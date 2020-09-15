Watch Now: Highlights: Eagles at Washington ( 1:54 )

It was a mixed bag for the young upside tight ends in Week 1. Blake Jarwin was lost for the year to injury, while Mike Gesicki and Chris Herndon predictably struggled with difficult matchups. Last year's first round picks, Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson, both posted encouraging totals. Jonnu Smith was good as well. But the big story was Dallas Goedert as the No. 1 tight end in Fantasy.

Goedert led the Eagles with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on a team-high nine targets. Dating back to last year this was his fourth consecutive game with at least eight targets. In that stretch he's averaged 18.3 Fantasy points per game. With the addition of Jalen Reagor and the return of DeSean Jackson, we projected Goedert to see his target share fall a little from the second half of 2019, but that was not the case at all in Week 1.

Of course, this isn't great news for Zach Ertz, who saw seven targets in Week 1 and scored, so he didn't let Fantasy managers down. But his upside isn't near as high when Goedert is this involved. In Week 2, I would still start Ertz over Goedert, but they're both in my top 12. And I wouldn't be all that surprised if Goedert continues to be better. Goedert is at the stage of his career where breakouts happen.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Blake Jarwin TE DAL Dallas • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Dalton Schultz is the starter for now, but we don't expect him to earn the same role as Jarwin. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Hopefully this means more targets for Austin Hooper. Watch Harrison Bryant because the Browns will run a lot of two tight end sets.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

8 -- Targets for Logan Thomas in Week 1. Only Goedert saw more.

-- Targets for Logan Thomas in Week 1. Only Goedert saw more. 0.64 -- Evan Engram averaged 0.64 yards per target in Week 1. He was miserable. We'll give him a pass because he was facing the Steelers defense, but Engram needs a big Week 2.

-- Evan Engram averaged 0.64 yards per target in Week 1. He was miserable. We'll give him a pass because he was facing the Steelers defense, but Engram needs a big Week 2. 71% -- Mark Andrews played 71% of the Ravens snaps in Week 1. He never topped 60% in his first two seasons.

-- Mark Andrews played 71% of the Ravens snaps in Week 1. He never topped 60% in his first two seasons. 16 -- Jared Cook averaged 16 yards per catch in Week 1, much as he did in 2019. With Michael Thomas banged up, I'm done doubting Cook.

-- Jared Cook averaged 16 yards per catch in Week 1, much as he did in 2019. With Michael Thomas banged up, I'm done doubting Cook. 10.8% -- Hayden Hurst was targeted on just 10.8% of Matt Ryan's throws in his Falcons debut. I'm not dropping him, but I might after Week 2.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 20th O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 49 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 22nd Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 13th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Streamers Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR PHI -1 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 46% Goedert is the clear top add, and a borderline top-10 tight end this week. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 31% Howard looked very good in Week 1, with more targets than Rob Gronkowski and more red zone looks than anyone on the team. The Buccaneers project to score a bunch in Week 2 against Carolina, which helps Howard's touchdown odds. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED I'd rather wait one more week to make sure Thomas' involvement was no mirage, but it's hard to leave a guy who led his team in targets on the waiver wire. He faces the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, and they were laughably bad against tight ends in 2019, although they did hold George Kittle in check Week 1.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC KC -8.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 16.4 TE RNK 1st FANDUEL $7,800 DRAFTKINGS $7,000 The Chargers corners are very good, but they don't have any answer for Travis Kelce without Derwin James. There are plenty of values at other positions to pay up for the best tight end this week in cash games.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -9 O/U 49 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 22nd FANDUEL $4,800 DRAFTKINGS $3,900 Much like last week, I still don't expect anyone to play Howard and he's still dirt cheap. If anything, I like his chances of scoring more against Carolina than I did against New Orleans.