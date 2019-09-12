Fantasy Football Week 2: Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks for every game on the NFL schedule
Buccaneers (0-1) at Panthers (0-1)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, Live on fuboTV)
Line: Panthers -6.5
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It's obvious at this point that something just isn't clicking with Jameis Winston. It's never good for a receiver when his quarterback is off target (Winston missed on 14 of his 36 throws last week, second-worst among Week 1 starters). But it's also bad when a receiver has a tough track record against a defense he's regularly faced — and that defense is improving. Evans has gone scoreless with under 70 yards in three of his past four meetings with the Panthers (one 100-yard game) despite a hefty target total each time. Carolina's crew held every member of the Rams passing attack to 70 or fewer yards last week — and the Bucs offense has a far more scattershot quarterback and weaker O-line. I expect Chris Godwin to fare better as a short-area target. Consider other alternatives to Evans, including John Brown, Tyrell Williams and even rookie receiver Marquise Brown.
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Newton was disappointing last week, off target on 12 of his throws and simply not playing to the level we expected. However, this is an easier matchup as the Bucs come calling on a short week without much of a dominant pass rush. The Panthers' receivers should be able to win with their speed against Tampa's larger corners, so as long as Newton throws with more accuracy, things should be fine. The stat sheet says the Bucs only allowed one passing touchdown last week, but two others were called back by penalties and another two targets were dropped. They're not that good. The question is, can Newton take advantage of the good matchup? He's a low-end starting option who shouldn't be placed ahead of Lamar Jackson, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan or Ben Roethlisberger.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The bad news is that Moore fumbled early on in Week 1 and was also the target of Newton's lateral that became a turnover. The good news? Moore led all Panthers not named McCaffrey in targets, catches and yards. He did seem to have good trust and timing down with Newton, something Curtis Samuel still might need more time to develop. The Bucs secondary is more big than quick, so Moore should have some chances to make moves after the catch. I don't mind starting him on the premise he finds another six receptions for 70 yards. That's fine as a flex in PPR.
Patriots (1-0) at Dolphins (0-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)
Line: Dolphins +18.5
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
You can't roll with White because there are just too many running backs in the mix for the Patriots and so many juicy opportunities for Tom Brady to attack through the air against Miami. You already know he typically doesn't get many carries (four last week, 5.9 per game last year), so if you start him you better hope he comes through as a receiver (five catches last week, 5.4 catches per game last year). Last week we saw White play 33 snaps, one more than Rex Burkhead and 10 more than Sony Michel. Of the three of them, White had the fewest touches. Burkhead's return to the lineup is particularly frustrating because he can do anything White can do, costing White valuable touches. The Patriots' offensive line is a legit issue, and if the Dolphins pass rush was anything fierce, White would very much be in play to negate it. But the whole defense stinks and Brady should pick the Dolphins apart. When the game's out of hand, White won't be in — that'll be clock-killing time with Michel and Burkhead.
Cowboys (1-0) at Washington (0-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (Fox)
Line: Redskins +4.5
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I knew the Cowboys offense would be improved this season, but Prescott was masterful last week against an overmatched Giants defense. He especially destroyed weak parts of the defense and could do the same this week against a Redskins secondary that couldn't keep up with DeSean Jackson's speed or handle Alshon Jeffrey's size. All three of Washington's corners gave up serious numbers, and they should again considering who they're covering and the Cowboys continuing to protect Prescott.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I don't think Gallup's Week 1 was a flash in the pan. He would have had close to 100 yards even without his kind-of fluky 62-yard catch-and-run last week. He's doing a much better job using his size to snare tall passes while improved footwork is helping him get a step on defensive backs at the snap and create space in his route. He's a dangerous problem for the Redskins, who only have one truly good cornerback, Josh Norman, and even he got lit up last week by the Eagles. Good volume should put Gallup into the top-30 receiver range with a chance to score.
Colts (0-1) at Titans (1-0)
Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)
Line: Titans -3
Eric Ebron TE
IND Indianapolis • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I'm giving Ebron one more shot to start, but not ahead of anyone drafted before him nor the Week 1 breakout tight ends. A lot of the metrics we were concerned about — playing time and targets when sharing the field with Jack Doyle — manifested themselves. But he should have scored last week and might get the chance to again this week now that big target Devin Funchess is sidelined. The hunch is that Ebron will see more playing time and his gigantic size gives him a chance to be effective in the red zone. As tough as the Titans defense was last week, it still gave up a short-yardage touchdown to David Njoku, who used his size to box out safety Kevin Byard. Indy can do the same. If you're relying on Ebron, carry a second tight end. If Ebron disappoints, you might have to turn to him in Week 3.
Vikings (1-0) at Packers (1-0)
1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Line: Packers, -2.5
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Once his offensive line settled down last week (in the second quarter), Rodgers played fine. He'll need that kind of help again, but it might not be enough to overcome what's been an almost perfect track record of futility against the Vikings. Only once in his past six has Rodgers thrown more than one touchdown and topped 300 yards. Now perhaps you might think the Packers' new offense will have wrinkles to combat this downward trend, but there's not a lot of evidence from last week to suggest as much. The Vikings have the cornerbacks to compete with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and can easily cover Jimmy Graham, giving them plenty of leeway to blitz Rodgers, which has worked out for them previously.
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Packers missed opportunities to use Jones as a receiver last week. Even if they try to do that this week, the Vikings have the linebackers to match up, so it could be another struggle for Jones. In addition to not being as involved in the passing game as we had hoped last week, Jones only saw 60 percent of his team's snaps, meaning he's still sharing with Jamaal Williams. Against a Vikings run defense that clubbed Devonta Freeman last week and held all but two running backs to under 100 yards last year, don't count on Jones having a good game even though he did against them in 2018.
Cardinals (0-0-1) at Ravens (1-0)
1:00 p.m ET (FOX)
Line: Ravens, -13.5
ARI Arizona • #11
Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If Kyler Murray played better last week, or if this wasn't his first NFL game on the road, I'd be more bullish. Kirk wasn't bad last week — he got open frequently, but Murray missed a bunch of throws. Fitzgerald was phenomenal in the last 25 minutes of the game as Murray locked in on him when the game was on the line. But Murray is bound for some more growing pains against an aggressive Ravens defense in a game that kicks at 1 p.m. ET. After registering 12 hits and three sacks on Dolphins quarterbacks last week, Baltimore's legion of unknown pass rushers figure to have success getting after Murray, which will hurt his effectiveness. And despite losing cornerback Jimmy Smith, Baltimore's secondary should be able to hang against the Cardinals' caravan of pass catchers. It's a tough spot to trust Fitzgerald and Kirk.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The dilemma with Andrews after the preseason was his waning snap counts — he wasn't an every-down player and was concentrated on third-down plays. That indeed played out in Week 1, but it worked out for him. Perhaps the Ravens are learning about utilizing the right players in the right plays, maximizing their impact to the fullest based on their skills. So, Andrews makes sense as a pass-catcher in obvious passing situations. And he was on the field 32 times (third-most of any Ravens tight end) including 11 of a possible 23 red-zone snaps. Not too shabby, I suppose. Besides, Andrews still managed to lead the Ravens in targets and catches with eight of each. Better yet, all but three of Andrews' 108 yards came from Jackson (but the touchdown came via Robert Griffin III). The Cardinals struggled mightily with rookie T.J. Hockenson last week and won't have an easy answer for Andrews either.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
It takes some serious guts to start a receiver who only played 14 snaps the week before, but Marquise Brown is already the most dangerous pass catcher for Baltimore. Arizona's secondary is decorated with average corners — starters Tramaine Brock and Byron Murphy yielded 56 yards after catch and two touchdowns combined, with Danny Amendola getting most of it. Danny Amendola. I'm serious! Though the Cardinals pass rush is a step up from what Lamar Jackson dealt with last week, his O-line should buy him time, and that's all he needs to find Brown downfield. He's worth the risk of a flex spot. Expect him to play more snaps and find ways to help your team via high-leverage plays (deep balls and red-zone targets).
Jaguars (0-1) at Texans (0-1)
1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Line: Houston, -8.5
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm not ready to call Westbrook a bust yet, especially in a matchup against a new starting nickelback. The Texans canned Aaron Colvin after last week's debacle at New Orleans and will have to shuffle their secondary to replace him. Almost no matter who it is, Westbrook should get some extra attention as the Jaguars consider the newcomer an attackable target. And don't be so shy about using Westbrook just because Gardner Minshew is the Jags' new quarterback -- all of Westbrook's numbers last week came from Minshew, including his 15-yard touchdown. There's a good chance the Jaguars will have to throw a bunch, and as the Saints showed us on Monday, that's not a bad thing against this Texans secondary.
Seahawks (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (Fox)
Line: Steelers -4
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
After allowing over 400 yards passing and four 30-plus-yard pass plays to Andy Dalton on their own turf, I'm not optimistic about the Seahawks defense shutting down Roethlisberger on the road. Pete Carroll's unit typically plays a lot of zone defense and doesn't move its corners around much. There's a chance that JuJu Smith-Schuster frequently draws a linebacker, a safety or rookie nickel Ugo Amadi in coverage. Pittsburgh began utilizing both James Washington and Diontae Johnson as speed threats last week and should continue that after Donte Moncrief's disappointing debut. It all adds up to Roethlisberger having a great bounce-back game.
PIT Pittsburgh • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It would make sense for the Steelers to use McDonald more after ignoring him until their final drive last week, but the matchup is worse. Seattle typically defends slower tight ends with linebackers, and they've got really good ones to put in coverage against McDonald. It's true this defense gave up a whopping 93 receiving yards to Bengals tight ends last week, but it's only the third time they've allowed that many in their last 40 games. Plus McDonald profiles as a low-volume (four career games with five-plus receptions), low-yardage (four career games with 70-plus yards), touchdown dependent (12 scores in 73 career games) tight end. He's more or less a touchdown-or-bust tight end. Odds are against him scoring on this defense since the Seahawks have given up just 12 touchdowns to tight ends since the beginning of 2016.
Bills (1-0) at Giants (0-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)
Line: Giants +2
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This call worked out last week, so let's go for it again this week in an even better matchup. Brown is clearly the Bills' No. 1 receiver, but his ability to beat press coverage was eye-opening considering how small he is. Brown regularly crossed the field and beat defenders with his quick feet and heady adjustments to Josh Allen's throws. He also had four deep-ball targets, which isn't surprising given his speed. The Giants' secondary allowed 264 yards to Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup last week and has some liabilities in corners Antonio Hamilton and DeAndre Baker.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
There's no official word that Singletary will see more touches this week after getting four carries and five catches in Week 1, but how could the Bills NOT give them to him?! Every carry he had went for at least 12 yards and each one showed off the incredibly unique balance and lateral agility that made him such an intriguing prospect. Coach Sean McDermott said the Bills would "keep grinding him and getting him better" but wouldn't commit to more work. That's OK, the fact he had more than twice as many snaps as Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon combined is enough evidence to suggest more touches are coming. The stats for the Giants' run defense look good after Week 1, but 15 carries against them came in the second half of a blowout loss when they knew the run was coming at them. It's a leap of faith to start Singletary, but he's got some quality upside.
49ers (1-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (Fox)
Line: Bengals -1
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Garoppolo could have walked away from Week 1 with three touchdowns if not for penalties calling back two George Kittle end-zone trips. The Bengals defense impressed me with its speed up front, but it leaked three big plays through the air — top cornerback William Jackson gave up one big catch and should have given up another if not for a drop. The 49ers receivers are a confusing bunch right now (Deebo Samuel has some long-term potential) but Garoppolo should be protected well enough to find some of them, and Kittle, for big gains. He must start ahead of Kyler Murray and Jameis Winston.
CIN Cincinnati • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Assuming Joe Mixon doesn't play, Bernard should be in line for well over 15 touches in a progressive offense that will utilize him out of the backfield. We saw the Buccaneers' backs churn for 5.1 yards per run last week against San Francisco (Ronald Jones had a 5.8-yard average), particularly succeeding on runs into the teeth of the 49ers defense. Perhaps that will help overcome the Bengals' suspect offensive line on inside runs. Or Bernard will just make magic on edge runs and through the air.
Chargers (1-0) at Lions (0-0-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., ET (CBS)
Line: Lions +2.5
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Hockenson was fantastic in his debut as the Lions manufactured mismatches all game long. There were a number of plays designed for him to be the first read, including his 39-yard catch-and-run where he burst out of the backfield and blew past a linebacker for a huge gain. He even scooted past a cornerback on his 24-yard gainer and was the apple of Matthew Stafford's eye when Stafford chucked a deep ball into the end zone hoping his 6-foot-6 giant would come down with it. There's a lot of potential week in and week out with Hockenson, and the Chargers won't have a good answer for him. When L.A. went with man coverage last week it tried safety Adrian Phillips and linebacker Thomas Davis on Eric Ebron, and the only reason Ebron didn't have big numbers was because the Colts didn't throw at him much and he dropped a touchdown. I'm optimistic we haven't seen the last of Hockenson's good games.
Chiefs (1-0) at Raiders (1-0)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., ET (CBS)
Line: Raiders +8
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
It's cool that Williams scored last week and even better that he played 45 snaps and 12 third downs compared to LeSean McCoy's 20 snaps and two third downs. That tells me he's got a role locked up in this offense, but it's not the featured starter's role that you might have drafted him to be. McCoy is on his tail after romping for 81 yards on 10 carries last week, and he should see a little more work on his plate on Sunday. Perhaps we're trending toward McCoy as the Chiefs' early downs back and Williams as the passing-downs back. This week, that should allow plenty of numbers for both since this figures to be a blowout win for the Chiefs. There's little chance Oakland's depleted secondary can hang with Patrick Mahomes, opening the door for both backs to deliver nice numbers as No. 2 options.
Saints (1-0) at Rams (1-0)
4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Line: Rams, -2.5
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
New Orleans' offense is a little bit different when it is on the road versus at home. Last year, Drew Brees threw no more than 35 attempts in any outdoor road game, giving some credence to the idea that they like to run a little more when the weather isn't controlled. Why might that matter for Cook? Because after an offseason's worth of hype about their instant connection on the field, Cook had three targets when Brees threw 43 times. Another bad game or two and Fantasy managers won't even want to deal with Cook, who is far from the top target in New Orleans the way he was in Oakland. The Rams did a nice job containing Greg Olsen last week (he had nine targets!) and only gave up five touchdowns to tight ends all of last year. Their scheme works for them and the Saints could opt to lean on the ground game. Those are bad omens for Cook.
Bears (0-1) at Broncos (0-1)
4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Line: Bears, -2.5
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It's pretty obvious to sit Lindsay because he's taking on the Bears. They were astonishing against Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams last week and figure to hound Lindsay this week. Adding to Lindsay's woes is a near 50-50 split in carries and playing time with Royce Freeman. Where Lindsay might offer a bit of appeal is in the passing game; he caught four balls last week for 23 yards. Broncos coach Vic Fangio is familiar with the Bears defense because he coordinated that unit the past two seasons. He probably knows that the Broncos won't be able to run much on them, so keeping them off balance with a good dose of short-area passing could be part of the plan. That might actually help Lindsay a little in PPR, but not enough to feel good about starting him this week. Consider other options -- I like Chris Thompson, Rex Burkhead and Tarik Cohen better.
Eagles (1-0) at Falcons (0-1)
8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Line: Eagles, -1
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
We can't really tell much about the Falcons pass defense after the Vikings tried just 10 pass attempts against them last week. But cornerback Isaiah Oliver continues to be a liability, and he's someone the Eagles will certainly target. How might they do it? Well, last week established DeSean Jackson as a major factor in Philadelphia's passing game. Three of his team-leading 10 targets were deep passes, all caught for 123 yards and two scores. His other five receptions were shorter gains but still significant in that he's not just a deep threat and defenses have to account for him going anywhere on the field. You might think the Eagles will run the ball like mad because the Vikings did so last week, but it's in the Eagles DNA to throw the ball. Wentz should connect with Jackson again.
Cleveland (0-1) at N.Y. Jets (0-1)
Monday, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Line: Browns, -3
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
This isn't just about the 17 targets he had last week, which were nice. This is about a Browns defense that gave up some serious chunk plays to rookie A.J. Brown in Week 1, one of which was on a short route where he broke into open space for a long gain. It's also about how the Titans schemed up Delanie Walker for two short-yardage touchdown throws against the Browns. Cleveland's run defense is better than the stats say it is, and Adam Gase wants to throw the ball a bunch anyway, even with Trevor Siemian under center. Expect the Jets to use Crowder (and others) in short- and mid-range areas. The Browns used five defensive backs a lot in Week 1, and without them crowding the line of scrimmage, there should be ample opportunities for Crowder to rack up receptions. I wouldn't trust him in non-PPR but he's got some volume-driven upside in leagues where catches count.
