Watch Now: Week 2 Starts And Sits: Tight Ends (5:00)

With Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson, and Dallas Goedert emerging in Week 1, it's understandable that Chris Herndon, Mike Gesicki, and Hayden Hurst all showed up on the most-dropped list for tight ends. You may be in a situation where you really don't have much choice. But patience could really pay off with all three.

Hurst was playing his first game with the Falcons and, while I started him everywhere, we should probably give him a free pass. All the things I cited about Hurst's pedigree and Dirk Koetter's history with tight ends in the preseason still apply. Personally, I'd rather start Hurst this week than drop him, but it would be preferable to stash him on the bench. 

Herndon and Gesicki have now seen their roster rate fall below 60%, but I firmly expect at least one of them to show up on the most added list at some point this season. We told you with both young tight ends that their first two games would be very tough, but we expect both to turn it around soon. In fact, Herndon might be an okay play this week if Jamison Crowder can't go.

Most years I'd be the guy telling you not to waste a roster spot on a second tight end, but these three still have enough upside to justify the move.

Week 2 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Blake Jarwin TE
DAL Dallas • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Dalton Schultz is the starter for now, but we don't expect him to earn the same role as Jarwin.
headshot-image
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hopefully this means more targets for Austin Hooper. Watch Harrison Bryant because the Browns will run a lot of two tight end sets.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 8 -- Targets for Logan Thomas in Week 1. Only Goedert saw more. 
  • 0.64 -- Evan Engram averaged 0.64 yards per target in Week 1. He was miserable. We'll give him a pass because he was facing the Steelers defense, but Engram needs a big Week 2.
  • 71% -- Mark Andrews played 71% of the Ravens snaps in Week 1. He never topped 60% in his first two seasons. 
  • 16 -- Jared Cook averaged 16 yards per catch in Week 1, much as he did in 2019. With Michael Thomas banged up, I'm done doubting Cook.
  • 10.8% -- Hayden Hurst was targeted on just 10.8% of Matt Ryan's throws in his Falcons debut. 
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
11th
PROJ PTS
7.3
TE RNK
20th
headshot-image
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR TB -9 O/U 49
OPP VS TE
NR
PROJ PTS
7.3
TE RNK
22nd
headshot-image
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN TEN -3 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
NR
PROJ PTS
8
TE RNK
13th
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 2 Streamers
headshot-image
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR TB -9 O/U 48.5
OPP VS TE
15th
TE RNK
14th
ROSTERED
38%
Howard looked very good in Week 1, with more targets than Rob Gronkowski and more red zone looks than anyone on the team. The Buccaneers project to score a bunch in Week 2 against Carolina, which helps Howard's touchdown odds. Howard's outlook improves even more if Chris Godwin is ruled out.
headshot-image
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
14th
TE RNK
17th
ROSTERED
30%
I'd rather wait one more week to make sure Thomas' involvement was no mirage, but it's hard to leave a guy who led his team in targets on the waiver wire. He faces the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, and they were laughably bad against tight ends in 2019, although they did hold George Kittle in check in Week 1.
headshot-image
Chris Herndon TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -7 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
4th
TE RNK
15th
ROSTERED
53%
I'd prefer to wait one more week to start Herndon, but he could legitimately have double-digit targets against the Jets. He's a better start in PPR.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC KC -8.5 O/U 48
OPP VS TE
13th
PROJ PTS
16.4
TE RNK
1st
FANDUEL
$7,800
DRAFTKINGS
$7,000
The Chargers corners are very good, but they don't have any answer for Travis Kelce without Derwin James. There are plenty of values at other positions to pay up for the best tight end this week in cash games.
Contrarian Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR TB -9 O/U 49
OPP VS TE
NR
PROJ PTS
7.3
TE RNK
22nd
FANDUEL
$4,800
DRAFTKINGS
$3,900
Much like last week, I still don't expect anyone to play Howard and he's still dirt cheap. If anything, I like his chances of scoring more against Carolina than I did against New Orleans.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.