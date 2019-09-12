Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounce back coming for Steelers, Big Ben

There's no reason to panic after Week 1. But many of you are, especially if a star player on your roster struggled. By Tuesday afternoon, I was already asked by someone if they should drop Mike Evans. Someone also asked me if they should add Vernon Davis for O.J. Howard. Unfortunately, I don't play in leagues with people who make moves like that, but hopefully you do. And you should take advantage of the panic.

I get it, being 0-1 stinks. You came out of your draft feeling confident about your Fantasy team, and you thought you built a championship roster. Guess what – you might have. But just because you lost in Week 1, it doesn't mean your season is over. This is just the beginning, and a lot will happen over the next several weeks.

Now, injuries were a problem in Week 1, and we lost several star players for several games, including Tyreek Hill (collarbone), Tevin Coleman (ankle), Hunter Henry (knee) and Derrius Guice (knee). Those situations are frustrating, and hopefully you were able to make moves on the waiver wire for reinforcements.

We'll do our best to give you suggestions on replacement options, and also guide you toward the right lineup moves for Week 2. For those of you who started 0-1, we don't want to see this become a losing streak.

But remember, even if you lose again this week, your season is not over. You can make trades and add/drops to turn things around. Just don't do something hasty and drop a player like Evans or Howard out of frustration. That's a panic move and would obviously be a huge mistake.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Start of the Week

Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PIT -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 10th

The Steelers looked awful in Week 1 at New England and scored just three points. It was not the debut they were hoping for after a disappointing 2018 campaign.

But things will turn around this week at home against the Seahawks, especially for Roethlisberger, who only had nine Fantasy points against the Patriots on 27-of-47 passing for 276 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. We know how much he likes playing in Pittsburgh, and he should be considered a top 10 Fantasy quarterback for Week 2.

In 2018, Roethlisberger averaged 25.6 Fantasy points per game at home. He's also averaging 28.8 Fantasy points per game in his past five home openers.

Roethlisberger also has been good coming off a loss. Going back to last year, he averaged 26.7 Fantasy points per game following an outing where the Steelers did not win.

Now, this is a different Steelers team with Antonio Brown gone, and hopefully Roethlisberger gets a healthy JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) in this matchup with Seattle. It will also help if Donte Moncrief and Vance McDonald are more productive in Week 2 after they combined for five catches for 47 yards on 14 targets against the Patriots.

But this is a good setup to trust Roethlisberger. He's at home, the Seahawks have the early start time at 1 p.m. ET and Seattle just allowed Andy Dalton to pass for 418 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 at home.

I'm confident Big Ben will bounce back in a big way in Week 2. You should expect his usual greatness in his familiar surroundings in Pittsburgh's home opener.

I'm starting Roethlisberger over: Aaron Rodgers (vs. MIN), Drew Brees (at LAR), Russell Wilson (at PIT), Baker Mayfield (at NYJ), Kyler Murray (at BAL)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI BAL -13.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 3rd I'll continue to mention Jackson here until he's close to 100 percent started in CBS Sports leagues (he's at 72 percent as of Wednesday morning), and he should go off again in Week 2 against Arizona at home. He was a star as the Start of the Week in Week 1 against Miami with 324 passing yards and five touchdowns, and he scored 42 Fantasy points. It's doubtful he's that good again, but I still consider him a top-three Fantasy quarterback for the second week in a row. Arizona just allowed Matthew Stafford to score 33 Fantasy points in Week 1, so Jackson should have the chance to succeed again. Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NE -19 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 26.4 QB RNK 4th Brady gets to face the same Dolphins defense that was just torched by Jackson, and he's coming off a dominant performance in Week 1 also against the Steelers with 31 Fantasy points. Brady doesn't have the best track record in Miami, but he does have at least 31 Fantasy points in two of his past three meetings in South Florida. We'll see if Antonio Brown plays for the Patriots this week, but even without him, Brady should still be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB CAR -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 25.6 QB RNK 6th Newton was miserable in Week 1 against the Rams with just five Fantasy points, but a rebound game is coming this week on Thursday night against the Buccaneers. In his past two games against Tampa Bay, Newton has 547 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, as well as 66 rushing yards. While the Buccaneers held Jimmy Garoppolo to 166 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 1, the 49ers had two touchdown passes to George Kittle called back. I expect Newton to have a big game at home in prime time, and you shouldn't give up on him this week. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 8th Prescott's performance was impressive in Week 1 against the Giants, mostly with how creative the offense looked. It allowed Prescott to go off for 41 Fantasy points on 25-of-32 passing for 405 yards and four touchdowns, and he should be successful again this week. In his past three games against Washington, Prescott is averaging 23.0 Fantasy points per game with seven total touchdowns over that span, and he should stay hot this week. Carson Wentz just went for 30 Fantasy points against Washington, and Prescott should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 2. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG BUF -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 16th I liked what I saw from Allen in helping the Bills come back against the Jets in Week 1. While he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, he rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit with two total touchdowns, and he finished with 17 Fantasy points. He should do better this week against the Giants, who just got beat up by Prescott. Allen is still going to run enough to help his Fantasy production, and he should continue to improve as a passer. He's a low-end starting option in all leagues this week.

Sleepers Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 18th With the way T.J. Hockenson and Danny Amendola played in Week 1 at Arizona, as well as Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, there's a lot to like about Stafford as a Fantasy quarterback. And he should do well at home against the Chargers, who just allowed Jacoby Brissett to pass for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-27 passing. Stafford is a solid streaming option this week, and he just had 33 Fantasy points in Week 1 against the Cardinals. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 19th Carr only had 16 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Denver, but he played great, completing 22-of-26 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown. This week, he should be chasing points against the Chiefs, and we just saw Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles combine for 347 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception against this defense. Last year in Week 13 against the Chiefs at home, Carr had 285 passing yards and three touchdowns for 29 Fantasy points. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF CIN -2 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 17th It took Dalton 51 pass attempts to get to 418 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks, but he scored 24 Fantasy points without A.J. Green (ankle), which was good to see. I like the setup for him in Week 2 against the 49ers, who are making their second consecutive road start, and they should have allowed three touchdowns to Jameis Winston last week after two Cameron Brate scores were negated by penalty. Dalton is a good streaming option for Week 2.

Sit 'Em Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 15th The only starting quarterback who attempted fewer passes than Wilson in Week 1 and finished the game was Kirk Cousins with 10. Wilson was 16-of-20 passing for 196 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions at home against Cincinnati, and it's hard to expect a high volume of throws until we see it first. It could happen this week if Seattle is chasing points on the road against the Steelers, but I don't expect Wilson to be a top-12 quarterback in Week 2. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 21st In three trips to Carolina in his career, Winston is averaging 303.7 passing yards per game, but he only has three total touchdowns, two interceptions and three lost fumbles. He's averaging just 11.7 Fantasy points per game over that span. I expect Winston to improve as a Fantasy quarterback, but he struggled in Week 1 with eight points, and the Panthers just held Jared Goff to 11 Fantasy points last week. And with the game on a short week, this is not the week to trust Winston if you can avoid it. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK NR Trubisky was abysmal in Week 1 against the Packers with eight Fantasy points on 26-of-45 passing for 228 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He should improve this week, but it might not be by much against Broncos coach Vic Fangio, who was the former Bears defensive coordinator. Denver's defense underwhelmed in Week 1 at Oakland, but the Broncos should be better at home. I also expect Chicago to focus more on the run, and the lone member of this passing attack you can trust is Allen Robinson. Trubisky is a borderline starter in two-quarterback leagues. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 20th Granted, Russell Wilson attempted just 20 passes, but I thought Cincinnati's defense played well in Week 1 on the road, holding Wilson to just 196 passing yards. The Bengals also sacked Wilson four times, and Cincinnati should make Garoppolo uncomfortable in this matchup. The 49ers are playing back-to-back road games, which isn't easy, and Garoppolo is still working his way back from last year's torn ACL. He's a low-end starter in two-quarterback leagues in Week 2. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 12 QB RNK 23rd It was nice to see Murray get into a rhythm in the fourth quarter and overtime after struggling through the first three quarters in Week 1 against Detroit. He went into the fourth quarter with 70 passing yards and an interception, but he had 238 passing yards and two touchdowns in the final two frames. We'll see if that momentum carries over to Week 2, but this is a tough spot on the road at Baltimore. I expect Murray to struggle again, and I would only use him as a low-end starter in two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 13th Rodgers has not fared well against Minnesota of late, and I'm nervous for his outlook in this game, even at home. Last year, in two meetings with the Vikings, Rodgers combined for 479 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored fewer than 17 Fantasy points in each outing. He's coming off a down Fantasy performance in Week 1 at Chicago with 14 Fantasy points, and I expect him to struggle again. While the Vikings did allow Matt Ryan to score 22 Fantasy points in Week 1, the bulk of that came with the game out of reach. Rodgers could do something similar, but he's not a top-12 Fantasy quarterback for me in Week 2.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 20th Johnson didn't have a great game in Week 1 at Arizona with 16 carries for 49 yards (3.1 yards per carry), along with two catches for 13 yards on two targets, but there's room for improvement this week. While he split work with C.J. Anderson (11 carries for 35 yards), Johnson still played 57 percent of the snaps. I expect that to continue, and the Chargers run defense was just torched by the Colts at home, with Marlon Mack going off for 174 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Even though Johnson was a disappointment in Week 1, he should rebound this week at home. Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TEN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 16th I was concerned about unrealistic expectations for Henry coming into this season after the way he dominated at the end of last year. Well, in Week 1 at Cleveland, he was dominant again. Henry had 19 carries for 84 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as a 75-yard touchdown reception on a screen. He only had two targets in the game, so his role in the passing game clearly isn't expanding, but he should be able to beat up the Colts this week. In three of his past four games against the Colts, Henry has at least 89 total yards. He only has one touchdown over that span, but he's averaging 6.1 yards per carry against Indianapolis in his career. Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC HOU -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 21st Johnson had a solid debut with the Texans in Week 1 at New Orleans with nine carries for 57 yards (6.3 yards per carry), as well as four catches for 33 yards on five targets. Carlos Hyde also ran well (10 carries for 83 yards and one catch for 2 yards), but Johnson played 63 percent of the snaps and was the more valuable running back. Johnson should again play a vital role in the passing game against Jacksonville this week, and the Jaguars just allowed Damien Williams to catch six passes for 39 yards on six targets in Week 1. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all PPR formats, and at least a flex in non-PPR leagues this week. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NE -19 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 27th Michel was dreadful in Week 1 against the Steelers with 15 carries for 14 yards, and he was outplayed by Rex Burkhead (eight carries for 44 yards and five catches for 41 yards). I'm not expecting that to happen again, and Michel is a South Florida kid coming home since he went to high school at American Heritage in Plantation. Michel should rebound in a big way against the Dolphins, who just allowed 265 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and 5.8 yards per carry to Baltimore in Week 1. James White is also worth starting in PPR leagues this week, and Burkhead is a sleeper against this terrible Miami defense. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG BUF -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 25th In full disclosure, I nearly made Singletary my Start of the Week. I was impressed with his performance in Week 1 against the Jets, and this was despite getting just nine total touches. But he had four carries for 70 yards (17.5 yards per carry) and five catches for 28 yards on six targets, and he played 70 percent of the snaps. Frank Gore is a speed bump for Singletary having a monster game, but it's coming, as early as this week against the Giants. When the Bills commit to giving Singletary 15-plus touches, we could see a dominant outing, and I like Singletary as a high-end No. 2 running back this week in all leagues.

Sleepers Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF CIN -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 15th If Joe Mixon (ankle) is out, Bernard should be started in all leagues. Mixon missed two games last year with an injury, and Bernard scored at least 19 PPR points in both contests. The 49ers also just allowed Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber to rush for 108 yards on 21 carries (5.1 yards per carry). Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL PHI -1.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 34th Washington taking a surprise 20-7 lead at halftime over Philadelphia in Week 1 didn't help Sanders since the Eagles leaned on Darren Sproles while chasing points. That could happen again this week if the Falcons offense shows up, but I expect Sanders to be a useful flex option in this matchup. Despite the score, he still played more snaps than Sproles and Jordan Howard, and Sanders had a 21-yard touchdown run called back due to a penalty. Atlanta also just allowed Minnesota to rush for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries (4.5 yards per carry). Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 17th With Derrius Guice (knee) out, Thompson and Adrian Peterson will share touches in Washington's backfield, and I like Thompson a lot better of this duo. In Week 1 against the Eagles, Thompson had seven catches for 68 yards on a team-leading 10 targets, while also getting three carries for 10 yards. Washington will likely be chasing points against the Cowboys this week, giving Thompson more playing time than Peterson. The last time Thompson faced Dallas at home was in Week 8 in 2017, and he had eight catches for 76 yards, as well as four carries for 18 yards. He's a low-end starter in PPR. LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK KC -8 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 29th McCoy looked great in his debut with the Chiefs, and you have to wonder if a bigger role is ahead in comparison to Damien Williams. Remember, McCoy was with the team for a week before suiting up against the Jaguars in Week 1, and he still managed 10 carries for 81 yards (8.1 yards per carry), as well as one catch for 12 yards on one target. He only played 29 percent of the snaps, but his workload should increase this week at Oakland. He's worth using as a flex option against the Raiders. David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 32nd I'm hoping for Montgomery to have a bigger workload in Week 2 against the Broncos after he was limited against Green Bay in Week 1. He played the fewest snaps out of Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis, but he looked like the best running back on the field for Chicago despite just six carries for 18 yards and one catch for 27 yards. The Broncos just allowed fellow rookie Josh Jacobs of the Raiders to gain 113 total yards and score two touchdowns in Week 1, so hopefully Montgomery will be similarly productive this week.

Sit 'Em Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 31st If there's a positive to take out of Week 1 against Chicago for Jones, it's that he didn't suffer a knee injury for the first time in three games in the Windy City. While he did briefly leave the game, he finished the contest – albeit with minimal production. Jones only had 13 carries for 39 yards (3.0 yards per carry), along with one catch for no yards on one target. He split playing time with Jamaal Williams (59 percent to 41 percent), but Jones is the better of the two. That said, this is another tough matchup in Week 2 against the Vikings, who just limited Atlanta's Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith to 14 carries for 50 yards (3.5 yards per carry), as well as four catches for 21 yards. I'd only use Jones as a flex in most leagues. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 28th Lindsay and Royce Freeman are going to split playing time, which was the case in Week 1 at Oakland, and it's frustrating. Lindsay played 53 percent of the snaps and had 11 carries for 43 yards (3.9 yards per carry), as well as four catches for 23 yards on six targets, and Freeman had 10 carries for 56 yards (5.6 yards per carry), along with one catch for 5 yards on one target. Lindsay is still the better of the two for now, but this is a tough game to use him against the Bears, even at home. Chicago should be able to contain this Broncos ground game, and Lindsay is a low-end flex option at best. Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 24th You're probably starting Cohen in PPR leagues as at least a flex option since he's basically a receiver in Chicago now. He had no carries in Week 1 against the Packers and finished with eight catches for 49 yards on 10 targets. That could happen again in Week 1 against the Broncos, but I'm concerned about game flow for Cohen in this matchup since the Bears should be playing with a lead. Cohen might not be needed as much in the passing game, and it could take a touchdown for him to help your Fantasy roster. With Montgomery and Davis also getting touches, this could be a tough week to trust Cohen, especially in non-PPR formats. Kenyan Drake RB MIA Miami • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -19 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 41st Drake will likely need another Miami Miracle against the Patriots this week to help Fantasy managers after a dismal performance in Week 1 against the Ravens. He had four carries for 12 yards (3.0 yards per carry), as well as two catches for 15 yards on three targets against Baltimore, and it was ugly. Last year against New England at home in Week 14, Drake scored on a desperation touchdown at the end of regulation to help the Dolphins upset the Patriots, but it's doubtful Miami can pull off another victory this week. I'd stay far away from Drake in Fantasy leagues in Week 2. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 40th Peterson is expected to start with Guice out, but he's not a recommended Fantasy option in most leagues against the Cowboys. While he did play well against the Cowboys at home last year with 24 carries for 99 yards (4.1 yards per carry), as well as one catch for 8 yards in Week 7, he followed that up with 12 carries for 35 yards (2.9 yards per carry), with two catches for 9 yards in Week 12. I expect Washington to be chasing points this week, and Thompson is the running back to covet in this matchup. Peterson is only worth using as a low-end flex option in non-PPR leagues.

Bust Alert Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK KC -8 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 19th You can still trust Williams as a low-end starter in PPR leagues, but I'm skeptical of him this week, regardless of format. He was still the lead running back for the Chiefs in Week 1 against Jacksonville, playing 66 percent of the snaps compared to just 29 percent for McCoy, but he managed 13 carries for 26 yards (2.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown, along with six catches for 39 yards on six targets. McCoy's role is expected to increase, but we don't know to what degree. And you can see what Williams' stat line would be without the touchdown, especially in non-PPR leagues. That said, we also don't know how much more Williams will do in the passing game with Tyreek Hill (collarbone) out. I'm not saying to bench Williams outright, but I'm nervous his production could be minimal, especially if he doesn't score.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF CIN -2 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 15.6 WR RNK 17th Boyd was overshadowed in Week 1 by John Ross, who had seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets at Seattle, but Boyd played well also. He had eight catches for 60 yards on 11 targets, and I expect another quality outing this week against San Francisco at home. The 49ers have a suspect secondary, and Chris Godwin just scored against them with three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Boyd is a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 2. Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 14.8 WR RNK 16th In the first game for the Raiders following Antonio Brown's release, Williams showed he can be the go-to option in this passing game. Against Denver, Williams had six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, showing flashes of the Fantasy production he gave us in 2016 when he was the No. 1 receiver for the Chargers after Keenan Allen suffered a torn ACL. Williams should be great in Week 2 against the Chiefs with the Raiders likely chasing points. Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 19th I was skeptical of Robinson last week against Green Bay. I was wrong. He looked great in Week 1 at home with seven catches for 102 yards on 13 targets, and he was the best Fantasy option in that game. Mitchell Trubisky locked eyes on him often, and hopefully that continues, especially against the Broncos. Williams just played well against this Denver secondary, and I expect Robinson to do the same. He's a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 2. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB CAR -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 14.8 WR RNK 26th Moore had a costly fumble for the Panthers early in Week 1 against the Rams, but he bounced back and had a productive outing with seven catches for 76 yards on 10 targets. He was second on the team in targets behind Christian McCaffrey (11), and Moore should have another solid performance this week on Thursday night against Tampa Bay. I'm hopeful that Curtis Samuel can get going in this matchup as well after he struggled in Week 1 with just three catches for 32 yards on four targets, but Moore is the receiver to lean on this week for the Panthers. Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO LAR -2.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 15th Kupp had a lot of chances to make plays in Week 1 at Carolina with 10 targets and seven catches, which was second the team behind Robert Woods (13 targets and eight catches). But Kupp managed just 46 yards, which will hopefully improve this week at home against the Saints. That was likely the shake-the-rust-off game for Kupp, who was coming back from last year's torn ACL, and he didn't play in the preseason. I expect all the Rams receivers to play well this week against the Saints, who allowed the Houston receivers to catch 14 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. That bodes well for Brandin Cooks (revenge game), Woods and Kupp.

Sleepers Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI BAL -13.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 36th Brown should have the chance for another strong outing in his first home game in Baltimore. He had four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns on just five targets in Week 1 at Miami, and the Cardinals secondary is still without Patrick Peterson (suspension). Look for Brown to make more splash plays this week, and he's a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 33rd Gallup played well in Week 1 against the Giants with a team-high seven catches for 158 yards on seven targets. He's now a legitimate threat as the starter opposite Amari Cooper, and Gallup should be considered a potential starter in three-receiver leagues. Last week, Washington allowed Philadelphia's receivers to catch 15 passes for 214 yards and four total touchdowns, which bodes well for Cooper and Gallup this week. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -9 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 27th D.J. Chark had the blowup game for the Jaguars in Week 1 with four catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and Chris Conley was also great with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. But don't forget about Westbrook, who had five catches for 30 yards and a score on six targets. He's still the best receiver for Jacksonville, and I'd still trust him as a low-end starter this week against the Texans, especially in PPR. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG BUF -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 6.5 WR RNK 42nd While John Brown is a must-start Fantasy receiver this week after his performance in Week 1 against the Jets (seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets), I also like Beasley as a sleeper, especially in PPR. He had five catches for 40 yards on nine targets against the Jets, and the Giants secondary couldn't cover anyone last week against Dallas. Beasley is a good No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 2. Cody Latimer WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 6.6 WR RNK NR The Giants could be down Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Golden Tate (suspension) this week, which would mean Latimer could be an option in deeper leagues. He was second on the team in receiving yards in Week 1 at Dallas behind Evan Engram with three catches for 74 yards on eight targets, and his targets could be up again if Shepard is out.

Sit 'Em Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 40th Browns cornerback Denzel Ward just helped limit Titans receiver Corey Davis to no catches on three targets in Week 1, and he could make things tough on Anderson this week, who also is without quarterback Sam Darnold (illness). Anderson also had a quiet game in Week 1 at Buffalo with three catches for 23 yards on seven targets, and we'll see what role Demaryius Thomas has in his debut with the Jets. I would only start Anderson in deep three-receiver leagues this week. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC HOU -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 43rd Fuller had a relatively quiet game in Week 1 at New Orleans with two catches for 69 yards on three targets, and now Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Kenny Stills could have a bigger role moving forward. DeAndre Hopkins isn't going to lose targets, and Duke Johnson will be a factor out of the backfield, so Fuller could be the one losing production. We know it only takes one play for Fuller to have a big Fantasy outing, and the Jaguars defense was crushed in Week 1 by Sammy Watkins. Still, I'm not trusting Fuller as anything more than a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 8.5 WR RNK 41st Kirk was second on the team in targets in Week 1 with 12, but he managed just four catches for 32 yards against the Lions. Better days are ahead if he continues to see double digits in targets, but I don't want to trust him in Week 2 against the Ravens on the road. Kirk could benefit with the Cardinals likely chasing points, but the only Arizona receiver worth using in most formats is Larry Fitzgerald, who had eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets against the Lions. Kirk is only a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 29th Golladay could be in for a tough matchup in Week 2 against the Chargers and Casey Hayward, which might be beneficial for Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and T.J. Hockenson. Golladay had nine targets in Week 1 against the Cardinals and scored a touchdown, but he managed just four catches for 42 yards in the outing. I'd still start Golladay in three-receiver leagues, but I don't consider him a top-24 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 46th Valdez-Scantling had the biggest catch in Week 1 at Chicago, which went for 47 yards. But he finished the game with four catches for 52 yards on six targets, so I'm not ready to trust him as a starting option yet, even in three-receiver leagues. The Vikings secondary is tough even though Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley scored last week. That duo combined for 10 catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets, with the bulk of it coming in garbage time. It only takes one big play from Valdes-Scantling to help your Fantasy roster, but I wouldn't start him in this matchup, even at home.

Bust Alert Emmanuel Sanders WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 35th Sanders continued his miraculous comeback from last year's Achilles tear with a strong performance in Week 1 at Oakland. He had five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and it's just amazing to see him producing at this level after suffering his injury in December last year. That being said, this isn't a week to trust him against the Bears, even at home. The same goes for Courtland Sutton, who had seven catches for 120 yards on eight targets against the Raiders. Chicago just held Davante Adams, Valdes-Scantling and the Packers receiving corps to nine catches for 116 yards and no touchdowns on 15 targets in Week 1, and the Bears should be able to limit Sanders and Sutton this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM tight end

Start 'Em T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 10.7 TE RNK 7th Hockenson was awesome in Week 1 at Arizona with six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he could be in line for an amazing rookie campaign. He tied Kenny Golladay for second in targets, behind Danny Amendola (13), but it's clear the Lions are going to feature Hockenson on a weekly basis. With Derwin James (foot) out for the Chargers, this will be a favorable matchup for play-making tight ends. Darren Waller TE OAK Oakland • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 11.6 TE RNK 6th Waller had a solid season-opener against Denver with seven catches for 70 yards on eight targets, and he looks on the way toward a breakout campaign as the second-best receiving option for the Raiders behind Tyrell Williams. Oakland will likely be chasing points against Kansas City this week, and Waller should continue to see a hefty number of targets. He's a top 10 Fantasy tight end in Week 2. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI BAL -13.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 8th Andrews was one of the breakout stars for the Ravens in Week 1 at Miami, and he had eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. While his touchdown came from Robert Griffin III and not Lamar Jackson after the game was well in hand, it's clear that Andrews has the chance to be a solid playmaker in this offense. And Arizona just got abused by Hockenson in Week 1, which bodes well for Andrews having a strong encore performance in Week 2.

Sleepers Vernon Davis TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 16th If Jordan Reed (concussion) remains out, consider Davis a low-end starting option in all leagues. He showed in Week 1 against Philadelphia that he can be a reliable Fantasy threat every time Reed is out. Davis had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and Dallas just struggled with Evan Engram in Week 1 with 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets in Week 1. C.J. Uzomah TE CIN Cincinnati • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF CIN -2 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 22nd Both tight ends for the Bengals played well in Week 1 at Seattle with Uzomah getting four catches for 66 yards on five targets, and Tyler Eifert having five catches for 27 yards on six targets. Uzomah played 70 percent of the snaps compared to 49 percent for Eifert, and I like Uzomah as a streaming option in deeper leagues. Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 22nd Fant had a quiet game in Week 1 at Oakland with two catches for 29 yards on five targets, but this should be a better game for him in Week 2 at home against the Bears. Chicago just allowed Green Bay's tight ends to have six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, and Fant is worth using as a streaming option in his home debut.

Sit 'Em Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 23rd Since Kirk Cousins attempted just 10 passes in Week 1 against Atlanta, Rudolph was limited to only one target and no catches. I expect him to be more involved this week, but not much if the Vikings have their way. It's hard to consider Rudolph a starting Fantasy option if the ball isn't coming his way. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 10.6 TE RNK 15th Njoku had the lone touchdown in Week 1 for the Browns against the Titans, and he finished the game with four catches for 37 yards on six targets. We'll see how he does in Week 2 against the Jets on Monday night, but I'm skeptical of trusting him this week against his former interim head coach in Gregg Williams, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Jets. Njoku is just a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Eric Ebron TE IND Indianapolis • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 19th Ebron dropped a potential touchdown in Week 1 at the Chargers, and he posted a miserable stat line in the first game without Andrew Luck. He had one catch for 8 yards on three targets, while Jack Doyle had one catch for 20 yards on two targets. We'll see if both tight ends benefit with Devin Funchess (collarbone) out, but I'm nervous to start Ebron against the Titans. He's only worth using as a starter in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 13th Graham had a good Fantasy outing in Week 1 at Chicago with three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on six targets. It was actually the lone touchdown scored in the game, but I'm not ready to commit to him as a starting Fantasy tight end again. While he did play well against the Vikings at home last year in Week 2 with six catches for 95 yards on eight targets, I don't expect him to have similar success this week. I would only use Graham as a starter in deeper leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline

Bills (vs. NYG) - 12.1 projected points

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline

Texans (vs. JAC)

Panthers (vs. TB)

Bengals (vs. SF)

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline

Seahawks (at PIT) - 6.9 projected points



START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Matt Bryant K ATL Atlanta • #3

Age: 44 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 51 OPP VS K 21st PROJ PTS 6.9 K RNK 11th

Sleepers Cairo Santos K TEN Tennessee • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TEN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 3rd PROJ PTS 6.5 K RNK 14th Mason Crosby K GB Green Bay • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 1st PROJ PTS 6.8 K RNK 12th Matt Prater K DET Detroit • #5

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS K 11th PROJ PTS 6.5 K RNK 10th

Sit 'Em Dan Bailey K MIN Minnesota • #5

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 5th PROJ PTS 4.9 K RNK 15th

