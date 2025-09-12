The Patriots passing game flashed some positive potential in Week 1 against the Raiders, but more production could come in Week 2 at Miami. I have Drake Maye listed as a starter in Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, but I also like Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, and Hunter Henry as sleepers.



Let's start with Diggs, who returned from last year's torn ACL against Las Vegas and only played 48 percent of the snaps. He still managed to get seven targets and finished with six catches for 57 yards.



More production should follow as his playing time increases, and he loves facing the Dolphins. Diggs has caught 53 passes for 719 yards with seven touchdowns in nine career games against Miami. In his past five games against the Dolphins, Diggs has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in four of those outings.



Boutte was the star for New England in Week 1 with six catches for 103 yards on eight targets. He's now scored at least 16.3 PPR points in three of his past four games going back to last season, and he might be Maye's favorite receiver right now. We'll see if that continues as Diggs gets more comfortable, but Boutte can have another solid outing in Week 2 against Miami.



Diggs and Boutte should be considered low-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. I expect the Dolphins secondary to be among the worst in the NFL, and in Week 1, we saw Michael Pittman score 20.0 PPR points with six catches for 80 yards and one touchdown on eight targets as the Colts beat the Dolphins.



At tight end, Henry is coming off a strong game in Week 1 against Las Vegas with four catches for 66 yards on eight targets, and he has now scored at least 10.6 PPR points in four of his past six games going back to last season. The Dolphins struggled with Tyler Warren in Week 1 when he had seven catches for 76 yards on nine targets, and Henry should have the chance for a solid outing as well in Week 2. I like Henry as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup.



This should be a quality outing for the Patriots passing game. Now, let's check out other sleepers to target in Week 2.

Week 2 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 71% YTD Stats PAYDS 178 RUYDS 12 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 12.3 I expected more from Lawrence in Week 1 against Carolina, but he managed just 12.3 Fantasy points. This week, we will hopefully get a shootout for Lawrence against Joe Burrow, and this game is the highest projected total of the week at 49.5 points. Cincinnati held Joe Flacco in check last week with 290 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, but I would consider Lawrence a low-end starter based on how this game should go. Hopefully, this is the start of the breakout campaign for Lawrence in 2025. J.J. McCarthy QB MIN Minnesota • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats PAYDS 143 RUYDS 25 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 26.2 McCarthy rallied from a slow start in Week 1 at Chicago to finish with 26.2 Fantasy points, and he should build off that performance in Week 2 against Atlanta in his first home start. McCarthy was 13-of-20 passing for 143 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, and he added two carries for 25 yards and a touchdown, along with a two-point conversion. The Falcons gave up 28.6 Fantasy points against Baker Mayfield in Week 1, and McCarthy should be able to exploit this defense, hopefully without a late rally. McCarthy should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 2. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats PAYDS 210 RUYDS 58 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 26.2 The first start for Williams under new coach Ben Johnson wasn't great in reality since the Bears squandered a 17-6 lead in the fourth quarter, and Williams missed on some throws. But he also scored 26.2 Fantasy points, which we love, and he was 21-of-35 passing for 210 yards and one touchdown and had six carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. Johnson goes back to Detroit for the first time, and hopefully, he'll have some fun plays designed for Williams. In two games against the Lions as a rookie in 2024, Williams was great with 590 passing yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, along with 10 carries for 73 yards. He scored at least 26.7 Fantasy points in each outing, and he should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 2.

Sleeper RBs J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND DEN -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats RUYDS 63 REC 2 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.8 I'm very much in the RJ Harvey camp, and I will use him as a flex option in most leagues in Week 2 at Indianapolis. Harvey looked explosive in Week 1 against Tennessee with six carries for 70 yards, which included a 50-yard run, along with one catch for minus-1 yard on one target. His time is coming, but Dobbins should again lead Denver's backfield against the Colts. He had 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown against the Titans and two catches for 5 yards on two targets. Dobbins is a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Colts. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 This will be an interesting week with the Seattle backfield after what happened in Week 1 against San Francisco. Charbonnet played more snaps than Kenneth Walker III (30-21), and Charbonnet had 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and no targets, while Walker had 10 carries for 20 yards and three catches for 4 yards on three targets. The Steelers run defense was abused in Week 1 by the Jets with Breece Hall, Isaiah Davis, and Braelon Allen combining for 37 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully Charbonnet and Walker can follow suit. But based on what happened in Week 1, I would lean toward using Charbonnet ahead of Walker as a flex option in most leagues. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 100% YTD Stats RUYDS 25 REC 4 REYDS 18 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Montgomery had a rough game in Week 1 at Green Bay with 11 carries for 25 yards and four catches for 18 yards on four targets. But he should rebound this week against the Bears, and he has scored at least 15.4 PPR points in two of three career meetings against his former team. Since joining the Lions in 2023, Montgomery has gone consecutive games without scoring a touchdown when healthy only one time, which was Weeks 14 and 15 in 2023. I'm counting on him to find the end zone in Week 2, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats RUYDS 68 REC 1 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 We told you all offseason to expect a timeshare for the Vikings between Mason and Aaron Jones, and that's what happened in Week 1 at Chicago. Mason played 30 snaps, and Jones had 28. Mason led the team in carries with 15 for 68 yards, while Jones had eight for 23 yards. And Jones had three catches for 44 yards on three targets, while Mason had one catch for 7 yards on one target. I'll still use Jones as a No. 2 running back in all leagues for Week 2 against Atlanta, but Mason is a high-end flex. He could end up as the better running back in Minnesota if this usage continues all year. Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 20 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 84% YTD Stats RUYDS 29 REC 8 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 17.3 There's no guarantee that Quinshon Judkins will play in Week 2 at Baltimore, which could mean more work for Sampson and Jerome Ford. Based on Week 1 against Cincinnati, I like Sampson as a flex in that scenario, especially in PPR, given his role in the passing game. He led the Browns with 12 carries for 29 yards, but more importantly, had eight catches for 64 yards on eight targets. The Ravens just allowed James Cook to catch five passes for 58 yards on five targets in Week 1 against Buffalo, and Sampson should continue to be a weapon out of the backfield for Joe Flacco in this game.

Sleeper WRs Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 54 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.4 Olave had 13 targets in Week 1 against Arizona, and hopefully, he continues to see that kind of volume moving forward, especially in Week 2 against San Francisco. He finished the game against the Cardinals with seven catches for 54 yards, which isn't ideal, and he also briefly left the game with a chest injury. Olave should be considered a No. 3 PPR receiver against the 49ers, and Rashid Shaheed is also in play in deeper formats. He had six catches for 33 yards on nine targets against Arizona in Week 1. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -6.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 81% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.4 Shakir could benefit in Week 2 at the Jets if Keon Coleman gets shadow coverage from Sauce Gardner. In Week 1 against the Steelers, Gardner helped limit DK Metcalf to four catches for 83 yards, but Calvin Austin III and Ben Skowronek combined for five catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets against the rest of the Jets secondary. Shakir had a solid outing in Week 1 against Baltimore with six catches for 64 yards on nine targets, and he's worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Jets. Josh Palmer is also in play in deeper leagues after he had five catches for 61 yards on nine targets against the Ravens. Calvin Austin III WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PIT -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 17 Austin stepped up as the No. 2 receiver for the Steelers in Week 1 at the Jets with four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on six targets. We'll see if he can build on that performance in Week 2 against Seattle, and Austin is worth a look in deeper leagues as a No. 3 Fantasy option. This should be the DK Metcalf show as he faces his former team, but Aaron Rodgers seems to like Austin, which should help his outlook moving forward this year. Travis Hunter WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 We'll see if the game plan changes for Hunter when it comes to his snaps at receiver and cornerback, but he led Jacksonville in targets (eight) and receptions (six) in Week 1 against Carolina. He only managed 33 receiving yards, but I like his matchup against the Bengals in Week 2. This game should be a shootout, and Cincinnati should struggle to defend Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter. I like Hunter as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Marquise Brown WR KC Kansas City • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 77% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 16 REYDS 99 TD 0 FPTS/G 19.9 Brown has the chance for a big game against the Eagles, with Xavier Worthy (shoulder) unlikely to play and Rashee Rice (suspended) out. In Week 1 at the Chargers, after Worthy was injured, Brown finished with 10 catches for 99 yards on a whopping 16 targets. He's going to be heavily involved, and Brown should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. JuJu Smith-Schuster is also worth using as a sleeper in deeper formats since he had five catches for 55 yards on five targets against the Chargers. Cedric Tillman WR CLE Cleveland • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 52 TD 1 FPTS/G 16.2 In Tillman's last five healthy games going back to last season, he has 29 catches for 354 yards and four touchdowns on 48 targets. Over that same span, Jerry Jeudy has 24 catches for 378 yards and one touchdown on 44 targets. I still like Jeudy slightly better than Tillman, but Tillman has clearly been productive when healthy for the Browns. In Week 1 against the Bengals, Tillman had five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. And he had seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets against the Ravens in Week 8 last year. Tillman is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 68 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.8 Allen showed he still has a solid rapport with Justin Herbert based on their performance together in Week 1 against the Chiefs. Allen had seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and hopefully, this is the start of something special for Allen in his return to the Chargers. Quentin Johnston also did well against the Chiefs with five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and he and Allen are worth using as sleepers in Week 2 against the Raiders on the road. Johnston also went nuts at Las Vegas last year in Week 18 with 13 catches for 186 yards on 14 targets.

Sleeper TEs Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -6.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 48 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.8 There are several quality streaming tight ends to use in Week 2, and Kincaid is among that group after a solid debut in Week 1 against the Ravens. He had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and he could benefit in Week 2 at the Jets if Keon Coleman struggles to get open against Sauce Gardner. The Jets just allowed the Steelers tight ends of Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiemuth to combine for eight catches for 43 yards and a touchdown, and Kincaid should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. He's also scored at least 10.6 PPR points in two of four career meetings with the Jets. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.6 Fannin had a great NFL debut in Week 1 against the Bengals with seven catches for 63 yards on nine targets, and we'll see if he continues to be a go-to option for Joe Flacco. I'd be surprised if Fannin doesn't remain heavily involved, but David Njoku could take on a bigger role in Week 2 against the Ravens. Baltimore's defense struggled against Buffalo's passing attack last week, and Dalton Kincaid had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Fannin won't play like a traditional tight end, but this isn't a matchup to fear based on his potential volume. You can use Fannin as a low-end starter in all leagues. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 59 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.9 The matchup for Strange is great since the Bengals struggled against tight ends in 2024 and got abused by the Browns in Week 1 when Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku combined for 10 catches for 100 yards on 15 targets. Strange got off to a good start in Week 1 with four catches for 59 yards on four targets, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Trevor Lawrence in this potential shootout. I like Strange as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Defense/Special Teams

Cowboys (vs. NYG)

Cardinals (vs. CAR)

Patriots (at MIA)

Kicker

Spencer Shrader (vs. DEN)

Cam Little (at CIN)

Wil Lutz (at IND)