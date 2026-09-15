This preseason we gave you reason to hope that Isaial Likely and Dalton Kincaid could be starters. Likely was getting away from Mark Andrews and he had flashes of awesomeness in the past when Andrews was out. Kincaid led the position in yards per route run in 2025 and there was talk that he was going to play more in 2026. Those hopes were validates in Week 1, with Likely leading the position in Fantasy points and Kincaid finishing as a top five option. For Week 2 we aren't just hoping they can be starters, we are ranking it that way, and hoping we do so for the rest of the season.

Likely ran a route on 67% of Jaxson Dart's drop backs in Week 1 and earned a 27.6% target share. What was more impressive was what he did when he was targeted. He caught all eight targets and scored a pair of touchdowns. He won't be this good every week, but he showed me enough to rank him top six this week, ahead of Harold Fannin Jr. and Kyle Pitts, who were both drafted before him.

Kincaid's 72% snap share was his highest mark since Week 9 of 2024. His YPRR was a ridiculous 5.91 and his target share of 21% was tied with Khalil Shakir for the second highest on the team. This was against a very good Texans defense that had been stingy against tight ends. In Week 2 he faces the Lions in the game with highest over under of Week 2. I would start him over Pitts and Fannin as well and his TE10 ranking for Week 2 could just be a jumping off point for an even higher ranking in the future. It seems all Kincaid needs to do is stay healthy to fulfill his breakout potential.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 2:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Streamers (TE Preview) Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN HOU -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 51% 2025 Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 35 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Schultz's Week 1 matchup was one of the most difficult matchups for tight ends in 2025. His Week 2 matchup was by far the easiest. He was the clear second option last week with a 22% target share and those targets should be more productive against the Bengals. He's a solid option if you want to get away from Kyle Pitts and should be a borderline top 12 tight end all season. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 7 REYDS 32 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 If Brock Bowers misses another week Mayer will be ranked as a top eight tight end. The Chargers just gave up 24.5 PPR Fantasy points and if Mayer scores half of that you will be very happy you started him. In Week 1 he led the team with a 24.1% target share and they will likely have to throw more in Week 2 against the Chargers. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT NE -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 3 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.6 Henry was TE9 for the Patriots and that was with Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte on the team. Now that A.J. Brown is on Injured Reserve this receiving corps is the biggest weakness on the team, which should lead to increased usage for the tight end room. Eli Raridon scored the touchdown last week, but Henry was the clear TE1 with a 59% route share. I expect that number to go up this week.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN CHI -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 2 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 I am sorry about last week. But the great thing about a goose egg is that we get a chance to double down at an even lower price. Loveland still ran all the routes, and the film shows he still got open regularly. I expect the Bears get their tight end involved early in Week 2 and he delivers the best point per dollar ratio at the position in DFS.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT NE -5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 3 REYDS 26 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.6 Henry is dirt cheap, has an increased target opportunity, and no one wants to play him. I don't love the matchup against the Steelers, but at his price one touchdown could get him to good value. There just aren't many options for Drake Maye to throw the football to after the A.J. Brown injury.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 2 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 2. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are updated throughout the week so check back before you set your lineup for the latest information.