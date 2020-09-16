Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV NO -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 160 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 18 It's hard to envision Brees playing well without Michael Thomas. Over the past four years, Thomas has seen 28.8% of Brees' targets with fantastic results. Try and find any matchup where Brees has 300 yards and multiple scores without Thomas contributing at least 100 yards and/or a score. Last year he had 100 yards in seven of Brees' eight games (and a score in 6 of 8) with 300 yards and/or three scores. In 2018, Thomas only had 100 yards in half of Brees' eight games with the big numbers, but scored in five of them. Now he must compete without him for the first time since 2016. It's hard to expect Brees to put up huge numbers throwing to Tre'Quan Smith, Emmanuel Sanders, Jared Cook and Alvin Kamara. Maybe it's those latter two who help Brees finish with respectable stats in a favorable road matchup, but you should be able to find better quarterbacks with healthy receivers to use instead.