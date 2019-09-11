Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 2? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready to help you make the right decision.
Editor's Note: Whether you're sticking with who you started in Week 1 or opting for the streaming route, you've got options to start at quarterback in Week 2. Week 1's biggest performances came from a couple of quarterbacks many drafted as backups, which means you might have to decide whether you want to trust them after one big game. Or, do you go with the bigger name you drafted first? Whatever your options, Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for Week 2 ready to go to help you make the right choice.
Quarterbacks
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'll continue to mention Jackson here until he's close to 100 percent started in CBS Sports leagues (he's at 72 percent as of Wednesday morning), and he should go off again in Week 2 against Arizona at home. He was a star as the Start of the Week in Week 1 against Miami with 324 passing yards and five touchdowns, and he scored 42 Fantasy points. It's doubtful he's that good again, but I still consider him a top-three Fantasy quarterback for the second week in a row. Arizona just allowed Matthew Stafford to score 33 Fantasy points in Week 1, so Jackson should have the chance to succeed again.
Tom Brady QB
NE New England • #12
Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Brady gets to face the same Dolphins defense that was just torched by Jackson, and he's coming off a dominant performance in Week 1 also against the Steelers with 31 Fantasy points. Brady doesn't have the best track record in Miami, but he does have at least 31 Fantasy points in two of his past three meetings in South Florida. We'll see if Antonio Brown plays for the Patriots this week, but even without him, Brady should still be a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Newton was miserable in Week 1 against the Rams with just five Fantasy points, but a rebound game is coming this week on Thursday night against the Buccaneers. In his past two games against Tampa Bay, Newton has 547 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, as well as 66 rushing yards. While the Buccaneers held Jimmy Garoppolo to 166 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 1, the 49ers had two touchdown passes to George Kittle called back. I expect Newton to have a big game at home in prime time, and you shouldn't give up on him this week.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Prescott's performance was impressive in Week 1 against the Giants, mostly with how creative the offense looked. It allowed Prescott to go off for 41 Fantasy points on 25-of-32 passing for 405 yards and four touchdowns, and he should be successful again this week. In his past three games against Washington, Prescott is averaging 23.0 Fantasy points per game with seven total touchdowns over that span, and he should stay hot this week. Carson Wentz just went for 30 Fantasy points against Washington, and Prescott should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 2.
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I liked what I saw from Allen in helping the Bills come back against the Jets in Week 1. While he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, he rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit with two total touchdowns, and he finished with 17 Fantasy points. He should do better this week against the Giants, who just got beat up by Prescott. Allen is still going to run enough to help his Fantasy production, and he should continue to improve as a passer. He's a low-end starting option in all leagues this week.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
With the way T.J. Hockenson and Danny Amendola played in Week 1 at Arizona, as well as Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, there's a lot to like about Stafford as a Fantasy quarterback. And he should do well at home against the Chargers, who just allowed Jacoby Brissett to pass for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-27 passing. Stafford is a solid streaming option this week, and he just had 33 Fantasy points in Week 1 against the Cardinals.
Derek Carr QB
OAK Oakland • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Carr only had 16 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Denver, but he played great, completing 22-of-26 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown. This week, he should be chasing points against the Chiefs, and we just saw Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles combine for 347 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception against this defense. Last year in Week 13 against the Chiefs at home, Carr had 285 passing yards and three touchdowns for 29 Fantasy points.
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
It took Dalton 51 pass attempts to get to 418 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks, but he scored 24 Fantasy points without A.J. Green (ankle), which was good to see. I like the setup for him in Week 2 against the 49ers, who are making their second consecutive road start, and they should have allowed three touchdowns to Jameis Winston last week after two Cameron Brate scores were negated by penalty. Dalton is a good streaming option for Week 2.
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The only starting quarterback who attempted fewer passes than Wilson in Week 1 and finished the game was Kirk Cousins with 10. Wilson was 16-of-20 passing for 196 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions at home against Cincinnati, and it's hard to expect a high volume of throws until we see it first. It could happen this week if Seattle is chasing points on the road against the Steelers, but I don't expect Wilson to be a top-12 quarterback in Week 2.
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
In three trips to Carolina in his career, Winston is averaging 303.7 passing yards per game, but he only has three total touchdowns, two interceptions and three lost fumbles. He's averaging just 11.7 Fantasy points per game over that span. I expect Winston to improve as a Fantasy quarterback, but he struggled in Week 1 with eight points, and the Panthers just held Jared Goff to 11 Fantasy points last week. And with the game on a short week, this is not the week to trust Winston if you can avoid it.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Trubisky was abysmal in Week 1 against the Packers with eight Fantasy points on 26-of-45 passing for 228 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He should improve this week, but it might not be by much against Broncos coach Vic Fangio, who was the former Bears defensive coordinator. Denver's defense underwhelmed in Week 1 at Oakland, but the Broncos should be better at home. I also expect Chicago to focus more on the run, and the lone member of this passing attack you can trust is Allen Robinson. Trubisky is a borderline starter in two-quarterback leagues.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Granted, Russell Wilson attempted just 20 passes, but I thought Cincinnati's defense played well in Week 1 on the road, holding Wilson to just 196 passing yards. The Bengals also sacked Wilson four times, and Cincinnati should make Garoppolo uncomfortable in this matchup. The 49ers are playing back-to-back road games, which isn't easy, and Garoppolo is still working his way back from last year's torn ACL. He's a low-end starter in two-quarterback leagues in Week 2.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
It was nice to see Murray get into a rhythm in the fourth quarter and overtime after struggling through the first three quarters in Week 1 against Detroit. He went into the fourth quarter with 70 passing yards and an interception, but he had 238 passing yards and two touchdowns in the final two frames. We'll see if that momentum carries over to Week 2, but this is a tough spot on the road at Baltimore. I expect Murray to struggle again, and I would only use him as a low-end starter in two-quarterback leagues.
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Ryan should be a weekly starter in most leagues, but this is a tough matchup against Minnesota on the road. The Vikings allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in 2018 with 15, and they were second in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Ryan only had four games with fewer than 20 Fantasy points in 2018, but two of them came on the road, including the season opener at Philadelphia. I would only plan on using Ryan in two-quarterback leagues this week.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Rodgers has not fared well against Minnesota of late, and I'm nervous for his outlook in this game, even at home. Last year, in two meetings with the Vikings, Rodgers combined for 479 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he scored fewer than 17 Fantasy points in each outing. He's coming off a down Fantasy performance in Week 1 at Chicago with 14 Fantasy points, and I expect him to struggle again. While the Vikings did allow Matt Ryan to score 22 Fantasy points in Week 1, the bulk of that came with the game out of reach. Rodgers could do something similar, but he's not a top-12 Fantasy quarterback for me in Week 2.
