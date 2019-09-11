Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI BAL -13.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 23.2 QB RNK 3rd I'll continue to mention Jackson here until he's close to 100 percent started in CBS Sports leagues (he's at 72 percent as of Wednesday morning), and he should go off again in Week 2 against Arizona at home. He was a star as the Start of the Week in Week 1 against Miami with 324 passing yards and five touchdowns, and he scored 42 Fantasy points. It's doubtful he's that good again, but I still consider him a top-three Fantasy quarterback for the second week in a row. Arizona just allowed Matthew Stafford to score 33 Fantasy points in Week 1, so Jackson should have the chance to succeed again.

Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NE -19 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 26.4 QB RNK 4th Brady gets to face the same Dolphins defense that was just torched by Jackson, and he's coming off a dominant performance in Week 1 also against the Steelers with 31 Fantasy points. Brady doesn't have the best track record in Miami, but he does have at least 31 Fantasy points in two of his past three meetings in South Florida. We'll see if Antonio Brown plays for the Patriots this week, but even without him, Brady should still be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup.

Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB CAR -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 25.6 QB RNK 6th Newton was miserable in Week 1 against the Rams with just five Fantasy points, but a rebound game is coming this week on Thursday night against the Buccaneers. In his past two games against Tampa Bay, Newton has 547 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, as well as 66 rushing yards. While the Buccaneers held Jimmy Garoppolo to 166 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 1, the 49ers had two touchdown passes to George Kittle called back. I expect Newton to have a big game at home in prime time, and you shouldn't give up on him this week.

Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 8th Prescott's performance was impressive in Week 1 against the Giants, mostly with how creative the offense looked. It allowed Prescott to go off for 41 Fantasy points on 25-of-32 passing for 405 yards and four touchdowns, and he should be successful again this week. In his past three games against Washington, Prescott is averaging 23.0 Fantasy points per game with seven total touchdowns over that span, and he should stay hot this week. Carson Wentz just went for 30 Fantasy points against Washington, and Prescott should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 2.