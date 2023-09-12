javonte-williams-1400.jpg
As a rule, the best thing you can do after Week 1 is try not to overreact. At the same time, there are only 18 weeks in the season and probably only 13 or 14 in your Fantasy regular season. We can't completely ignore one week's worth of action, especially in situations like Philadelphia or Atlanta where Kenneth Gainwell and Tyler Allgeier saw way more work than we expected. For the most part, I am buying surprising usage for running backs and selling surprising efficiency for running backs. 

One other person I'm buying after Week 1 is James Cook. Cook had a terrible matchup and his QB turned the ball over too often, but I am pretty thrilled with the usage. He had a 15% target share and handled 54% of the team's rush attempts. Last year that would have translated to 246 carries and 91 targets. Josh Allen's continued turnover problems may eventually translated to even more running back targets. Go see if the Fantasy manager who drafted Cook is frustrated by Week 1.

On the flip side, I would consider trying to sell Brian Robinson. While the usage was outstanding, and I'm generally selling inefficiency, the Cardinals may be his best matchup of the season and his rushing average was once again well below average. I view Robinson as a matchup-dependent flex and he faces the Broncos in Week 1, who just held Josh Jacobs to 48 yards on 19 carries. See if you can package Robinson with a bench piece to get Cook, or more.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 2 RB Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Justice Hill and Gus Edwards are both touchdown-dependent flexes.
player headshot
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
As of now, we're projecting both Moss and Evan Hull will be out. That's about the only way Deon Jackson deserves a spot in your lineup. If either returns, we're out on Jackson.
Numbers to know
  • 33% -- Bijan Robinson's 33% target share led all rookies. That takes the sting out of all those Tyler Allgeier carries.
  • 5.0 -- Tyler Allgeier averaged five yards per carry in Week 1, I don't think his role is going anywhere.
  • 80% -- Josh Jacobs played 80% of the Raiders snaps in Week 1. Don't worry even a little about his stat line, he's still a feature back.
  • 38% -- Jets running backs saw a 38% target share. Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook may both be starters soon.
  • 6 -- Javonte Williams led the Broncos with six targets. He has 80-catch upside if he stays healthy.
  • 19 -- D'Andre Swift only played 19 snaps in Week 1. And he didn't do anything when he was on the field to earn more playing time.
  • 11.5 -- Aaron Jones averaged 11.5 yards per touch in Week 1, showing no signs of his age. He looks like a bonafide RB1.
  • 3 -- Zach Charbonnet only touched the ball three times in Week 1. For now, concerns about Ken Walker workload appear to be overblown.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Travis Etienne RB
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -3 O/U 51
OPP VS RB
20th
PROJ PTS
14.9
RB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
77
REC
5
REYDS
27
TD
1
FPTS/G
21.4
player headshot
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL GB -1.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
14.6
RB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
41
REC
2
REYDS
86
TD
2
FPTS/G
26.7
player headshot
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV BUF -9 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
12.5
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
46
REC
4
REYDS
17
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.3
player headshot
Rachaad White RB
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI TB -3 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
10.7
RB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
39
REC
2
REYDS
10
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.9
player headshot
Saquon Barkley RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI NYG -5.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
16.2
RB RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
51
REC
3
REYDS
12
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.3
player headshot
Kyren Williams RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -8 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
12th
PROJ PTS
6
RB RNK
35th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
52
REC
0
REYDS
2
TD
2
FPTS/G
17.4
player headshot
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
11
RB RNK
27th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
127
REC
1
REYDS
20
TD
0
FPTS/G
15.7
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 2 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Kenneth Gainwell RB
PHI Philadelphia • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN PHI -7 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
5th
RB RNK
24th
ROSTERED
57%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
54
REC
4
REYDS
20
TD
0
FPTS/G
11.4
Gainwell played 62% of the snaps in Week 1, by far the most amongst Eagles running backs. Even in an inefficient game against a bad matchup he managed 11.5 PPR Fantasy points. Week 2 presents a much better game script and I like Gainwell as an RB2. He'll be that for as long as he holds onto this role. I would still expect D'Andre Swift or Rashaad Penny to play more at some point this year, so I'm not breaking the bank to get Gainwell. Around 20% of FAB is good, depending on your need.
player headshot
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU IND -1 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
28th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
24%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
0
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
Deon Jackson was terrible last week and Evan Hull got hurt. While the Colts were planning on using a committee, I expect a large dose of Moss against a mediocre Texans defense if he's healthy. It may only be a two-to-three week role if Jonathan Taylor returns to the team in Week 5 as many expect, but if you're desperate for a back in Week 2, Moss could be the best option not named Gainwell. Just watch the injury reports closely.
player headshot
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
16th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
3%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
9
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.9
It is going to be a committee approach in Baltimore, but Hill has the best profile as a pass catcher and looks like the short yardage back as well. He's not worth double-digit FAB, but he could be a decent flex this week against the Bengals. In deeper leagues you may consider Melvin Gordon as well, just in case.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Kyren Williams RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -8 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
11th
RB RNK
35th
ROSTERED
14%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
52
REC
0
REYDS
2
TD
2
FPTS/G
17.4
The only reason Williams is in the stash section is because he's facing the 49ers this week and I have no interest in playing him against that matchup. Williams played 65% of the snaps in Week 1, but that doesn't even tell the whole story. Williams outsnapped Akers 26 to four in the first half and 11 of Akers' 22 carries came as the team tried to run the clock out. I fully expect Williams to be the best Rams running back rest of the season, I'm just a little concerned that the job isn't that attractive.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL GB -1.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
13
RB RNK
8th
2022 Stats
RUYDS
1121
REC
59
REYDS
395
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.6
The Falcons just gave up 167 yards from scrimmage to the combination of Miles Sanders and Chubba Hubbard and that was in a game they won by 14 points. Jones is currently the Packers No. 1 runner and receiver. If the Falcons can keep this game close Jones has a chance for a monster outing. As of Tuesday we aren't concerned about his hamstring but watch Thursday and Friday's injury report to make sure.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Javonte Williams RB
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS DEN -3.5 O/U 39
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
10.7
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
52
REC
4
REYDS
5
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.7
I loved Williams' Week 1 usage and I would expect his role to grow as the season goes on. Against Washington, there's a decent chance Denver is playing from ahead and there are even more running back touches to be had. $5600 on DraftKings is way too cheap.
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 2 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 2. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.