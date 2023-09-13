Week 1 didn't get many style points or any other kinds of points, so we're hoping for tons more production and fewer injuries in Week 2.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Week 2 Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver Wire also can direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 2 numbers to know and more. Plus SportsLine data analysis shows surprise best bets for the Week 2 slate.
Running Backs
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Under the circumstances, there was a lot to like about Conner's performance in Week 1 at Washington. Without Kyler Murray (knee) and facing a solid Commanders defense, Conner had 19 total touches (five catches on five targets) and averaged 4.4 yards per carry. He played 84 percent of the snaps and should continue to be a workhorse for the Cardinals as long as he's healthy. This week, he's facing a Giants defense that will definitely improve from its Week 1 embarrassing 40-0 loss to Dallas, but the Cowboys did have three rushing touchdowns in that game. Conner is a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 2.
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Cook didn't have the best debut in Week 1 at the Jets, but I expected him to struggle against a stout defense. What you have to like is he was the clear RB1 for Buffalo with 16 total touches (four catches on six targets), and he played 59 percent of the snaps. While he could lose goal-line work to Damien Harris and Josh Allen, I love that the Bills gave Cook so many opportunities in the passing game since he was second in targets behind Stefon Diggs. Buffalo is favored by 9.5 points this week, so the Bills should be able to lean on Cook against the Raiders, who allowed 10 catches to Denver's running backs in Week 1 on 12 targets.
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I was disappointed with White at Minnesota in Week 1 since he got 19 total touches (two catches on two targets) and played 79 percent of the snaps, but he managed just 49 total yards and 6.9 PPR points. I'm going back to him this week against the Bears given the matchup at home. Tampa Bay isn't expected to be favored in many games (the Buccaneers are minus-3), and Chicago is still chasing Aaron Jones, who had 127 total yards and two touchdowns for the Packers in Week 1. White isn't likely to do that, but he should be a useful No. 2 running back in most leagues.
DET Detroit • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jahmyr Gibbs should go off in this game, especially if the Lions play him more than just the 19 snaps he had in Week 1 at Kansas City. He looked impressive with six missed tackles on his seven carries, and he's a definite starter in all leagues in Week 2 against Seattle. But Montgomery isn't going away, and Lions coach Dan Campbell clearly loves his bruising running back. Montgomery played 55 snaps against the Chiefs and finished with 21 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown. His lack of work in the passing game is discouraging, but Montgomery should be a candidate to score each week. And in Week 1, the Seahawks allowed three rushing touchdowns to the Rams duo of Kyren Williams (two) and Cam Akers. Also, when these teams met in Detroit in Week 4 last year, Jamaal Williams had 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
NO New Orleans • #30
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Keep an eye on Kendre Miller (hamstring) and if he can return in Week 2 after sitting out the Week 1 game against Tennessee. If he's out against the Panthers, Williams should be a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Panthers. With Miller out and Alvin Kamara suspended against the Titans, Williams played 75 percent of the snaps and had 20 total touches (two catches on two targets). He only managed 52 total yards, but I expected him to struggle against a tough Titans defense. Carolina's defense isn't as good against the run, and Atlanta just abused the Panthers for 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, along with nine catches for 46 yards and a score on nine targets. This could be Williams' best game of the year.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
You have to love that Pacheco ran more routes than Jerick McKinnon in Week 1 against Detroit, and if Pacheco's role in the passing game expands, he'll be a quality Fantasy running back moving forward. Against the Lions, Pacheco had eight carries for 23 yards and four catches for 31 yards on four targets, and he led the Chiefs backfield in playing time with 48 percent of the snaps. The last time Pacheco faced the Jaguars in the playoffs last season, he had 12 carries for 95 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target, and the rematch should be a shootout with an expected point total of 51.5. I like Pacheco as a low-end starter in all leagues.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Mostert's Fantasy managers got good news in Week 1 when De'Von Achane was made inactive as a healthy scratch at Los Angeles, and Mostert only had to share touches with Salvon Ahmed, allowing him to play 73 percent of the snaps. We'll see what happens in Week 2 at New England, but Mostert should once again lead the Dolphins backfield in playing time. Now, against the Chargers, Mostert only saw 12 total touches (two catches on two targets), and we got lucky that he scored a touchdown. I expect more work against the Patriots, and Mostert liked playing in Foxboro Stadium last year when he had nine carries for 29 yards and eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. I like Mostert as a high-end flex in all leagues for Week 2.
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I like Javonte Williams as a flex option this week against the Commanders, but I also like Perine in the same range. The Broncos seem to feel the same since both running backs played the same amount of snaps (45 percent) in Week 1 against the Raiders. Perine had the better game with 11.8 PPR points compared to 9.7 for Williams, and something similar could happen in Week 2 against Washington. If you have both running backs on your Fantasy roster, lean toward Williams, but don't be surprised if Perine once again has a better performance given his usage.
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
One of the more surprising stat lines from Week 1 was Allgeier against the Panthers. Even with Bijan Robinson now on the roster, Allgeier still led the Falcons with 15 carries, which he turned into 75 yards and two touchdowns. And he added three catches for 19 yards on three targets. It wasn't like Robinson was bad (10 carries for 56 yards and six catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on six targets), but it's clear the Falcons are going to lean on both running backs. Robinson played 63 percent of the snaps, and Allgeier was at 56 percent. Against the Packers this week, Allgeier should be considered a flex in all formats if he's going to continue to get that much work in tandem with Robinson, who remains a must-start option in all leagues.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Ravens and Fantasy managers got awful news in Week 1 when J.K. Dobbins was lost for the season with a ruptured Achilles. He was headed for a breakout year, and it ended way too soon against the Texans. Now, we have to see how Baltimore will replace Dobbins, and Edwards and Justice Hill should split touches. I like Edwards better than Hill, but both should be involved, starting this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati couldn't stop Nick Chubb last week when he had 18 carries for 106 yards, along with four catches for 21 yards on four targets, and I expect the Ravens to use Edwards as a physical presence to lead the ground game. He's a flex in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Harris struggled in Week 1 against San Francisco with six carries for 31 yards and two catches for 2 yards on two targets, and he split playing time with Jaylen Warren (33 snaps to 25). Warren didn't do much with his snaps with three carries for 6 yards and five catches for 12 yards on six targets, so Harris' role should remain the same. That said, Pittsburgh's offensive line is banged up with right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) and right guard James Daniels (leg) dealing with injuries. And the Browns run defense just limited Joe Mixon to 13 carries for 56 yards and three catches for 17 yards on five targets in Week 1. Harris is just a flex option at best in Week 2.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The boxscore said Akers got 22 carries in Week 1 at Seattle, and he scored a touchdown. But everything else was horrific against the Seahawks since he managed just 29 rushing yards, had no targets and was outplayed by Kyren Williams, who had 15 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns and two targets. Williams played 65 percent of the snaps to just 35 percent for Akers, and you can't start Akers in Week 2 against the 49ers. I wouldn't use Williams either, but if Akers is in a secondary role against the San Francisco defense, this boxscore could be atrocious.
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I would still start Herbert over Roschon Johnson if I had to choose a Bears running back in Week 2 at Tampa Bay, but this could be the last time we say that. Herbert struggled in Week 1 against Green Bay with nine carries for 27 yards and three catches for 37 yards on five targets. Johnson, meanwhile, had five carries for 20 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 35 yards on seven targets, with most of his playing time coming late in the blowout 38-20 loss. For this week, I would try to avoid both Chicago running backs against a tough Buccaneers run defense on the road. Just keep an eye on the usage for both running backs, and Johnson could be on the verge of taking the starting job.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We'll see how the Commanders use Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 2 at Denver, especially if the Broncos have a lead. In Week 1 against Arizona, Robinson dominated playing time at 61 percent of the snaps to 35 percent for Gibson, who only had three carries for 9 yards and one catch for 10 yards on one target. I like Robinson as a flex against the Broncos, with Gibson someone to keep on the bench, and take note that Denver just shut down Josh Jacobs in Week 1 with 21 total touches for 71 yards (two catches for 23 yards on three targets). If Robinson or Gibson don't score, it could be a tough game for the Washington backfield.
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It was awesome to see Hall play like he did in Week 1 against Buffalo with 10 carries for 127 yards and one catch for 20 yards on two targets in his first game back from last year's torn ACL. He looked explosive with a 26-yard run and an impressive 83-yard gain where he reached a top speed of 20.54 mph. While most of that came with Zach Wilson under center, I'm nervous to trust Hall this week against this Cowboys defense, which just destroyed the Giants and held Saquon Barkley to 12 carries for 51 yards and three catches for 12 yards on four targets in a 40-0 blowout. Hall will continue to share touches with Dalvin Cook, and Dallas will definitely focus on stopping both while daring Wilson to throw. I would only use Hall as a flex option in this matchup, but I'm extremely encouraged with how healthy he looked in his 2023 debut. Hopefully, that leads to some great performances moving forward.