Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Sleepers

Tyrod Taylor (at NO): The Saints just allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to score 49 Fantasy points, and Taylor had 24 points against Pittsburgh, mostly with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown. In a situation where the Browns could be chasing points on the road, I like Taylor as a great streaming option this week.



Case Keenum (vs. OAK): Keenum had a solid Fantasy debut with the Broncos in Week 1 against Seattle with 25 Fantasy points, and he should build on that performance this week against the Raiders. Oakland has to travel on a short week after playing on Monday night, and Jared Goff just had 21 Fantasy points against this defense. There's a lot to like about Keenum this week.



Nick Foles (at TB): Before you start laughing, consider just how bad this secondary could be with Brent Grimes (groin) hurt. While Drew Brees beat them up for 439 passing yards and three touchdowns, we could see Foles come away with decent production in what could be his final start if Carson Wentz (knee) is healthy next week. In two-quarterback leagues, Foles is a Hail Mary play if you need help at quarterback.



Sit 'Em 18.4 projected points Cam Newton Carolina Panthers QB Newton is always a potential starter because of his rushing prowess, and that again saved him in Week 1 against Dallas. He only passed for 161 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, but he added 58 rushing yards and a touchdown, which gave him 17 Fantasy points. For this week, it could be hard to trust Newton with his offensive line falling apart, Greg Olsen (foot) out, and he has a bad track record playing in Atlanta. In his past three trips to Atlanta, Newton has scored fewer than 17 Fantasy points in each outing, and he's averaging just 14.0 Fantasy points over that span. While the Falcons defense is hurting with Keanu Neal (knee) and Deion Jones (foot), this pass rush should still harass Newton. He's a low-end starting option at best in Week 2. 13.4 projected points Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB Flacco is like Roethlisberger where he's better at home than on the road. And in his past five trips to Cincinnati, Flacco has two touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he's averaging just 161.8 passing yards over that span. He looked great in Week 1 against Buffalo at home with 27 Fantasy points, and I'm excited about his outlook with a rebuilt receiving corps. But on a short week on the road, he's just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback at best. 16.2 projected points Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick was the star of Week 1 when he led the Buccaneers into New Orleans and scored 49 Fantasy points. He had 417 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, and he ran for 36 yards and a touchdown. It was exceptional and a huge surprise, but he should turn back into a pumpkin this week. The Eagles defense, which should be fresh after last playing on Thursday night in Week 1, won't be surprised by Fitzpatrick, and Philadelphia's pass rush should make him uncomfortable. It was great if anyone bought into Fitzpatrick in Week 1, but you're chasing points if you plan on starting him in Week 2. 12.6 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB In six career games on Thursday night, Dalton has five touchdowns, six interceptions and he's averaged just 217.5 passing yards per game. He's 3-3 in those outings, but he's 5-13 overall in prime-time games. And he has a bad track record against the Ravens with one touchdown or less in three of his past five meetings with Baltimore. Dalton was OK in Week 1 at the Colts with 19 Fantasy points, and he could finish in that range this week. But on a short week, even at home, it's easy to avoid Dalton when he's playing in prime time. 16.6 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott was a disaster in Week 1 against Carolina when he passed for just 170 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, and he only had 19 rushing yards. He was sacked six times, and it's clear he missed center Travis Frederick (illness), who remains out. The Cowboys receiving corps is terrible, and Prescott has a bad track record against the Giants. In four career meetings with New York, Prescott has one game with more than 20 Fantasy points, and he's averaging just 17.0 Fantasy points over that span. He's only worth using in two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert

I know, you're likely not sitting Brady in the majority of leagues, even in this tough matchup. And he just faced this defense in the AFC Championship Game last year and passed for 290 yards and two touchdowns. But Jacksonville's pass rush will test this revamped offensive line, even more than Houston did last week when he passed for 277 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and was sacked just twice. He's on the road, and the Jaguars believe they should have won that game last year to advance to the Super Bowl. This will be a fun matchup to watch, but Brady should struggle to have a dominant performance. If you can afford to sit him, it might be the right move to make.

