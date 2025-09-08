We went into Week 1 with injury concerns about Christian McCaffrey (calf), but thankfully he was fine with 31 total touches for 172 total yards at Seattle. Two of his teammates, however, are now banged up heading into Week 2 at New Orleans.

George Kittle (hamstring) and Jauan Jennings (shoulder) both left Week 1, and we'll have to monitor their status prior to facing the Saints. Other prominent injuries from Week 1 also include Xavier Worthy (shoulder), Drake London (shoulder), Brock Bowers (knee) and Evan Engram (calf).

We'll hopefully have updates on these players prior to Tuesday night when waivers run in the majority of leagues. But be prepared to spend some FAB if you need replacement options, and there could be solid wide receivers and tight ends to add to your roster, as you'll read below.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are mainly looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: None of significance

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Trevor Lawrence (76 percent rostered). It wasn't the ideal start for Lawrence against Carolina since he was 19-of-31 passing for 178 yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with four carries for 12 yards. But I still expect him to have a standout season, and we could see a shootout for him in Week 2 at Cincinnati.

Drop candidates: C.J. Stroud (80 percent rostered) and Tua Tagovailoa (61 percent). If you want to hold onto Stroud to see what he does in Week 2 against Tampa Bay or Week 3 against Jacksonville then that's fine. And maybe a healthy Christian Kirk (hamstring) will improve Stroud's outlook. But he looked bad at the Rams with 19-of-27 passing for 188 yards, no touchdowns and one interception and five carries for 32 yards, and his sophomore struggles from 2024 carried over to Week 1, which isn't ideal. ... Tagovailoa was awful in Week 1 against the Colts with 14-of-23 passing for 114 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and a lost fumble. He returns home to face New England in Week 2 if you want to give him another chance, but it's hard to trust any Dolphins right now after losing 33-8 at Indianapolis to open the season.

Add in this order:

Week 2 Waiver Priority List Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PIT -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK NR ROSTERED 25% 2024 Stats PAYDS 3897 RUYDS 107 TD 28 INT 11 FPTS/G 18.4 Maybe he's not washed up after all. Rodgers, 41, lit up the Jets for 244 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions on 22-of-30 completions. I wouldn't expect 33.7 Fantasy points on a weekly basis, but it was a fun start against his former team. He gets Seattle in Week 2 and then New England in Week 3, and he could prove to be a useful starter in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 53% 2024 Stats PAYDS 775 RUYDS 11 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 10 For the rest of the season, I would make Penix the No. 1 quarterback to add for this week, but there are two concerns for him heading into Week 2. First and foremost, will he have his starting receivers available since Darnell Mooney (shoulder) was out in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, and Drake London (shoulder) was injured in that game. It appears like London will be fine, while Mooney is close to being ready, but it's something to monitor. And the Falcons play at Minnesota in Week 2, which should be a tough matchup. That said, Penix looked great against the Buccaneers with 27-of-42 passing for 298 yards and a touchdown and six carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB in deeper leagues. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB NR QB RNK NR ROSTERED 30% 2024 Stats PAYDS 2070 RUYDS 265 TD 10 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.1 Jones was arguably the best story in Week 1 when he completed 22-of-29 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown and rushed seven times for 26 yards and two touchdowns for 31.5 Fantasy points against Miami. The Colts, for at least one week, were clearly justified to start Jones ahead of Anthony Richardson, and this could be the start of a great comeback story for Jones, similar to Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. My only concern was Jones did this against the Dolphins, who could have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. And he faces the Broncos in Week 2, which could be a reality check. But it's not bad to add Jones in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB if you're looking for a No. 2 quarterback with upside. Maybe, just maybe, Jones could become a Fantasy starter in the majority of leagues. Geno Smith QB LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 35% 2024 Stats PAYDS 4320 RUYDS 272 TD 23 INT 15 FPTS/G 18.1 We need to make sure Brock Bowers (knee) is healthy if you have any interest in Smith, but he played well in Week 1 at New England with 24-of-34 completions for 362 yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with two carries for 10 yards. He also has a tough matchup in Week 2 against the Chargers, but Smith looks like a good fit in Chip Kelly's offense, at least after one game. In deeper leagues, Smith is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 17% 2024 Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 The Giants will stick with Russell Wilson for Week 2 at Dallas, but another down performance for Wilson like he had against Washington in Week 1 will usher in the Dart Era in New York. Dart is a must-add in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB, and he could be worth adding in deeper one-quarterback formats as well for 1 percent. If he takes over for the Giants then maybe everyone offensively will benefit, but having a healthy left tackle in Andrew Thomas (foot) is needed for whoever starts under center against the Cowboys.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: None of significance

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Brian Robinson Jr. (81 percent rostered), Braelon Allen (77 percent), Najee Harris (76 percent), Jaydon Blue (74 percent) and Bhayshul Tuten (71 percent). These are all high-end handcuffs worth rostering in the majority of leagues. ... Robinson is the clear backup to Christian McCaffrey, and Robinson had nine carries for 33 yards and one catch for 4 yards on two targets against Seattle. ... Breece Hall looked awesome against the Steelers, but Allen scored a touchdown with six carries for 9 yards. ... Harris didn't do much as the backup to Omarion Hampton, but Harris is still working his way back from an eye injury. He had one carry for 5 yards and one catch for 5 yards on one target against the Chiefs in Brazil. ... Blue was a healthy scratch in Week 1 against the Eagles, but Miles Sanders had a costly fumble. I'd roster Blue for another week to see what happens with the Dallas backfield. ... Tuten had a minimal role (three carries for 11 yards and no targets) in reserve of an outstanding Travis Etienne in Week 1 against Carolina, but I still would roster Tuten if possible. He should be a factor as the season goes on.

Drop candidates: Jerome Ford (81 percent rostered), Raheem Mostert (36 percent) and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (23 percent). Ford flopped in what might be his only chance to be the lead running back for the Browns in Week 1 against Cincinnati with six carries for 8 yards and one catch for minus-3 yards on one target. Dylan Sampson was the best Cleveland running back against the Bengals, and Raheim Sanders scored the lone rushing touchdown. Quinshon Judkins could be active in Week 2 against Baltimore, and Ford might struggle to see the field. ... Mostert was a healthy scratch in Week 1 at New England, which means Zamir White (2 percent rostered) is the handcuff for Ashton Jeanty for the foreseeable future. ... Rodriguez Jr. was a healthy scratch in Week 1 against the Giants, which means the Commanders are comfortable with Austin Ekeler and Jacory Croskey-Merritt leading their backfield. Rodriguez might be relevant down the road, but there's little reason to roster him now.

Add in this order:

Week 2 Waiver Priority List Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 20 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -12.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 64% 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Browns backfield is about to get crowded with Quinshon Judkins now signed, but hopefully Sampson and Judkins can work in tandem together moving forward. In Week 1 against the Bengals, Sampson was the best running back for Cleveland with 12 carries for 29 yards and eight catches for 64 yards on eight targets. His role in the passing game could be a constant, which helps in PPR, but he's worth adding in all leagues. Even if he's sharing touches with Judkins, Sampson could be a flex in PPR heading into Week 2 at Baltimore. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Trey Benson RB ARI Arizona • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ARI -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK NR ROSTERED 65% 2024 Stats RUYDS 291 REC 6 REYDS 59 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 Benson will likely have a prominent role in tandem with James Conner, and Benson might be worth using as a flex option in plus matchups for the Cardinals. Benson had eight carries for 69 yards, which included a 52-yard run, along with one catch for 6 yards in Week 1 at the Saints. Conner, 30, also has been injury prone, so rostering Benson as a lottery ticket makes sense. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Kenneth Gainwell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PIT -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% 2024 Stats RUYDS 290 REC 16 REYDS 116 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 Kaleb Johnson will hopefully start to get more work as the season goes on, but Gainwell and Jaylen Warren appear to be the top running backs for the Steelers right now. Warren is a borderline starter in all leagues, and Gainwell is worth stashing on your bench in deeper formats. In Week 1 at the Jets, Gainwell had seven carries for 19 yards and three catches for 4 yards on four targets. He's worth adding in deeper PPR leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. DJ Giddens RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK NR ROSTERED 11% 2024 Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Gidden is the clear handcuff for Jonathan Taylor and should be considered a lottery ticket moving forward. In Week 1 against Miami, Giddens had 12 carries for 41 yards and no targets. We may see his role in the passing game improve, but for now, consider adding Giddens in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB NR RB RNK NR ROSTERED 35% 2024 Stats RUYDS 148 REC 5 REYDS 33 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 Miller appears to be the handcuff for Alvin Kamara and should be considered a lottery ticket moving forward. In Week 1 against Arizona, Miller had five carries for 24 yards and no targets. Kamara, 30, missed three games last season with an injured groin, so rostering Miller makes sense in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 24% 2024 Stats RUYDS 728 REC 23 REYDS 176 TD 7 FPTS/G 12 I'm curious to see what the Chiefs do with their backfield moving forward when it comes to Isiah Pacheco, Hunt and Brashard Smith, and Smith might have an increased role in the passing game given the lack of weapons in the receiving corps. For now, Hunt appears to be the handcuff for Pacheco, and Hunt had five carries for 16 yards and two catches for 10 yards on three targets in Week 1 against the Chargers in Brazil. He's clearly the short-yardage option for now, which could lead to some cheap touchdowns as the season goes on. Hunt is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Drake London (shoulder), Xavier Worthy (shoulder), Chris Godwin (ankle), Darnell Mooney (shoulder), Jauan Jennings (shoulder), Christian Kirk (hamstring), Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Jalen Coker (quadriceps), Christian Watson (knee) and Jalen McMillan (neck).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Darnell Mooney (82 percent rostered), Khalil Shakir (81 percent), Josh Downs (73 percent) and Jayden Reed (72 percent). Mooney will hopefully be ready to play in Week 2, and he could be the No. 1 receiver for the Falcons if London is out. ... While Keon Coleman looks poised for a breakout season, Shakir will still have a prominent role for the Bills and remain viable in PPR. He had six catches for 64 yards on nine targets in Week 1 against Baltimore. ... Downs took a backseat to Michael Pittman and Tyler Warren in Week 1 against Miami with two catches for 12 yards on three targets, but don't forget about him. Big games are coming, especially if Daniel Jones can perform at a high level. ... Reed will play through his foot injury, and he performed well in Week 1 with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on five targets. When healthy, he could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Drop candidates: Rashod Bateman (69 percent rostered), Marvin Mims (52 percent) and Xavier Legette (33 percent). Bateman will have his moments, but he will likely need touchdowns to help his Fantasy production, which could be a problem now with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins and the eventual return of Isaiah Likely (foot). ... Mims will do better moving forward than he did in Week 1 against Tennessee with three catches for 12 yards on four targets, but Troy Franklin could be a problem for Mims this year. Maybe Evan Engram (calf) being out will help Mims if you want to hold him for Week 2. ... Legette got seven targets in Week 1 at Jacksonville, but he only managed three catches for 10 yards. He will hopefully continue to be involved from Bryce Young, but so will Tetairoa McMillan and Hunter Renfrow. I'm not confident in Legette heading into Week 2 at Arizona, and there are better options on the waiver wire to add in his place this week.

Add in this order:

Week 2 Waiver Priority List Marquise Brown WR KC Kansas City • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 31% 2024 Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 91 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 We don't know how long Xavier Worthy (shoulder) will be out, and Rashee Rice is suspended for five more games. Brown had 16 targets in Week 1 against the Chargers in the game Worthy was injured and finished with 10 catches for 99 yards. There's going to be a lot of volume for Brown, which might be the case even when Worthy is healthy until Rice returns. Brown is worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB. In deeper leagues, you can also consider adding JuJu Smith-Schuster (2 percent rostered) for 1 percent of your FAB since he had five catches for 55 yards on five targets against the Chargers. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 60% 2024 Stats REC 70 TAR 121 REYDS 744 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.3 Allen looked great in Week 1 against the Chiefs in Brazil with seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He didn't look like a 33-year-old receiver, and he showed a strong rapport once again with Justin Herbert. I hope there's enough targets for Allen, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston on a weekly basis, but Allen should remain involved with Herbert, making him a borderline starter in all three-receiver leagues moving forward. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 37% 2024 Stats REC 55 TAR 91 REYDS 711 TD 8 FPTS/G 11.6 Johnston was one of the best surprises from Week 1 when he had five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets against the Chiefs in Brazil. Or maybe this shouldn't have been a surprise after all. Going back to last year, this is now four games in his past seven outings with at least 15.5 PPR points. We might have been too quick to write off Johnston after the Chargers drafted Tre Harris and Keandre Lambert-Smith and then signed Keenan Allen. Johnston should remain a viable part of this passing offense, and he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Cedric Tillman WR CLE Cleveland • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -12.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 31% 2024 Stats REC 29 TAR 49 REYDS 339 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.4 Tillman was one of my favorite sleepers coming into the season, and he did well in Week 1 against Cincinnati with five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. There are a lot of mouths to feed in this passing attack with Jerry Jeudy, Tillman, David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr. and Dylan Sampson since all of them had at least six targets in Week 1, but the good news is Joe Flacco will likely throw around 40 times a game, which helps everyone. Tillman can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues right away heading into Week 2 against Baltimore, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 54% 2024 Stats REC 20 TAR 41 REYDS 349 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 I'm sure the Saints don't want to see Spencer Rattler throwing it 46 times like he did in Week 1 against Arizona, but that will be good for Chris Olave, Shaheed, Juwan Johnson and hopefully Alvin Kamara. For Shaheed, he had nine targets and finished with six catches for 33 yards against the Cardinals. Olave led the way with 13 targets, but he also briefly left the game with a chest injury, so keep in mind he has an injury track record to monitor, which could benefit Shaheed. He could eventually become a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and I would add Shaheed for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Kayshon Boutte WR NE New England • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% 2024 Stats REC 43 TAR 68 REYDS 589 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 Boutte, not Stefon Diggs or Demario Douglas, stepped up as the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots in Week 1 against Las Vegas with six catches for 103 yards on eight targets. He's now scored at least 16.3 PPR points in three of his past four games going back to last season, and he might be a viable Fantasy option moving forward. I'm hopeful Diggs and Douglas will continue to improve, but we shouldn't ignore Boutte as a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Calvin Austin III WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PIT -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 19% 2024 Stats REC 36 TAR 58 REYDS 548 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.6 The Steelers need a No. 2 receiver to step up opposite DK Metcalf, and Austin might be that guy after he had four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 1 at the Jets. Aaron Rodgers played well against the Jets, and that will hopefully help Austin and all the receivers moving forward. He's probably only worth adding in deeper leagues at this point, but Austin could turn into a No. 3 Fantasy option in all formats if this continues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Ray-Ray McCloud WR ATL Atlanta • #34

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -4.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% 2024 Stats REC 62 TAR 87 REYDS 686 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 McCloud is likely only going to matter if Drake London (shoulder) and Darnell Mooney (shoulder) are both injured, but that's something to monitor heading into Week 2 at Minnesota. McCloud had three catches for 51 yards on five targets against Tampa Bay in Week 1, and he could be a go-to option for Michael Penix Jr. if London and Mooney don't play against the Vikings. In deeper leagues, McCloud is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jayden Higgins WR HOU Houston • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB HOU -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 50% 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Higgins had a quiet NFL debut in Week 1 at the Rams with two catches for 32 yards on three targets, but he has a better matchup in Week 2 against Tampa Bay. And Christian Kirk (hamstring) isn't expected to play against the Buccaneers, which should help Higgins remain a viable pass catcher for C.J. Stroud. Higgins also has the chance to make plays as the season goes on when Kirk is healthy, and Higgins is worth stashing on your bench for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 40% 2024 Stats REC 93 TAR 140 REYDS 699 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 Robinson had a typical Robinson game in Week 1 at Washington with six catches for 55 yards on eight targets. He should continue to be a good source of receptions and helpful in PPR, and he could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Russell Wilson will remain the starter for the Giants in Week 2 at Dallas, and we'll see what happens once Jaxson Dart eventually takes over. But Robinson's role should remain the same, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Troy Franklin WR DEN Denver • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND DEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% 2024 Stats REC 28 TAR 53 REYDS 263 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.2 Franklin is the No. 3 receiver for the Broncos, but he might emerge as the No. 2 option in the passing game behind Courtland Sutton, especially if Evan Engram (calf) misses any time. Franklin had more targets than Marvin Mims in Week 1 against Tennessee (six to four), and Franklin finished with four catches for 44 yards. He had a strong training camp and preseason, and Franklin is worth stashing on your bench in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Elic Ayomanor WR TEN Tennessee • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 9% 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Ayomanor is going to emerge as the No. 2 receiver for the Titans behind Calvin Ridley, and Ayomanor had seven targets in Week 1 at Denver. He only finished with two catches for 13 yards, but he should continue to improve as the season goes on. In deeper leagues, Ayomanor is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: George Kittle (hamstring), Brock Bowers (knee), Evan Engram (calf), Isaiah Likely (foot) and Darren Waller (hip).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kyle Pitts (69 percent rostered), Dalton Kincaid (66 percent) and Jake Ferguson (66 percent). Pitts was great in Week 1 with seven catches for 59 yards on eight targets against Tampa Bay, and he would benefit in a major way if Drake London (shoulder) and Darnell Mooney (shoulder) were out in Week 2 at Minnesota. ... Kincaid got off to a good start in Week 1 against Baltimore with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and have a breakout season in 2025. ... Ferguson had a quiet game in Week 1 with five catches for 23 yards on six targets, but he should continue to be involved from Dak Prescott and remains a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 2 against the Giants.

Drop candidates: Darren Waller. It was a good week for tight ends, so there's not a lot of guys to move on from as of now. Waller didn't play in Week 1 at Indianapolis, and we don't know when he'll be ready to go. Given the options on the waiver wire, anyone counting on Waller should find a replacement prior to Week 2.

Add in this order:

Week 2 Waiver Priority List Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -12.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK NR ROSTERED 5% 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Browns wasted no time in making Fannin a featured part of their offense in Week 1 against the Bengals with seven catches for 63 yards on nine targets, which led the team. Given his college resume -- 117 catches for 1,555 yard and 10 touchdowns at Bowling Green in 2024 -- this might be the start of something special. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Cleveland's passing game, but Fannin could be a go-to option for Joe Flacco moving forward. He's worth speculating on in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 6% 2024 Stats REC 50 TAR 66 REYDS 548 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.2 Johnson was a go-to target for Spencer Rattler in Week 1 against Arizona, and we'll see if this continues moving forward. Johnson is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. He had eight catches for 76 yards on 11 targets against the Cardinals, and hopefully this is the start of a big season under new coach Kellen Moore. Going back to last year, Johnson has scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his past eight games, so Week 1 might not have been a fluke. Jonnu Smith TE PIT Pittsburgh • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA PIT -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 35% 2024 Stats REC 88 TAR 111 REYDS 884 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.1 Smith only had 15 receiving yards in Week 1 at the Jets, but he had six targets, five catches and caught a touchdown on a pop pass from the 3-yard line. The Steelers are searching for a No. 2 target behind DK Metcalf, and Smith could be that guy. He's coming off a huge season in Miami in 2024 with 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns on 111 targets, and this was a good debut in Pittsburgh. Smith is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -12.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK NR ROSTERED 35% 2024 Stats REC 42 TAR 58 REYDS 477 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.7 Likely (foot) didn't play in Week 1 at Buffalo, but it appears like he's close to a return to action. It's time to stash him if you have an open roster spot, and he could emerge as the No. 1 tight end in Baltimore sooner rather than later. Andrews had a quiet game against the Bills with one catch for 5 yards on one target, and Likely could prove to be the top playmaker at the position in Baltimore right away. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB in all leagues. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 59% 2024 Stats REC 66 TAR 97 REYDS 674 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Henry had a solid Week 1 outing against Las Vegas with four catches for 66 yards on eight targets, and he tied Kayshon Boutte for the team lead in targets against the Raiders. We'll see if this continues moving forward, but Henry has now scored at least 10.6 PPR points in four of his past six games going back to last season. Henry is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 40% 2024 Stats REC 40 TAR 53 REYDS 411 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.4 Strange got off to a good start in Week 1 against Carolina with four catches for 59 yards on four targets. We expect more production from Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter moving forward for the Jaguars, but Strange could be the No. 3 option in the passing game and prove to be a useful Fantasy tight end in deeper formats. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB heading into a great matchup in Week 2 against the Bengals. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 2% REC 21 TAR 32 REYDS 156 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.3 Keep an eye on the health for Brock Bowers (knee), and hopefully he'll be fine for Week 2 against the Chargers. If Bowers is out then Mayer could step into a bigger role, and he also did well in Week 1 at New England when Bowers was healthy with four catches for 38 yards on four targets. Mayer is worth a speculative add in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jake Tonges TE SF San Francisco • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO SF -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK NR ROSTERED 2024 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We'll see what happens if George Kittle (hamstring) is out for the 49ers, but Like Farrell and Tonges are the backup tight ends on the roster. Farrell is more of a blocker, and Tonges is the tight end to target in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. With Kittle hurt in Week 1 at Seattle, Tonges had three catches for 15 yards and the game-winning touchdown on three targets. He could be a sleeper in deeper leagues for Week 2 at New Orleans if Kittle is out.

DST streamers

Rams (42 percent rostered) at TEN

Cowboys (25 percent rostered) vs. NYG

Lions (58 percent rostered) vs. CHI

Patriots (28 percent rostered) at MIA

Kicker streamers