Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, Brian Thomas Jr., Joe Burrow and A.J. Brown were all drafted to be Fantasy stars. Instead, all of them flopped in Week 1. That must mean they are busts, right?

We don't want to overreact to one bad week. But it's not fun when one of your early-round draft picks struggles. Don't panic -- yet. Let's see what happens in Week 2, and you're still going to start these guys in the majority of leagues.

That said, we still have some players to monitor with potential concerns. Kenneth Walker III might not be the best running back in Seattle. The Dolphins, minus De'Von Achane, looked awful in their loss at Indianapolis. Most of the rookies struggled in their debuts. And, of course, there are the injuries.

George Kittle (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve after getting hurt at Seattle in Week 1, and Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) might not play in Week 2 at New Orleans, along with Jauan Jennings (shoulder) getting banged up. Xavier Worthy (shoulder) was injured in Week 1 against the Chargers in Brazil, and his absence is troubling for Patrick Mahomes with Rashee Rice (suspension) out.

We're also waiting to find out about Brock Bowers (knee) and Evan Engram (calf). And we'll see if Christian Kirk (hamstring) and Isaiah Likely (foot) are able to play in Week 2.

In Week 1, setting your lineup was relatively easy because most Fantasy managers just start the players they drafted first. Now, the fun begins, and you have to manage your team.

We're here to help, so lean on our rankings and Start 'Em & Sit 'Em suggestions. But let's hope the stars who struggled in Week 1 show up as expected, the rest of our players continue to thrive and we avoid any major injuries.

That might not be realistic, but we can hope. And I hope the majority of you are 2-0 -- or 1-1 at worst -- after this week. Good luck.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 225 RUYDS -1 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 13

Goff was the Bust Alert at quarterback in Week 1, and I expected him to struggle against the Packers. He has a bad history at Green Bay, it was his first game with a new offensive coordinator and a revamped offensive line and the Packers had just acquired Micah Parsons to an already stout defense. Goff scored 12.9 Fantasy points, but he should rebound in a major way in Week 2. The Bears could once again be without cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (hamstring) after they sat in Week 1 against Minnesota. Chicago is on the road after a tough loss on Monday night, and Detroit is playing its home opener after a bad loss. Goff also has a great history against the Bears, and last year he combined for 557 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in two meetings. I expect Goff to excel in front of former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is now the head coach of the Bears. Goff has top-10 upside in all leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ARI -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 26 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 163 RUYDS 38 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 22.3 Murray had a solid Week 1 at the Saints with 22.3 Fantasy points, and he should build on that performance in Week 2 against the Panthers. Carolina held Trevor Lawrence to 178 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception and four carries for 12 yards last week on the road, but Murray has averaged 24.7 Fantasy points per game in his past four home outings going back to last year. And he scored 22.4 Fantasy points at Carolina in Week 16 in 2024. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 318 RUYDS 32 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 33.9 Herbert was masterful in Week 1 against the Chiefs in Brazil with 33.9 Fantasy points, and I'm expecting him to stay hot in Week 2 at Las Vegas. He was awesome at the Raiders in Week 18 last year with 32.0 Fantasy points, and Las Vegas just allowed Drake Maye to pass for 287 yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with four carries for 11 yards. The Chargers receiving corps looks better than expected with Keenan Allen joining Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, and Herbert looks like a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues heading into Week 2. Justin Fields QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 218 RUYDS 48 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 31.5 Fields looked fantastic against the Steelers in Week 1 with 31.5 Fantasy points, which was the first time he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in a season opener in his career. He completed 16-of-22 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown and ran 12 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns. This week, he's facing a tough test against Buffalo, but the Bills struggled to contain Lamar Jackson, who ran six times for 70 yards and a touchdown and also passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns. I'm going to trust Fields as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues based on his performance in Week 1. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 287 RUYDS 11 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.7 Maye let me down as the Start of the Week in Week 1 against the Raiders when he only scored 17.8 Fantasy points, but there were some positives. He had career highs in completions (30), pass attempts (46) and passing yards (287), but I was hoping for more production on the ground since he only had four carries for 11 yards. He can reward us this week against the Dolphins, who made Daniel Jones look like a Hall of Famer in Week 1 with 31.5 Fantasy points. Miami's defense should be among the worst in the NFL this season, and Maye should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 2. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 22.9 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 188 RUYDS 3 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 7.8 The Fantasy production wasn't there for Prescott in Week 1 when he only scored 7.8 points at the Eagles, but I thought he played well. He completed 21-of-34 passes for 188 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions and one carry for 3 yards, but the Philadelphia defense is a tough opponent. We'll see how the Giants fare on the road, and Jayden Daniels just scored 22.1 Fantasy points against New York in Week 1. Prescott has combined for 625 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in his past two meetings with the Giants, and I expect him to do well in his home opener in Week 2. Prescott should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. I expected more from Lawrence in Week 1 against Carolina, but he managed just 12.3 Fantasy points. This week, we will hopefully get a shootout for Lawrence against Joe Burrow, and this game is the highest projected total of the week at 49.5 points. Cincinnati held Joe Flacco in check last week with 290 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, but I would consider Lawrence a low-end starter based on how this game should go. Hopefully, this is the start of the breakout campaign for Lawrence in 2025. J.J. McCarthy QB MIN Minnesota • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. McCarthy rallied from a slow start in Week 1 at Chicago to finish with 26.2 Fantasy points, and he should build off that performance in Week 2 against Atlanta in his first home start. McCarthy was 13-of-20 passing for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he added two carries for 25 yards and a touchdown, along with a two-point conversion. The Falcons gave up 28.6 Fantasy points against Baker Mayfield in Week 1, and McCarthy should be able to exploit this defense, hopefully without a late rally. McCarthy should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 2. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. The first start for Williams under new coach Ben Johnson wasn't great in reality since the Bears squandered a 17-6 lead in the fourth quarter, and Williams missed on some throws. But he also scored 26.2 Fantasy points, which we love, and he was 21-of-35 passing for 210 yards and one touchdown and had six carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. Johnson goes back to Detroit for the first time, and hopefully he'll have some fun plays designed for Williams. In two games against the Lions as a rookie in 2024, Williams was great with 590 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 10 carries for 73 yards. He scored at least 26.7 Fantasy points in each outing, and he should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in Week 2.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 14.6 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 298 RUYDS 21 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 26 I'll feel better about Penix if Drake London (shoulder) and Darnell Mooney (shoulder) are healthy, but we might not know that until Sunday. Penix played well in Week 1 against Tampa Bay without Mooney, scoring 26.0 Fantasy points, and that's a great way to begin his first full season as the starter for the Falcons. But now he has to face his toughest test to date with the Vikings, and Penix could get exposed by Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores. I would only start Penix in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 2. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 272 RUYDS 26 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 31.4 The Colts appeared to make the right decision to start Jones and not Anthony Richardson, and Jones rewarded them with a big game in Week 1 against Miami with 31.5 Fantasy points. He was 22-of-29 passing for 272 yards and one touchdown and ran seven times for 26 yards and two touchdowns. He took advantage of a bad Dolphins defense, but this should be a tougher test in Week 2 against Denver. The Broncos should be able to limit Jones and the entire Indianapolis offense, and he's a risky starter even in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this matchup. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 154 RUYDS 40 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 10.1 I thought Young would perform better in Week 1 at Jacksonville, but he looked awful with just 10.2 Fantasy points. He was 18-of-35 passing for 154 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he added 40 rushing yards with a lost fumble. Young looked like the quarterback who got benched in 2024, and we'll see how he responds in Week 2 at Arizona. Now, he had 31.1 Fantasy points against the Cardinals in Week 16 last year, but I'm not ready to trust Young yet in one-quarterback leagues. I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for Week 2. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIA -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 19 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 114 RUYDS 7 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 7.2 Geno Smith passed for 362 yards in Week 1 at New England, but he only had one touchdown and one interception, while rushing for 10 yards. He did that against a Patriots defense without standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring), but he could be on the verge of playing in Week 2. Tagovailoa looked awful in Week 1 at Indianapolis with 14-of-23 completions for 114 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, along with one carry for 7 yards and a lost fumble. I'm hopeful Tagovailoa will bounce back against the Patriots, but I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 258 RUYDS 57 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 28 I'm nervous to trust Mahomes in Week 2 since he'll be without Rashee Rice (suspension) and Xavier Worthy (shoulder), and Eagles standout defensive lineman Jalen Carter won't be suspended for his spitting incident against the Cowboys in Week 2. Mahomes faced the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX last year, and he struggled with 257 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, along with four carries for 25 yards and a lost fumble. He was sacked six times, and two of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter of a 40-22 rout. Philadelphia just limited Dak Prescott to 7.8 Fantasy points with Carter off the field, and Mahomes might not have enough weapons to be successful in this matchup. I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 2.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 143 REC 3 REYDS 13 TD 0 FPTS/G 18.6 Etienne was impressive in Week 1 against Carolina with 16 carries for 143 yards and three catches for 13 yards on three targets. He scored 18.6 PPR points, which was his best game since Week 17 of 2023. The Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby on Monday, and now Etienne could get even more work, although I do love the long-term potential for Bhayshul Tuten. For this week, Etienne should be considered a standout No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Javonte Williams RB DAL Dallas • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 54 REC 2 REYDS 10 TD 2 FPTS/G 20.4 I'm not expecting Williams to score 20.4 PPR points again like he did in Week 1 at Philadelphia, but there are some things working in his favor for Week 2 against the Giants. It doesn't sound like Jaydon Blue is ready to contribute for the Cowboys, and he was inactive in Week 1. Miles Sanders also fumbled against the Eagles, which is a plus for Williams. And the Giants just lost linebacker Micah McFadden (foot) in Week 1 against the Commanders in a game where Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols combined for 20 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown. Williams had 15 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns against Philadelphia and two catches for 10 yards on three targets, and 15-plus touches feels safe against the Giants, making him a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PIT -3 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 37 REC 2 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Warren will likely continue to share touches with Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson, and Gainwell actually played more snaps than Warren in Week 1 at the Jets (30-25). But Warren had a solid outing with 11 carries for 37 yards and two catches for 22 yards on two targets, including the first receiving touchdown of his career. This week, he's facing a Seattle defense that was abused by Christian McCaffrey in Week 1 for 142 total yards on 31 touches, including nine catches. I like Warren as a solid No. 2 PPR running back, but he's also worth starting in all formats given the matchup. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 2 REYDS 13 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 Hampton played 80 percent of the snaps in Week 1 against the Chiefs in Brazil, and we'll see what happens with Najee Harris in Week 2 at the Raiders. I'm going to start Hampton as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and I expect him to improve on his season debut when he had 15 carries for 48 yards and two catches for 13 yards on two targets. Las Vegas shut down the run in Week 1 by limiting TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Antonio Gibson to 13 carries for 45 yards and no touchdowns, but the Chargers are a tougher test. This could be Hampton's breakout game if he gets 15-plus touches once again. TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 27 REC 6 REYDS 24 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.1 Henderson got engaged to his fiancé on Tuesday night, and hopefully, he'll put on a show Sunday at Miami. I like him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues for his matchup with the Dolphins. Mike Vrabel said about Henderson after the loss to the Raiders in Week 1 when the rookie had five carries for 27 yards and six catches for 24 yards on six targets that "We gotta use that as a weapon ... (He's) gonna keep working, and he'll be a big part of what we do." I hope that means more touches, and the Dolphins just allowed Jonathan Taylor and D.J. Giddens to combine for 30 carries for 122 yards and three catches for 27 yards in Week 1. This could be Henderson's breakout game in the NFL in this outing.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. I'm very much in the RJ Harvey camp, and I will use him as a flex option in most leagues in Week 2 at Indianapolis. Harvey looked explosive in Week 1 against Tennessee with six carries for 70 yards, which included a 50-yard run, along with one catch for minus-1 yard on one target. His time is coming, but Dobbins should again lead Denver's backfield against the Colts. He had 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown against the Titans and two catches for 5 yards on two targets. Dobbins is a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Colts. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. This will be an interesting week with the Seattle backfield after what happened in Week 1 against San Francisco. Charbonnet played more snaps than Kenneth Walker III (30-21), and Charbonnet had 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and no targets, while Walker had 10 carries for 20 yards and three catches for 4 yards on three targets. The Steelers run defense was abused in Week 1 by the Jets with Breece Hall, Isaiah Davis, and Braelon Allen combining for 37 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown, and hopefully Charbonnet and Walker can follow suit. But based on what happened in Week 1, I would lean toward using Charbonnet ahead of Walker as a flex option in most leagues. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Montgomery had a rough game in Week 1 at Green Bay with 11 carries for 25 yards and four catches for 18 yards on four targets. But he should rebound this week against the Bears, and he has scored at least 15.4 PPR points in two of three career meetings against his former team. Since joining the Lions in 2023, Montgomery has gone consecutive games without scoring a touchdown when healthy only one time, which was Weeks 14 and 15 in 2023. I'm counting on him to find the end zone in Week 2, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. We told you all offseason to expect a timeshare for the Vikings between Mason and Aaron Jones, and that's what happened in Week 1 at Chicago. Mason played 30 snaps, and Jones had 28. Mason led the team in carries with 15 for 68 yards, while Jones had eight for 23 yards. And Jones had three catches for 44 yards on three targets, while Mason had one catch for 7 yards on one target. I'll still use Jones as a No. 2 running back in all leagues for Week 2 against Atlanta, but Mason is a high-end flex. He could end up as the better running back in Minnesota if this usage continues all year. Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 20 • Experience: Rookie We don't know what's going to happen with Quinshon Judkins, who was meeting with the NFL on Wednesday and not at practice. There's no guarantee Judkins will play in Week 2 at Baltimore, which could mean more work for Sampson and Jerome Ford. Based on Week 1 against Cincinnati, I like Sampson as a flex in that scenario, especially in PPR, given his role in the passing game. He led the Browns with 12 carries for 29 yards, but more importantly, had eight catches for 64 yards on eight targets. The Ravens just allowed James Cook to catch five passes for 58 yards on five targets in Week 1 against Buffalo, and Sampson should continue to be a weapon out of the backfield for Joe Flacco in this game.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 82 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 Croskey-Merritt looked fantastic in Week 1 against the Giants with 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, and he should have the chance for a standout rookie campaign. But he had no targets in Week 1, and he might struggle on the ground against the Packers on Thursday night. Green Bay just completely dominated the Lions' running game in Week 1 when Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 20 carries for 44 yards and no touchdowns. Now, Gibbs and Montgomery combined for 14 catches for 49 yards on 14 targets, which bodes well for Austin Ekeler as a flex option in PPR. But if Croskey-Merritt fails to find the end zone, then he might post minimal stats in this game. At best, he's a flex option in non-PPR leagues. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 25 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 If there's a positive that can come out of Xavier Worthy (shoulder) getting injured while Rashee Rice (suspended) is out, then maybe it's Pacheco getting more touches as the Chiefs lean on their ground game. While he led the Chiefs in snaps in Week 1 against the Chargers in Brazil at 51 percent, Pacheco only had five carries for 25 yards and two catches for 3 yards on three targets. Kareem Hunt replaced Pacheco in short-yardage situations, and we can't trust him in this role moving forward. In Week 2, Pacheco is also facing an Eagles defense that gets Jalen Carter back after he was ejected in Week 1 against Dallas for spitting. Kansas City's backfield of Pacheco, Hunt, and Samaje Perine combined for seven carries for 24 yards and no touchdowns in Super Bowl LIX against Philadelphia and two catches for 10 yards on four targets. There's few scenarios where I want to start Pacheco in any Fantasy format in Week 2. Nick Chubb RB HOU Houston • #21

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 6.7 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 60 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 Chubb had a solid debut as the No. 1 running back for the Texans in Week 1 at the Rams with Joe Mixon (foot) out. Chubb had 13 carries for 60 yards, and his 4.6 yards per carry was better than any game he had in 2024 with the Browns. But he only had one target and no catches, and Chubb won't help Fantasy managers if he fails to find the end zone. Tampa Bay struggled against Bijan Robinson as a receiver in Week 1 when he had six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, but Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for 22 carries for 48 yards on the ground. I would only consider using Chubb as a flex option in non-PPR leagues in Week 2. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 24 REC 2 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 Tracy had a rough game in Week 1 at Washington with 10 carries for 24 yards and two catches for 11 yards on five targets. He dominated playing time with 74 percent of the snaps, but the Giants offense couldn't move against the Commanders. We'll see if things change against the Cowboys, but it's hard to trust anyone for the Giants as a Fantasy option aside from Malik Nabers while Russell Wilson is starting, especially if left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) remains out. At best, Tracy is a flex option in the majority of leagues, and hopefully, he can find the end zone in this game on the road.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 20 REC 3 REYDS 4 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.4 We might be talking about Walker as a bust for the season after what happened in Week 1 against San Francisco. Zach Charbonnet played more snaps than Walker (30-21) and had more carries (12-10). Walker did have three catches on three targets compared to none for Charbonnet, but this could be awful for Walker if he's in the back half of a timeshare. The Steelers struggled to stop the run in Week 1 against the Jets with Breece Hall, Isaiah Davis, and Braelon Allen combining for 37 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown, which could bode well for Charbonnet and Walker. But I have more faith in Charbonnet heading into Week 2, and Walker is just a flex option at best in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PIT -3 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 83 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.3 Metcalf wasn't terrible in Week 1 at the Jets with four catches for 83 yards on seven targets, but he did get plenty of attention from standout cornerback Sauce Gardner, so keep that in mind. This week, Metcalf gets his revenge game against the Seahawks, and I'm going to trust him as at least a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Aaron Rodgers got his revenge against the Jets in Week 1, and I expect him to help Metcalf make a few splash plays against his former team in this matchup. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 97 TD 0 FPTS/G 17.7 Meyers was once again a quiet star in Week 1 at New England with eight catches for 97 yards on 10 targets. Geno Smith seems to love Meyers already, and Fantasy managers should consider him a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Brock Bowers (knee) could be limited in this game, which could provide a boost for Meyers as well. And the last time he faced the Chargers in Week 18 last season he had nine catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Meyers also has scored at least 13.7 PPR points in eight of his past 11 games going back to last year. Ricky Pearsall WR SF San Francisco • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO SF -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 108 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.8 We'll see if Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) can play against the Saints in Week 2, but I'll still use Pearsall as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues even if Mac Jones is the starter. Pearsall could be looking at a hefty amount of targets with George Kittle (hamstring) out and Jauan Jennings (shoulder) out or limited. In Week 1 at Seattle, Pearsall had four catches for 108 yards on seven targets. He's now scored at least 14.8 PPR points or more in all four games in his career with at least six targets. Expect Pearsall and Christian McCaffrey to carry the San Francisco offense until Kittle is cleared to return. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 23 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 Williams struggled in Week 1 at Green Bay with four catches for 23 yards on five targets, but I'm expecting him to bounce back in Week 2 against the Bears at home. In two games against Chicago last season, Williams combined for 10 catches, 171 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. And Williams also averaged 15.0 PPR points in nine home games last season, including the playoffs. Jared Goff is my Start of the Week, so I'm expecting a big game from him. As such, look for solid contributions from Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta in this matchup. Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 68 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 I like that McMillan had nine targets in his NFL debut in Week 1 at Jacksonville, and he finished with five catches for 68 yards. He should continue to get plenty of targets from Bryce Young, especially with Jalen Coker (quadriceps) out, and the Panthers should be chasing points in this matchup. McMillan also played collegiately at Arizona, so this is a homecoming game of sorts for him. He should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Smith and A.J. Brown struggled in Week 1 against Dallas with a combined four catches for 24 yards on four targets. Both should rebound this week against the Chiefs, who couldn't stop the Chargers' receivers last week when Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen combined for 18 catches, 221 yards and three touchdowns on 26 targets. Dallas Goedert (knee) is also banged up, which is a plus for Brown and Smith. And Brown and Smith combined for seven catches, 112 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets in Super Bowl LIX against Kansas City. Brown is a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, while Smith is a borderline starter in two-receiver formats. Travis Hunter WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie We'll see if the game plan changes for Hunter when it comes to his snaps at receiver and cornerback, but he led Jacksonville in targets (eight) and receptions (six) in Week 1 against Carolina. He only managed 33 receiving yards, but I like his matchup against the Bengals in Week 2. This game should be a shootout, and Cincinnati should struggle to defend Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter. I like Hunter as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Marquise Brown WR KC Kansas City • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Brown has the chance for a big game against the Eagles with Xavier Worthy (shoulder) unlikely to play and Rashee Rice (suspended) out. In Week 1 at the Chargers, after Worthy was injured, Brown finished with 10 catches for 99 yards on a whopping 16 targets. He's going to be heavily involved from Patrick Mahomes, and Brown should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. JuJu Smith-Schuster is also worth using as a sleeper in deeper formats since he had five catches for 55 yards on five targets against the Chargers. Cedric Tillman WR CLE Cleveland • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. In Tillman's last five healthy games going back to last season, he has 29 catches for 354 yards and four touchdowns on 48 targets. Over that same span, Jerry Jeudy has 24 catches for 378 yards and one touchdown on 44 targets. I still like Jeudy slightly better than Tillman, but Tillman has clearly been productive when healthy for the Browns. In Week 1 against the Bengals, Tillman had five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. And he had seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets against the Ravens in Week 8 last year. Tillman is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Allen showed he still has a solid rapport with Justin Herbert based on their performance together in Week 1 against the Chiefs. Allen had seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and hopefully this is the start of something special for Allen in his return to the Chargers. Quentin Johnston also did well against the Chiefs with five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and he and Allen are worth using as sleepers in Week 2 against the Raiders on the road. Johnston also went nuts at Las Vegas last year in Week 18 with 13 catches for 186 yards on 14 targets.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 I expected Ridley to struggle in Week 1 at Denver, and he finished with four catches for 27 yards on eight targets. He had to deal with Patrick Surtain II for the Broncos, but it won't get easier against a Rams secondary that just limited Nico Collins to three catches for 25 yards on five targets. Better days are ahead for Ridley, but we knew the start of the season would be rough. Keep him on your bench in Week 2, and he will eventually become a starting Fantasy option in all leagues later in the year. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 80 TD 1 FPTS/G 20 Pittman was great in Week 1 against Miami with six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, but now he's likely to see the most of Patrick Surtain II in Week 2 against the Broncos. And this is not a matchup you want to trust Pittman in even though he did well against Miami. Daniel Jones seems to have a solid rapport with Pittman, which is great for his outlook moving forward. But he's a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for Week 2. Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 11 REYDS 112 TD 1 FPTS/G 25.2 Coleman was a star in Week 1 against Baltimore and looked like the breakout receiver many expected coming into this year. He had eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and hopefully this is the start of something special for the second-year receiver. But in Week 2, Coleman could be headed for a matchup with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, and Coleman should struggle if he gets that kind of attention. I would only use Coleman as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for Week 2. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.7 I thought McLaurin would get off to a slow start this season following his hold-in with his contract, and he had two catches for 27 yards on four targets in Week 1 against the Giants. We'll see how he does Thursday night in Week 2 at the Packers, but Green Bay just held Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams to eight catches for 68 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. I would only use McLaurin as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for Week 2. Deebo Samuel, however, is worth using as a high-end No. 3 receiver after his debut in Week 1 with seven catches for 77 yards on 10 targets against the Giants, including a 19-yard rushing touchdown. Samuel appears locked in with Jayden Daniels the most as of now.

Bust Alert Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 143 TD 1 FPTS/G 28.1 Flowers was amazing in Week 1 at Buffalo with seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and hopefully this is the start of a third-year breakout campaign for him in 2025. But I would only start him in three-receiver leagues in Week 2 against the Browns. Flowers doesn't have a great history against Cleveland with 16 catches for 256 yards and no touchdowns in four career meetings, and he's averaging just 10.2 PPR points against the Browns over that span. Cleveland also just held Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to a combined five catches for 59 yards on nine targets in Week 1. Flowers can still do well, but I would keep expectations in check for Week 2.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Warren TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 76 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.9 Warren was fantastic in Week 1 against Miami with seven catches for 76 yards on nine targets, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Daniel Jones in Week 2 against Denver. This will be a tougher test, but Warren will likely get plenty of chances as Jones stays away from the boundary receivers for the Colts because of the Broncos secondary. Warren has top-five upside in all formats. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 11 REYDS 76 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.6 Johnson got off to a hot start in Week 1 against Arizona with eight catches for 76 yards on 11 targets, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Spencer Rattler heading into Week 2 against the 49ers. This won't be an easy matchup, but Johnson has now scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his past eight games going back to last year. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 23 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Ferguson had a relatively quiet game in Week 1 at Philadelphia with five catches for 23 yards on six targets, but he nearly caught a touchdown and was second on the team in targets and catches behind CeeDee Lamb. This week, he should do better since the Giants are without linebacker Micah McFadden (foot), and Zach Ertz caught a touchdown last week against the Giants when McFadden left the game. Ferguson has also scored at least 11.9 PPR points in each of his past two meetings with the Giants.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 5.4 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.6 Fannin had a great NFL debut in Week 1 against the Bengals with seven catches for 63 yards on nine targets, and we'll see if he continues to be a go-to option for Joe Flacco. I'd be surprised if Fannin doesn't remain heavily involved, but David Njoku could take on a bigger role in Week 2 against the Ravens. Baltimore's defense struggled against Buffalo's passing attack last week, and Dalton Kincaid had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Fannin won't play like a traditional tight end, but this isn't a matchup to feat based on his potential volume. You can use Fannin as a low-end starter in all leagues. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 59 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.9 The matchup for Strange is great since the Bengals struggled against tight ends in 2024 and got abused by the Browns in Week 1 when Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku combined for 10 catches for 100 yards on 15 targets. Strange got off to a good start in Week 1 with four catches for 59 yards on four targets, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Trevor Lawrence in this potential shootout. I like Strange as a low-end starter in all leagues. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6 The Dolphins struggled with Tyler Warren in Week 1 when he had seven catches for 76 yards on nine targets, and Henry should have the chance for a solid outing as well in Week 2. He's coming off a strong game in Week 1 against Las Vegas with four catches for 66 yards on eight targets, and Henry has now scored at least 10.6 PPR points in four of his past six games going back to last season. I like Henry as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 8 REYDS 59 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.9 I had high expectations for Pitts heading into Week 2 at the start of the week when it looked like Drake London (shoulder) and Darnell Mooney (shoulder) could be out, but both practiced Wednesday. That could put Pitts third on the team in targets, and this is a tough matchup against the Vikings. Pitts was great in Week 1 against Tampa Bay with seven catches for 59 yards on eight targets, but Mooney didn't play in that game. I would only use Pitts as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Jonnu Smith TE PIT Pittsburgh • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PIT -3 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 15 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.5 I like that Smith had six targets and five catches and got a pop pass at the 3-yard line for a touchdown in Week 1 at the Jets, but he only had 15 receiving yards. It's worth stashing Smith on your bench, but I'd like to see more from Smith before starting him in the majority of leagues. Seattle did allow two touchdowns to tight ends in Week 1 for the 49ers, but this game should be all about DK Metcalf for the Steelers as he's facing his former team. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 2 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.2 Continue to be patient with Loveland and stash him on your bench, but don't plan on starting him in Week 2 at Detroit. In Week 1 against Minnesota, Loveland only had two catches for 12 yards on two targets, and this isn't a matchup to start him in yet. While the Lions allowed Tucker Kraft to score a touchdown in Week 1, Detroit was No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Hopefully, Loveland will start to produce at a high level soon, but for now he's a sit in the majority of leagues for Week 2.