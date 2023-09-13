Week 1 didn't get many style points, so we're hoping 2 brings tons more production and no more traumatic-type injuries that befell Aaron Rodgers.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Week 2 Start and Sit calls for QB below. His Waiver Wire also can direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 2 numbers to know and more. Plus SportsLine data analysis shows surprise best bets for the Week 2 slate.
Quarterbacks
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
One of the reasons I loved Tagovailoa as the Start of the Week in Week 1 was because Fantasy managers didn't seem willing to trust him at the Chargers. When I wrote this story last week, he was only started in 54 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Now, after he went nuts against the Chargers for 33.1 Fantasy points, Fantasy managers are apparently still hesitant since he's just started in 69 percent of leagues as of Wednesday. I know it seems like a daunting matchup at New England, but Tagovailoa is actually 4-0 against Bill Belichick in his career. While he's healthy, he's a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
IND Indianapolis • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Richardson is expected to play in Week 2 at Houston despite dealing with a knee bruise, and hopefully he can build off his solid NFL debut against the Jaguars when he scored 22.9 Fantasy points. It won't be an easy matchup since the Texans just held Lamar Jackson to only 6.6 Fantasy points in Week 1, but I'm still going to use Richardson as a low-end starter in all formats. I'm hopeful he'll run more than the 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown he had against Jacksonville, while continuing to throw the ball well when he was 24-of-37 passing for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Richardson will be a roller-coaster of Fantasy production this year, and I'm hopeful he'll have another quality outing in Week 2 like he did in Week 1.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Let's just forget Week 1 for Jones and the Giants. They played a dominant Dallas defense, and Jones barely had time to do anything as he was sacked seven times and hit several others, finishing 15-of-28 passing for 104 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He did run 13 times for 43 yards, but it was a miserable game all around in a 40-0 loss. He'll rebound this week against the Cardinals, who allowed Sam Howell to score 17.2 Fantasy points in Week 1, but that included two turnovers. Jones should be considered a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Watson showed in Week 1 against the Bengals that he can still be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and I would start him again in Week 2 at Pittsburgh. He only completed 16-of-29 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Cincinnati, but he also added 45 rushing yards and a touchdown for 22.7 Fantasy points in the rain. I expect him to be in the same range this week against the Steelers, who just allowed Brock Purdy to score 20.8 Fantasy points in Week 1, and Pittsburgh is dealing with some key injuries to Cam Heyward (groin) and Larry Ogunjobi (foot). Heyward's absence is huge since Watson now won't have as much pressure in the middle of the pocket.
Derek Carr QB
NO New Orleans • #4
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
I thought Carr did well in Week 1 against the Titans with 305 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 2 at Carolina. While the Panthers are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks after one week, that's because the Falcons ran all over Carolina's defense. The Saints will test this secondary, which just lost cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring), and Carr should be considered a low-end starter in one-quarterback leagues for Week 2.
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Purdy was once again fantastic in Week 1 at Pittsburgh, and I'm glad he's all the way back from the elbow injury he suffered in last year's NFC Championship Game. I was skeptical, and he proved me wrong, completing 19-of-29 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, along with 20 rushing yards against the Steelers. He scored 20.8 Fantasy points against Pittsburgh, and he should be in a similar range in Week 2 against the Rams. I consider him a low-end starter in one-quarterback leagues in this matchup.
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mayfield is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but he did well in Week 1 at Minnesota, scoring 20.0 Fantasy points with 173 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 11 rushing yards. He completed 21-of-34 passes, and Mayfield should have moments like this when the matchup is right, including in Week 2 against Chicago. The Bears just allowed Jordan Love to score 29 Fantasy points in Week 1, and I like Mayfield's chances to have another good game since he'll lean on Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The positive for Cousins is the Eagles are dealing with significant injuries on defense, including cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs). The negative for Cousins is he'll be without center Garrett Bradbury (back), and left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) is also banged up. Cousins scored 20.5 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Minnesota, and he should be in that range again this week. But just remember this is another prime-time game for him, and he was miserable at Philadelphia last year in Week 2 when he scored 10.8 Fantasy points thanks to three interceptions.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Prescott didn't have to do much in Week 1 against the Giants with the Cowboys defense having a dominant performance. He only scored 6.3 Fantasy points, and Prescott could have another down game in Week 2 against the Jets. In their past 15 games going back to last season, the Jets have allowed nine passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions, including three interceptions of Josh Allen in Week 1. This should be a low-scoring game with a projected score of 39.5 points, and Prescott is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Smith was a huge letdown in Week 1 against the Rams with just 11.1 Fantasy points, and I wouldn't be surprised if he struggled again in Week 2 at Detroit. Now, he did have a huge game at Detroit in Week 4 last season with 35.7 Fantasy points, but this Lions defense is much improved since then. And Smith might be playing behind a banged up offensive line this week since the Seahawks lost both tackles, Charles Cross (toe) and Abraham Lucas (knee), to injury Week 1. As a result, Seattle signed 41-year-old tackle Jason Peters, so Smith could be running for his life in this matchup.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Stafford looked great in Week 1 at Seattle with 24-of-38 completions for 334 yards, along with 11 rushing yards, and the Rams found players in the passing game with Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell stepping up with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) out. But for this week, Stafford should struggle against the 49ers, and he has a terrible history against San Francisco. In his past four meetings against the 49ers, Stafford has six total touchdowns, five interceptions and a fumble, and he averaged just 230.5 passing yards per game. He's not a recommended start in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Garoppolo was a pleasant surprise in Week 1 at Denver when he scored 19.1 Fantasy points, but I don't like his chances to succeed in Week 2 at Buffalo. The Bills are playing their first home game after a crushing road loss at the Jets, and they should take out their frustration on the Raiders. I'm hesitant to start Garoppolo even in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I had high hopes for Pickett this season, but he looked awful in Week 1 against San Francisco. Granted, the 49ers have a great defense, but everything fell apart for Pickett in Week 1, including losing his No. 1 receiver in Diontae Johnson (hamstring) for several weeks. Pickett's offensive line also is banged up, and the Browns defense looked dominant against the Bengals in Week 1. I'm not expecting Pickett to play well on Monday night, and I wouldn't start him in any leagues in Week 2.