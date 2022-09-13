kyle-pitts-1400.jpg
Taysom Hill is eligible at tight end in CBS leagues. And if you look at the current TE leaderboard, he currently ranks as TE3 in PPR Fantasy points through Week 1. That's because of a 57-yard touchdown scamper against the Falcons. But much like TE2, O.J. Howard, I'm not yet ready to plug Hill into my starting lineup.

Hill played just 26% of the offensive snaps in Week 1, rushing four times and catching his only target for a two-yard gain. At Hill's career efficiency, four carries and one target project to approximately 6.6 PPR Fantasy points. And he only averaged three carries per game last year, when he wasn't the starting quarterback.

In other words, I'm not willing to go chasing the 57-yard rush any more than I'm willing to go chase Howard's 100% touchdown rate. But I wouldn't mind adding both and stashing them, just to see if their role grows as the season goes on. In the case of Hill, Fantasy managers with any other Saints on their roster are sure hoping it won't.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 2:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Kittle is trying to get back for Week 2 but as of Tuesday morning we don't expect him.
  • 10 -- An astonishing 10 targets for Pat Freiermuth in Week 1. He also led the Steelers with 75 receiving yards. He may be a must-start tight end.
  • 23.4% -- Mark Andrews led the Ravens with a 23% target share. Don't worry about the Week 1 hiccup.
  • 0 -- Cole Kmet did not record a catch or a Fantasy point in Week 1. That makes him tough to trust this week.
  • 2 -- O.J. Howard caught both of Davis Mills' touchdown passes, but those were his only two targets in the game. He's stash-worthy, but you shouldn't start him until he plays more snaps.
  • 41% -- Mike Gesicki only ran a route on 41% of the Dolphins pass plays. It's just one game, so I understand if you want to hold him, but Gesicki looks like he's headed to the waiver wire.
  • 89 -- Kyle Pitts now has 89 yards in three career games against the Saints. It doesn't get much easier in Week 2 against the Rams.
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
28th
PROJ PTS
9.8
TE RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
11
REYDS
39
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.9
headshot-image
Zach Ertz TE
ARI Arizona • #86
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV LV -5.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS TE
27th
PROJ PTS
11.2
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
2
TAR
4
REYDS
14
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.4
headshot-image
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -1 O/U 40.5
OPP VS TE
4th
PROJ PTS
10.2
TE RNK
9th
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
10
REYDS
75
TD
0
FPTS/G
12.5
headshot-image
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
29th
TE RNK
10th
ROSTERED
59%
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
11
REYDS
39
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.9
Higbee's 26.8% target share was second behind only Pat Freiermuth in Week 1. This week Higbee gets a much better matchup against the Falcons and his Rams have one of the highest implied point totals of the week. Start him with confidence.
headshot-image
Gerald Everett TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -3.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS TE
21st
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
60%
YTD Stats
REC
3
TAR
4
REYDS
54
TD
1
FPTS/G
14.4
The Chargers will be without Keenan Allen and at this point we aren't expecting Donald Parham either. That should allow Everett to build on his fantastic Week 1. We like his chances to get into the end zone and top 50 yards, which makes him a top-12 tight end.
headshot-image
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
DEN Denver • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU DEN -10 O/U 44
OPP VS TE
16th
TE RNK
13th
ROSTERED
50%
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
6
REYDS
33
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.3
The Broncos are letting Russ cook to the tune of 42 pass attempts in Week 1. That means plenty of targets for everyone, and Okwuegbunam gobbled up six of them and nearly scored a touchdown. We like his chances even more against a mediocre Texans defense in Week 2.
headshot-image
Kyle Pitts TE
ATL Atlanta • #8
Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
2nd
PROJ PTS
0
TE RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
0
TAR
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
Pitts' price is simply too low on FanDuel. While I don't love the matchup, we're still talking about arguably the most athletic tight end in the league, who is essentially playing wide receiver and earning a 22% target share. He should be priced closer to the top options even after a bad week.
headshot-image
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL LAR -10.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
29th
PROJ PTS
9.6
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
11
REYDS
39
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.9
Don't be too put off by Higbee's drops last week. it's essentially a three-man show in the passing game with Higbee, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson. I like him more on DraftKings because it's full PPR but he projects for good value and a low roster rate on both sites.
