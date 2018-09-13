Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Ben Roethlisberger ready for a big bounceback

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The excitement level from NFL Week 1 was dampened by injuries and the absence of Le'Veon Bell due to his contract dispute. And even though it's only Week 2, many Fantasy owners are already in survival mode trying to field their best lineups.

We had some major injuries in Week 1, including two top 10 tight ends going on injured reserve -- Delanie Walker (ankle) and Greg Olsen (foot). Aaron Rodgers (knee) also got hurt, and we don't know his status for Week 2.

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) could also be out in Week 2, as well as Devonta Freeman (knee). And Doug Baldwin (knee) is also out for several weeks, along with Marquise Goodwin (thigh) and Davante Adams (shoulder) battling nagging injuries.

Now, the good news is there are quality replacement options you hopefully added off the waiver wire. James Conner was already a standout fill-in for Bell, and you should have picked up T.J. Yeldon in case Fournette is out.

Tyrod Taylor and Case Keenum can help you if Rodgers can't play, and Quincy Enunwa, Chris Godwin and Kenny Golladay are fantastic options at receiver to replace Baldwin, as well as Brandon Marshall and Tyler Lockett. At tight end, Jared Cook and Eric Ebron could ease the blow of losing Walker and Olsen, although that might be a stretch.

We hope you'll find success in Week 2 if Week 1 didn't go your way, but just remember this is a long season. You can rebound from an 0-1 start and still make the Fantasy playoffs.

Just be smart with your lineup decisions, and we'll help you as best we can. There are plenty of good players with great matchups this week, and we'll help you find the best players to give you a chance at victory.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Start of the Week

If, as the cliche goes, home is where the heart is then Pittsburgh is where Fantasy players love Ben Roethlisberger. And they love him a lot at Heinz Field.

In his past 19 home games over the past three seasons, he's failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points just twice. He's averaging 27.9 Fantasy points over that span, and he has nine games with at least 30 points.

Let's hope those gaudy numbers continue this week.

Roethlisberger should rebound from his Week 1 dud at Cleveland when he completed just 56.1 percent of his passes for 335 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, as well as two lost fumbles. On top of being at home, he has a fantastic matchup against the Chiefs.

Kansas City was just abused by Philip Rivers for 424 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and the Chiefs defense should struggle against good passing attacks all season. While the Steelers could lean on Conner this week, I still expect a big performance from Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

You'll have to keep an eye on Roethlisberger with his bruised elbow, which appears to be minor, and obviously if his status is cloudy heading into Sunday, you should find another Fantasy quarterback. We'll also have to find another Start of the Week.

But I'm confident in Roethlisberger playing at home. He should have the chance for a big day in Week 2 against the Chiefs.

I'm starting Roethlisberger over: Aaron Rodgers (vs. MIN), Tom Brady (at JAC), Russell Wilson (at CHI), Kirk Cousins (at GB) and Cam Newton (at ATL)

Quarterbacks

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Sleepers

Tyrod Taylor (at NO): The Saints just allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to score 49 Fantasy points, and Taylor had 24 points against Pittsburgh, mostly with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown. In a situation where the Browns could be chasing points on the road, I like Taylor as a great streaming option this week.



Case Keenum (vs. OAK): Keenum had a solid Fantasy debut with the Broncos in Week 1 against Seattle with 25 Fantasy points, and he should build on that performance this week against the Raiders. Oakland has to travel on a short week after playing on Monday night, and Jared Goff just had 21 Fantasy points against this defense. There's a lot to like about Keenum this week.



Nick Foles (at TB): Before you start laughing, consider just how bad this secondary could be with Brent Grimes (groin) hurt. While Drew Brees beat them up for 439 passing yards and three touchdowns, we could see Foles come away with decent production in what could be his final start if Carson Wentz (knee) is healthy next week. In two-quarterback leagues, Foles is a Hail Mary play if you need help at quarterback.



Sit 'Em 18.4 projected points Cam Newton Carolina Panthers QB Newton is always a potential starter because of his rushing prowess, and that again saved him in Week 1 against Dallas. He only passed for 161 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, but he added 58 rushing yards and a touchdown, which gave him 17 Fantasy points. For this week, it could be hard to trust Newton with his offensive line falling apart, Greg Olsen (foot) out, and he has a bad track record playing in Atlanta. In his past three trips to Atlanta, Newton has scored fewer than 17 Fantasy points in each outing, and he's averaging just 14.0 Fantasy points over that span. While the Falcons defense is hurting with Keanu Neal (knee) and Deion Jones (foot), this pass rush should still harass Newton. He's a low-end starting option at best in Week 2. 13.4 projected points Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB Flacco is like Roethlisberger where he's better at home than on the road. And in his past five trips to Cincinnati, Flacco has two touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he's averaging just 161.8 passing yards over that span. He looked great in Week 1 against Buffalo at home with 27 Fantasy points, and I'm excited about his outlook with a rebuilt receiving corps. But on a short week on the road, he's just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback at best. 16.2 projected points Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick was the star of Week 1 when he led the Buccaneers into New Orleans and scored 49 Fantasy points. He had 417 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, and he ran for 36 yards and a touchdown. It was exceptional and a huge surprise, but he should turn back into a pumpkin this week. The Eagles defense, which should be fresh after last playing on Thursday night in Week 1, won't be surprised by Fitzpatrick, and Philadelphia's pass rush should make him uncomfortable. It was great if anyone bought into Fitzpatrick in Week 1, but you're chasing points if you plan on starting him in Week 2. 12.6 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB In six career games on Thursday night, Dalton has five touchdowns, six interceptions and he's averaged just 217.5 passing yards per game. He's 3-3 in those outings, but he's 5-13 overall in prime-time games. And he has a bad track record against the Ravens with one touchdown or less in three of his past five meetings with Baltimore. Dalton was OK in Week 1 at the Colts with 19 Fantasy points, and he could finish in that range this week. But on a short week, even at home, it's easy to avoid Dalton when he's playing in prime time. 16.6 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott was a disaster in Week 1 against Carolina when he passed for just 170 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, and he only had 19 rushing yards. He was sacked six times, and it's clear he missed center Travis Frederick (illness), who remains out. The Cowboys receiving corps is terrible, and Prescott has a bad track record against the Giants. In four career meetings with New York, Prescott has one game with more than 20 Fantasy points, and he's averaging just 17.0 Fantasy points over that span. He's only worth using in two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert

I know, you're likely not sitting Brady in the majority of leagues, even in this tough matchup. And he just faced this defense in the AFC Championship Game last year and passed for 290 yards and two touchdowns. But Jacksonville's pass rush will test this revamped offensive line, even more than Houston did last week when he passed for 277 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and was sacked just twice. He's on the road, and the Jaguars believe they should have won that game last year to advance to the Super Bowl. This will be a fun matchup to watch, but Brady should struggle to have a dominant performance. If you can afford to sit him, it might be the right move to make.

Running backs

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Start 'Em 16.6 projected points James Conner Pittsburgh Steelers RB I'm taking the free space here by saying to start him because who knows how much longer this will last. We should see Le'Veon Bell back before the end of the month, according to various reports, but until then it will be the Conner show. And he was awesome in Week 1 at Cleveland with 31 carries for 135 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns and five catches for 57 yards. He gets to face a Chiefs defense that just allowed 104 rushing yards and 14 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown to the Chargers running backs. Conner is a top three running back in Week 2. 11.9 projected points Adrian Peterson Washington Redskins RB If Peterson was facing any other opponent this week, I'd be skeptical of recommending people to start him. But this matchup against the Colts is too good. Hopefully, Peterson, 33, can get ramped up again for a full workload after he just had 26 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 70 yards at Arizona. It wasn't quite vintage Peterson, but it was still fun to watch him dominate the Cardinals. And he should do the same against Indianapolis, which just allowed 149 total yards and a touchdown to Joe Mixon in Week 1. For one more week, Peterson should defeat Father Time. 11.8 projected points T.J. Yeldon Jacksonville Jaguars RB There could be an update to the column prior to Sunday if Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is active against the Patriots, but if he's out, Yeldon is a recommended starting Fantasy option in all leagues. Yeldon would get the majority of touches for the Jaguars, and he had 69 total yards and a touchdown at the Giants in Week 1, with most of that production coming after Fournette got hurt. The Patriots just allowed 134 rushing yards and a touchdown to Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue in Week 1, and Yeldon will hopefully run well behind this upgraded offensive line. Keep an eye on Fournette's status, but Yeldon has plenty of upside if he's featured in this game. 10.8 projected points Royce Freeman Denver Broncos RB Freeman had a good NFL debut in Week 1 against Seattle, but he was overshadowed by Phillip Lindsay. Both running backs had 15 carries for 71 yards, but Lindsay added two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. I like Lindsay as a sleeper this week, but I expect Freeman to go off. He's facing a Raiders defense that is going on the road after playing on Monday night, and that group should be tired playing in the altitude. Oakland also just allowed Todd Gurley to gain 147 total yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Freeman isn't Gurley, but he should have a big game this week. 10.2 projected points Jay Ajayi Philadelphia Eagles RB Ajayi was impressive in Week 1 against Atlanta with 15 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns, and he should build off that performance this week. It would be nice if he was more involved in the passing game, but coach Doug Pederson already said Ajayi would handle more touches in future outings. He'll continue to rotate with Corey Clement and Darren Sproles, with the latter the primary option on passing downs, but Ajayi should again carry the offense with Carson Wentz (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) out. Tampa Bay only allowed 38 rushing yards on 12 carries to Alvin Kamara and Mike Gillislee last week, but Kamara scored two rushing touchdowns. And he added nine catches for 112 yards and a touchdown through the air. Ajayi won't do that, but he should have the chance to score again in Week 2. 9.3 projected points Dion Lewis Tennessee Titans RB Lewis was the best Titans running back in Week 1 at Miami, and it wasn't exactly close. He had 16 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 35 yards. Derrick Henry, meanwhile, finished with just 10 carries for 26 yards, along with one catch for 5 yards. Now, Henry did have a 61-yard touchdown run called back by a penalty, and he's a candidate to score every game. But this could be a game where Lewis dominates touches again, and the Patriots just had James White catch a touchdown against this Texans defense last week. We'll see if offensive linemen Taylor Lewan (concussion) and Jack Conklin (knee) are able to play this week, as well as quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow), but either way Lewis is a low-end starting option in non-PPR leagues and a must-start option in PPR.

Sleepers

Alfred Morris (vs. DET): The Lions run defense was abysmal in Week 1 against the Jets, who had 188 total yards and two rushing touchdowns in Week 1 from their backfield. Morris had more carries than Matt Breida in Week 1 at Minnesota and, more importantly, more red-zone chances. I like both 49ers running backs given the matchup against Detroit, but give Morris the edge over Breida this week.



Austin Ekeler (at BUF): Ekeler was great in tandem with Melvin Gordon in Week 1 against the Chiefs, and he finished the game with five carries for 39 yards and five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. He likely won't be that productive against the Bills, although the Ravens just got three rushing touchdowns against Buffalo in Week 1. Ekeler is a solid flex play in all leagues this week.



James White (at JAC): As expected, White played well in Week 1 against Houston with five carries for 18 yards, along with four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on a team-best nine targets. He should be heavily involved in the passing game again with Julian Edelman (suspension) out, and in last year's AFC Championship Game against Jacksonville, the Patriots had 10 catches for 54 yards from Lewis and White, with White also scoring a rushing touchdown. White is a must-start PPR running back in Week 2 and a solid flex in non-PPR leagues.



Bilal Powell (vs. MIA): Isaiah Crowell was the star of the Jets backfield in Week 1 at Detroit with 10 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard scoring run. Powell had more touches with 12 carries for 60 yards and one catch for 5 yards, and he's still the better play of this running back duo. I like both as flex options this week against Miami, but I would lean toward Powell given his expected role in the passing game. If the Jets fall behind this week, Powell will see plenty of work.



Tevin Coleman (vs. CAR): We'll see what happens with Devonta Freeman (knee) this week, but if he can't go or suffers a setback during the game, Coleman would be a standout Fantasy option. He scored in Week 1 at Philadelphia after Freeman got hurt, and he typically thrives when Freeman misses time. Now, if Freeman is fine, we don't recommend playing Coleman, so just keep an eye on his status prior to game time.



Sit 'Em 9.4 projected points Jamaal Williams Green Bay Packers RB Williams quickly went from the penthouse to the outhouse after he was the Start of the Week in Week 1 to the Sit list in Week 2, but let's be real. Even if he dominated the Bears in the season opener, he was likely in this spot against the Vikings. Unfortunately, Williams did not dominate Chicago last week, and the game script wasn't in his favor once the Bears took an early lead followed by Aaron Rodgers (knee) getting hurt. He finished with just 15 carries for 47 yards and no catches on two targets. Minnesota held Morris and Breida to a combined 89 total yards last week, with neither running back scoring more than five PPR points, and that's about what I expect from Williams in Week 2. 8.5 projected points Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB If you weren't checking your live scoring in Week 1 and saw Tampa Bay scored 48 points at New Orleans, you would have expected a big outing from Barber. Not so much. While he established himself as the clear-cut No. 1 running back for the Buccaneers, especially with Ronald Jones as a healthy scratch, Barber managed just 19 carries for 69 yards and no catches. He should see more involvement in the passing game when Tampa Bay is chasing points -- he had no targets against the Saints -- but it's hard to start him in PPR. In non-PPR leagues, he's a flex option against the Eagles, who allowed just 95 total yards to Coleman and Freeman last week, although Coleman scored. Linebacker Nigel Bradham returns from his one-game suspension, which make Philadelphia's defense even tougher, and I'm skeptical of Barber having a big game in this matchup. 6.6 projected points Marshawn Lynch Oakland Raiders RB Lynch is expected to play this week despite dealing with an illness in Week 1 against the Rams, but it's hard to trust him in this matchup with the Broncos. While he did have 11 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 8 yards against the Rams before falling ill, he'll have to recover on a short week before going on the road. And last year at Denver, Lynch struggled with nine carries for 12 yards and no catches. He should do better this time around, assuming he's healthy, and Chris Carson just had 10 PPR points in Week 1 at Denver on only 10 total touches. But the circumstances given his health and traveling on a short week make him just a flex play in any format for Week 2. 5.8 projected points Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB Seahawks coach Pete Carroll praised Carson for his performance in Week 1 against the Broncos and said he solidified himself as the lead running back ahead of Rashaad Penny. Even though Penny had 11 total touches compared to 10 for Carson, the yardage wasn't close with Carson having more at 79-43. We hope that Carroll makes the touch difference in favor of Carson this week and moving forward, but Penny isn't getting benched. And this is a tough matchup against the Bears, who limited Williams in Week 1, as well as finishing in the top 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs last year. Carson is just a flex option in all formats this week. 8.2 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB While Lewis should be able to overcome the injuries for the Titans with Mariota and the offensive linemen, it will be tougher for Henry, who needs volume and likely a touchdown to help your Fantasy roster. He had neither in Week 1 and struggled with just 31 total yards on 11 total touches, and his lack of involvement in the passing game makes it hard to trust him in PPR. The Texans run defense is tough and held lead New England rusher Rex Burkhead to 18 carries for 64 yards in Week 1, along with one catch for 5 yards. Henry could get about six PPR points this week if he doesn't score, but that doesn't make him an attractive option in any format.

Bust Alert

Freeman is expected to play this week against the Panthers despite dealing with a knee injury, but we don't know if he'll be at 100 percent in a tough matchup. The Panthers gave up a touchdown to Ezekiel Elliott in Week 1, but he managed just 15 carries for 69 yards, along with three catches for 17 yards, which is a low stat line compared to how Elliott typically performs. Freeman had nine catches for 85 yards and a touchdown against Carolina in Week 17 last year, but he's had fewer than 60 rushing yards in four games in a row against the Panthers over the past two seasons. If Freeman were 100 percent healthy then you should start him without hesitation. But playing at less than full strength in a tough matchup makes him just a flex play in Week 2.

Wide receivers

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Start 'Em 11.1 projected points Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR Stills, as expected, was a star in Week 1 against the Titans with four catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and I'm expecting him to remain a significant factor all year. He should see more than four targets on a weekly basis moving forward, and he has a great track record against the Jets with three total touchdowns in his past three meetings with New York. The Jets just allowed Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay to each score at least 18 PPR points in Week 1, and I like Stills' chances to do well in this matchup on the road. 13.1 projected points Josh Gordon Cleveland Browns WR Gordon made his one catch count in Week 1 against Pittsburgh when he scored on a 17-yard reception, which sent the game into overtime. He only had three targets in the game, but he played 69 of 89 offensive snaps. He's ready for more work, and look for the Browns to give him a hefty amount of targets in what should be a high-scoring affair. Jarvis Landry remains the No. 1 Browns receiver for now, but Gordon could have a huge game against a New Orleans secondary that just allowed four touchdowns to Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin. I'm going all in with Gordon as a must-start Fantasy receiver this week. 13.8 projected points Nelson Agholor Philadelphia Eagles WR Agholor was beyond busy in Week 1 against Atlanta with eight catches on 10 targets, but he managed a laughable 33 yards. He also had one carry for 16 yards, and he threw a 15-yard pass to Nick Foles as part of the Philly Special. The Eagles did everything possible to get Agholor the ball, and that should be the case again this week with Jeffery out. It's a positive matchup against the Buccaneers, especially if cornerback Brent Grimes (groin) remains out, and Agholor should have more than 33 receiving yards. Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn just combined for 21 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets against Tampa Bay last week. Agholor is a must-start PPR receiver and a solid option in any format. 15.2 projected points Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos WR Sanders carried his strong play from the preseason into Week 1 against Seattle with 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Demaryius Thomas also played well with six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he's worth starting this week against the Raiders. But Sanders is the best receiver in Denver right now based on his rapport with Keenum. He has a favorable matchup against the Raiders, who allowed at least 13 PPR points to Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks last week. Look for Sanders to be at least in that range against Oakland. 12.2 projected points Quincy Enunwa New York Jets WR One game with Enunwa and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was enough to sell me that this rapport should have staying power. Enunwa had 10 targets against the Lions for six catches, 63 yards and a touchdown, and the target share is impressive considering Darnold attempted just 21 passes. Miami didn't allow a passing touchdown against the Titans last week, but Enunwa should have success working in the slot against the Dolphins secondary. As you'll see below, I'm concerned about Robby Anderson in this matchup. Enunwa is a must-start option in PPR and a borderline starter in non-PPR formats.

Sleepers

Kenny Golladay (at SF): The Lions definitely featured Golladay in Week 1 against the Jets with seven catches for 114 yards on 12 targets, which were second on the team behind Golden Tate (15). I like Tate as the No. 1 Detroit receiver this week, but I would play Golladay over Marvin Jones.



Chris Godwin (vs. PHI): I was excited about Godwin prior to the season, and he had a good Week 1 against New Orleans with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He was overshadowed by DeSean Jackson, who had five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, but Jackson (concussion) could be out this week. If that happens, Godwin is a potential starter in all leagues.



Tyler Lockett (at CHI): Lockett has a slight edge on Brandon Marshall this week, although both are sleepers with Doug Baldwin (knee) out. The Bears were abused by Randall Cobb out of the slot in Week 1, and Lockett should have success there as well. He also just had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on three targets at Denver.



Ted Ginn (vs. CLE): Ginn just had 19 PPR points in Week 1 against Tampa Bay and has now scored at least 14 PPR points in five of eight home games with the Saints. He gets a boost with Cameron Meredith still not a factor in the offense, and New Orleans should have the chance for plenty of points in this matchup at home.



Cooper Kupp (vs. ARI): Kupp was tied for the team lead in targets in Week 1 at Oakland with nine, and he was once again featured in the red zone on his 8-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. He finished with five catches for 52 yards and the score, and he should do well this week since he will avoid Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson lining up in the slot. Brandin Cooks is also in play this week as a starting Fantasy receiver, and Robert Woods is a No. 3 option.



Sit 'Em 9.0 projected points Chris Hogan New England Patriots WR Hogan was one of the biggest disappointments for me in Week 1 with his performance against the Texans. He only had one catch for 11 yards on five targets, and I was hoping for a better debut. Part of the reason I wanted Hogan to start off playing well was because of his matchup in Week 2 at Jacksonville. Even though Odell Beckham had 11 catches for 111 yards on 15 targets against the Jaguars, you can't expect Hogan to have a quality outing. His time will come, even once Julian Edelman (suspension) returns, but keep Hogan benched in Week 2 against Jalen Ramsey and Co. 11.5 projected points Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR The Lions will eventually figure out how to get Golladay and Jones producing at a high level together at the same time, but so far, Golladay has been a source of kryptonite for Jones. In 12 games together going back to last year, Jones has just one game with more than four catches. It happened again in Week 1 against the Jets when Jones had four catches for 54 yards on eight targets, which trailed Tate and Golladay. Jones also could struggle in his matchup with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. I'm still confident Jones can be a productive Fantasy receiver this season, but this week he's just a No. 3 option at best in the majority of leagues. 8.0 projected points Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR I'm hopeful Goodwin will play in Week 2 against the Lions after leaving Week 1 against the Vikings with a thigh injury. But if he does go as expected, it will be hard to trust him against Detroit. He will likely deal with a tough matchup against cornerback Darius Slay, and he will definitely be running at less than 100 percent if he's active. Consider him just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week, but hopefully he's on the field since we don't want him to miss any extended action with this injury. 9.1 projected points Amari Cooper Oakland Raiders WR Raiders coach Jon Gruden had a great sales pitch this offseason about Cooper. Any time he was asked about Cooper, Gruden would say he's the focal point of the passing game. And then when it came time to prove it in Week 1 against the Rams, Gruden featured … Jared Cook? While that's great for Cook, who dominated targets with 12 and had nine catches for 180 yards, Cooper was left with three targets for one catch and 9 yards. Hopefully that's not a sign of things to come, but Cooper has a tough matchup in Week 2 at Denver. In three career games at Denver, Cooper has six catches for 48 yards and one touchdown combined. He's barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues. 9.9 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR While all of Jets nation is in love with Darnold, Anderson might not share that same sentiment. He might prefer Josh McCown. In his last four games going back to last year without McCown, Anderson has a combined 12 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown. Now, the score came with Darnold under center in Week 1 at Detroit on a 41-yard touchdown pass, but that was his lone target and reception in the game. The two are sure to connect plenty during their time together, but you might not want to trust Anderson this week. The Dolphins have now gone six games in a row dating back to last season without allowing a touchdown to a receiver, and Anderson could struggle in coverage with Miami cornerback Xavien Howard. I like Enunwa based on where he lines up inside, but Anderson is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week.

Bust Alert

Cobb was amazing in Week 1 against Chicago with nine catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and hopefully he's poised for a bounce-back campaign in 2018. But this could be a rough week for him given his history against Minnesota. In his past five games against the Vikings, Cobb has just 20 catches for 153 yards and one touchdown, and his best game over that span is 10 PPR points back in 2015. Over 10 career meetings with Minnesota, Cobb is averaging just 3.7 catches, 35 yards and 0.2 touchdowns. We also have Rodgers either out or playing at less than 100 percent with his knee injury. It's going to be tough to trust Cobb in the majority of leagues this week.

Tight ends

Start 'Em 11.2 projected points Jordan Reed Washington Redskins TE It was great to not only see Reed play in Week 1 at Arizona, but he also reminded us of how good he can be. He only had five targets, but he made them count with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. He has the chance for another solid outing this week at home against the Colts, and Reed should be considered a must-start Fantasy option moving forward as long as he's healthy. 11.1 projected points George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE Kittle was fantastic in Week 1 at Minnesota with a team-high nine targets, and he finished with five catches for 90 yards. He could again be heavily involved if Goodwin is out or limited this week. The Lions didn't face a quality tight end for the Jets in Week 1, but last year Detroit was top 10 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Garoppolo should continue to lean on Kittle, and he's a potential top five Fantasy tight end in Week 2. 9.6 projected points Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron looked like the best Colts tight end in Week 1 with four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown, and Doyle had a bad fumble at the end of the game. But Doyle was the preferred tight end for Andrew Luck against the Bengals. He had 10 targets compared to five for Ebron, and Doyle led the team with seven catches for 60 yards, while running more routes than Ebron. I like Ebron this week as a top-10 Fantasy tight end, but I like Doyle more based on his involvement. He's a potential top five tight end in PPR.

Sleepers

Jared Cook (at DEN): Cook is more of a must-start guy than a sleeper, but I'm putting him here based on the format of the column. He was great in Week 1 against the Rams with nine catches for 180 yards on 12 targets, and he should be heavily involved again in this matchup with Denver. The Broncos also just allowed Seattle tight end Will Dissly to catch three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown on five targets, so Cook should hope to find similar success this week.



Benjamin Watson (vs. CLE): Watson didn't have a dominant game in Week 1 against Tampa Bay with four catches for 44 yards on four targets, but he saw the fourth-most amount of passes from Drew Brees behind Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Ginn. This is a favorable matchup against the Browns, and Watson is a good streaming option in Week 2.



Jonnu Smith (vs. HOU): Smith replaces the injured Delanie Walker (ankle), and he should get the chance for a prominent role. Walker was a focal point of Tennessee's offense, and Smith profiles as a quality pass catcher now that he's expected to start. If you just lost Walker or Olsen, give Smith a nod as a starter in deeper leagues.



Sit 'Em 6.6 projected points Tyler Eifert Cincinnati Bengals TE Like Reed, it was great to see Eifert healthy in Week 1 against the Colts. Unlike Reed, Eifert didn't have a standout performance with just three catches for 44 yards on three targets. Better days are ahead for Eifert in the box score, but this shouldn't be one of those weeks against the Ravens. We need to see more of Eifert before trusting him against a tough defense, and this is a good week to keep him reserved if you can. 5.7 projected points O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Howard outplayed Cameron Brate in Week 1 against the Saints, but that doesn't mean he's a safe start against the Eagles this week. Howard had two catches for 54 yards on two targets, while Brate finished with no catches. That could switch this week, and I'm not ready to trust Howard in the majority of leagues, even if DeSean Jackson (concussion) is out. I'm fine stashing Howard if you want to carry two tight ends, but don't start him in Week 2 against Philadelphia. 7.7 projected points Will Dissly Seattle Seahawks TE Dissly was a great surprise in Week 1 at Denver with three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on five targets, but that doesn't mean you have to start him in Week 2 at Chicago. While he did have a red-zone touchdown against the Broncos, and Seattle is missing 14 touchdowns from its tight ends last year with Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson gone, don't expect him to have many 66-yard receptions on a regular basis. And he could be asked to spend more time blocking with Khalil Mack on the other side of the ball. I like stashing Dissly to see if Week 1 is a sign of things to come, but I don't want to start him against the Bears, who also just held Packers tight end Jimmy Graham to two catches for 8 yards on four targets last week.

Bust Alert

Njoku is coming off a down game in Week 1 against the Steelers with just three catches for 13 yards on seven targets. He was second on the team in targets behind Landry, which was great, but Gordon should take on a bigger role in Week 2 at New Orleans. I'm still hopeful for Njoku to have a breakout season, but we need to see how he operates with Landry and Gordon dominating targets, as well as Duke Johnson being mixed in out of the backfield. Njoku is just a low-end starting option this week on the road.Defense/Special teams

Defenses/Special Teams

Start 'Em

Bears (vs. SEA) – 14.3 projected points



The Khalil Mack era got off to a promising start in Week 1 at Green Bay. While the Packers won the game 24-23, the Bears still had four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. This week, the Bears get to face the Seahawks, and Russell Wilson was just sacked six times at Denver, as well as throwing two interceptions. Seattle is also playing consecutive road games, and this will be Mack's debut in the Windy City. I like the Bears as not just a streaming option this week, but as a starting unit moving forward in the majority of leagues.

Sleepers

Patriots (at JAC): The Patriots forced Deshaun Watson into two turnovers and sacked him three times, and they should have similar success against Blake Bortles this week, even on the road.



Panthers (at ATL): Matt Ryan had no touchdowns, one interception and was sacked four times last week at Philadelphia. The Panthers had six sacks in Week 1 against Dallas, and they forced Prescott into one turnover.



Giants (at DAL): The Cowboys offense struggled in Week 1 at Carolina, and this Giants defense could put pressure on Prescott. He might not get sacked six times this week, but aside from Ezekiel Elliott, this is an offense lacking in talent, which bodes well for the Giants as a streaming option.



Sit 'Em

Jets (vs. MIA) – 11.8 projected points



The Jets DST was amazing in Week 1 at Detroit with two DST touchdowns and five interceptions, but I'm not expecting a repeat performance against the Dolphins. While Miami's offense is far from dominant, I don't expect Ryan Tannehill to implode like Matthew Stafford did on Monday night. Along with that, the Jets had no sacks on Stafford, even though they hit him quite a bit. Still, this pass rush isn't something to fear, and you could be chasing points if you expect another quality outing from the Jets DST in Week 2.

Kicker

Start 'Em

Gould was better than expected in Week 1 at Minnesota with three field goals and one extra point, and he picked up where last season ended. Gould closed last year with double digits in Fantasy points in four of his final five games, and he made 18 field goals and 12 extra points over that span. The Lions also just allowed two field goals and six extra points against the Jets in Week 1.

Sleepers

Dustin Hopkins (vs. IND): Hopkins only had one field goal and three extra points in Week 1 at Arizona, but I expect Washington to do well offensively in this home matchup with the Colts. And Indianapolis just allowed Randy Bullock to score 10 Fantasy points in Week 1 with two field goals and four extra points.



Brandon McManus (vs. OAK): McManus made two field goals, including one from 53 yards, and three extra points in Week 1 against Seattle. Last year at home against Oakland, McManus made 3-of-4 field goals and one extra point, and the Raiders just allowed Greg Zuerlein to make four field goals and three extra points in Week 1.



Cody Parkey (vs. SEA): Parkey just made three field goals in Week 1 at Green Bay, and Seattle allowed McManus to score nine Fantasy points. I like the Bears offense this week, and Parkey is a terrific streaming option.



Sit 'Em

If Rodgers is out for this week, you have to find a new kicker to replace Crosby because the Packers offense would be in trouble against Minnesota, even at home. Crosby had a quiet game in Week 1 against Chicago with just one field goal and three extra points, and he only has one game with multiple field goals against Minnesota in his past five meetings.

