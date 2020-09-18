Watch Now: Week 2 Starts And Sits: Wide Receivers ( 4:30 )

Corey Davis and Scott Miller could be good Fantasy options in Week 2 because of injuries. They are two players worth buying into as sleepers, and I'm excited about both given their opportunities.

For Davis, it appears like A.J. Brown (knee) will be out in Week 2 against Jacksonville. That would thrust Davis into the No. 1 receiver spot for the Titans, and hopefully he can build off his Week 1 performance against Denver when he had seven catches for 101 yards on eight targets. In deeper leagues, Adam Humphries is worth a look, and he just had six catches for 47 yards on seven targets against the Broncos.

In Tampa Bay, Miller would benefit in a big way if Chris Godwin (concussion) is unable to play in Week 2 against Carolina. Mike Evans is still working his way through a hamstring injury, and Tom Brady seems to like throwing to Miller. In Week 1 at New Orleans, Miller had five catches for 73 yards on six targets.

Davis and Miller are only No. 3 Fantasy receivers at best, but both have favorable matchups and already showed you what they can do when featured in Week 1. Their opportunities could increase due to injuries, and they are worth using if needed in Week 2.

Davis is rostered in just 42 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, and Miller is at 23 percent. Humphries is available everywhere at just 3 percent.

You might be stuck without Brown and Godwin, as well as other receivers battling injuries like Michael Thomas (ankle), Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring). Here are some replacement options you can plug into your lineup.

Now, let's take a look at other sleepers to target in Week 2, as well as some DFS suggestions on DraftKings and FanDuel.

The FFT crew breaks down key Week 2 lineup decisions on the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Week 2 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -1 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 88% 2020 Stats PAYDS 275 RUYDS 15 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 10 Goff only scored 10 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Dallas, but he played well with 20-of-31 passing for 275 yards and an interception, as well as 15 rushing yards. He should post better stats this week against the Eagles on the road, especially if the Rams have a hard time running the ball. I like Goff as a low-end starting option in all leagues. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 53% 2020 Stats PAYDS 173 RUYDS 19 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 25 Minshew scored 21 Fantasy points against Tennessee in one meeting last year, and I expect him to be in a similar range this week -- likely due to garbage time. He started 2020 with a 25-point outing against the Colts, and he should have another 20-plus performance this week on the road. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 16% 2020 Stats PAYDS 242 RUYDS 26 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 29 Trubisky likely saved his job with his comeback effort against the Lions in Week 1. He passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns, along with 26 rushing yards, and now he gets to face a Giants defense on a short week after they gave up 27 Fantasy points to Ben Roethlisberger in Week 1. Trubisky is a good streaming option in deeper leagues.

Running backs Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 11 REC 3 REYDS 16 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 I like Moss and Devin Singletary this week, and this is a homecoming game for both South Florida natives. Singletary should be considered a low-end starter, and Moss is a solid flex. Both were heavily involved in Week 1 against the Jets, and Moss caught a touchdown in his NFL debut. The Patriots ran over the Dolphins in Week 1, mostly with Cam Newton, but Moss and Singletary should have a strong outing in Week 2. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 98% 2020 Stats RUYDS 22 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Dobbins played 23 snaps compared to 21 for Mark Ingram in Week 1 against Cleveland, and we'll see if that's the norm moving forward. Dobbins scored two touchdowns, and he could be a star if he continues to get those opportunities ahead of Ingram. The Texans run defense is still trying to stop Clyde Edwards-Helaire from last week, so both Ravens running backs are in play as flex options in Week 2. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -4 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 88% 2020 Stats RUYDS 22 REC 3 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 I'm expecting this game to be different for the Patriots than Week 1 when they ran all over the Dolphins. That means White should be more involved in the passing game. He only had three catches for 30 yards on three targets in Week 1, but Newton attempted just 20 passes. Last year, White scored five of his six touchdowns on the road, and he's a low-end PPR starter at Seattle. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 94% 2020 Stats RUYDS 36 REC 2 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Gibson (18 plays) was the third running back for Washington in Week 1 against the Eagles in terms of snap count behind J.D. McKissic (31) and Peyton Barber (29), and Barber led the team with 17 carries. But Gibson will only continue to get more work -- he had nine carries for 36 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets -- and should be a factor in the passing game this week. The Cardinals just allowed San Francisco's running backs to have nine catches for 162 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets in Week 1. Gibson isn't a must-start option, but I like him as a flex in his first road outing. Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ SF -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 24 REC 3 REYDS 20 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 We'll see if McKinnon continues to be the second running back over Tevin Coleman this week behind Raheem Mostert, but the 49ers might need McKinnon in the passing game given their lack of quality receivers. McKinnon's first game in two years because of knee injuries resulted in three carries for 24 yards, as well as three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Arizona. The Jets just allowed Moss and Singletary to combine for eight catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 1, and McKinnon could be a popular receiving threat for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2.

Wide receivers Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN PIT -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 91% 2020 Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 57 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 JuJu Smith-Schuster is a must-start Fantasy receiver, and we might get there soon with Johnson. He led the Steelers with 10 targets in Week 1 at the Giants, and he finished with six catches for 57 yards. He has the chance for a big game this week against the Broncos, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 76% 2020 Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 76 TD 1 FPTS/G 17 Miller was one of my favorite sleepers this year, and his season-opener at Detroit was a solid performance with four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He was third on the team in targets behind Allen Robinson (nine) and Jimmy Graham (seven), and hopefully this is the start of a strong campaign for Miller in his third year. He faces the Giants in Week 2, and New York's secondary just allowed three touchdowns to Pittsburgh's receivers in Week 1. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% 2020 Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 37 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 Shenault was another of my favorite sleepers, and he played well in his NFL debut against the Colts with three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, as well as two carries for 10 yards. The Jaguars will likely be chasing points this week at Tennessee, and I'm excited to see what Shenault can do with more targets. Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN IND -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 50% 2020 Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 71 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 Campbell's first game with Philip Rivers in Week 1 at Jacksonville was great after Campbell tied T.Y. Hilton for the team lead in targets with nine. Campbell finished with six catches for 71 yards, and he added one carry for 9 yards. He should continue to be a primary playmaker this week, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, especially in PPR, against the Vikings. Emmanuel Sanders WR NO New Orleans • #17

Tight ends Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 78% 2020 Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 Smith, like Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, should benefit if A.J. Brown is out. Smith played well in Week 1 against Tennessee with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he should have success again in Week 2 against the Jaguars. Eventually, as we told you this offseason, Smith should become a must-start option in all leagues. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 33% 2020 Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 37 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 Thomas played well in Week 1 against the Eagles with four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on a team-high eight targets. He should continue to be a primary weapon for Dwayne Haskins, and he might be Washington's second-best receiving option behind Terry McLaurin. George Kittle had a quiet outing in Week 1 against Arizona with four catches for 44 yards on five targets, but he hurt his knee during the game. Thomas is worth using as a streaming option in deeper leagues. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 39% 2020 Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 I wouldn't be shocked if Rob Gronkowski scored in his first home game in Tampa Bay, but he was outplayed by Howard in Week 1. And Howard could have another good outing in Week 2 against the Panthers. In his first game with Tom Brady, Howard had four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, and his six targets were tied for second on the team. Howard is worth using as a streaming option this week against the Panthers in deeper leagues.

Week 2 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB: Ben Roethlisberger vs. DEN $6,300

RB: Raheem Mostert at NYJ $6,400

RB: Nyheim Hines vs. MIN $5,300

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN $6,500

WR: Mike Evans vs. CAR $6,400

WR: T.Y. Hilton vs. MIN $5,700

TE: Dallas Goedert vs. LAR $5,000

FLEX: Michael Gallup vs. ATL $5,600

DST: Rams at PHI $2,800

Roethlisberger is the Start of the Week, and I'm stacking him with Smith-Schuster. I'm leaning on my receivers with this lineup, and Evans and Hilton have huge bounce-back potential given their matchups in Week 2. I also expect Gallup to go off against the Falcons.

Hines should be great now that Marlon Mack (Achilles) is out for the season, and he just had 15 total touches -- with eight catches -- in Week 1 at Jacksonville. Mostert also did well in the passing game in Week 1 against Arizona, which was a surprise, with four catches, and he finished with 151 total yards and a touchdown.

Goedert was a star in Week 1 at Washington with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should again be a primary weapon for the Eagles this week. I'm excited about this lineup for DraftKings.

FanDuel

QB: Lamar Jackson at HOU $9,500

RB: Ezekiel Elliott vs. ATL $8,600

RB: Derrick Henry vs. JAC $8,300

WR: T.Y. Hilton vs. MIN $6,300

WR: Marquise Brown at HOU $6,200

WR: Michael Gallup vs. ATL $6,000

TE: Jonnu Smith vs. JAC $4,900

FLEX: Jonathan Taylor vs. MIN $5,800

DEF: Cardinals vs. WAS $3,600

It's always a good feeling when you can put Jackson, Elliott and Henry in the same lineup when all three of those players have great matchups. And I was able to stack Jackson with Brown, so hopefully both connect on several big plays.

I'm going with Hilton and Gallup again here, and I like Smith as a cheaper option at tight end. And I'm using Taylor as the flex given his increased value now that Mack is out. He also had six catches against the Jaguars in Week 1.

If my receivers and tight end come through in this lineup, I should have the chance for a successful week on FanDuel because all three of my running backs in Elliott, Henry and Taylor should go off. The same goes for Jackson with his matchup at Houston.