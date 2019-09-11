Fantasy Football Week 2: Starts and sits, sleepers and risks for every game on the NFL schedule

James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 26 REC 5 REYDS 56 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 You can't roll with White because there are just too many running backs in the mix for the Patriots and so many juicy opportunities for Tom Brady to attack through the air against Miami. You already know he typically doesn't get many carries (four last week, 5.9 per game last year), so if you start him you better hope he comes through as a receiver (five catches last week, 5.4 catches per game last year). Last week we saw White play 33 snaps, one more than Rex Burkhead and 10 more than Sony Michel. Of the three of them, White had the fewest touches. Burkhead's return to the lineup is particularly frustrating because he can do anything White can do, costing White valuable touches. The Patriots' offensive line is a legit issue, and if the Dolphins pass rush was anything fierce, White would very much be in play to negate it. But the whole defense stinks and Brady should pick the Dolphins apart. When the game's out of hand, White won't be in — that'll be clock-killing time with Michel and Burkhead.