Fantasy Football Week 2: What you missed starts with David Johnson's injury, Sam Bradford's dominance, and Adrian Peterson's struggles

David Johnson injury could be a long-term issue

Jamey Eisenberg tackled the long-term ramifications Johnson's wrist injury Monday. We're still waiting for full details, but the potential timetable is severe. While it's possible Johnson will be able to play after just a few weeks on the sideline, surgery is on the table, and could cost him months.

Jamey looked at the Arizona Cardinals ' internal options, and also mentioned some key targets to look at on waivers. There's no good replacement for a player of Johnson's skill set, but the season isn't over after one week. You have to move on.

Sam Bradford and the Minnesota Vikings looked great

Well, that was sort of unexpected. While we liked Bradford as a sleeper for Week 1 against the Vikings, a 346-yard, three-touchdown game wasn't quite what we were expecting. Bradford was pressured on just six of his 34 dropbacks, per ProFootballFocus.com, so chalk up a win for the rebuilt Vikings' offensive line. That extra time to throw allowed Bradford to take some chances deep, as he completed an NFL-high five passes 20-yards or more downfield.

Bradford was excellent, and he got plenty of help. Here are some other notes on the Vikings' spectacular debut:

got off to a bit of a slow start, but eventually gashed the ' defense for 127 yards on 22 carries in his debut. He really doesn't have any competition for touches in the Vikings' backfield, so if they can block for him, he has RB1 upside. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen were both dominant in this one, with Thielen hauling in nine passes for 157 yards, while Diggs totaled 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It's hard to see Bradford sustaining two Fantasy relevant wide receivers, given his track record, but this is a talented duo who should be worth starting most weeks.



The Saints' backfield is a disaster

I don't really care about the production, though that was bad enough, as the Saints' top three rushers combined for just 53 yards on 19 carries between them. Bad games happen, and bad games against a defense like Minnesota's are no reason to panic, necessarily.

However, this looks like a reason to panic, even if they had run the ball well. Alvin Kamara surprisingly led the RB trio with 31 snaps, while Mark Ingram played 26, and Adrian Peterson played a career-low nine snaps. We thought Kamara might get some work this season, but an unexpected game flow really pushed him into heavy duty.

Overall, Ingram was still the most effective of the three, totaling 71 yards thanks to five catches for 54 yards. If you asked me, he's clearly the best player in this backfield, but Sean Payton may not agree. Ingram continues to have to fight for work and, after Week 1, looks like he may be more of a flex option moving forward until things settle down.

Hunter Henry was a total non-factor

Everyone's favorite breakout tight end was just flat out broke in Week 1:

This could change as we move forward, but at least through the first game, the Los Angeles Chargers haven't changed their tight end usage yet. Antonio Gates may be ancient, but he remains effective. Don't be surprised if Henry overtakes him at some point, but it is worth noting, Gates played eight more snaps than Henry last season, in one fewer game.

Other notes