Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF CIN -2 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 17th OWNED 99% Boyd was overshadowed in Week 1 by John Ross, who had seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets at Seattle, but Boyd played well also. He had eight catches for 60 yards on 11 targets, and I expect another quality outing this week against San Francisco at home. The 49ers have a suspect secondary, and Chris Godwin just scored against them with three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Boyd is a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 2.

Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 16th OWNED 89% In the first game for the Raiders following Antonio Brown's release, Williams showed he can be the go-to option in this passing game. Against Denver, Williams had six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, showing flashes of the Fantasy production he gave us in 2016 when he was the No. 1 receiver for the Chargers after Keenan Allen suffered a torn ACL. Williams should be great in Week 2 against the Chiefs with the Raiders likely chasing points.

Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 19th OWNED 96% I was skeptical of Robinson last week against Green Bay. I was wrong. He looked great in Week 1 at home with seven catches for 102 yards on 13 targets, and he was the best Fantasy option in that game. Mitchell Trubisky locked eyes on him often, and hopefully that continues, especially against the Broncos. Williams just played well against this Denver secondary, and I expect Robinson to do the same. He's a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 2.

D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB CAR -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 26th OWNED 97% Moore had a costly fumble for the Panthers early in Week 1 against the Rams, but he bounced back and had a productive outing with seven catches for 76 yards on 10 targets. He was second on the team in targets behind Christian McCaffrey (11), and Moore should have another solid performance this week on Thursday night against Tampa Bay. I'm hopeful that Curtis Samuel can get going in this matchup as well after he struggled in Week 1 with just three catches for 32 yards on four targets, but Moore is the receiver to lean on this week for the Panthers.