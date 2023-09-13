James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 5 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 Under the circumstances, there was a lot to like about Conner's performance in Week 1 at Washington. Without Kyler Murray (knee) and facing a solid Commanders defense, Conner had 19 total touches (five catches on five targets) and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. He played 84 percent of the snaps and should continue to be a workhorse for the Cardinals as long as he's healthy. This week, he's facing a Giants defense that will definitely improve from its Week 1 embarrassing 40-0 loss to Dallas, but the Cowboys did have three rushing touchdowns in that game. Conner is a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 2.

James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV BUF -9.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 46 REC 4 REYDS 17 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.3 Cook didn't have the best debut in Week 1 at the Jets, but I expected him to struggle against a stout defense. What you have to like is he was the clear RB1 for Buffalo with 16 total touches (four catches on six targets), and he played 59 percent of the snaps. While he could lose goal-line work to Damien Harris and Josh Allen, I love that the Bills gave Cook so many opportunities in the passing game since he was second in targets behind Stefon Diggs. Buffalo is favored by 9.5 points this week, so the Bills should be able to lean on Cook against the Raiders, who allowed 10 catches to Denver's running backs in Week 1 on 12 targets.

Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI TB -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 2 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 I was disappointed with White at Minnesota in Week 1 since he got 19 total touches (two catches on two targets) and played 79 percent of the snaps, but he managed just 49 total yards and 6.9 PPR points. I'm going back to him this week against the Bears given the matchup at home. Tampa Bay isn't expected to be favored in many games (the Buccaneers are minus-3), and Chicago is still chasing Aaron Jones, who had 127 total yards and two touchdowns for the Packers in Week 1. White isn't likely to do that, but he should be a useful No. 2 running back in most leagues.

David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA DET -5.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 74 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.4 Jahmyr Gibbs should go off in this game, especially if the Lions play him more than just the 19 snaps he had in Week 1 at Kansas City. He looked impressive with six missed tackles on his seven carries, and he's a definite starter in all leagues in Week 2 against Seattle. But Montgomery isn't going away, and Lions coach Dan Campbell clearly loves his bruising running back. Montgomery played 55 snaps against the Chiefs and finished with 21 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown. His lack of work in the passing game is discouraging, but Montgomery should be a candidate to score each week. And in Week 1, the Seahawks allowed three rushing touchdowns to the Rams duo of Kyren Williams (two) and Cam Akers. Also, when these teams met in Detroit in Week 4 last year, Jamaal Williams had 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.