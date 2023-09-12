We used to think we knew how bad tight end was. Until last week, we had no idea.

Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews missed the week. Dallas Goedert played, but didn't score. Darren Waller took the second half off in a blowout loss. George Kittle had one of his many low-yardage games. Pat Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass but was one and off the field with injuries. Kyle Pitts dominated his team's passing game, but that doesn't mean much when your team throws for 115 yards.

The worst position in Fantasy Football had maybe the worst week in the history of the game. And now we have to react. Well, we don't have to. For the most part, if you drafted someone as a starter and they were terrible in Week 1 (almost all of them were), I am not reacting. I'm still starting Kittle, Waller, Pitts, Goedert, Freiermuth and David Njoku this week. I'm sticking with Tyler Higbee one more week too.

If these guys stink in Week 2, we may have to have a conversation about Pitts, Njoku, and Higbee, but I'm probably sticking with the rest of them through the first month of the season. Because it's not like the tight ends who were good in Week 1 are actually desirable moving forward. Just be patient and hope we get Kelce and Andrews back this week.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 2:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Adam Trautman will be the No. 1 tight end while Dulcich is out, but we don't have any interest in him. Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year We're hoping for a Kelce return, but you need to keep a plan B at the ready. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. The Isaiah Likely experiment didn't end well. Make a different plan for Week 2 if Andrews remains out.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

1 -- Isaiah Likely saw just one target in Mark Andrews' Week 1 absence. The Ravens may not be as tight end centric as they once were.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 5 REYDS 49 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.9 Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN PHI -7 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 11.8 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 6.2 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Streamers (TE Preview) Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL GB -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 50 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 I loved Musgrave's usage, especially the downfield target. In Week 2 he'll face a Falcons defense that just let Hayden Hurst into the end zone. I view Musgrave as more of a long play than a stream, but I am perfectly comfortable starting him this week, especially if Christian Watson remains out. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DAL -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 7 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 In Week 1 I am more concerned about usage than performance, so I'm going to enjoy all those red-zone targets Ferguson saw and ignore the fact that it looked like he couldn't catch a cold. The Jets corners are so good that teams often look to the tight end more against them, so I expect another heavy dose of targets for Ferguson in Week 2. Someone is probably going to drop him after last week. Don't be afraid to pick him up and stream him. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 23rd ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 We can't just ignore the fact that over a fourth of Sam Howell's pass attempts went to Thomas in Week 1. Both Thomas and Ertz are veterans who were understandably undrafted, but if their Week 1 usage carries over to Week 2 they will look more like starters than waiver wire adds.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DAL -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 7 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 If Travis Kelce comes back, I'm just playing him this week. We can find values somewhere else. But if Kelce and Andrews remain out, I'm not sure why you would do anything other than punt the position. At least Ferguson has the red-zone usage that could lead to a touchdown or two.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL GB -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 50 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Sticking with the theme of punting tight end, I like Musgrave's athleticism and matchup, but I like his $3,200 price tag on DraftKings more than either of them. Build an elite lineup around him and count his points as gravy.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

