Fantasy Football Week 2: Tarik Cohen, Kerwynn Williams, J.J. Nelson all worth using as sleepers

As we're all aware, injuries can ruin your Fantasy season. And the Arizona Cardinals are giving us too many injuries to deal with in the early part of the year.

David Johnson (wrist) could be out until at least the middle of November. And now John Brown (quad) will miss Week 2 at Indianapolis. Arizona also is without starting offensive linemen in left tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) and left guard Mike Iupati (triceps) against the Colts.



Fantasy owners had a week to find a replacement for Johnson after he was hurt in Week 1 at Detroit, and we'll talk about the sleeper value for Kerwynn Williams here. Brown's absence was a surprise, and we were hoping he would build off his Week 1 outing against the Lions with four catches for 32 yards on nine targets.



With Brown out, J.J. Nelson becomes relevant again, and we'll talk about his sleeper appeal for this week below. As for Brown, don't cut him yet in most 12-team leagues, but we hope his injury woes from 2016 don't become a problem again. Hopefully, he can return in Week 3.

Quarterbacks 13.6 Projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB Wentz likely won't be as good as he was last week with 22 Fantasy points at Washington, since he accounted for eight points on a crazy 58-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor . But with Eric Berry (Achilles) out, that should allow Zach Ertz to still be a viable weapon since Berry usually eliminates tight ends. Agholor also has a chance to make some plays this week even if Alshon Jeffery struggles with Marcus Peters , and I like Wentz as a low-end starting option in all leagues. 18.9 Projected points Carson Palmer Arizona Cardinals QB Palmer was miserable in Week 1 at Detroit with 10 Fantasy points, and he threw three interceptions. Palmer might have to do more heavy lifting this week with Johnson and Brown out, but he should still get quality production from Larry Fitzgerald and Nelson. Jared Goff just had 18 Fantasy points against this Colts defense, and Palmer shouldn't struggle in back-to-back weeks. He's still a low-end starting option. 19.9 Projected points Alex Smith Kansas City Chiefs QB The storyline for Smith this offseason was he would be more aggressive this year and push the ball down the field, and that happened in Week 1 at New England. He passed for 368 yards and four touchdowns, and this was with tight end Travis Kelce having a quiet game with only five catches for 40 yards. The Eagles are without starting cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) this week, and I'm willing to trust Smith again in Week 2. He's a low-end starter in the majority of formats. 18.4 Projected points Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB Flacco didn't have to do much in Week 1 against the Bengals, and he attempted just 17 passes, with nine completions for 121 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He might not do much more this week, but he's worth a flier given his track record against the Browns at home. In his past three games vs. Cleveland in Baltimore, Flacco has averaged 275 passing yards with six total touchdowns and two interceptions. He's a potential starting option in 14-teams leagues or larger.

Running backs 8.5 Projected points Kerwynn Williams Arizona Cardinals RB The Cardinals are planning to use a committee backfield to replace Johnson, but Williams will get the start against the Colts and should have the chance for a solid outing. While Andre Ellington could work on passing downs, and newly signed Chris Johnson could also get work, Williams should lead the team in carries and have the best chance to score. David Johnson has actually been hurt in each of the past two games for the Cardinals, with a knee injury in Week 17 last year and then his wrist in Week 1. Both times, Williams has scored a touchdown. Look for him to find the end zone this week as well. 8.7 Projected points Tarik Cohen Chicago Bears RB I'll buy that his Week 1 performance wasn't a total fluke or just taking advantage of a good matchup against the Falcons when he had five carries for 66 yards and eight catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. It's doubtful he's that involved in the passing game again or averages 13.2 yards per carry. But Jordan Howard is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable, which could give Cohen more carries. And the Bears are desperate for help at receiver with Cameron Meredith (knee) and Kevin White (collarbone) out for the season, so Cohen will continue to see a good amount of targets. He's a good flex option in all leagues, especially PPR. 6.6 Projected points Javorius Allen Baltimore Ravens RB We know that Danny Woodhead (hamstring) is out, and Terrance West will be the starter. But Allen should get the chance to play a prominent role in a good matchup at home, which makes him a potential flex option. In Week 1 against the Bengals, Allen had 21 carries for 71 yards in a blowout victory. West still had 19 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, but Allen could help replace Woodhead on passing downs. And if the Ravens dominate time of possession as expected, Allen could also help kill the clock. 8.3 Projected points Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB Thomas Rawls (ankle) is expected to play this week after missing Week 1, but Carson should still get his share of touches in a good matchup at home. And don't be surprised if the touches are distributed evenly as coach Pete Carroll continues to be impressed by Carson, who led all running backs in Week 1 at Green Bay with six carries for 39 yards and one catch for 10 yards. Said Carroll, "I'm anxious to see how he grows with us and if his role can expand as we find out more stuff." You can control how much he touches the ball, Pete. Make it happen, and Fantasy owners will rejoice. 4.5 Projected points Shane Vereen New York Giants RB The Giants shouldn't even bother to run the ball. Just throw all game, and Vereen is their guy in passing situations. He just had nine catches for 51 yards in Week 1 at Dallas, which is 14 points in PPR. Vereen has flex appeal in PPR this week, and the Giants should avoid trying to force the ball to Paul Perkins and Orleans Darkwa . Last week, the Lions allowed Arizona's running backs to catch nine passes for 104 yards, so Vereen could be busy on Monday night. 4.6 Projected points Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB Kamara led Saints running backs in carries (seven), rushing yards (18) and snaps played (31) in Week 1 at Minnesota, and he could be heavily involved again this week if the Saints and Patriots get into a shootout. Kamara also added had four catches for 20 yards on six targets, and it shows that New Orleans is going to use him even though Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson are on the roster. The Patriots also allowed the Chiefs running backs to catch seven passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, which should also bode well for Ingram. Kamara is worth starting as a flex in deeper PPR leagues this week.

Wide receivers 7.6 Projected points Tyrell Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR Williams had a tough matchup in Week 1 at Denver, and he only managed five catches for 54 yards on seven targets. He should improve on those stats in Week 2 against Miami, which is a much easier matchup. Williams went off against the Dolphins last year with five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in Week 10. Granted, Keenan Allen didn't play in that game because he was out with a torn ACL, but Philip Rivers should still feature Williams enough this week to make him a borderline starter or flex option. 6.5 Projected points Adam Thielen Minnesota Vikings WR Last week against New Orleans could be a sign of things to come for Thielen and Stefon Diggs , and Thielen had nine catches for 157 yards on 10 targets. Going back to last year, Thielen now has either 85 receiving yards or a touchdown in six of his past nine games, and the Vikings could be chasing points this week on the road against the Steelers. We like Diggs better than Thielen this week, but he's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues and a No. 2 option in PPR. 4.5 Projected points Nelson Agholor Philadelphia Eagles WR All offseason we heard about the Eagles wanting to use Agholor more, and they showed that in Week 1 against the Redskins when he had eight targets, which resulted in six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Granted, the touchdown was fluky when Wentz had a 58-yard heave on a broken play, but you have to like the involvement. The Eagles can have success in the slot against the Chiefs, and Danny Amendola just beat them up for six catches and 100 yards before suffering a concussion. Agholor will look to build off his strong game in Week 1 in what could be a surprise shootout in Kansas City. 9.2 Projected points Chris Hogan New England Patriots WR The Saints couldn't keep up with Diggs and Thielen last week, and that duo combined for 16 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns on 18 targets. With Amendola out, Tom Brady is running out of receivers to lean on, so Hogan should be a significant contributor along with Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks . Hogan struggled in Week 1 against the Chiefs with one catch for 8 yards on five targets, but he should do much better this week given the matchup. Hogan is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside this week. 9.9 Projected points Ted Ginn New Orleans Saints WR You should expect a lot of points between the Saints and Patriots this week in New Orleans, and hopefully we'll see Drew Brees take some shots down the field to Ginn. The Patriots have a great secondary, but they still gave up a 75-yard touchdown to speedster Tyreek Hill last week, so hopefully Ginn can follow suit. He had a quiet Week 1 with four catches for 53 yards on five targets at Minnesota, but he's an upside play whenever he's at home. 9.1 Projected points J.J. Nelson Arizona Cardinals WR With Brown out, the Cardinals need help in the passing game, and we hope Nelson comes to the rescue as he did last season. Last year, Nelson was forced into an increased role when Michael Floyd was released and Brown was struggling, and he posted quality production when he had at least seven targets in a game, which happened five times. He had at least 75 receiving yards or a touchdown in all of those outings, and he scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in each of his final five games to close the season. He had five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the Lions in Week 1, and Colts are prone to giving up big plays. Nelson is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside this week.

Tight ends 2.6 Projected points Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE Watson had no targets in Week 1 at Cincinnati, but Flacco only attempted 17 passes in that game. We should see Watson more involved this week, and he should help the Ravens replace Woodhead. The Browns just allowed Pittsburgh's Jesse James to go off for six catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, so Watson is a streaming option worth looking into given the matchup. 2.5 Projected points Zach Miller Chicago Bears TE The Bears need help in their receiving corps with Cameron Meredith (knee) and Kevin White (collarbone) lost for the year, and Miller could play a big role. He had four catches for 39 yards on six targets in Week 1 against Atlanta. It's not an easy matchup against the Buccaneers, and Tampa Bay was among the league leaders in fewest touchdowns allowed to tight ends last year with just three. But he should see an uptick in targets, and he has the potential to be a streaming option with Chicago likely chasing points. 7.3 Projected points Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE It would be nice to see the Falcons give Hooper more than just two targets if he can average 69 yards a catch as his did in Week 1 against the Bears when he finished with two catches for 128 yards against a touchdown. This game should be high scoring, and Hooper is worth buying into as a low-end starter this week against the Packers. 6.6 Projected points Jared Cook Oakland Raiders TE Cook played well in Week 1 against the Titans with five catches for 56 yards on five targets, and he had the third-most targets for the Raiders behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree . The Jets just allowed Charles Clay to catch four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, and he could have had another potential touchdown when a ball went through his hands near the goal line and resulted in an interception. Cook is a good streaming option for this week.

Week 2 DFS advice

Here's one of my FanDuel lineups for Week 2:

QB: Jameis Winston ($7,800) vs. CHI

($7,800) vs. CHI RB: Melvin Gordon ($7,600) vs. MIA

($7,600) vs. MIA RB: Marshawn Lynch ($7,200) vs. NYJ

($7,200) vs. NYJ WR: Julio Jones ($8,800) vs. GB

($8,800) vs. GB WR: Brandin Cooks ($7,900) at NO

WR: Cooper Kupp ($5,400) vs. WAS

($5,400) vs. WAS TE: Zach Ertz ($6,100) at KC

K: Phil Dawson ($4,500) at IND

($4,500) at IND D: Ravens ($4,700) vs. CLE

I like Winston this week making his 2017 debut against a Bears defense he knows well. He's faced Chicago in each of the past two years, and he's passed for at least 295 passing yards, two touchdowns (with one interception) in each meeting.

Lynch is my No. 1 running back this week, and he should dominate the Jets in his first home game in Oakland as a member of the Raiders. Look for the stadium to rain down with Skittles as Beast Mode potentially scores multiple touchdowns. I also like Gordon in his first game in Los Angeles against a Dolphins team he hit for 132 total yards last year.

The last time Jones faced the Packers was in the NFC Championship Game, and he went off for nine catches, 180 yards and two touchdowns. Cooks gets the revenge game against a bad Saints defense, and Kupp has the chance to build off last week's NFL debut when he had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Colts.

Ertz could have been in trouble this week if Berry was active, but with Berry out for the Chiefs, Ertz should remain a favorite target for Wentz. The Ravens, who have yet to allow a point over 13 quarters in the preseason and Week 1 against the Bengals with their first-team defense, should destroy the Browns at home. And Dawson should be very active for the Cardinals against the Colts.