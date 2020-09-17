Watch Now: Week 2 Starts And Sits: Tight Ends ( 5:00 )

With Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson, and Dallas Goedert emerging in Week 1, it's understandable that Chris Herndon, Mike Gesicki, and Hayden Hurst all showed up on the most-dropped list for tight ends. You may be in a situation where you really don't have much choice. But patience could really pay off with all three.

Hurst was playing his first game with the Falcons and, while I started him everywhere, we should probably give him a free pass. All the things I cited about Hurst's pedigree and Dirk Koetter's history with tight ends in the preseason still apply. Personally, I'd rather start Hurst this week than drop him, but it would be preferable to stash him on the bench.

Herndon and Gesicki have now seen their roster rate fall below 60%, but I firmly expect at least one of them to show up on the most added list at some point this season. We told you with both young tight ends that their first two games would be very tough, but we expect both to turn it around soon. In fact, Herndon might be an okay play this week if Jamison Crowder can't go.

Most years I'd be the guy telling you not to waste a roster spot on a second tight end, but these three still have enough upside to justify the move.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Blake Jarwin TE DAL Dallas • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Dalton Schultz is the starter for now, but we don't expect him to earn the same role as Jarwin. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Hopefully this means more targets for Austin Hooper. Watch Harrison Bryant because the Browns will run a lot of two tight end sets.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

8 -- Targets for Logan Thomas in Week 1. Only Goedert saw more.

-- Targets for Logan Thomas in Week 1. Only Goedert saw more. 0.64 -- Evan Engram averaged 0.64 yards per target in Week 1. He was miserable. We'll give him a pass because he was facing the Steelers defense, but Engram needs a big Week 2.

-- Evan Engram averaged 0.64 yards per target in Week 1. He was miserable. We'll give him a pass because he was facing the Steelers defense, but Engram needs a big Week 2. 71% -- Mark Andrews played 71% of the Ravens snaps in Week 1. He never topped 60% in his first two seasons.

-- Mark Andrews played 71% of the Ravens snaps in Week 1. He never topped 60% in his first two seasons. 16 -- Jared Cook averaged 16 yards per catch in Week 1, much as he did in 2019. With Michael Thomas banged up, I'm done doubting Cook.

-- Jared Cook averaged 16 yards per catch in Week 1, much as he did in 2019. With Michael Thomas banged up, I'm done doubting Cook. 10.8% -- Hayden Hurst was targeted on just 10.8% of Matt Ryan's throws in his Falcons debut.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 20th O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 49 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 22nd Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 13th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Streamers O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 38% Howard looked very good in Week 1, with more targets than Rob Gronkowski and more red zone looks than anyone on the team. The Buccaneers project to score a bunch in Week 2 against Carolina, which helps Howard's touchdown odds. Howard's outlook improves even more if Chris Godwin is ruled out. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 30% I'd rather wait one more week to make sure Thomas' involvement was no mirage, but it's hard to leave a guy who led his team in targets on the waiver wire. He faces the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, and they were laughably bad against tight ends in 2019, although they did hold George Kittle in check in Week 1. Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 53% I'd prefer to wait one more week to start Herndon, but he could legitimately have double-digit targets against the Jets. He's a better start in PPR.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC KC -8.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 16.4 TE RNK 1st FANDUEL $7,800 DRAFTKINGS $7,000 The Chargers corners are very good, but they don't have any answer for Travis Kelce without Derwin James. There are plenty of values at other positions to pay up for the best tight end this week in cash games.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 49 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 22nd FANDUEL $4,800 DRAFTKINGS $3,900 Much like last week, I still don't expect anyone to play Howard and he's still dirt cheap. If anything, I like his chances of scoring more against Carolina than I did against New Orleans.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.