Fantasy Football Week 2: Waiver wire focuses on breakouts, injury replacements

John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 123 TD 1 FPTS/G 25 John Brown was one of my favorite sleepers this season, and he delivered in Week 1 against the Jets with seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Brown could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues, and I like his matchup in Week 2 against the Giants. The same goes for Cole Beasley, who had five catches for 40 yards on nine targets against the Jets. Beasley is a decent flier in PPR leagues. Brown is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB budget, and Beasley is worth 1 percent.

Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 17 REYDS 99 TD 0 FPTS/G 23 The slot receiver in Adam Gase's offense is alive and well after seeing what Crowder did in Week 1 against the Bills. He had a whopping 17 targets for 14 catches and 99 yards. If Crowder can stay healthy, which has been a problem for him in his career, then he can challenge for 100 catches, which would make him a viable starter in all PPR leagues. I liked Crowder a lot in the preseason, and this was an encouraging performance after one week. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB.

Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 147 TD 2 FPTS/G 30 If Marquise Brown did not battle a foot injury from prior to the NFL Draft through the end of training camp, then we likely would have touted him more as a potential Fantasy option in all leagues. He's healthy now, and you can see the upside with his performance against the Dolphins in Week 1. He had four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and you saw the speed as he was running past the whole defense. It's hard to judge how good he'll be given how bad Miami's defense is, but Brown is worth adding in all leagues. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.

D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 89 TD 0 FPTS/G 12 Metcalf played well in his NFL debut against the Bengals with four catches for 89 yards on six targets. He led all of Seattle's wide receivers in targets (Tyler Lockett had only two), and he should be a prominent member of this passing game. He's never going to have a high volume of targets given the Seahawks' offense, but I like the outlook for Metcalf moving forward. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.

John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 158 TD 2 FPTS/G 34 Maybe Ross has the chance to be a third-year breakout receiver after all. He was great in Week 1 at Seattle with seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets, and he always finds a way to be productive when Green is out. In 2018, with Green battling a toe injury, Ross scored a touchdown in five of the seven games Green was sidelined. Green isn't expected to play until Week 4 at the earliest, and Ross could build off his strong start in Week 2 against the 49ers. I wouldn't expect much from Ross when Green is back, but this was encouraging to say the least. Ross is worth 5 percent of your FAAB.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 23 Washington is looking for a No. 1 receiver, and McLaurin might be ready to fill that role. I also like Trey Quinn as someone to add in deeper leagues, but McLaurin played great in Week 1 against Philadelphia with five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Quinn had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and even Paul Richardson (7 percent owned) is worth a look as well after he had four catches for 36 yards on seven targets. I'd rather have McLaurin and Quinn, with McLaurin having the chance to emerge as a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB, and Quinn is worth 1 percent.

A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 100 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 A.J. Brown might be ready to be the No. 1 receiver for the Titans, although we'll find out if Corey Davis has anything to say about that. In Week 1 at Cleveland, Davis had no catches on three targets, while Brown had three for 100 yards on four targets and looked explosive with a couple of big plays. The Titans offense isn't going to become a dynamic passing attack, but it's worth speculating on Brown to see what develops, especially in Week 2 against the Colts. Brown is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 1 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Hardman would be the logical choice to step up with Hill out, and he played a lot in Week 1 at Jacksonville, although he had no targets or touches. It's pure speculation to add him, but in deeper leagues, he could be worth the flier, especially with Hill expected to miss multiple weeks. The Chiefs have Sammy Watkins, Travis Kelce and their running backs to lean on without Hill, but Hardman could be a good player to stash just in case he benefits with an expanded role. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 104 TD 1 FPTS/G 23 Amendola looked solid in his debut with the Lions in Week 1 at Arizona with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He had as many targets as Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones combined, and it appears like Stafford will lean on him. I'd like to see him have another quality outing in Week 2 against the Chargers before getting too excited about him, but he's worth adding in PPR leagues now if you have an open roster spot. Amendola is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.

D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 146 TD 1 FPTS/G 24 The Jaguars got beat up and embarrassed against the Chiefs in Week 1 with Foles getting hurt, but we found out their receiving corps might be better than expected. While Dede Westbrook is still the No. 1 receiver after five catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on six targets, Chark and Conley also played well. Chark had four catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and Conley had six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. I wouldn't go crazy for either Chark or Conley, but both are worth 1 percent of your FAAB to see what develops with Minshew.

Ted Ginn WR NO New Orleans • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 7 REYDS 101 TD 0 FPTS/G 17 I was excited about Ginn's matchup in Week 1 against the Texans, and he played well with seven catches for 101 yards on seven targets. Only Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara had more targets for the Saints than Ginn, and that could be the norm moving forward. You'll likely want to play Ginn at home compared to on the road, but he's worth stashing, especially in deeper leagues. Ginn is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.