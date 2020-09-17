Watch Now: Week 2 Starts and Sits: Running Backs ( 4:59 )

Early season Fantasy Football is not just about wins and losses. Often, it's about learning. But one week is hardly a big enough sample size to say we learned anything. Sure, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a featured back; Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor have more receiving upside than we expected; and Austin Ekeler may have a lot less. But some of the more interesting backfields still have unanswered questions. We'll hope to have answers for one of them on Thursday night.

The Cleveland Browns told us they wanted to split things more evenly, but no one expected Kareem Hunt to out-touch Nick Chubb in Week 1. You can convince yourself that's because the Browns got blown out (Hunt and Chubb had the same number of first half touches), but Week 2 should give us more information. If it truly is a 50-50 split moving forward, Hunt is going to be the more valuable back because of his usage in the passing game.

In Indianapolis, Marlon Mack's injury cleared things up a little bit, but we still need more information about the deployment of Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Last week saw more targets than expected for Taylor and more carries than expected for Hines. Specifically, I'll be interested in seeing who sees a majority of the red zone work. Taylor is the better talent, but both of these backs have top-10 upside if they're used in the right ways.

I didn't really have a question about the Seahawks before Week 1, but I sure do now. Chris Carson caught six passes and two touchdowns, but we can't really celebrate that because Carlos Hyde saw more carries. Are the Seahawks really going to let Russ cook? Can Carson be the third option in the passing game? Is Hyde going to be that involved every week? Sunday Night Football should tell us more.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Mack is out for the year. Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are both starters in his absence. Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Bell was placed injured reserve Tuesday, but can return after three weeks. Frank Gore and Josh Adams will handle most of the touches, but they're no more more desperation flexes..

6 -- Josh Jacobs saw six targets in Week 1. He only had one game with more than three last year.

-- Josh Jacobs saw six targets in Week 1. He only had one game with more than three last year. 1.0 -- Leonard Fournette averaged a yard per carry on his five Week 1 carries. That gives Ronald Jones an excellent shot at a big workload in Week 2 against Carolina.

-- Leonard Fournette averaged a yard per carry on his five Week 1 carries. That gives Ronald Jones an excellent shot at a big workload in Week 2 against Carolina. 28 -- Chase Edmonds played 28 snaps in Week 1. He never played that many in a reserve role in 2019. This may be more of a committee than was projected.

-- Chase Edmonds played 28 snaps in Week 1. He never played that many in a reserve role in 2019. This may be more of a committee than was projected. 11% -- Christian McCaffrey's target share in Week 1 was approximately half of what it was in 2019.

-- Christian McCaffrey's target share in Week 1 was approximately half of what it was in 2019. 26% -- Antonio Gibson played just 26% of Washington's offensive plays. That needs to double before he'll be a reliable Fantasy contributor.

-- Antonio Gibson played just 26% of Washington's offensive plays. That needs to double before he'll be a reliable Fantasy contributor. 3 -- Austin Ekeler had 3 yards receiving in Week 1. He only had two games below 20 yards in 2019.

Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
MATCHUP vs CIN CLE -6 O/U 44
YTD Stats RUYDS 72 REC 4 REYDS 9 TD 0 FPTS/G 11

Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 49

Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 41.5
YTD Stats RUYDS 30 REC 5 REYDS 23 TD 0 FPTS/G 10

Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -3 O/U 41.5

James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #38
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -10 O/U 43

Week 2 Adds Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

We don't know how much of it was because of the air quality and Tevin Coleman's health, but McKinnon looked like the clear No. 2 running back in Week 2. For now he's a PPR flex, but there's more upside than that. If George Kittle can't go in Week 2 McKinnon's targets could explode.

Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 41.5
I know no one actually wants to use Frank Gore, but if you waited this long he may just be your best bet in non-PPR. In full PPR I'd prefer J.D. McKissic or Josh Adams as a desperation play.

Stashes Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

With a variety of Week 1 running back injuries it wouldn't be surprising to see a team take a shot on Freeman. We don't know for sure what he has left, but if he could land somewhere with a pass-catching role he'd have PPR appeal.

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Elliott's usage in the passing game was very encouraging and a Week 2 matchup against the Falcons could be the biggest shootout of the week. Elliott is significantly cheaper than Christian McCaffrey and has a much better matchup than Saquon Barkely. He'll be in both of my cash game lineups and I'll load up on him in tournaments as well.

Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 49
FANDUEL $5,900 DRAFTKINGS $5,200

I understand if this makes you cringe, but I expect Jones to see 15-plus touches in a very good matchup against the Panthers. There's very little floor here but we don't care about floor in tournaments anyway.

