Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE MIA -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 466 RUYDS 5 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 33.1 One of the reasons I loved Tagovailoa as the Start of the Week in Week 1 was because Fantasy managers didn't seem willing to trust him at the Chargers. When I wrote this story last week, he was only started in 54 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Now, after he went nuts against the Chargers for 33.1 Fantasy points, Fantasy managers are apparently still hesitant since he's just started in 69 percent of leagues as of Wednesday. I know it seems like a daunting matchup at New England, but Tagovailoa is actually 4-0 against Bill Belichick in his career. While he's healthy, he's a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -1 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 223 RUYDS 40 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.9 Richardson is expected to play in Week 2 at Houston despite dealing with a knee bruise, and hopefully he can build off his solid NFL debut against the Jaguars when he scored 22.9 Fantasy points. It won't be an easy matchup since the Texans just held Lamar Jackson to only 6.6 Fantasy points in Week 1, but I'm still going to use Richardson as a low-end starter in all formats. I'm hopeful he'll run more than the 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown he had against Jacksonville, while continuing to throw the ball well when he was 24-of-37 passing for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Richardson will be a roller-coaster of Fantasy production this year, and I'm hopeful he'll have another quality outing in Week 2 like he did in Week 1.

Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI NYG -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 104 RUYDS 43 TD 0 INT 2 FPTS/G 4.4 Let's just forget Week 1 for Jones and the Giants. They played a dominant Dallas defense, and Jones barely had time to do anything as he was sacked seven times and hit several others, finishing 15-of-28 passing for 104 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He did run 13 times for 43 yards, but it was a miserable game all around in a 40-0 loss. He'll rebound this week against the Cardinals, who allowed Sam Howell to score 17.2 Fantasy points in Week 1, but that included two turnovers. Jones should be considered a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.