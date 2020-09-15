It was a mixed bag for the young upside tight ends in Week 1. Blake Jarwin was lost for the year to injury, while Mike Gesicki and Chris Herndon predictably struggled with difficult matchups. Last year's first round picks, Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, both posted encouraging totals. Jonnu Smith was good as well. But the big story was Dallas Goedert as the No. 1 tight end in Fantasy.
Goedert led the Eagles with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on a team-high nine targets. Dating back to last year this was his fourth consecutive game with at least eight targets. In that stretch he's averaged 18.3 Fantasy points per game. With the addition of Jalen Reagor and the return of DeSean Jackson, we projected Goedert to see his target share fall a little from the second half of 2019, but that was not the case at all in Week 1.
Of course, this isn't great news for Zach Ertz, who saw seven targets in Week 1 and scored, so he didn't let Fantasy managers down. But his upside isn't near as high when Goedert is this involved. In Week 2, I would still start Ertz over Goedert, but they're both in my top 12. And I wouldn't be all that surprised if Goedert continues to be better. Goedert is at the stage of his career where breakouts happen.
Week 2 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:
Blake Jarwin TE
DAL Dallas • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Dalton Schultz is the starter for now, but we don't expect him to earn the same role as Jarwin.
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hopefully this means more targets for Austin Hooper. Watch Harrison Bryant because the Browns will run a lot of two tight end sets.
Numbers to Know
- 8 -- Targets for Logan Thomas in Week 1. Only Goedert saw more.
- 0.64 -- Evan Engram averaged 0.64 yards per target in Week 1. He was miserable. We'll give him a pass because he was facing the Steelers defense, but Engram needs a big Week 2.
- 71% -- Mark Andrews played 71% of the Ravens snaps in Week 1. He never topped 60% in his first two seasons.
- 16 -- Jared Cook averaged 16 yards per catch in Week 1, much as he did in 2019. With Michael Thomas banged up, I'm done doubting Cook.
- 10.8% -- Hayden Hurst was targeted on just 10.8% of Matt Ryan's throws in his Falcons debut. I'm not dropping him, but I might after Week 2.
Matchups that matter
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Goedert is the clear top add, and a borderline top-10 tight end this week.
Howard looked very good in Week 1, with more targets than Rob Gronkowski and more red zone looks than anyone on the team. The Buccaneers project to score a bunch in Week 2 against Carolina, which helps Howard's touchdown odds.
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I'd rather wait one more week to make sure Thomas' involvement was no mirage, but it's hard to leave a guy who led his team in targets on the waiver wire. He faces the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, and they were laughably bad against tight ends in 2019, although they did hold George Kittle in check Week 1.
DFS Plays
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Chargers corners are very good, but they don't have any answer for Travis Kelce without Derwin James. There are plenty of values at other positions to pay up for the best tight end this week in cash games.
Much like last week, I still don't expect anyone to play Howard and he's still dirt cheap. If anything, I like his chances of scoring more against Carolina than I did against New Orleans.