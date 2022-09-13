On his 68-yard run in Week 1, Saquon Barkley hit a top speed of 21.1 mph, the second-fastest speed by any ballcarrier last week. That was the fastest speed he's hit on a carry since 2019, back before his torn ACL, back in the days when Barkley was arguably the league's premier big-play artist at the RB position.

So, yeah, I'm feeling pretty good about Barkley right now. I'm feeling like, maybe, Barkley is back. And I'm moving him up to RB3 in my Week 2 Fantasy Football running back rankings, behind only Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor.

Maybe that's an overreaction, but I don't think so. He gets to play a Panthers defense that just got gashed by the Browns on the ground, and he was a huge part of the Giants passing game – something we thought might happen in Brian Daboll's new offense. Daniel Jones looked Barkley's way multiple times in the opener, and he probably left some points on the field with one especially bad throw to Barkley in the end zone that was picked. However, even that play helps highlight Barkley's upside in this new offense – it was a downfield target in the end zone, an incredibly valuable play, even if he wasn't able to convert.

Barkley looks healthy, and a healthy Barkley has been a dominant force for Fantasy in the past. I still have some concerns about how good this Giants offense can be, but however good it's going to be, Barkley is probably going to be the best thing about it. If you took the chance on him in drafts, you should feel very, very good about it.

Here are my top-60 players at RB for Week 2.