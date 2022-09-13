One of my favorite things about going through the weekly projections process is that it can really help me see where my initial gut reaction is a little too over-reactive. This week, CeeDee Lamb was a prime example of that.

For the first 24 hours after Dak Prescott's injury I viewed Lamb as a boom-or-bust Wr3 until Prescott returned. After all, he didn't look that good even when Prescott was playing and Cooper Rush is a significant downgrade. Then I ran through the projections process and Lamb came out as a high-end No. 2 wide receiver. The truth of where I'll rank him is somewhere in the middle.

What helps Lamb so much is the fact that he saw 11 targets in Week 1, has no one on the roster who should seriously impact that, and now plays on a team that figures to be playing from behind more often than not. I don't believe the Cowboys will be able to successfully run the ball with this offensive line and no threat of a downfield passing game, so 10 targets feels like a pretty safe floor.

This puts Lamb in the same boat with guys like Christian Kirk, Amon-Ra-St. Brown, Brandin Cooks, and Diontae Johnson. Target hogs on bad offenses with below-average quarterback play. Maybe Lamb's quarterback is the worst of the group, but the lowest ranked guy I mentioned above is Kirk, who projects as WR17 for me in Week 2.

Week 2: <strong>RB Preview</strong> | <strong>QB Preview</strong>

The moral of the story is that most people who have Lamb on their roster should probably be starting him. And most people who don't, should at least consider buying low. If Dak Prescott comes back healthy, you may just acquire a No. 1 wide receiver for the second half of the season.

Here is the rest of the Week 2 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Julio Jones is a solid No. 3 wide receiver as long as Godwin is out. Russell Gage is a fine flex too. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst are both more intriguing if Higgins misses Week 2. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Sterling Shepard looks like the No. 1 wide receiver for Daniel Jones Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Mike Williams and Josh Palmer are our favorite Chargers receivers if Allen is out.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET Detroit • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 15.5 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 64 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.4 Julio Jones WR TB Tampa Bay • #85

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO TB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 69 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.6

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Adds (WR Preview) Jarvis Landry WR NO New Orleans • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 114 TD 0 FPTS/G 18.4 The fact that Jarvis Landry led the team in targets, catches, and yards is impressive enough, the fact that he dominated air yards is flat-out shocking. His Week 1 profile is that of a must-start wide receiver. I'm not ranking him that high this week, but it is enough to make him my top priority at wide receiver. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 4 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.9 We don't expect Keenan Allen to play, which should mean a boost in target share for all of the Chargers. Palmer is the receiver I project to work in the short area of the field, which could lead to him torching this Chiefs defense like Greg Dortch did in Week 1. Palmer is a short-term add and not as big of a priority if you don't need a Week 2 starter. Kyle Philips WR TEN Tennessee • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -10 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6 Philips dominated targets for the Titans and now faces a game script against the Bills that could lead to a lot more pass volume. While we all expect Treylon Burks to eventually be the team's No. 1 it's hard to ignore the offseason and Week 1 that Philips had. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL CIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 33 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 Boyd is a good add and solid No. 3 wide receiver in Week 2 if Tee Higgins is unable to clear the concussion protocol. But I don't have much interest in starting Boyd if Higgins is back in Week 2. Unfortunately, we probably won't know Higgins' status until long after waivers run in your league. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -5.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.3 Much like Tyler Boyd, Dortch is dependent on Rondale Moore. if Moore is out, then I'll treat Dortch as a boom-or-bust No. 3 wide receiver. If Moore returns, then I'll drop Dortch for a running back or someone like Robbie Anderson.

Stashes (WR Preview) Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 51% 2021 Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 40 TD 2 FPTS/G 19 Dotson scored two touchdowns in Week 1, but his target volume was actually a little bit disappointing, especially compared to Curtis Samuel. I'd like to make sure Dotson is rostered, but I don't really want to start him until he earns more targets. Garrett Wilson. Treylon Burks, and Chris Olave all fit in this group as well.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 6 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 I am not backing off D.J. Moore because of one game where his team had the ball for 21 minutes and ran 50 offensive plays. Moore still had a 24% target share in Week 1 and he gets a much better matchup against the Giants in Week 2. He will be my highest rostered wide receiver this week in DFS. Bonus, he'll likely be contrarian as well.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -10 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 12 REYDS 82 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.2 No, I didn't just forget to change the WR DFS plays this week. There are no other target hogs as consistently underpriced as Brandin Cooks. He just earned 12 targets in a game they tied. Cooks might see 15 this week, and he's still priced like a No. 3 wide receiver on FanDuel.