Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Wide Receivers ( 6:21 )

It can be tough to know what to believe from Week 1 and what we can dismiss. While we won't truly know the right answer for a few weeks, we can at least settle on what we think is the best approach. For me that means mostly standing pat on efficiency, and adjusting where there's a change in usage. In other words, I'm holding firm on guys like D.J. Moore, who saw nine targets in Week 1 but only caught four of them for 54 yards.

My reasoning is that it's unlikely Moore is a worse player than he was the past two seasons and there's no reason to believe Teddy Bridgewater is a worse quarterback than Kyle Allen. If Moore had seen five targets, I'd be more concerned that the new offense wasn't going to feature him. But that's clearly not the case. With a young receiver who is seemingly in a better situation than last year, I see no path other than to ride it out.

There were seven other receivers who saw at least nine targets in Week 1 and failed to reach 12 PPR points: Diontae Johnson, Quintez Cephus, Odell Beckham, Mike Williams, Allen Robinson, A.J. Green and T.Y. Hilton. While I have varying degrees of comfort with this receivers, I'm mostly standing pat on all of them. They're all in my top 40 receivers this week besides Cephus, and I'm actually excited about starting Green and Beckham on Thursday night. I'm also more interested in Johnson and Williams than I was before the season.

It's possible one or two of these receivers will continue to be inefficient and eventually lose targets, but I'm not lowering my preseason expectations after one game. My expectation is that most, if not all of them will be better in Week 2.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Thomas' high-ankle sprain seems like it's going to cost him multiple weeks. Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola should lead the way for the Lions if Golladay misses Week 2. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Expect Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant to lead the Broncos in targets if Sutton can't go. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Preston Williams should be the No. 1 receiver, but against the Bills that means a very tough matchup. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Kendrick Bourne is the best 49ers receiver to play, but even he is a dart throw.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

14 -- DeAndre Hopkins set a career-high with 14 catches in Week 1. My volume concerns in Arizona look like they were unfounded.

-- DeAndre Hopkins set a career-high with 14 catches in Week 1. My volume concerns in Arizona look like they were unfounded. 37.1% -- Jamison Crowder was targeted on 37.1% of Sam Darnold's throws on Sunday.

-- Jamison Crowder was targeted on 37.1% of Sam Darnold's throws on Sunday. 19 -- Calvin Ridley now has 19 touchdown receptions in his first 30 career games. Julio Jones has scored 14 since Ridley joined the Falcons.

-- Calvin Ridley now has 19 touchdown receptions in his first 30 career games. Julio Jones has scored 14 since Ridley joined the Falcons. 8.1 -- Robby Anderson has averaged 8.1 yards per target for his career. If he's going to see eight targets regularly, he has league-winning upside.

-- Robby Anderson has averaged 8.1 yards per target for his career. If he's going to see eight targets regularly, he has league-winning upside. 60.5% -- Henry Ruggs saw 60.5% of the Raiders total air yards. DK Metcalf was the only other receiver over 60% in Week 1.

-- Henry Ruggs saw 60.5% of the Raiders total air yards. DK Metcalf was the only other receiver over 60% in Week 1. 7.4 -- Curtis Samuel's averaged depth of target was barley half of what it was in 2019. Unfortunately, the Panthers have still not found a level that Samuel is consistently productive on.

-- Curtis Samuel's averaged depth of target was barley half of what it was in 2019. Unfortunately, the Panthers have still not found a level that Samuel is consistently productive on. 6 -- Cooper Kupp has only seen more than six targets twice in his last nine games.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Waivers Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -5.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 61% Miller did not see a lot of action early against the Lions, but he delivered when it counted. He has another very good matchup in Week 2 against the Giants, and Week 3 against Atlanta is even better. Even if you don't want to start Miller, he needs to be rostered just in case he goes bananas one of the next two weeks and suddenly has trade value. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -8.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% Tyrod Taylor's first start drew mixed reviews, but his connection with Williams was one of the bright spots. Taylor consistently took shots deep, and despite Williams not being 100% they connected four times. We've already seen the 10 touchdown season and a 1,000-yard season from Williams, but he has upside we hasn't seen where he produces yards and touchdowns. This could be that season. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -10 O/U 43 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 33% As someone who drafted a lot of Laviska Shenault, I was thrilled with his Week 1 usage. He was targeted on 20% of Gardner Minshew's throws and had two carries as well. The touchdown was just the cherry on top. I don't really want to start Shenault this week, but then the Jaguars schedule turns favorable. Expect the rookie's role to grow as the season goes on. Robby Anderson WR CAR Carolina • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -9 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 46% Anderson's eight targets were a bit of surprise, but the fact that he got loose for a long touchdown shouldn't have been. He was a top-20 receiver in 2017 and nearly that good again on a per-game basis in 2018. The Panthers should be near the top of the league in pass attempts, which gives Anderson the upside to match his best year, if not exceed it. Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN IND -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 20% Targets vs. target share can be a funny discussion. Campbell had nine targets in Week 1, but that's because Philip Rivers threw 46 passes. His target share was actually below that of Shenault, who only saw four targets. If the Colts are going to be a pass-happy team, it's easy to envision a breakout from Campbell. But if they go back to the run-heavy game plan we forecasted, there probably aren't enough targets available behind T.Y. Hilton and the running backs for Campbell to make a difference.

Stashes N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 46% I'd expect the Patriots will have to throw more against Seattle than they did in Week 1. But until they do, you really can't trust Harry. Still, he's a strong hold, and I still have hopes he can grow into being Cam Newton's favorite red zone threat. Jalen Reagor WR PHI Philadelphia • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -6 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 51% Reagor made one nice splash play, but that was about it. The Eagles offensive line needs to improve before Carson Wentz can consistently find his speedy rookie downfield. Hopefully that starts in Week 2.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 21.1 WR RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,200 DRAFTKINGS $7,400 Jones is my No. 1 receiver this week, and he's not the most expensive receiver, so that makes this easy. This game with the Cowboys should be another shootout for the Falcons with Jones seeing double-digit targets and posting a triple-digit yardage total. Hopefully he finds the end zone as well.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 8th FANDUEL $6,100 DRAFTKINGS $6,300 I'm pairing up Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller in tournament lineups this week. They have massive upside, and their roster rate will be almost nothing because of their matchup against the Ravens. The Ravens defense is good enough to matter, but it's not good enough for me to fade Watson and Fuller as contrarian plays.