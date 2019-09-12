Fantasy Football Week 2: Upgrade your roster with the Trade Values Chart

What is the Trade Chart?

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR Saquon Barkley NYG 41 44 Christian McCaffrey CAR 40 44 Alvin Kamara NO 40 43 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 38 40 Le'Veon Bell NYJ 31 34 Dalvin Cook MIN 30 32 James Conner PIT 27 30 David Johnson ARI 27 30 Nick Chubb CLE 27 29 Chris Carson SEA 25 28 Leonard Fournette JAC 22 24 Todd Gurley LAR 21 23 Joe Mixon CIN 20 23 Kerryon Johnson DET 19 21 Mark Ingram BAL 18 20 Josh Jacobs OAK 18 20 Devonta Freeman ATL 15 17 Austin Ekeler LAC 14 17 Marlon Mack IND 14 15 Aaron Jones GB 12 14 Damien Williams KC 11 13 Derrick Henry TEN 12 12 David Montgomery CHI 10 12 Devin Singletary BUF 9 12 Sony Michel NE 10 11 LeSean McCoy KC 9 11 James White NE 7 11 Miles Sanders PHI 8 10 Duke Johnson HOU 6 10 Melvin Gordon LAC 7 9 Phillip Lindsay DEN 7 9 Matt Breida SF 6 8 Tevin Coleman SF 6 8 Latavius Murray NO 6 8 Tarik Cohen CHI 5 8 Giovani Bernard CIN 5 7 Justin Jackson LAC 5 6 Malcolm Brown LAR 5 6

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR DeAndre Hopkins HOU 32 36 Julio Jones ATL 31 35 Davante Adams GB 29 33 Odell Beckham CLE 27 31 Michael Thomas NO 27 31 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 25 29 Mike Evans TB 20 23 Antonio Brown NE 20 23 Keenan Allen LAC 18 22 Tyreek Hill KC 18 21 Amari Cooper DAL 18 21 Adam Thielen MIN 16 20 Sammy Watkins KC 15 18 Brandin Cooks LAR 15 18 Julian Edelman NE 13 17 Tyler Lockett SEA 14 16 Stefon Diggs MIN 13 16 Chris Godwin TB 13 16 Robert Woods LAR 13 16 T.Y. Hilton IND 13 16 Cooper Kupp LAR 12 15 Calvin Ridley ATL 12 14 Josh Gordon NE 12 14 Kenny Golladay DET 10 12 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 12 A.J. Green CIN 9 11 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 8 11 Allen Robinson CHI 8 10 Alshon Jeffery PHI 8 10 Tyrell Williams OAK 8 10 D.J. Moore CAR 7 9 Emmanuel Sanders DEN 7 9 John Brown BUF 6 9 Robby Anderson NYJ 6 8 Dede Westbrook JAC 6 8 DeSean Jackson PHI 6 8 Michael Gallup DAL 5 7 Curtis Samuel CAR 5 7 Jarvis Landry CLE 5 7 Will Fuller HOU 5 7 Christian Kirk ARI 5 7 Courtland Sutton DEN 5 7 Marquise Brown BAL 5 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR Travis Kelce KC 24 27 George Kittle SF 20 23 Zach Ertz PHI 19 22 Evan Engram NYG 17 20 O.J. Howard TB 8 10 Hunter Henry LAC 8 10 T.J. Hockenson DET 8 10 Delanie Walker TEN 7 9 Mark Andrews BAL 7 9 Jared Cook NO 5 6

Quarterback