Week 2 is not the time to panic about your Fantasy roster, but it might be the time to adjust. Injuries could force your hand, and we're dealing with several big-name players being out, which isn't fun. Hopefully, you'll be able to find quality replacement options, whether they are already on your bench or off the waiver wire.

Michael Thomas (ankle), Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) and Phillip Lindsay (turf toe) aren't expected to play in Week 2, and we already lost Marlon Mack (Achilles) and Blake Jarwin (ACL) for the season. We're waiting to find out if James Conner (ankle) can play in Week 2, and if Miles Sanders (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Courtland Sutton (shoulder) will make their 2020 debut after being out in Week 1.

Your Fantasy roster could unfortunately be filled with red injury tags, but thankfully some reinforcements could be in play this week. Benny Snell and Nyheim Hines are two potential starting options at running back in Week 2, and we like Anthony Miller, Laviska Shenault and Parris Campbell as sleeper receivers. Dallas Goedert has emerged as a must-start tight end, and Ryan Tannehill is a solid starting quarterback in Week 2.

Injuries stink, and it's not fun making all of these roster moves after one week to plug holes. But hopefully you were smart with your draft or the waiver wire and can start some of these players with upside. We'll help you with suggestions below, and let's hope we don't get ravaged with injuries to our stars again in Week 2.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN PIT -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 229 RUYDS 9 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 27

It was great to see Ben Roethlisberger back on the field Monday night in Week 1 at the Giants. After a sluggish start, he looked good, and he should continue to get better after missing most of last season with an elbow injury. He has the chance to go off in Week 2 against the Broncos.

Roethlisberger was 21-of-32 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants, and he looked comfortable as the game went on. He connected for two touchdowns with JuJu Smith-Schuster and one to James Washington, and he should continue to improve in his rapport with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Eric Ebron.

Roethlisberger also gets to face a tired and beaten up defense this week. The Broncos played the late Monday night game in Week 1 and now have to travel across the country to play the Steelers. They were already down standout pass rusher Von Miller (ankle) for the season, and cornerback A.J. Bouye (shoulder) was hurt against Tenneseee.

I have Roethlisberger ranked as a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 2, but a top-five finish wouldn't be surprising. He's typically great at home, and this is his first time playing in Pittsburgh in over a year. It should be a dominant performance for Roethlisberger this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET GB -6 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 364 RUYDS 2 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 38 You're obviously starting Rodgers this week -- or you should be -- after his dominant performance in Week 1 at Minnesota. I'm putting him here as more of an acknowledgement of how great he was and will hopefully be all season. If this is the Rodgers we're getting every week then I was dead wrong on his Fantasy outlook this year. He torched the Vikings for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and he could be the MVP of the NFL if the Packers let him play this way. The Lions just allowed Mitchell Trubisky to go for 29 Fantasy points, so Rodgers should have a field day at home. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 27.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 312 RUYDS 57 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 31 Allen was excellent as the Start of the Week in Week 1 with 31 Fantasy points, and he hit my bold prediction with the first 300-yard game of his career against the Jets. And he should stay hot against the Dolphins this week given his history in this matchup. In four career starts against Miami, Allen has scored 32, 45, 39 and 25 Fantasy points. This should be another top-five caliber performance for Allen against the Dolphins, who just allowed 25 Fantasy points to Cam Newton in Week 1. Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -4 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 155 RUYDS 75 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 25 Newton isn't going to get by with just 20 pass attempts as he did in Week 1 against the Dolphins with this matchup at Seattle, and it's doubtful he can run for 75 yards and two touchdowns again. But I still expect him to have a productive outing against the Seahawks with his dual-threat ability, and that gives him a good floor -- with a high ceiling. Hopefully, this game is a shootout given the way Seattle's offense should operate behind Russell Wilson, and it would be awesome to watch Wilson and Newton going back and forth in a prime-time game Sunday night. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 22.4 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 239 RUYDS 9 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 23 In full disclosure, Brady was originally the Start of the Week when I started writing this column, but I pulled him from that spot after Chris Godwin (concussion) showed up on the injury report Wednesday. I'm hopeful Godwin is able to play against the Panthers, and it will be great if Mike Evans is 100 percent after playing through a hamstring injury in Week 1. Brady struggled in that game against the Saints despite finishing with 23 Fantasy points. He was 23-of-36 passing for 239 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a pick-6, but he did add a rushing touchdown. He should be dramatically better this week against the Panthers, and he has top-five upside if everyone is healthy. Brady, even at 43, is far from done, and he should remain a standout Fantasy quarterback in Week 2.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 193 RUYDS 46 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 15 I was impressed with Burrow in Week 1 against the Chargers, and he should have scored at least 21 Fantasy points if the late touchdown to A.J. Green counted instead of being negated by offensive pass interference. This week, Burrow will get the first 20-point Fantasy outing of his career. Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -9 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 173 RUYDS 19 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 25 Minshew scored 21 Fantasy points against Tennessee in one meeting last year, and I expect him to be in a similar range this week -- likely due to garbage time. He started 2020 with a 25-point outing against the Colts, and he should have another 20-plus performance this week on the road. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 242 RUYDS 26 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 29 Trubisky likely saved his job with his comeback effort against the Lions in Week 1. He passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns, along with 26 rushing yards, and now he gets to face a Giants defense on a short week after they gave up 27 Fantasy points to Roethlisberger in Week 1. Trubisky is a good streaming option in deeper leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV NO -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 160 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 18 You know the story with Brees by now that Michael Thomas (ankle) is out, which makes it hard to trust Brees as a must-start option. He's more of a bust alert than an outright sit, mostly because the matchup is great against the Raiders, even on the road. I can see Sean Payton using more of Taysom Hill than we like to be creative without Thomas, and this could get frustrating for Brees until Thomas returns. For now, consider Brees a low-end starting option at best while Thomas is hurt. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -PK O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 270 RUYDS 2 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 16 Wentz is getting reinforcements this week with Lane Johnson (ankle) and Miles Sanders (hamstring) expected to return after sitting out Week 1, which is important. That said, I don't love the setup for Wentz, even at home. Aaron Donald and Co. should be able to pressure Wentz, who was just sacked eight times by Washington last week. Wentz did manage 270 passing yards and two touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions and lost a fumble. And the Rams held Dak Prescott to just 19 Fantasy points in Week 1, which is about what I expect from Wentz in this matchup. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 297 RUYDS 23 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 17 As of Wednesday, Kenny Golladay (hamstring) was still not back at practice, and I don't want to trust Stafford if Golladay is out again. In Week 1, Stafford scored 17 Fantasy points against Chicago, although his stat line would have looked better if D'Andre Swift caught that touchdown that he dropped late in the fourth quarter. Last year at Green Bay, Stafford was held to 10 Fantasy points, and this Packers pass rush and secondary should be tough on Stafford this week, especially if Golladay remains out. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 16.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 279 RUYDS 22 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 21 Jones played better than expected in Week 1 against Pittsburgh with 21 Fantasy points, but he had two interceptions and made some questionable decisions. He should once again have plenty of volume after he had 41 pass attempts against the Steelers, but he should struggle on the road against the Bears. Chicago limited Stafford to 17 Fantasy points last week, and I expect Jones to be in that range. Better days are ahead for Jones, but starting the season with Pittsburgh and Chicago is a tough task. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 239 RUYDS 0 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 15 Carr didn't play as well as expected in Week 1 at Carolina with 15 Fantasy points, and he shouldn't have a big outing this week against the Saints, even in the first game for the Raiders in Las Vegas. We'll see if Henry Ruggs III is 100 percent after getting banged up in Week 1, and Carr could use some big plays from Ruggs to succeed. The Saints defense should be able to pressure Carr, and this secondary should keep him in check. I'm not sure I want to trust Carr even in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues in Week 2.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 253 RUYDS 27 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 22 Watson was able to score 22 Fantasy points in Week 1 at Kansas City, but he needed garbage time to make that happen. The same thing could happen again this week against the Ravens, but this is a tougher defense by far, even with the game in Houston. Baltimore was all over Baker Mayfield in Week 1 and held him to 11 Fantasy points. Watson will do better than that, but he might not exceed his point total from last week. And last year in Week 11 at Baltimore, Watson was held to three Fantasy points in a dismal performance. It's hard to sit Watson in most formats, but just lower your expectations for him in Week 2 given his opponent.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CLE -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 17th 2020 Stats RUYDS 72 REC 4 REYDS 9 TD 0 FPTS/G 11 Hunt (13 carries for 72 yards and four catches for 9 yards on six targets) outplayed Nick Chubb (10 carries for 60 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target) in Week 1 at Baltimore, and we'll see if that's going to be the norm this year. For Week 2, you can start both with confidence on Thursday night against a Bengals team that just allowed 155 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground against the Chargers. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN IND -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 20th 2020 Stats RUYDS 28 REC 8 REYDS 45 TD 2 FPTS/G 26 We told you before the season the Colts running backs would be heavily involved in the passing game with Philip Rivers now in Indianapolis, and Hines, Jonathan Taylor and Marlon Mack combined for 17 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in Week 1 at Jacksonville. Hines led the way with eight catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he also added seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown. With Mack (Achilles) out for the season, Taylor is a must-start option in all leagues, but Hines is right there with him in PPR. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 25th 2020 Stats RUYDS 66 REC 2 REYDS 16 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Jones played 47 percent of the snaps for the Buccaneers in Week 1 at New Orleans, and we'll see if he's still well ahead of Leonard Fournette (13 percent) this week. I hope so because the matchup is great for Jones, but you can consider Fournette a sleeper also. Against the Saints, which is a tough run defense, Jones had 17 carries for 66 yards, along with two catches for 16 yards on three targets. We could see Fournette's workload increase now that he's been with the team for two weeks, but I still like Jones as a low-end starter in all formats. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 23rd 2020 Stats RUYDS 64 REC 1 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Montgomery surprised us by playing in Week 1 at Detroit after his groin injury in training camp, and he ran well with 13 carries for 64 yards, as well as one catch for 10 yards on three targets. The Giants run defense is good, but Benny Snell wore them down Monday night with 19 carries for 113 yards. I can see Montgomery being tough for the Giants on the road on a short week, and the Bears are favorites at home. Montgomery is better in non-PPR leagues, but I would start him in all formats. And Tarik Cohen is still worth using as a low-end starter in PPR. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN PIT -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 6.7 RB RNK 21st 2020 stats RUYDS 113 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 11 This posting could change if James Conner (ankle) is able to play this week, but I'm expecting Snell to start for the Steelers in Week 2 against Denver. I was impressed with the Broncos run defense in Week 1 against Derrick Henry even though he had 116 rushing yards, but he needed 31 carries to get there. However, trying to tackle Henry 31 times will wear on that defense, which has to play on the road on a short week. Snell likely won't do much in the passing game, but 15-plus carries should be easy if Conner is out. Snell would be a must-start running back in all leagues if he starts.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 11 REC 3 REYDS 16 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 I like Moss and Devin Singletary this week, and this is a homecoming game for both South Florida natives. Singletary should be considered a low-end starter, and Moss is a solid flex. Both were heavily involved in Week 1 against the Jets, and Moss caught a touchdown in his NFL debut. The Patriots ran over the Dolphins in Week 1, mostly with Newton, but Moss and Singletary should have a strong outing in Week 2. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU BAL -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Dobbins played 23 snaps compared to 21 for Mark Ingram in Week 1 against Cleveland, and we'll see if that's the norm moving forward. Dobbins scored two touchdowns, and he could be a star if he continues to get those opportunities ahead of Ingram. The Texans run defense is still trying to stop Clyde Edwards-Helaire from last week, so both Ravens running backs are in play as flex options in Week 2. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 3 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 I'm expecting this game to be different for the Patriots than Week 1 when they ran all over the Dolphins. That means White should be more involved in the passing game. He only had three catches for 30 yards on three targets in Week 1, but Newton attempted just 20 passes. Last year, White scored five of his six touchdowns on the road, and he's a low-end PPR starter at Seattle. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 36 REC 2 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Gibson (18 plays) was the third running back for Washington in Week 1 against the Eagles in terms of snap count behind J.D. McKissic (31) and Peyton Barber (29), and Barber led the team with 17 carries. But Gibson will only continue to get more work -- he had nine carries for 36 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets last week -- and should be a factor in the passing game against Arizona. The Cardinals just allowed San Francisco's running backs to have nine catches for 162 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets in Week 1. Gibson isn't a must-start option, but I like him as a flex in his first road outing. Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ SF -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 6.5 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 24 REC 3 REYDS 20 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 We'll see if McKinnon continues to be the second running back over Tevin Coleman this week behind Raheem Mostert, but the 49ers might need McKinnon in the passing game given their lack of quality receivers. McKinnon's first game in two years because of knee injuries resulted in three carries for 24 yards, as well as three catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Arizona. The Jets just allowed Moss and Singletary to combine for eight catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 1, and McKinnon could be a popular receiving threat for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #38

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -9 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 1 REYDS 28 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Robinson had a solid NFL debut in Week 1 against the Colts with 16 carries for 62 yards, as well as one catch for 28 yards on one target, and he was the only running back to get a carry for the Jaguars. This should be a tougher task against the Titans, and we'll see how Robinson performs if Jacksonville is chasing points in the second half. I don't mind Robinson as a flex option this week, but he hasn't done enough yet to be considered a must-start option. For now, just stash him on your bench in all leagues. Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU BAL -7 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 29 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 I wouldn't be shocked if the Ravens ran all over the Texans this week. As stated above, they couldn't stop Edwards-Helaire in Week 1, and the Ravens tend to run all over everyone. But it's who will be doing most of the running that we have to figure out -- aside from Lamar Jackson, of course. In Week 1 against Cleveland, Ingram wasn't the lead running back for Baltimore. He played fewer snaps than Dobbins and was only marginally ahead of Gus Edwards. The boxscore shows Ingram with the most carries (10), but he only had 29 rushing yards and no catches. Dobbins had seven carries for 22 yards and two touchdowns, while Edwards had four carries for 17 yards. Ingram can still be a useful flex option, but his days as a must-start Fantasy option could be ending soon because of Dobbins. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI LAR -1 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 79 REC 3 REYDS 31 TD 2 FPTS/G 25 Brown was one of the best surprise stories in Week 1 against Dallas when he was the lead running back for the Rams. In the first game without Todd Gurley, Brown played more than 60 percent of the snaps, and he had a quality stat line with 18 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns, as well as three catches for 31 yards on four targets. He should still be the top running back for the Rams this week, but Cam Akers will also get work (he had 14 carries and one catch in Week 1), as well as Darrell Henderson. And the Eagles run defense should be a tougher test for the Rams, especially on the road. Brown is only worth starting as a flex option this week. Adrian Peterson RB DET Detroit • #28

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 6.9 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 93 REC 3 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 14 Peterson had a solid debut with the Lions in Week 1 against Chicago with 14 carries for 93 yards, along with three catches for 21 yards on three targets. But he played less than D'Andre Swift, and I expect that to be the same this week, especially with the Lions likely chasing points against the Packers on the road. Green Bay's run defense is still likely a liability, but Peterson's production should be minimal. He might continue to lead the Lions in carries, but I don't want to trust him in this spot. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 5.5 RB RNK 46th YTD Stats RUYDS 37 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Michel led the Patriots running backs in carries in Week 1 against Miami with 10, and he scored a touchdown. But he managed just 37 rushing yards and wasn't involved in the passing game. New England also used three other running backs with Rex Burkhead, White and J.J. Taylor, and clearly Newton is going to be a significant factor in the running game. Michel will always be a threat to score, but he's not someone I want to trust in Week 2 on the road at Seattle, especially in PPR. At best, Michel is a flex option in deeper non-PPR leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 78 REC 3 REYDS 8 TD 1 FPTS/G 14 Gordon is looking at a heavy workload in Week 2 with Phillip Lindsay (turf toe) not expected to play, and Gordon played well in Week 1 against Tennessee with 15 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, as well three catches for eight yards on three targets, although he lost a fumble. But this matchup against the Steelers on the road, especially on a short week, could be brutal. Pittsburgh just destroyed Saquon Barkley in Week 1, holding him to 15 carries for 6 yards, and he saved his production with six catches for 60 yards on nine targets. The passing game could be where Gordon has success, but he's a low-end starter at best in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 4 REYDS 2 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 You can feel the squeaky wheel treatment coming for Evans after Bruce Arians said during a radio interview this week that he should have moved Evans around in Week 1 at New Orleans to help him avoid Marshon Lattimore. While Evans did score a touchdown against the Saints, it was his only catch for 7 yards. Evans is apparently healthy after dealing with his hamstring injury last week, and Godwin is banged up with a concussion. A blow-up game is likely for Evans in this spot against the Panthers. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN IND -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 9 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 I can go into detail about why I like Hilton this week against Minnesota. Or, I can just let you read what he said following his sub-par game against the Jaguars in Week 1 when he had four catches for 53 yards on nine targets, including two key drops. "I'm looking to bounce back," Hilton said. "Another week, another opportunity. I got out of my funk just yesterday. I'm feeling good. They better try to stop me." Hilton faces a Vikings defense that just allowed Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard to go for 22 catches, 316 yards and four touchdowns on 27 targets. Hilton should be awesome in his first home game this year. A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 51 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 I like all the main receivers in this Thursday night game with Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Tyler Boyd and Green, and Green should stand out in prime time. He should have scored in Week 1 against the Chargers when his touchdown catch in the fourth quarter was overturned for offensive pass interference, and I expect him to find the end zone this week. In his first game since Week 13 of the 2018 season, Green had five catches for 51 yards on nine targets. The last time Green played in Cleveland was Week 4 in 2017, and he scored 17 PPR points. I expect him to do something similar this week. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DAL -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 50 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 I like all the Cowboys receivers this week with Amari Cooper as a must-start Fantasy option, and CeeDee Lamb is a sleeper. Gallup is also a solid starter, and he should take advantage of this Falcons secondary. He started the season with three catches for 50 yards on five targets at the Rams in Week 1, but he also had a 47-yard reception negated by a bad offensive pass interference call when he ran past Jalen Ramsey. The Falcons secondary was torched by the Seahawks in Week 1, and the Cowboys receivers should go off this week. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU BAL -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 101 TD 0 FPTS/G 15 We heard a lot about the Ravens wanting to be more successful throwing downfield, and Brown benefited in Week 1 against Cleveland. He had five catches for 101 yards on six targets, including a 47-yard reception that could have been a touchdown. The Texans defense did a good job of keeping Tyreek Hill in check in Week 1, but he still scored, as did Sammy Watkins. And Demarcus Robinson could have scored two touchdowns. Brown started his breakout campaign in Week 1 on a high note, and it should continue this week against the Texans.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN PIT -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 57 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 JuJu Smith-Schuster is a must-start Fantasy receiver, and we might get there soon with Johnson. He led the Steelers with 10 targets in Week 1 at the Giants, and he finished with six catches for 57 yards. He has the chance for a big game this week against the Broncos, and I like him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 76 TD 1 FPTS/G 17 Miller was one of my favorite sleepers this year, and his season-opener at Detroit was a solid performance with four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He was third on the team in targets behind Allen Robinson (nine) and Jimmy Graham (seven), and hopefully this is the start of a strong campaign for Miller in his third year. He faces the Giants in Week 2, and New York's secondary just allowed three touchdowns to Pittsburgh's receivers in Week 1. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -9 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 8.3 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 37 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 Shenault was another of my favorite sleepers, and he played well in his NFL debut against the Colts with three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on four targets, as well as two carries for 10 yards. The Jaguars will likely be chasing points this week at Tennessee, and I'm excited to see what Shenault can do with more targets. Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN IND -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 71 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 Campbell's first game with Rivers in Week 1 at Jacksonville was great after Campbell tied T.Y. Hilton for the team lead in targets with nine. Campbell finished with six catches for 71 yards, and he added one carry for 9 yards. He should continue to be a primary playmaker this week, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, especially in PPR, against the Vikings. Emmanuel Sanders WR NO New Orleans • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV NO -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 15 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Sanders is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver now that Thomas is out with an ankle injury. In his debut with the Saints in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, Sanders had three catches for 15 yards and a touchdown on five targets. His targets will obviously rise, and Brees should lean on him as the new No. 1 receiver in this offense until Thomas is back. In deeper leagues, Tre'Quan Smith is worth a flier since his targets should also rise.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 112 TD 0 FPTS/G 19 Fuller is one of my favorite guys this year, and he was awesome in Week 1 at Kansas City with eight catches for 112 yards on 10 targets. But he's more of a bust alert this week against the Ravens, who just held Beckham to three catches for 22 yards on 10 targets with the help of cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. I expect Fuller to do better than that, but not by much. He's only worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Henry Ruggs III WR LV Las Vegas • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 55 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Ruggs was on his way toward a big game in Week 1 at Carolina with three catches for 55 yards in the first half, including a 45-yard reception where he was dragged down at the 1-yard line. He injured his knee before halftime and didn't have a catch in the second half, but he's expected to be fine this week. That said, this is a tough matchup against Lattimore and the Saints. I'm excited for Ruggs' outlook for the rest of the year, but I don't want to start him in most leagues this week. DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -PK O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 8.4 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 7 REYDS 46 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 I was expecting Jackson to go off in Week 1 at Washington, but he finished with two catches for 46 yards on seven targets. He's always one play away from having a big Fantasy outing, but this could be a tough matchup for him if he lines up against Ramsey. And with the way Philadelphia's offensive line looked in Week 1, Wentz might not have much time to throw down the field. Jackson is a boom-or-bust receiver as usual heading into Week 2, and I expect him to be a bust this week. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 56 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Jeudy could again be the No. 1 receiver for the Broncos in Week 2 if Courtland Sutton (shoulder) is out again, but I wouldn't trust him in this matchup with the Steelers on the road. While Darius Slayton scored twice against this Pittsburgh secondary, we could see Jeudy struggle, much like he did in Week 1 against Tennessee. In his NFL debut, Jeudy had four catches for 56 yards on eight targets, and he looked like a rookie. Give him time, and he should start to produce quality stats. But it likely won't happen this week at Pittsburgh. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Parker is expected to play despite dealing with a hamstring injury, but keep an eye on his status. However, even if he's out there, I would try to avoid him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. I also would shy away from Preston Williams. Parker will likely see a lot of Buffalo standout cornerback Tre'Davious White, which is a problem. Now, last year, Parker beat up the Bills for 12 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets in two games, but I'll bet on White this week, especially if Parker is at less than 100 percent.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE SEA -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 95 TD 1 FPTS/G 19 Metcalf was awesome in Week 1 at Atlanta with four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He has big-play ability and is a threat to score each week, but I expect him to struggle in Week 2 in a likely matchup with Stephon Gilmore. Tyler Lockett will likely avoid Gillmore by spending time in the slot, but Metcalf could be negated by arguably the best cornerback in the NFL. I'd still start Metcalf as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but this won't be an easy matchup, even at home.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 56 TD 1 FPTS/G 16 For the second year in a row, Hockenson had a great Week 1, this time coming against the Bears when he finished with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on five targets. I expect him to remain heavily involved if Golladay is out again, and the Lions should be chasing points this week at Green Bay. Hockenson should be considered a top 10 Fantasy tight end in this matchup. Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV NO -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 11 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 80 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 Cook had seven targets in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, which was just the fourth time he had at least seven targets since joining the Saints last year. He finished with five catches for 80 yards, and he has now scored at least 13 PPR points in three of the four games when he has at least seven targets. His targets should be up with Thomas out, and Brees will likely lean on Cook against the Raiders on the road. This is also a revenge game for Cook since he spent 2017-18 with the Raiders before coming to New Orleans. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -PK O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 9 REYDS 101 TD 1 FPTS/G 24 Goedert was the Eagles' best player in Week 1 at Washington with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. With Philadelphia's receiving corps missing Alshon Jeffery (foot) and working in young guys like Jalen Reagor, Wentz again was leaning on Goedert and Zach Ertz, who had three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Goedert was a top 10 PPR tight end in 2019, so this is nothing new for him. He's worth trusting as a starting Fantasy option this week against the Rams at home.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -9 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 Smith is more of a starter than a sleeper, but I needed a place to put him. He played well in Week 1 against Tennessee with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and he should have success again in Week 2 against the Jaguars. Eventually, as we told you this offseason, Smith should become a must-start option in all leagues. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 37 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 Thomas played well in Week 1 against the Eagles with four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on a team-high eight targets. He should continue to be a primary weapon for Dwayne Haskins, and he might be Washington's second-best receiving option behind Terry McLaurin. George Kittle had a quiet outing in Week 1 against Arizona with four catches for 44 yards on five targets, but he hurt his knee during the game. Thomas is worth using as a streaming option in deeper leagues. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 13 I wouldn't be shocked if Rob Gronkowski scored in his first home game in Tampa Bay, but he was outplayed by Howard in Week 1. And Howard could have another good outing in Week 2 against the Panthers. In his first game with Brady, Howard had four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, and his six targets were tied for second on the team. Howard is worth using as a streaming option this week against the Panthers in deeper leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 37 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Herndon didn't have a good stat line in Week 1 at Buffalo with only 37 receiving yards and no touchdowns, but he did manage six catches on seven targets. And the latter two stats were second on the team behind Crowder. Big games are coming for Herndon, but it might not happen in Week 2 against the 49ers. He should be considered a low-end starting option at best this week. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CLE -6 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 2 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 We'll see if David Njoku's absence with a knee injury helps Hooper, but he was limited with his production in his debut with the Browns in Week 1 at Baltimore. Hooper had two catches for 15 yards on two targets, while Njoku finished with three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on three targets. I'm hopeful Hooper does better against the Bengals, but I still wouldn't start him this week outside of deeper leagues. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 Gesicki has a brutal matchup in Week 2 against the Bills, who helped limit Herndon in Week 1 and have been tough on tight ends for the past two seasons. Gesicki knows all about this matchup because in two games against Buffalo last year he combined for eight catches for 59 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets. Gesicki also struggled in Week 1 against the Patriots with three catches for 30 yards on five targets, and he's not worth trusting as a starter in most leagues right now.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 10.7 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 81 TD 1 FPTS/G 19 It's tough to sit Fant after his performance in Week 1 when he had a breakout game with five catches for 81 yards on six targets, but he should struggle against the Steelers. I had Evan Engram in this spot last week with his matchup against the Steelers, and Engram finished with two catches for 9 yards on seven targets. Fant will be a must-start Fantasy tight end more times than not this season, but this could be a rough outing for him on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Cardinals (vs WAS): A lot was made about the way the Eagles offense played in Week 1 at Washington, but the Washington Football Team's offense wasn't much better with 239 total yards. Haskins was sacked three times, and this offense could struggle again on the road against the Cardinals. Arizona also had three sacks in Week 1.

Sleepers

Packers (vs. DET): In one game at Green Bay last year, Stafford was sacked three times and had no touchdowns. The Packers pass rush should be a problem for Stafford this week.

In one game at Green Bay last year, Stafford was sacked three times and had no touchdowns. The Packers pass rush should be a problem for Stafford this week. Titans (vs. JAC): Jadeveon Clowney didn't make much of an impact in his first game with the Titans at Denver in Week 1, but he should be able to chase down Minshew once or twice this week. This Titans defense should be tough at home.

Jadeveon Clowney didn't make much of an impact in his first game with the Titans at Denver in Week 1, but he should be able to chase down Minshew once or twice this week. This Titans defense should be tough at home. Buccaneers (vs. CAR): The Buccaneers only allowed the Saints to get 271 yards in total offense last week in New Orleans, and this defense should be tough on the Panthers at home. Aside from Christian McCaffrey, this could be a bad game for this Panthers offense.

Sit 'Em

Patriots (at SEA): The Patriots defense was great against Miami last week in allowing just 11 points, and New England had three interceptions against Ryan Fitzpatrick. But obviously Russell Wilson is on a different level, and the Seahawks are playing at home. I would look for another DST option this week instead of trusting the Patriots.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Boswell K PIT Pittsburgh • #9

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN PIT -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS K 7th PROJ PTS 8.6 K RNK 8th Boswell made two field goals and two PATs in Week 1 at the Giants, and he should have another strong outing at home this week. Stephen Gostkowski could have had a huge game at Denver last week, but he missed three field goals and one PAT. Boswell will do much better if given the same chances.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mason Crosby K GB Green Bay • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET GB -6 O/U 49 OPP VS K 22nd PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 6th Crosby was great in Week 1 at Minnesota with two field goals and five PATs, and he should have another solid outing this week. In two games against Detroit last year, Crosby combined for 22 Fantasy points. Ryan Succop K TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK 11th Succop only had one field goal and two PATs in Week 1 at New Orleans, but the Panthers just allowed Daniel Carlson to make two field goals and four PATs in Week 1. Succop could have similar success this week. Zane Gonzalez K ARI Arizona • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS ARI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS K 11th PROJ PTS 7.6 K RNK 16th Gonzalez missed two field goals in Week 1, but he also made a 56-yarder and scored three PATs. He'll be better at home this week and should be started in all leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ka'imi Fairbairn K HOU Houston • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 51.5 OPP VS K 1st PROJ PTS 6.6 K RNK 21st Facing the Ravens defense is a daunting task for the Texans, and I don't expect Fairbairn to get many scoring chances. Last year in Week 11 at Baltimore, he scored one Fantasy point with a made PAT, and he also missed a field goal. He missed a field goal in Week 1 at Kansas City and only had two PATs, so he's easy to avoid this week.

