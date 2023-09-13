Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 10 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 17.7 Flowers' performance in Week 1 against Houston wasn't a fluke, and we said all offseason he would be the No. 1 receiver for Lamar Jackson. Flowers had nine catches for 78 yards on 10 targets in his NFL debut against the Texans. To put that in perspective, Jackson completed just 17 passes on 22 attempts, so he was locked in on Flowers. Now, we'll see what happens if Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is able to play in Week 2 at Cincinnati, but I would still use Flowers as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues even if Andrews is active. Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. are just No. 3 Fantasy receivers at best in this matchup.

Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN LAC -3 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 45 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Williams had a frustrating performance in Week 1 against Miami with four catches for 45 yards on five targets, and he briefly left the game in the second quarter after taking a strong shot to the head. Hopefully he can stay healthy in Week 2 at Tennessee, and this is a great matchup for him. The Titans secondary looked much like it did in 2022 in Week 1 against the Saints when Derek Carr passed for 305 yards, and three receivers (Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Michael Thomas) all scored at least 11 PPR points. Keenan Allen should have a huge game in this outing, as should Williams, who is worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats.

Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI TB -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 66 TD 1 FPTS/G 18.6 Last week, I had Chris Godwin in this spot, but I said you can start both Buccaneers receivers against the Vikings. Evans had the better outing with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, while Godwin had five catches for 51 yards on six targets. I like both Buccaneers again in Week 2 against Chicago, and this could be the last home-opener for Evans, who is a free agent after this year. It was great to see Baker Mayfield keep Evans playing at a high level in their first game together, and Godwin will hopefully follow suit against the Bears. Both of them should be considered No. 2 Fantasy receivers in all leagues.

Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 3 REYDS 9 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.9 The addition of Calvin Ridley was bad for Kirk in Week 1 as he didn't see a lot of action against the Colts. He was third in playing time at 60 percent of the snaps compared to 81 percent for Ridley and 89 percent for Zay Jones, and Kirk had just one catch for 9 yards on three targets. This week, Kirk will rebound against the Chiefs in a game where the Jaguars should be throwing a lot. The expected point total is 51.5, and Kirk loved facing Kansas City in 2022. In two meetings, Kirk had 16 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 26 targets. Ridley is clearly the alpha of this receiving corps now, but don't judge Kirk yet after what happened in Week 1. He should play well this week and is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. And Jones can be used as a No. 3 receiver as well after he had five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against the Colts.