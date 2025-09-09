I try not to overreact to too much from Week 1, especially when it comes to efficiency or touchdowns. I make small volume-based adjustments, small changes to projected run/pass splits, and rush/receiving share based on Week 1 usage. For rookies and players, we had uncertainty about coming into the year; the adjustments come quicker and more drastically than they do with established veterans in steady situations.

That being said, the wide receiver position is one of the most attractive on waivers this week, because of some big shifts in projected targets. One of those, Marquise Brown, came because of an injury to Xavier Worthy. Two of them, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston, came because of the Chargers' very impressive pass rate boost. It really isn't that common to find a starting wide receiver on the waiver wire in most leagues, so you may want to spend a little more than you think you should if you lost Xavier Worthy, or even if you just have a weak wide receiver room.

While Cedric Tillman came in behind those guys, he doesn't get a write-up in the waiver wire section, so I will talk a little more about him here. Tillman caught five of eight targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 and is now averaging 17.6 PPR FPPG in his last five full games. With Joe Flacco there, we should expect close to 40 passes per game from the Browns, which means Tillman, Jerru Jeudy, David Njoku, and Harold Fannin could all be heavily involved. The problem is the "with Joe Flacco" part. We do not know how long Flacco's leash is, and this entire offense could tank when one of the rookies take over.

Week 2 Adds (WR Preview) Marquise Brown WR KC Kansas City • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 16 REYDS 99 TD 0 FPTS/G 19.9 Xavier Worthy is expected to miss the next few weeks with a shoulder injury. Rashee Rice is suspended for the next five games. The other healthy wide receivers on the team are JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, and Jason Brownlee. Brown won't likely have a 40% target share again, but he could live in the 30% range for the next month-plus, and if he does, he will be a must-start wide receiver. I would expect it costs 20% of your FAB to secure Brown, and if you are weak at wide receiver, he could be worth it. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 68 TD 1 FPTS/G 19.8 I know younger wide receivers are more exciting, but Allen still commands targets and has a great rapport with Justin Herbert. He led the Chargers in target share and targets per route run while catching 70% of his targets. He also doesn't have an expiration date, unlike Marquise Brown. Allen should be a solid WR3 with weekly WR1 upside for as long as he stays healthy. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LAC -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 79 TD 2 FPTS/G 24.9 It is strange to have two wide receivers on the same team at the top of the waiver wire, but Johnston has proven since the start of 2024 that he does not need a lot of targets to produce a lot of Fantasy points. In his last 16 games, he has produced 2.03 Fantasy points per target, which ranks 13th since the start of last year amongst WRs with at least 90 targets. Johnston won't be as steady as Allen, but he should have more spike weeks.

Stashes (WR Preview) Elic Ayomanor WR TEN Tennessee • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 7 REYDS 13 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.3 Ayomanor ran a route on 82.4% of Cam Ward's drop-backs and was second on the Titans with a 28% target share. They were facing the Broncos, so that didn't actually turn into production, but in deeper leagues, he is absolutely worth an add as we see if he can establish himself as a weekly factor.

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 20.3 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 110 TD 0 FPTS/G 18 Lamb is my number one wide receiver this week in a great matchup against the Giants. His usage last week was great, and the Fantasy production mostly was too, but the narrative all week has been about the drops. I anticipate Dak Prescott feeding Lamb in this game, and I wouldn't be surprised if he tops 30 PPR Fantasy points. Dak is also my favorite QB value, so I strongly suggest stacking the duo in at least one lineup this week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 66 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.6 Jeudy was a Week 1 disappointment, but he still saw eight targets and had two more that were wiped out by pass interference penalties. Unlike the Bengals, I expect the Ravens to build a big lead early and Joe Flacco to top 40 pass attempts, with 10 of them likely going to Jeudy. Jeudy is always a threat to go win someone a tournament, he was over 199 PPR Fantasy points in four of his last eight games of 2024, including a 38-point outburst against the Broncos.

