One of my favorite things about going through the weekly projections process is that it can really help me see where my initial gut reaction is a little too over-reactive. This week, CeeDee Lamb was a prime example of that.
For the first 24 hours after Dak Prescott's injury I viewed Lamb as a boom-or-bust Wr3 until Prescott returned. After all, he didn't look that good even when Prescott was playing and Cooper Rush is a significant downgrade. Then I ran through the projections process and Lamb came out as a high-end No. 2 wide receiver. The truth of where I'll rank him is somewhere in the middle.
What helps Lamb so much is the fact that he saw 11 targets in Week 1, has no one on the roster who should seriously impact that, and now plays on a team that figures to be playing from behind more often than not. I don't believe the Cowboys will be able to successfully run the ball with this offensive line and no threat of a downfield passing game, so 10 targets feels like a pretty safe floor.
This puts Lamb in the same boat with guys like Christian Kirk, Amon-Ra-St. Brown, Brandin Cooks, and Diontae Johnson. Target hogs on bad offenses with below-average quarterback play. Maybe Lamb's quarterback is the worst of the group, but the lowest ranked guy I mentioned above is Kirk, who projects as WR17 for me in Week 2.
Week 2: <strong>RB Preview</strong> | <strong>QB Preview</strong>
The moral of the story is that most people who have Lamb on their roster should probably be starting him. And most people who don't, should at least consider buying low. If Dak Prescott comes back healthy, you may just acquire a No. 1 wide receiver for the second half of the season.
Here is the rest of the Week 2 WR Preview:
Week 2 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Julio Jones is a solid No. 3 wide receiver as long as Godwin is out. Russell Gage is a fine flex too.
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst are both more intriguing if Higgins misses Week 2.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Sterling Shepard looks like the No. 1 wide receiver for Daniel Jones
Keenan Allen WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Mike Williams and Josh Palmer are our favorite Chargers receivers if Allen is out.
Numbers to Know
- 7 -- Kadarius Toney played just seven snaps in Week 1. He's too talented to drop after Week 1, but it will be hard to hold him much longer. Just remember how good Brandon Aiyuk was in the second half of 2021.
- 87% -- Jahan Dotson played 87% of the snaps and scored two touchdowns in his NFL debut.
- 11 -- Curtis Samuel saw 11 targets and had four carries in Week 1. If he can stay healthy, he looks like he has a big role.
- 124 -- Jarvis Landry tied D.J. Chark with 124 air yards. Only three wide receivers had more in Week 1.
- 29% -- Kyle Philips led the Titans with a 29% target share. We expect Treylon Burks will cut into that, but Philips is currently the most involved rookie.
- 5 -- Chase Claypool's average route depth, which is well below his career average. He may need those rush attempts if he's going to be used like this in the passing game.
- 0 -- Production from DeVonta Smith on four targets. There will be better days ahead, but he may not be a reliable contributor.
- 81% -- Drake London played on 81% of the Falcons pass plays, he's a WR3 or better moving forward.
Matchups that matter
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
DET Detroit • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Julio Jones WR
TB Tampa Bay • #85
Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
NO New Orleans • #80
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The fact that Jarvis Landry led the team in targets, catches, and yards is impressive enough, the fact that he dominated air yards is flat-out shocking. His Week 1 profile is that of a must-start wide receiver. I'm not ranking him that high this week, but it is enough to make him my top priority at wide receiver.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We don't expect Keenan Allen to play, which should mean a boost in target share for all of the Chargers. Palmer is the receiver I project to work in the short area of the field, which could lead to him torching this Chiefs defense like Greg Dortch did in Week 1. Palmer is a short-term add and not as big of a priority if you don't need a Week 2 starter.
Kyle Philips WR
TEN Tennessee • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Philips dominated targets for the Titans and now faces a game script against the Bills that could lead to a lot more pass volume. While we all expect Treylon Burks to eventually be the team's No. 1 it's hard to ignore the offseason and Week 1 that Philips had.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Boyd is a good add and solid No. 3 wide receiver in Week 2 if Tee Higgins is unable to clear the concussion protocol. But I don't have much interest in starting Boyd if Higgins is back in Week 2. Unfortunately, we probably won't know Higgins' status until long after waivers run in your league.
Greg Dortch WR
ARI Arizona • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Much like Tyler Boyd, Dortch is dependent on Rondale Moore. if Moore is out, then I'll treat Dortch as a boom-or-bust No. 3 wide receiver. If Moore returns, then I'll drop Dortch for a running back or someone like Robbie Anderson.
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dotson scored two touchdowns in Week 1, but his target volume was actually a little bit disappointing, especially compared to Curtis Samuel. I'd like to make sure Dotson is rostered, but I don't really want to start him until he earns more targets. Garrett Wilson. Treylon Burks, and Chris Olave all fit in this group as well.
DFS Plays
I am not backing off D.J. Moore because of one game where his team had the ball for 21 minutes and ran 50 offensive plays. Moore still had a 24% target share in Week 1 and he gets a much better matchup against the Giants in Week 2. He will be my highest rostered wide receiver this week in DFS. Bonus, he'll likely be contrarian as well.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 9 yrs.
No, I didn't just forget to change the WR DFS plays this week. There are no other target hogs as consistently underpriced as Brandin Cooks. He just earned 12 targets in a game they tied. Cooks might see 15 this week, and he's still priced like a No. 3 wide receiver on FanDuel.