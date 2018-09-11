Fantasy Football Week 2 Trade Values Chart rankings
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most dealt) running backs. What's his value heading into Week 2? Our Trade Value Chart reveals.
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
A quick word on James Conner: His Trade Value, and Le'Veon Bell's Trade Value, are based on all of the latest information we have on the situation. Given the rules regarding free agency, Bell will be back by Week 12 at the absolute latest but could choose to sign his franchise tender any time between now and then. Fantasy owners must be prepared to see Bell and Conner's values change quickly when Bell decides to play football again.
Running backs
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|39
|42
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|37
|40
|David Johnson, ARI
|35
|38
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|33
|37
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|32
|35
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|30
|33
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|27
|30
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|26
|29
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|25
|28
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|25
|28
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|25
|28
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|22
|25
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|21
|23
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|17
|19
|Alex Collins, BAL
|16
|17
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|15
|18
|James Conner, PIT
|15
|18
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|14
|16
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|13
|14
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|12
|15
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|12
|15
|Jamaal Williams, GB
|11
|13
|Carlos Hyde, CLE
|11
|13
|Jay Ajayi, PHI
|11
|12
|Rex Burkhead, NE
|10
|13
|Mark Ingram, NO
|10
|13
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|10
|11
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|9
|12
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|9
|10
|Chris Carson, SEA
|8
|10
|Peyton Barber, TB
|8
|10
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|8
|10
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|7
|9
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|7
|8
|Alfred Morris, SF
|7
|7
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|6
|8
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|6
|8
|Matt Breida, SF
|6
|8
|Marlon Mack, IND
|6
|8
|Bilal Powell, NYJ
|6
|8
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|5
|7
|Rashaad Penny, SEA
|5
|7
|James White, NE
|5
|7
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|5
|7
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|5
|7
|Aaron Jones, GB
|5
|7
|Sony Michel, NE
|5
|7
Wide receivers
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|33
|37
|Julio Jones, ATL
|31
|35
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|31
|35
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|30
|34
|Davante Adams, GB
|27
|31
|A.J. Green, CIN
|26
|30
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|26
|30
|Michael Thomas, NO
|26
|30
|Mike Evans, TB
|22
|26
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|20
|24
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|20
|24
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|15
|19
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|15
|19
|Josh Gordon, CLE
|14
|17
|Amari Cooper, OAK
|13
|17
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|12
|16
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|11
|15
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|11
|14
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|10
|13
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|10
|13
|Marvin Jones, DET
|10
|13
|Michael Crabtree, BAL
|9
|13
|Chris Hogan, NE
|9
|13
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|9
|12
|Golden Tate, DET
|8
|12
|Demaryius Thomas, DEN
|8
|11
|Kenny Stills, MIA
|8
|11
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|8
|11
|Corey Davis, TEN
|8
|11
|Julian Edelman, NE
|7
|11
|Marquise Goodwin, SF
|7
|11
|Nelson Agholor, PHI
|7
|10
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|7
|10
|Chris Godwin, TB
|7
|10
|Robby Anderson, NYJ
|7
|9
|Will Fuller, HOU
|6
|9
|Robert Woods, LAR
|6
|9
|Jamison Crowder, WAS
|5
|8
|Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
|5
|7
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|5
|7
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|5
|7
|Randall Cobb, GB
|5
|7
Tight ends
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|22
|25
|Travis Kelce, KC
|14
|17
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|13
|16
|Trey Burton, CHI
|7
|10
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|7
|9
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|6
|9
|George Kittle, SF
|6
|9
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|6
|8
|Evan Engram, NYG
|5
|8
|Eric Ebron, IND
|5
|7
Quarterbacks
|Player
|1QB
|2QB
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|13
|13
|Tom Brady, NE
|13
|26
|Drew Brees, NO
|11
|22
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|11
|22
|Andrew Luck, IND
|10
|20
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|10
|20
|Cam Newton, CAR
|8
|16
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|8
|16
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|7
|14
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|7
|14
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|5
|10
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|5
|10
DSTs
|Player
|Non
|PPR
|Rams DST
|6
|6
|Vikings DST
|6
|6
|Jaguars DST
|6
|6
So who should you sit and start this week? And where does every player stack up?
