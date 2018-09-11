Fantasy Football Week 2 Trade Values Chart rankings

James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most dealt) running backs. What's his value heading into Week 2? Our Trade Value Chart reveals.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

A quick word on James Conner: His Trade Value, and Le'Veon Bell's Trade Value, are based on all of the latest information we have on the situation. Given the rules regarding free agency, Bell will be back by Week 12 at the absolute latest but could choose to sign his franchise tender any time between now and then. Fantasy owners must be prepared to see Bell and Conner's values change quickly when Bell decides to play football again.    

Running backs

PlayerNonPPR
Todd Gurley, LAR3942
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL3740
David Johnson, ARI3538
Alvin Kamara, NO3337
Saquon Barkley, NYG3235
Melvin Gordon, LAC3033
Dalvin Cook, MIN2730
Kareem Hunt, KC2629
Leonard Fournette, JAC2528
Christian McCaffrey, CAR2528
Joe Mixon, CIN2528
Le'Veon Bell, PIT2225
Jordan Howard, CHI2123
Devonta Freeman, ATL1719
Alex Collins, BAL1617
Kenyan Drake, MIA1518
James Conner, PIT1518
Royce Freeman, DEN1416
Derrick Henry, TEN1314
LeSean McCoy, BUF1215
Lamar Miller, HOU1215
Jamaal Williams, GB1113
Carlos Hyde, CLE1113
Jay Ajayi, PHI1112
Rex Burkhead, NE1013
Mark Ingram, NO1013
Adrian Peterson, WAS1011
Dion Lewis, TEN912
Marshawn Lynch, OAK910
Chris Carson, SEA810
Peyton Barber, TB810
Kerryon Johnson, DET810
Tevin Coleman, ATL79
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ78
Alfred Morris, SF77
Chris Thompson, WAS68
Austin Ekeler, LAC68
Matt Breida, SF68
Marlon Mack, IND68
Bilal Powell, NYJ68
T.J. Yeldon, JAC57
Rashaad Penny, SEA57
James White, NE57
Phillip Lindsay, DEN57
Tarik Cohen, CHI57
Aaron Jones, GB57
Sony Michel, NE57

Wide receivers

PlayerNonPPR
Antonio Brown, PIT3337
Julio Jones, ATL3135
Odell Beckham, NYG3135
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU3034
Davante Adams, GB2731
A.J. Green, CIN2630
Keenan Allen, LAC2630
Michael Thomas, NO2630
Mike Evans, TB2226
Tyreek Hill, KC2024
T.Y. Hilton, IND2024
Stefon Diggs, MIN1519
Adam Thielen, MIN1519
Josh Gordon, CLE1417
Amari Cooper, OAK1317
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI1216
Jarvis Landry, CLE1115
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT1114
Brandin Cooks, LAR1013
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN1013
Marvin Jones, DET1013
Michael Crabtree, BAL913
Chris Hogan, NE913
Allen Robinson, CHI912
Golden Tate, DET812
Demaryius Thomas, DEN811
Kenny Stills, MIA811
Cooper Kupp, LAR811
Corey Davis, TEN811
Julian Edelman, NE711
Marquise Goodwin, SF711
Nelson Agholor, PHI710
Alshon Jeffery, PHI710
Chris Godwin, TB710
Robby Anderson, NYJ79
Will Fuller, HOU69
Robert Woods, LAR69
Jamison Crowder, WAS58
Quincy Enunwa, NYJ57
Sammy Watkins, KC57
Doug Baldwin, SEA57
Randall Cobb, GB57

Tight ends

PlayerNonPPR
Rob Gronkowski, NE2225
Travis Kelce, KC1417
Zach Ertz, PHI1316
Trey Burton, CHI710
Jordan Reed, WAS79
Jimmy Graham, GB69
George Kittle, SF69
Kyle Rudolph, MIN68
Evan Engram, NYG58
Eric Ebron, IND57

Quarterbacks

Player1QB2QB
Aaron Rodgers, GB1313
Tom Brady, NE1326
Drew Brees, NO1122
Russell Wilson, SEA1122
Andrew Luck, IND1020
Deshaun Watson, HOU1020
Cam Newton, CAR816
Patrick Mahomes, KC816
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT714
Kirk Cousins, MIN714
Philip Rivers, LAC510
Carson Wentz, PHI510

DSTs

PlayerNonPPR
Rams DST66
Vikings DST66
Jaguars DST66

