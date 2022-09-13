Taysom Hill is eligible at tight end in CBS leagues. And if you look at the current TE leaderboard, he currently ranks as TE3 in PPR Fantasy points through Week 1. That's because of a 57-yard touchdown scamper against the Falcons. But much like TE2, O.J. Howard, I'm not yet ready to plug Hill into my starting lineup.

Hill played just 26% of the offensive snaps in Week 1, rushing four times and catching his only target for a two-yard gain. At Hill's career efficiency, four carries and one target project to approximately 6.6 PPR Fantasy points. And he only averaged three carries per game last year, when he wasn't the starting quarterback.

In other words, I'm not willing to go chasing the 57-yard rush any more than I'm willing to go chase Howard's 100% touchdown rate. But I wouldn't mind adding both and stashing them, just to see if their role grows as the season goes on. In the case of Hill, Fantasy managers with any other Saints on their roster are sure hoping it won't.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 2:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Kittle is trying to get back for Week 2 but as of Tuesday morning we don't expect him.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

10 -- An astonishing 10 targets for Pat Freiermuth in Week 1. He also led the Steelers with 75 receiving yards. He may be a must-start tight end.

An astonishing 10 targets for Pat Freiermuth in Week 1. He also led the Steelers with 75 receiving yards. He may be a must-start tight end. 23.4% -- Mark Andrews led the Ravens with a 23% target share. Don't worry about the Week 1 hiccup.

-- Mark Andrews led the Ravens with a 23% target share. Don't worry about the Week 1 hiccup. 0 -- Cole Kmet did not record a catch or a Fantasy point in Week 1. That makes him tough to trust this week.

2 -- O.J. Howard caught both of Davis Mills' touchdown passes, but those were his only two targets in the game. He's stash-worthy, but you shouldn't start him until he plays more snaps.

-- O.J. Howard caught both of Davis Mills' touchdown passes, but those were his only two targets in the game. He's stash-worthy, but you shouldn't start him until he plays more snaps. 41% -- Mike Gesicki only ran a route on 41% of the Dolphins pass plays. It's just one game, so I understand if you want to hold him, but Gesicki looks like he's headed to the waiver wire.

-- Mike Gesicki only ran a route on 41% of the Dolphins pass plays. It's just one game, so I understand if you want to hold him, but Gesicki looks like he's headed to the waiver wire. 89 -- Kyle Pitts now has 89 yards in three career games against the Saints. It doesn't get much easier in Week 2 against the Rams.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 11 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -1 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 10 REYDS 75 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.5

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 1 Streamers (TE Preview) Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 11 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Higbee's 26.8% target share was second behind only Pat Freiermuth in Week 1. This week Higbee gets a much better matchup against the Falcons and his Rams have one of the highest implied point totals of the week. Start him with confidence. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 54 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.4 The Chargers will be without Keenan Allen and at this point we aren't expecting Donald Parham either. That should allow Everett to build on his fantastic Week 1. We like his chances to get into the end zone and top 50 yards, which makes him a top-12 tight end. Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Denver • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU DEN -10 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 6 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 The Broncos are letting Russ cook to the tune of 42 pass attempts in Week 1. That means plenty of targets for everyone, and Okwuegbunam gobbled up six of them and nearly scored a touchdown. We like his chances even more against a mediocre Texans defense in Week 2.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 0 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Pitts' price is simply too low on FanDuel. While I don't love the matchup, we're still talking about arguably the most athletic tight end in the league, who is essentially playing wide receiver and earning a 22% target share. He should be priced closer to the top options even after a bad week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 11 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Don't be too put off by Higbee's drops last week. it's essentially a three-man show in the passing game with Higbee, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson. I like him more on DraftKings because it's full PPR but he projects for good value and a low roster rate on both sites.