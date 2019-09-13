Fantasy Football Week 2 Sleepers: Bouncing back from TNF flops with Derek Carr and Shady McCoy

Thursday night's game between Tampa Bay and Carolina was rough for several Fantasy players. You could be lacking for points and in need of some help heading into Sunday.

Hopefully, some of these sleepers for Week 2 can help.

While Chris Godwin, Peyton Barber, Greg Olsen, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel all had solid Fantasy lines, it was bad news for Jameis Winston, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey. And as you can see, many of the guys who struggled are top-tier Fantasy options.

Here, we have some home-run plays for you to consider if you think you could be chasing the scoreboard in Week 2, as well as DFS lineups to consider on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Week 2 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 14th OWNED 69% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 Carr only had 16 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Denver, but he played great, completing 22-of-26 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown. This week, he should be chasing points against the Chiefs, and we just saw Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles combine for 347 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception against this defense. Last year in Week 13 against the Chiefs at home, Carr had 285 passing yards and three touchdowns for 29 Fantasy points. I'm starting Carr over Aaron Rodgers, Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson, among others, in Week 2. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 15th QB RNK 19th OWNED 59% With the way T.J. Hockenson and Danny Amendola played in Week 1 at Arizona, as well as Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, there's a lot to like about Stafford as a Fantasy quarterback. And he should do well at home against the Chargers, who just allowed Jacoby Brissett to pass for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-27 passing. Stafford is a solid streaming option this week, and he just had 33 Fantasy points in Week 1 against the Cardinals. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF CIN -2 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK 18th OWNED 28% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 It took Dalton 51 pass attempts to get to 418 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks, but he scored 24 Fantasy points without A.J. Green (ankle), which was good to see. I like the setup for him in Week 2 against the 49ers, who are making their second consecutive road start, and they should have allowed three touchdowns to Jameis Winston last week after two Cameron Brate scores were negated by penalty. Dalton is a good streaming option for Week 2.

Running backs Projections powered by Sportsline Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF CIN -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 13th OWNED 78% YTD Stats RUYDS 21 REC 2 REYDS 42 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 If Joe Mixon (ankle) is out, Bernard should be started in all leagues. Mixon missed two games last year with an injury, and Bernard scored at least 19 PPR points in both contests. The 49ers also just allowed Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber to rush for 108 yards on 21 carries (5.1 yards per carry). Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL PHI -2 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 33rd OWNED 96% YTD Stats RUYDS 25 REC 1 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Washington taking a surprise 20-7 lead at halftime over Philadelphia in Week 1 didn't help Sanders since the Eagles leaned on Darren Sproles while chasing points. That could happen again this week if the Falcons offense shows up, but I expect Sanders to be a useful flex option in this matchup. Despite the score, he still played more snaps than Sproles and Jordan Howard, and Sanders had a 21-yard touchdown run called back due to a penalty. Atlanta also just allowed Minnesota to rush for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries (4.5 yards per carry). Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 7 REYDS 68 TD 0 FPTS/G 14 With Derrius Guice (knee) out, Thompson and Adrian Peterson will share touches in Washington's backfield, and I like Thompson a lot better of this duo. In Week 1 against the Eagles, Thompson had seven catches for 68 yards on a team-leading 10 targets, while also getting three carries for 10 yards. Washington will likely be chasing points against the Cowboys this week, giving Thompson more playing time than Peterson. The last time Thompson faced Dallas at home was in Week 8 in 2017, and he had eight catches for 76 yards, as well as four carries for 18 yards. He's a low-end starter in PPR. LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK KC -7 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 30th OWNED 97% YTD Stats RUYDS 81 REC 1 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 McCoy looked great in his debut with the Chiefs, and you have to wonder if a bigger role is ahead in comparison to Damien Williams. Remember, McCoy was with the team for a week before suiting up against the Jaguars in Week 1, and he still managed 10 carries for 81 yards (8.1 yards per carry), as well as one catch for 12 yards on one target. He only played 29 percent of the snaps, but his workload should increase this week at Oakland. He's worth using as a flex option against the Raiders. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN CHI -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 32nd OWNED 99% YTD Stats RUYDS 18 REC 1 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 I'm hoping for Montgomery to have a bigger workload in Week 2 against the Broncos after he was limited against Green Bay in Week 1. He played the fewest snaps out of Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis, but he looked like the best running back on the field for Chicago despite just six carries for 18 yards and one catch for 27 yards. The Broncos just allowed fellow rookie Josh Jacobs of the Raiders to gain 113 total yards and score two touchdowns in Week 1, so hopefully Montgomery will be similarly productive this week. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NE -18.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 36th OWNED 30% YTD Stats RUYDS 44 REC 5 REYDS 41 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 Last week, the Patriots blasted the Steelers, and Burkhead played nearly as many snaps as James White and more than Sony Michel. Burkhead was second on the team in carries, second on the team in targets and tied for second in receptions. In Week 2, the Patriots should destroy the Dolphins. Could Burkhead have a similar game? He finished with eight carries for 44 yards (5.5 yards per carry) against the Steelers, along with five catches for 41 yards on eight targets, which was good for 13 PPR points. He's worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues.

Wide receivers Projections powered by Sportsline Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI BAL -13 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 35th OWNED 91% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 147 TD 2 FPTS/G 30 Brown should have the chance for another strong outing in his first home game in Baltimore. He had four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns on just five targets in Week 1 at Miami, and the Cardinals secondary is still without Patrick Peterson (suspension). Look for Brown to make more splash plays this week, and he's a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 32nd OWNED 85% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 7 REYDS 158 TD 0 FPTS/G 22 Gallup played well in Week 1 against the Giants with a team-high seven catches for 158 yards on seven targets. He's now a legitimate threat as the starter opposite Amari Cooper, and Gallup should be considered a potential starter in three-receiver leagues. Last week, Washington allowed Philadelphia's receivers to catch 15 passes for 214 yards and four total touchdowns, which bodes well for Cooper and Gallup this week. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR OWNED 19% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 146 TD 1 FPTS/G 24 D.J. Chark had the blowup game for the Jaguars in Week 1 with four catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and Chris Conley was also great with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. But don't forget about Westbrook, who had five catches for 30 yards and a score on six targets. He's still the best receiver for Jacksonville, and I'd still trust him as a low-end starter this week against the Texans, especially in PPR. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG BUF -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 43rd OWNED 11% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 While John Brown is a must-start Fantasy receiver this week after his performance in Week 1 against the Jets (seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets), I also like Beasley as a sleeper, especially in PPR. He had five catches for 40 yards on nine targets against the Jets, and the Giants secondary couldn't cover anyone last week against Dallas. Beasley is a good No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 2. Cody Latimer WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR OWNED YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 8 REYDS 74 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 The Giants could be down Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Golden Tate (suspension) this week, which would mean Latimer could be an option in deeper leagues. He was second on the team in receiving yards in Week 1 at Dallas behind Evan Engram with three catches for 74 yards on eight targets, and his targets could be up again if Shepard is out. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK KC -7 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR OWNED 45% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 It's a dart throw to trust Hardman this week, even with Tyreek Hill (collarbone) out. While he basically replaced Hill after he was hurt in Week 1 at Jacksonville, Hardman only had one target and no catches. Andy Reid will certainly find a way to involve him this week against Oakland, and Hardman is worth using as a flier in three-receiver leagues. Anyone playing a significant role for Patrick Mahomes is worth consideration, and Hardman could be ready to take off while Hill is sidelined.

Tight ends Projections powered by Sportsline Vernon Davis TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 16th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 59 TD 1 FPTS/G 15 If Jordan Reed (concussion) remains out, consider Davis a low-end starting option in all leagues. He showed in Week 1 against Philadelphia that he can be a reliable Fantasy threat every time Reed is out. Davis had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and Dallas just struggled with Evan Engram in Week 1 with 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets in Week 1. C.J. Uzomah TE CIN Cincinnati • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF CIN -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 21st OWNED 6% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 Both tight ends for the Bengals played well in Week 1 at Seattle with Uzomah getting four catches for 66 yards on five targets, and Tyler Eifert having five catches for 27 yards on six targets. Uzomah played 70 percent of the snaps compared to 49 percent for Eifert, and I like Uzomah as a streaming option in deeper leagues. Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 17th OWNED 41% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Fant had a quiet game in Week 1 at Oakland with two catches for 29 yards on five targets, but this should be a better game for him in Week 2 at home against the Bears. Chicago just allowed Green Bay's tight ends to have six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, and Fant is worth using as a streaming option in his home debut.

Week 2 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB - Tom Brady ($6,400) at MIA

RB - Alvin Kamara ($8,200) at LAR

RB - Devin Singletary ($4,200) at NYG

WR - JuJu Smith-Schuster ($7,500) vs. SEA

WR - Sammy Watkins ($7,200) at OAK

WR - Tyrell Williams ($4,400) vs. KC

TE - Darren Waller ($3,300) vs. KC

FLEX - Giovani Bernard ($5,300) vs. SF

DST - Bills ($3,400) at NYG

Brady is one of my favorite quarterbacks for Week 2 with his matchup at Miami, and he should get a boost in value if Antonio Brown is allowed to play. But let's face it, even without Brown, we should see Brady tear up the Dolphins.

Kamara should be great against the Rams, and I love the upside for Singletary and Bernard this week. Clearly, if Joe Mixon (ankle) plays against the 49ers, then I'll pivot to another flex option, which will likely be Dede Westbrook at Houston.

Watkins should be in every lineup this week, and I expect Smith-Schuster to bounce back against the Seahawks after a quiet first game at New England. I'm also expecting Williams and Waller to do well against the Chiefs in a game where the Raiders are likely chasing points.

FanDuel

QB - Derek Carr ($6,600) vs. KC

RB - Alvin Kamara ($8,700) at LAR

RB - Giovani Bernard ($5,700) vs. SF

WR - Sammy Watkins ($7,400) at OAK

WR - Keenan Allen ($7,700) at DET

WR - Tyler Boyd ($6,300) vs. SF

TE - George Kittle ($7,700) at CIN

FLEX - Tyrell Williams ($5,900) vs. KC

DST - Bears ($4,500) at DEN

I'm going with a little Raiders stack of Carr and Williams, and I expect both to be successful in some garbage-time production with the Raiders likely chasing points against the Chiefs at home. In that same game, Watkins is a must-start receiver with Tyreek Hill (collarbone) out.

Kamara and Bernard should be great, as long as Joe Mixon (ankle) is out. If Mixon plays, then I'll pivot to Singletary, who is also the same price as Bernard.

Allen and Boyd should be top-tier receivers this week, and like Watkins, all three of these receivers are benefitting because of injuries. The Chargers are without Hunter Henry (knee) and likely Mike Williams (knee), which means Allen should handle a lot of additional targets this week.

Boyd should continue to be the No. 1 receiver for the Bengals as long as A.J. Green (ankle) is out, and I like his matchup with the 49ers. And Watkins should also benefit with Tyreek Hill (collarbone) out.

Kittle lost two touchdowns in Week 1 at Tampa Bay due to penalties, but he should post better Fantasy production this week at Cincinnati. I love playing one of the elite tight ends when I can also have other quality players on my roster. Now, it's up to Kittle to deliver.