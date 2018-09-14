Fantasy Football Week 2: Tyrod Taylor, Alfred Morris among top sleepers

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

We had a successful Week 1 with our sleeper suggestions, and hopefully we can give you more helpful lineup tips for Week 2. And with plenty of injuries to deal with, many of these players could find themselves as starters in the majority of leagues.

Last week, some of our sleepers included Tyrod Taylor, Joe Flacco, Adrian Peterson, James White, Kenny Stills and Eric Ebron. All of them finished as starting options in the majority of leagues.

We're going back to Taylor this week with his matchup at New Orleans, and let's see what other guys can help you in Week 2.

Quarterbacks 22.0 projected points Tyrod Taylor Cleveland Browns QB The Saints just allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to score 49 Fantasy points, while Taylor had 24 points against Pittsburgh, mostly with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown. In a situation where the Browns could be chasing points on the road, I like Taylor as a great streaming option this week. 20.8 projected points Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB Keenum had a solid Fantasy debut with the Broncos in Week 1 against Seattle with 25 Fantasy points, and he should build on that performance this week against the Raiders. Oakland has to travel on a short week after playing on Monday night, and Jared Goff just had 21 Fantasy points against this defense. There's a lot to like about Keenum this week. 17.4 projected points Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles QB Before you start laughing, consider just how bad this secondary could be with Brent Grimes (groin) hurt. While Drew Brees beat them up for 439 passing yards and three touchdowns, we could see Foles come away with decent production in what could be his final start if Carson Wentz (knee) is healthy next week. In two-quarterback leagues, Foles is a Hail Mary play if you need help at quarterback. I also like Mike Wallace as a sneaky sleeper receiver in Week 2 based on the matchup.

Running backs 7.9 projected points Alfred Morris San Francisco 49ers RB The Lions run defense was abysmal in Week 1 against the Jets, who had 188 total yards and two rushing touchdowns in Week 1 from their backfield. Morris had more carries than Matt Breida in Week 1 at Minnesota and, more importantly, more red-zone chances. I like both 49ers' running backs given the matchup against Detroit, but give Morris the edge over Breida this week. 9.9 projected points Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB Ekeler was great in tandem with Melvin Gordon in Week 1 against the Chiefs, and he finished the game with five carries for 39 yards and five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. He likely won't be that productive against the Bills, although the Ravens just got three rushing touchdowns against Buffalo in Week 1. Ekeler is a solid flex play in all leagues this week. 9.8 projected points James White New England Patriots RB As expected, White played well in Week 1 against Houston with five carries for 18 yards, along with four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown on a team-best nine targets. He should be heavily involved in the passing game again with Julian Edelman (suspension) out, and in last year's AFC Championship Game against Jacksonville, the Patriots had 10 catches for 54 yards from Dion Lewis and White, with White also scoring a rushing touchdown. White is a must-start PPR running back in Week 2 and a solid flex in non-PPR leagues. 9.7 projected points Bilal Powell New York Jets RB Isaiah Crowell was the star of the Jets backfield in Week 1 at Detroit with 10 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard scoring run. Powell had more touches with 12 carries for 60 yards and one catch for 5 yards, and he's still the better play of this running back duo. I like both as flex options this week against Miami, but I would lean toward Powell given his expected role in the passing game. If the Jets fall behind this week, Powell will see plenty of work. 11.2 projected points Chris Thompson Washington Redskins RB Adrian Peterson was great in Week 1 at Arizona with 26 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 70 yards, but Thompson also had a standout game. He finished with five carries for 65 yards and six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. He's in line for another quality outing this week against the Colts and should be considered a must-start running back in PPR and a flex in non-PPR leagues. 9.3 projected points Phillip Lindsay Denver Broncos RB Lindsay did a nice job in Week 1 against Seattle with 15 carries for 71 yards and two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown, and he had the same amount of carries and yards as teammate Royce Freeman. While I expect Freeman to dominate in Week 2 against Oakland, Lindsay should also remain productive. He's a strong flex play in any format, and it's nice to see his ownership percentage up to 79 percent after he was at 2 percent coming into the week. 5.0 projected points Jalen Richard Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch is expected to play in Week 2 at Denver despite dealing with a shoulder injury, but we'll see if the Raiders ease his workload, especially in the passing game. And we know how they will use Richard if they are chasing points, which could happen against the Broncos and did happen in Week 1 against the Rams. Richard had five catches for 24 yards and nine catches for 55 yards on 11 targets in Week 1. He's an interesting flex play in PPR.

Wide receivers 10.3 projected points Kenny Golladay Detroit Lions WR The Lions definitely featured Golladay in Week 1 against the Jets with seven catches for 114 yards on 12 targets, second on the team behind Golden Tate (15). I like Tate as the No. 1 Detroit receiver this week, but I would play Golladay over Marvin Jones. 5.9 projected points Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR I was excited about Godwin prior to the season, and he had a good Week 1 against New Orleans with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He was overshadowed by DeSean Jackson, who had five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, but Godwin is the preferred secondary receiver behind Mike Evans. Even with Jackson expected to play in Week 2 despite dealing with a concussion, Godwin still has upside as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. 10.6 projected points Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR Lockett has a slight edge on Brandon Marshall this week, although both are sleepers with Doug Baldwin (knee) out. The Bears were abused by Randall Cobb out of the slot in Week 1, and Lockett should have success there as well. He also just had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on three targets at Denver. 11.4 projected points Ted Ginn New Orleans Saints WR Ginn just had 19 PPR points in Week 1 against Tampa Bay and has now scored at least 14 PPR points in five of eight home games with the Saints. He gets a boost with Cameron Meredith still not a factor in the offense, and New Orleans should have the chance for plenty of points in this matchup at home. 12.1 projected points Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR Kupp tied for the team lead in targets in Week 1 at Oakland with nine, and he was once again featured in the red zone on his 8-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. He finished with five catches for 52 yards and the score, and he should do well this week since he will avoid Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson lining up in the slot. Brandin Cooks is also in play this week as a starting Fantasy receiver, while Robert Woods is a No. 3 option. 9.6 projected points Dante Pettis San Francisco 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin (thigh) is not expected to play this week against the Lions, and Pettis stepped up in Week 1 after Goodwin got hurt. He had two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and he should have the chance for a bigger game with an increased role. I like Pierre Garcon as a sleeper also, but look for Pettis if he's available on waivers. As of Friday afternoon, he was only owned in 14 percent of leagues on CBS Sports. 11.2 projected points Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR In 2017, in three games without Greg Olsen and Kelvin Benjamin, Funchess was a star. He had 14 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets over that span, including a stat line of five catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons on six targets in Week 9. Olsen (foot) is out again, and Funchess could be in line for a big day. He's worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. 8.4 projected points Cole Beasley Dallas Cowboys WR The Cowboys have a terrible receiving corps, but I've said all offseason that Beasley should easily lead the team in receptions this year if healthy. That looks like a guarantee based on Week 1 at Carolina when he had seven catches for 73 yards on eight targets, as no other receiver had more than three catches or 27 yards. Beasley is a PPR flex option in Week 2 against the Giants.

Tight ends 8.4 projected points Jared Cook Oakland Raiders TE Cook is more of a must-start option than a sleeper, but I'm putting him here based on how he typically lets us down every time we count on him. He was great in Week 1 against the Rams with nine catches for 180 yards on 12 targets, and he should be heavily involved again in this matchup with Denver. The Broncos also just allowed Seattle tight end Will Dissly to catch three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown on five targets, so Cook should hope to find similar success this week. 7.4 projected points Benjamin Watson New Orleans Saints TE Watson didn't have a dominant game in Week 1 against Tampa Bay with four catches for 44 yards on four targets, but he saw the fourth-most targets from Drew Brees behind Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Ginn. This is a favorable matchup against the Browns, and Watson is a good streaming option in Week 2. 4.0 projected points Jonnu Smith Tennessee Titans TE Smith replaces the injured Delanie Walker (ankle), and he should get the chance for a prominent role against Houston. Walker was a focal point of Tennessee's offense, and Smith profiles as a quality pass catcher now that he's expected to start. If you just lost Walker or Olsen, give Smith a nod as a starter in deeper leagues.

