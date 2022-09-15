On his 68-yard run in Week 1, Saquon Barkley hit a top speed of 21.1 mph, the second-fastest speed by any ballcarrier last week. That was the fastest speed he's hit on a carry since 2019, back before his torn ACL, back in the days when Barkley was arguably the league's premier big-play artist at the RB position.
So, yeah, I'm feeling pretty good about Barkley right now. I'm feeling like, maybe, Barkley is back. And I'm moving him up to RB3 in my Week 2 Fantasy Football running back rankings, behind only Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor.
Maybe that's an overreaction, but I don't think so. He gets to play a Panthers defense that just got gashed by the Browns on the ground, and he was a huge part of the Giants passing game – something we thought might happen in Brian Daboll's new offense. Daniel Jones looked Barkley's way multiple times in the opener, and he probably left some points on the field with one especially bad throw to Barkley in the end zone that was picked. However, even that play helps highlight Barkley's upside in this new offense – it was a downfield target in the end zone, an incredibly valuable play, even if he wasn't able to convert.
Barkley looks healthy, and a healthy Barkley has been a dominant force for Fantasy in the past. I still have some concerns about how good this Giants offense can be, but however good it's going to be, Barkley is probably going to be the best thing about it. If you took the chance on him in drafts, you should feel very, very good about it.
Here are my top-60 players at RB for Week 2.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
- Christian McCaffrey @NYG -- McCaffrey made it through the game without injury! That's about the only positive you can take from the stat line, though he still played 80% of the snaps and was out there for nearly every pass play, so I can't say I'm particularly concerned. The Panthers need to shore up a lot from their Week 1 performance, and I bet getting McCaffrey more involved will be a big part of the gameplan.
- Jonathan Taylor @JAX -- Taylor getting seven targets in Matt Ryan's first start is a pretty eye-opening stat, and he actually ran more routes (34) than Nyheim Hines (22). Whether that is a new trend or just a one-game thing remains to be seen, but that would be one way for Taylor to unlock even more upside.
- Saquon Barkley vs. CAR
- Austin Ekeler @KC
- Alvin Kamara vs. TB -- Kamara's passing game usage was a concern in Week 1, as he ran a route on fewer than half the team's dropbacks. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt, but seing as he has competition for carries, especially near the goal line, another week like that will have me feeling a bit panicky. I'm not expecting his rib injury to keep him out this week, but it's something to watch.
- D'Andre Swift vs. WAS -- Swift is still splitting work more than we'd like, and I don't expect that to change as long as Jamaal Williams is healthy. However, he still looks like one of the best backs in Fantasy, even if the split might be frustrating in how it limits his ceiling. The only concern here is an ankle injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday. That's definitely one to watch this week.
- Leonard Fournette @NO -- Through three quarters Sunday, Fournette had played 43 of 47 snaps. There's no reason to think this is anything but Fournette's backfield, and that makes him a top-12 RB given how valuable this role is. Even in a tough matchup, he's a must-start RB.
- Joe Mixon @DAL -- Mixon's nine targets in Week 1 seems like a big deal, but I'm not so sure. He still played just four of 16 snaps on third down, so I think he mostly just benefited from a situation where the Bengals were chasing points. He still may not have the passing downs role we want, which limits the overall upside most weeks.
- James Conner @LV -- Conner played 71% of the snaps in Week 1 -- 84% in the first three quarters of the blowout loss. At least for one week, he was a clear three-down back, and he has top-12 upside if that continues.
- Dalvin Cook @PHI
- Derrick Henry @BUF -- Henry played his typical role in Week 1, though he didn't have any of his signature break away runs to turn it into a truly great game. He might struggle to do that yet again this week, with maybe the league's best defense on the schedule. Of course, you're starting Henry no matter what.
- Najee Harris vs. NE -- It looks like Harris is going to play this week, but I'm much more wary of him after seeing him aggravate that preseason foot injury. I'm worried it's going to slow him down, and clearly there is risk for re-injury here. I'm starting him, but I'm also trying to see Harris, because I could see things getting worse for him.
- Aaron Jones vs. CHI -- There is some consternation among Fantasy players about AJ Dillon getting both more carries and targets than Jones, but Jones ran nearly twice as many routes (28 to 15), so I don't expect that to be the case. This offense needs to be a lot better than it was in Week 1, but once they figure it out, Jones will be fine.
- Darrell Henderson vs. ATL -- Henderson played 54 of 66 snaps in the opener, dominating in both rushing and passing snaps. He's the clear lead back, and while he's struggled to stay healthy in the past, it looks like you can trust him for now. This is an excellent matchup, too, and he was averaging 15.7 PPR points per game in 10 as a starter before injuries derailed him last season. He might be a fringe RB1 right now.
- Antonio Gibson @DET -- Gibson's Week 1 role was exactly what we've been hoping for from him since he got to the NFL. He was the Commanders lead rusher, as expected, but he was also heavily involved in the passing game, running more routes than J.D. McKissic and garnering multiple actual downfield targets among his eight targets. That's not to say he'll have that role every week, but this is a fantastic matchup and I think Gibson should be viewed as a must-start Fantasy RB at this point.
- Javonte Williams vs. HOU
- Nick Chubb vs. NYJ
- Cordarrelle Patterson @LAR -- I don't expect Patterson to get 20-plus carries every week, and it's hard to know what his usage would have looked like if Damien Williams hadn't gotten hurt. But he was so good in Week 2, you have to consider him an RB2 this week, even with a tough matchup.
- Josh Jacobs vs. ARI -- In the second half, when the Raiders were chasing points, Jacobs was out there on 15 of 26 pass plays. That's a good sign that he won't be relegated to a rushing-only role, especially with Brandon Bolden leaving with an injury. Better days are ahead for Jacobs when the Raiders don't have to just abandon the running game.
- David Montgomery @GB -- Montgomery was outplayed by Khalil Herbert, but you'll still take 17 carries and four targets from Montgomery every time. He needs to play better, but the role still seems secure enough to keep him as an RB2.
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. CIN -- In five games with Dak Prescott in 2020, Elliott averaged 23.1 PPR points per game. In 10 without him? 11.8. This offense as a whole is about to take a big hit, and they've still got injuries along the lines to deal with. Elliott is a fringe RB2 with Prescott gone.
- Chase Edmonds @BAL -- Edmonds was third on the team in routes run and targets, and that could be pretty typical moving forward. We'll see if Raheem Mostert figures more into the running game moving forward, but Edmonds was the clear lead back in Week 1 and should have more room to make plays moving forward -- though maybe not against this Ravens defense this week.
- AJ Dillon vs. CHI -- Dillon was targeted on six of 15 routes, and it's clear Aaron Rodgers trusts him. I still expect Jones to be the lead back, but Dillon is a viable starter, too.
- Miles Sanders vs. MIN -- Four players scored rushing touchdowns for the Eagles in Week 1, and shock of all shocks, Sanders was one of them! He had three carries from inside the 5-yard line, after having just five all of last season. This remains a crowded backfield, but he's the clear lead. Don't expect a touchdown every week, though.
- Michael Carter @CLE -- It was liike a 60-40 split between Carter and Breece Hall for pretty much the entire game, and I expect that's what it'll look like moving forward. Both had good Fantasy games in Week 1, but that was with Joe Flacco dumping it off to them 19 times combined. I think both will be featured in the passing game, but not to that extent, so I'm still viewing both as fringe starters.
- Rashaad Penny @SF
- Nyheim Hines @JAX
- Kareem Hunt vs. NYJ -- Hunt had a big Week 1, but don't overreact to it -- one of his touchdowns came on a 24-yard run, which is hard to predict. He played his typical role, and will typically be a viable RB3 most weeks.
- Damien Harris @PIT -- With Ty Montgomery out, I think you can expect a little more passing work for Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. However, I think this is still likely to be, at best, a two-RB split, and I don't think there is a clear delineation between the roles you can expect, which makes it hard to know which one to prefer. And I'm expecting this Patriots offense to continue to be pretty middling, so it's hard to get excited about either.
- Breece Hall @CLE
- Rhamondre Stevenson @PIT
- J.K. Dobbins vs. MIA -- It seems like Dobbins has a chance to play this week, but expectations should be pretty low for him in his first game back. He's a pretty fringe starter for now, witht he hope he shows some burst that makes him look like a viable option for next week.
- Jeff Wilson vs. SEA -- With Elijah Mitchell sidelined with a knee injury, I'm expecting Wilson to be the team's lead back -- as long as he can stay healthy, of course. He isn't as good as Mitchell, but Wilson should be in line for a healthy role in a good offense, and that's enough to make him worth a look if you need a starter. I'm expecting Jordan Mason to be the primary backup over Tyrion Davis-Price, but I wouldn't start either. Let them prove they have a big enough chunk of this crowded running game.
- J.D. McKissic @DET
- James Robinson vs. IND -- Robinson was one of the best stories of Week 1, as he led the Jaguars in carries (11) and yards (66) while scoring two touchdowns, one each as a rusher and receiver. He and Etienne split carries, and I think it's fair to assume Robinson will be the lead back moving forward. Let's see if he can remain as explosive as he looked in Week 1.
- Devin Singletary vs. TEN -- Singletary was the lead back for the Bills, but Zack Moss played a bigger than expected role in the passing game and Singletary only had two more carries than him, too. This looks like it's back to being a frustrating split, though we'll see if James Cook's role grows after he was seemingly benched following a fumble on his first carry. Singletary is back to being hard to trust.
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LAC -- The good news is, Edwards-Helaire was the clear lead back for the Chiefs and garnered two in-close touches that he turned into touchdowns. The bad news is, he played just 18 of 40 first-half snaps despite being the "lead' back. I'm still not sure I want to trust him.
- Tony Pollard vs. CIN
- Zack Moss vs. TEN
- Travis Etienne vs. IND -- On the bright side, Etienne did run more routes than James Robinson, 22 to 15, and garnered multiple downfield targets -- including one that should have been a touchdown if Trevor Lawrence hadn't overthrown him. On the other hand, Etienne dropped what should have been a walk-in touchdown near the goal line and fumbled on another target inside of the 10. With Robinson looking a lot better than expected, Etienne looks like he might just be a role player here.
- Rex Burkhead @DEN -- Burkhead seems to be the lead back here, and he turned a big snap share into 12 PPR points in what ended up being a better game script than expected. That's probably pretty close to the ceiling, but he's out there in most leagues if you're desperate.
- Jamaal Williams vs. WAS
- Melvin Gordon vs. HOU
- Dameon Pierce @DEN -- Pierce wasn't even close to the lead back for the Texans. He got 11 carries to 14 for Rex Burkhead and also ran a route on just five passing plays. He'll be more involved moving forward, but he is also going to have to earn it, it seems. You can't start him until he does. The small side of a platoon in this offense isn't going to have enough value.
- Sony Michel @KC
- Eno Benjamin @LV
- Ameer Abdullah vs. ARI
- Alexander Mattison @PHI
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. MIN
- Rachaad White @NO
- Cam Akers vs. ATL
- Avery Williams @LAR
- Khalil Herbert @GB -- Herbert notably scored a touchdown late to help seal the Week 1 win, but he also only got touches on three drives, as the Bears still used Montgomery as their clear lead back. We'll see if his success leads to more work.
- Mark Ingram vs. TB
- Kenyan Drake vs. MIA -- With Dobbins expected back, I'm demoting Drake to the RB2 spot for Baltimore, albeit with a bigger share than usual. He's a pretty low-end Fantasy option, but if you're desperate, he could be worth using.
- Jordan Mason vs. SEA
- Raheem Mostert @BAL
- Dontrell Hilliard @BUF -- Hilliard is the clear back to roster as Derrick Henry insurance, but he played just 11 snaps in Week 1, so don't expect his two touchdown game to make him a viable Fantasy option. He's strictly an insurance policy.
- D'Onta Foreman @NYG
- Isaiah Pacheco vs. LAC -- Pacheco may have done enough to earn a bigger role moving forward, but it's worth noting his snaps mostly came in garbage time.