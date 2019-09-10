Fantasy Football Week 2 Tight End Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, streamers, and more

There's nothing more important at running back than touches, and Week 1 gave us a glimpse into some potential problem spots. Miles Sanders and David Montgomery found themselves in three-headed committees which will hamper their breakout potential early in the season. Todd Gurley lost touches (and multiple touchdowns!) to Malcolm Brown, though we hope the latter was just a blip on the radar, because Gurley looked phenomenal. Even Ezekiel Elliott shared a lot more than we're used to.

On the flip side, Matt Breida started camp in a backfield that was way too crowded and now finds himself leading a committee that involves Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. Giovani Bernard could also see a huge boost if Joe Mixon's ankle injury causes him to miss time.

Does that mean you want to start Bernard or Breida over Gurley? Probably not. But it does mean we've got a lot to catch up on after one week of football.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 2 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Of all the players we're not ranking, Mixon at least has a chance to play this week. He left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and we just haven't heard much since. If he's out, Bernard is not only a must-add, he's a must-start. Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 23 REC 2 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Coleman will miss multiple weeks which opens up the door for Breida to be a top-25 running back, if not more. The 49ers will still use a committee and Mostert will have deep flex appeal. Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 18 REC 3 REYDS 20 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 With Guice out for multiple weeks Adrian Peterson will not only be active, he'll be the lead back again. I prefer Peterson to Chris Thompson in non-PPR, but they're both flexes. In PPR the choice is easily Thompson.

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 2 Matchup vs. MIN For the second straight week Jones has an absolutely awful matchup. The only benefit is this week he's at home. In PPR I don't think you can start Jones as anything more than a desperation flex. Falcons running backs only picked up 50 yards on 14 carries against this defense last week and Jones didn't show much promise against the Bears. Things should get better for him in Week 3 against the Broncos. Sony Michel RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 2 Matchup @ MIA Michel was one of the biggest disappointments of Week 1. Rex Burkhead was stealing touches and flat out outplaying him. That being said, I'm still starting Michel in non-PPR because he faces a defense that just allowed 59 points to the Baltimore Ravens. Hopefully he turns things around. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 2 Matchup vs. CHI We thought the Raiders were going to be a great matchup for Lindsay. That didn't really come to fruition. Against the Bears we have no such hope. If the Broncos line couldn't manhandle the Raiders front I'm afraid they'll get manhandled in Week 2. Lindsay has big-play upside, so it might work out but this is a full committee against a great defense. The one encouraging thing was Lindsay's usage in the passing game. Four to five targets could make him viable even against a bad matchup.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Adds Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Ownership 46% If you're in a PPR league the first thing you need to do is see if Thompson is available. He led Washington in targets in Week 1 and he's averaged 12.7 PPR points per game over the past three seasons. There's no No. 1 receiver on this team and Jordan Reed isn't healthy. Add him and start him. Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 19% I'm adding Bernard even if Mixon plays this week for all the reasons I gave you last week. In two games without Mixon last year Bernard totaled 180 yards and scored three touchdowns. In 2016 he was a top-12 running back over the last month of the season. Bernard is one of the most valuable handcuffs in Fantasy and the starter is currently hurt. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 0% Mostert is likely to be a good flex this week but I don't feel great about this one. For one thing, I don't think he's valuable once Coleman returns. Maybe more importantly, I'm not sure he's startable for as long as Breida is healthy. But if something happens to Breida we'll be calling him Raheem Must-Start.

Stashes Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 46% Jones really showed something in the second half of the Buccaneers loss to the 49ers. He finished the game leading the team in rush attempts, rushing yards and rushing efficiency. The only reason I don't suggest him as someone you add and start is the uncertainty over his role and the offense. If we get word he's the starter I'll be in on him as a top-30 back. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 56% Mattison was very impressive in tandem with Dalvin Cook on Sunday. He picked up 49 yards on nine carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. We all know about Cook's injury history and it's apparent Mike Zimmer would like to be one of the more run-heavy teams in the league. If Cook goes down we're all starting Mattison. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Ownership 5% Burkhead's usage on Sunday was shocking. His eight targets were second only to Julian Edelman and he had eight carries as well. We've seen enough one-week anomalies from Bill Belichick to question this but at the very least it's worth adding Burkhead and seeing what happens against the Dolphins. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 16% I don't think Brown's red zone role will last but we have to add the guy who just scored two touchdowns for one of the best offenses in football. At the very least he's the clear Gurley handcuff right now, which is valuable in itself.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Saquon Barkley RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $9,200 DraftKings $9,200 Barkley wasn't worth the money in Week 1 because he didn't reach the end zone but don't let that distract you from how awesome he was. He ran for 120 yards on just 11 carries and caught another four passes. Now Sterling Shepard is in the concussion protocol and Barkley could be looking at a 25% target share. Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $6,900 DraftKings $6,300 Like Barkley, a lack of scores hurt Fournette, as did an uncharacteristic fumble. But I loved the volume and the fact that he so thoroughly dominated snaps and running back touches. This suspect Texans defense just allowed 216 yards to Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. Fournette won't match that total, but he won't have to share like they did either.

Contrarian Plays Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 1 Prices FanDuel $4,800 DraftKings $3,400 One weird thing about Week 1 was Barkley averaging better than 10 yards per carry against the Cowboys. It's probably nothing, but it does make me consider a motivated Peterson against them in Week 2. He was a healthy scratch last week and now he might be looking at 15 to 20 touches at a discounted price. I won't touch him in cash but I want some exposure in tournaments. Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $5,300 DraftKings $3,900 We've talked plenty about Thompson, right? Basically, if Washington keeps this game close I want Peterson exposure. If it turns into a blowout I want Thompson. I'll have some exposure to both in Week 2.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 20.48 27.11 2 2 Saquon Barkley 20.13 26.33 3 3 Alvin Kamara 18.73 24.30 4 4 Le'Veon Bell 16.66 21.84 6 5 Dalvin Cook 16.19 19.86 10 6 Austin Ekeler 15.32 19.54 9 7 Leonard Fournette 15.52 19.00 8 8 Chris Carson 15.55 18.87 7 9 James Conner 15.92 18.80 5 10 Nick Chubb 16.24 18.63 11 11 Ezekiel Elliott 14.73 17.30 16 12 David Johnson 12.96 16.58 18 13 Damien Williams 12.45 16.40 17 14 Giovani Bernard 12.64 15.54 14 15 Todd Gurley 13.67 15.23 28 16 Chris Thompson 9.88 15.01 13 17 Derrick Henry 13.69 14.96 15 18 Josh Jacobs 13.34 14.84 26 19 Duke Johnson 10.92 14.64 12 20 Mark Ingram 13.80 14.60 22 21 Phillip Lindsay 11.52 14.46 32 22 Tarik Cohen 9.11 14.36 29 23 James White 9.48 14.02 21 24 Kerryon Johnson 11.78 13.56

Remember when were worried about how thin tight end was? No more. Week 1 saw 17 tight ends score double digits in PPR Fantasy points. That's one more than did it in 2018 and 2017 combined. Amazingly, O.J. Howard, Eric Ebron and Jared Cook were not part of the party.

Now, of course, not all of these guys will keep up this level of production. No one is rushing to the waiver wire to add Blake Jarwin, Jason Witten, Tyler Higbee or C.J. Uzomah. But in years past we might have because we didn't have T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews or Darren Waller. Even a couple of old guys in Jimmy Graham and Delanie Walker got on the board.

There is no reason to panic at tight end this season. We already had six we felt great about, and there were at least four from Week 1 who I expect to join them as guys you simply start and don't worry about streaming. Finally, don't panic about O.J. Howard. He'll be fine once the Bucs figure out this offense. Jared Cook should be fine too.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Trey Burton TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 1 Status Questionable Groin We've been given no reason to expect Burton back this week. Jordan Reed TE WAS Washington • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 1 Status Questionable Concussion Reed is still in the concussion protocol, which means Vernon Davis remains a viable streamer.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

14 -- Evan Engram's Week 1 target total, the most at the position.

-- Evan Engram's Week 1 target total, the most at the position. 35% -- Mark Andrews target share of passes Lamar Jackson threw in Week 1. There were some weird things with preseason usage, but Andrews looked every bit the breakout we were promised.

-- Mark Andrews target share of passes Lamar Jackson threw in Week 1. There were some weird things with preseason usage, but Andrews looked every bit the breakout we were promised. 17.2 -- T.J. Hockenson's air yards per target in Week 1. No player, tight end or otherwise, who was targeted at least nine times or more had a higher average.

-- T.J. Hockenson's air yards per target in Week 1. No player, tight end or otherwise, who was targeted at least nine times or more had a higher average. 5.6 -- yards of average separation for Mike Gesicki, the highest for any player in Week 1.

-- yards of average separation for Mike Gesicki, the highest for any player in Week 1. 0 -- Number of catches for Vance McDonald before garbage time. I'd like to give McDonald one more week, but I'd understand cutting him.

-- Number of catches for Vance McDonald before garbage time. I'd like to give McDonald one more week, but I'd understand cutting him. 2 -- Touchdowns called back for both George Kittle and Cameron Brate.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 2 Matchup vs. ARI We don't know too much about tight end defense this early in the year, but the Cardinals just allowed T.J. Hockenson to do whatever he wanted all over the field in Week 1, so I'm going to go ahead and assume this is a very good matchup for Mark Andrews.

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Streamers Darren Waller TE OAK Oakland • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 60% Dave Richard has told you guys for more than a month, but I assume now you'll be rushing to the waiver wire for Waller. He was Derek Carr's favorite target against the Broncos and hauled in seven of eight targets for 70 yards. He may be even better in a Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs. I believe Waller may be consistent enough to end your streaming ways. Greg Olsen TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Ownership 51% I was as shocked as anyone that Olsen received nine targets from Cam Newton on Sunday, but it sure looks like he's going back to his security blanket. Olsen didn't have much success on those targets, but his Week 2 opponent (Tampa Bay) has a much worse defense. Just watch for reports on Olsen's back. Jimmy Graham TE GB Green Bay • #80

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Ownership 60% Jimmy Graham scored a touchdown, and in the old days that was all you needed to feel good about your tight ends. But he also led all tight ends in air yards per target and looked like Aaron Rodgers' third best weapon in the passing game. This Vikings defense is tough, but one of the few soft spots Atlanta found was in that defense of Austin Hooper.

Stash Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 16% Chris Herndon still has three weeks left on his suspension, but once he returns I expect him to be a borderline top-12 tight end. If you're streaming tight ends, he'll be your midseason option.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $7,100 DraftKings $6,800 Hopefully those called-back scores will keep Kittle's ownership in check. He's my No. 1 tight end this week regardless of price, and he just happens to be 10% cheaper than Travis Kelce. The 49ers are struggling to find receivers they trust, which led to a 37% target share for Kittle in Week 1. Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $6,400 DraftKings $5,200 Engram already dominated targets in Week 1, so what do you think he's going to do if there's no Sterling Shepard? He's been an absolute beast without Odell Beckham and that will continue in Week 2. Double-digit targets should be the expectation.

Contrarian Plays Vernon Davis TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $5,100 DraftKings $3,200 I guess I'll stick with Davis as long as Reed remains out, because his price didn't go up as much as the other Week 1 surprises. Engram had a field day against the Cowboys in Week 1 and now David gets his shot. He's scored at least 9.5 PPR points in 10 of 12 games with at least four targets since the start of 2017.

TE Preview Heath's Projections