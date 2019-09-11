Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 20th Johnson didn't have a great game in Week 1 at Arizona with 16 carries for 49 yards (3.1 yards per carry), along with two catches for 13 yards on two targets, but there's room for improvement this week. While he split work with C.J. Anderson (11 carries for 35 yards), Johnson still played 57 percent of the snaps. I expect that to continue, and the Chargers run defense was just torched by the Colts at home, with Marlon Mack going off for 174 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Even though Johnson was a disappointment in Week 1, he should rebound this week at home.

Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TEN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 16th I was concerned about unrealistic expectations for Henry coming into this season after the way he dominated at the end of last year. Well, in Week 1 at Cleveland, he was dominant again. Henry had 19 carries for 84 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as a 75-yard touchdown reception on a screen. He only had two targets in the game, so his role in the passing game clearly isn't expanding, but he should be able to beat up the Colts this week. In three of his past four games against the Colts, Henry has at least 89 total yards. He only has one touchdown over that span, but he's averaging 6.1 yards per carry against Indianapolis in his career.

Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC HOU -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 21st Johnson had a solid debut with the Texans in Week 1 at New Orleans with nine carries for 57 yards (6.3 yards per carry), as well as four catches for 33 yards on five targets. Carlos Hyde also ran well (10 carries for 83 yards and one catch for 2 yards), but Johnson played 63 percent of the snaps and was the more valuable running back. Johnson should again play a vital role in the passing game against Jacksonville this week, and the Jaguars just allowed Damien Williams to catch six passes for 39 yards on six targets in Week 1. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all PPR formats, and at least a flex in non-PPR leagues this week.

Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NE -19 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 27th Michel was dreadful in Week 1 against the Steelers with 15 carries for 14 yards, and he was outplayed by Rex Burkhead (eight carries for 44 yards and five catches for 41 yards). I'm not expecting that to happen again, and Michel is a South Florida kid coming home since he went to high school at American Heritage in Plantation. Michel should rebound in a big way against the Dolphins, who just allowed 265 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and 5.8 yards per carry to Baltimore in Week 1. James White is also worth starting in PPR leagues this week, and Burkhead is a sleeper against this terrible Miami defense.