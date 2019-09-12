Fantasy Football Week 2: Upgrade your roster with the Trade Values Chart

Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's first trade values chart can help you find the right move to bolster your team.

What is the Trade Chart? 

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

tm

Non

PPR

Saquon Barkley

NYG

41

44

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

40

44

Alvin Kamara

NO

40

43

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

38

40

Le'Veon Bell

NYJ

31

34

Dalvin Cook

MIN

30

32

James Conner

PIT

27

30

David Johnson

ARI

27

30

Nick Chubb

CLE

27

29

Chris Carson

SEA

25

28

Leonard Fournette

JAC

22

24

Todd Gurley

LAR

21

23

Joe Mixon

CIN

20

23

Kerryon Johnson

DET

19

21

Mark Ingram

BAL

18

20

Josh Jacobs

OAK

18

20

Devonta Freeman

ATL

15

17

Austin Ekeler

LAC

14

17

Marlon Mack

IND

14

15

Aaron Jones

GB

12

14

Damien Williams

KC

11

13

Derrick Henry

TEN

12

12

David Montgomery

CHI

10

12

Devin Singletary

BUF

9

12

Sony Michel

NE

10

11

LeSean McCoy

KC

9

11

James White

NE

7

11

Miles Sanders

PHI

8

10

Duke Johnson

HOU

6

10

Melvin Gordon

LAC

7

9

Phillip Lindsay

DEN

7

9

Matt Breida

SF

6

8

Tevin Coleman

SF

6

8

Latavius Murray

NO

6

8

Tarik Cohen

CHI

5

8

Giovani Bernard

CIN

5

7

Justin Jackson

LAC

5

6

Malcolm Brown

LAR

5

6

Wide Receiver

Player

tm

Non

PPR

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

32

36

Julio Jones

ATL

31

35

Davante Adams

GB

29

33

Odell Beckham

CLE

27

31

Michael Thomas

NO

27

31

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

25

29

Mike Evans

TB

20

23

Antonio Brown

NE

20

23

Keenan Allen

LAC

18

22

Tyreek Hill

KC

18

21

Amari Cooper

DAL

18

21

Adam Thielen

MIN

16

20

Sammy Watkins

KC

15

18

Brandin Cooks

LAR

15

18

Julian Edelman

NE

13

17

Tyler Lockett

SEA

14

16

Stefon Diggs

MIN

13

16

Chris Godwin

TB

13

16

Robert Woods

LAR

13

16

T.Y. Hilton

IND

13

16

Cooper Kupp

LAR

12

15

Calvin Ridley

ATL

12

14

Josh Gordon

NE

12

14

Kenny Golladay

DET

10

12

Tyler Boyd

CIN

9

12

A.J. Green

CIN

9

11

Larry Fitzgerald

ARI

8

11

Allen Robinson

CHI

8

10

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

8

10

Tyrell Williams

OAK

8

10

D.J. Moore

CAR

7

9

Emmanuel Sanders

DEN

7

9

John Brown

BUF

6

9

Robby Anderson

NYJ

6

8

Dede Westbrook

JAC

6

8

DeSean Jackson

PHI

6

8

Michael Gallup

DAL

5

7

Curtis Samuel

CAR

5

7

Jarvis Landry

CLE

5

7

Will Fuller

HOU

5

7

Christian Kirk

ARI

5

7

Courtland Sutton

DEN

5

7

Marquise Brown

BAL

5

6

Tight End

Player

tm

Non

PPR

Travis Kelce

KC

24

27

George Kittle

SF

20

23

Zach Ertz

PHI

19

22

Evan Engram

NYG

17

20

O.J. Howard

TB

8

10

Hunter Henry

LAC

8

10

T.J. Hockenson

DET

8

10

Delanie Walker

TEN

7

9

Mark Andrews

BAL

7

9

Jared Cook

NO

5

6

Quarterback

Player

tm

1QB

2QB

Patrick Mahomes

KC

16

32

Deshaun Watson

HOU

15

30

Tom Brady

NE

9

18

Aaron Rodgers

GB

8

16

Carson Wentz

PHI

7

14

Lamar Jackson

BAL

7

14

Dak Prescott

DAL

6

12

Matt Ryan

ATL

5

10

Baker Mayfield

CLE

5

10

Cam Newton

CAR

5

10

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

