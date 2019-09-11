Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with your lineup calls from Jamey Eisenberg's Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em.
Editor's Note: Welcome to Week 2! Week 1 brought us several big performances from rookie wide receivers, plus some second- and third-year guys breaking out. Now that you've made your waiver claims, you need to figure out whether to trust those guys in your starting lineups right away, or wait and see if they can repeat it in Week 2 before you make that move. Jamey Eisenberg is here to provide some help with his start and sit calls for Week 2. Check out his Start 'Em & and Sit 'Em picks for wide receiver right here, and then go check out his calls for running back and quarterback.
Wide Receivers
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Boyd was overshadowed in Week 1 by John Ross, who had seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets at Seattle, but Boyd played well also. He had eight catches for 60 yards on 11 targets, and I expect another quality outing this week against San Francisco at home. The 49ers have a suspect secondary, and Chris Godwin just scored against them with three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Boyd is a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 2.
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
In the first game for the Raiders following Antonio Brown's release, Williams showed he can be the go-to option in this passing game. Against Denver, Williams had six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, showing flashes of the Fantasy production he gave us in 2016 when he was the No. 1 receiver for the Chargers after Keenan Allen suffered a torn ACL. Williams should be great in Week 2 against the Chiefs with the Raiders likely chasing points.
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I was skeptical of Robinson last week against Green Bay. I was wrong. He looked great in Week 1 at home with seven catches for 102 yards on 13 targets, and he was the best Fantasy option in that game. Mitchell Trubisky locked eyes on him often, and hopefully that continues, especially against the Broncos. Williams just played well against this Denver secondary, and I expect Robinson to do the same. He's a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 2.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore had a costly fumble for the Panthers early in Week 1 against the Rams, but he bounced back and had a productive outing with seven catches for 76 yards on 10 targets. He was second on the team in targets behind Christian McCaffrey (11), and Moore should have another solid performance this week on Thursday night against Tampa Bay. I'm hopeful that Curtis Samuel can get going in this matchup as well after he struggled in Week 1 with just three catches for 32 yards on four targets, but Moore is the receiver to lean on this week for the Panthers.
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Kupp had a lot of chances to make plays in Week 1 at Carolina with 10 targets and seven catches, which was second the team behind Robert Woods (13 targets and eight catches). But Kupp managed just 46 yards, which will hopefully improve this week at home against the Saints. That was likely the shake-the-rust-off game for Kupp, who was coming back from last year's torn ACL, and he didn't play in the preseason. I expect all the Rams receivers to play well this week against the Saints, who allowed the Houston receivers to catch 14 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. That bodes well for Brandin Cooks (revenge game), Woods and Kupp.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown should have the chance for another strong outing in his first home game in Baltimore. He had four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns on just five targets in Week 1 at Miami, and the Cardinals secondary is still without Patrick Peterson (suspension). Look for Brown to make more splash plays this week, and he's a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gallup played well in Week 1 against the Giants with a team-high seven catches for 158 yards on seven targets. He's now a legitimate threat as the starter opposite Amari Cooper, and Gallup should be considered a potential starter in three-receiver leagues. Last week, Washington allowed Philadelphia's receivers to catch 15 passes for 214 yards and four total touchdowns, which bodes well for Cooper and Gallup this week.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Don't worry about Demaryius Thomas joining the Jets via trade from the Patriots because it won't impact Crowder as the slot receiver in this offense. You saw the upside of what Crowder could be in Week 1 against Buffalo with 14 catches for 99 yards on 17 targets, and he was easily the go-to option for Sam Darnold. That should continue in Week 2 against the Browns, and I would start Crowder in all PPR leagues this week. In non-PPR leagues, Crowder is still worth using in three-receiver leagues.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
While John Brown is a must-start Fantasy receiver this week after his performance in Week 1 against the Jets (seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets), I also like Beasley as a sleeper, especially in PPR. He had five catches for 40 yards on nine targets against the Jets, and the Giants secondary couldn't cover anyone last week against Dallas. Beasley is a good No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 2.
Cody Latimer WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Giants could be down Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Golden Tate (suspension) this week, which would mean Latimer could be an option in deeper leagues. He was second on the team in receiving yards in Week 1 at Dallas behind Evan Engram with three catches for 74 yards on eight targets, and his targets could be up again if Shepard is out.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward just helped limit Titans receiver Corey Davis to no catches on three targets in Week 1, and he could make things tough on Anderson this week. Anderson also had a quiet game in Week 1 at Buffalo with three catches for 23 yards on seven targets, and we'll see what role Thomas has in his debut with the Jets. I would only start Anderson in three-receiver leagues this week.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fuller had a relatively quiet game in Week 1 at New Orleans with two catches for 69 yards on three targets, and now Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Kenny Stills could have a bigger role moving forward. DeAndre Hopkins isn't going to lose targets, and Duke Johnson will be a factor out of the backfield, so Fuller could be the one losing production. We know it only takes one play for Fuller to have a big Fantasy outing, and the Jaguars defense was crushed in Week 1 by Sammy Watkins. Still, I'm not trusting Fuller as anything more than a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kirk was second on the team in targets in Week 1 with 12, but he managed just four catches for 32 yards against the Lions. Better days are ahead if he continues to see double digits in targets, but I don't want to trust him in Week 2 against the Ravens on the road. Kirk could benefit with the Cardinals likely chasing points, but the only Arizona receiver worth using in most formats is Larry Fitzgerald, who had eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets against the Lions. Kirk is only a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver.
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Golladay could be in for a tough matchup in Week 2 against the Chargers and Casey Hayward, which might be beneficial for Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and T.J. Hockenson. Golladay had nine targets in Week 1 against the Cardinals and scored a touchdown, but he managed just four catches for 42 yards in the outing. I'd still start Golladay in three-receiver leagues, but I don't consider him a top-24 Fantasy receiver in this matchup.
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Valdez-Scantling had the biggest catch in Week 1 at Chicago, which went for 47 yards. But he finished the game with four catches for 52 yards on six targets, so I'm not ready to trust him as a starting option yet, even in three-receiver leagues. The Vikings secondary is tough even though Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley scored last week. That duo combined for 10 catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets, with the bulk of it coming in garbage time. It only takes one big play from Valdes-Scantling to help your Fantasy roster, but I wouldn't start him in this matchup, even at home.
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Sanders continued his miraculous comeback from last year's Achilles tear with a strong performance in Week 1 at Oakland. He had five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and it's just amazing to see him producing at this level after suffering his injury in December last year. That being said, this isn't a week to trust him against the Bears, even at home. The same goes for Courtland Sutton, who had seven catches for 120 yards on eight targets against the Raiders. Chicago just held Davante Adams, Valdes-Scantling and the Packers receiving corps to nine catches for 116 yards and no touchdowns on 15 targets in Week 1, and the Bears should be able to limit Sanders and Sutton this week.
