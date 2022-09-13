If Week 1 of the NFL season is anything to go by, this is about to be a very special season for wide receivers. Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and Ja'Marr Chase were probably the first four drafted in most leagues, and all four had at least 28.9 PPR points in Week 1; early-rounders like Stefon Diggs, Michael PIttman, A.J. Brown, all topped 20 points, too.

Oh yeah, and Michael Thomas was back and dropped a 22.7-point spot of his own. We've seen very little of that from Thomas over the past few seasons – in fact, his two touchdowns were his first since the 2019 season. He came on strong in the fourth quarter of his game against the Falcons, and should be viewed as an elite Fantasy option or darn close to it again.

It's just one week, of course, and it's not like there was some rule change this offseason that should lead us to think there is going to be a sudden increase in production for No. 1 wide receivers. No, we just seem to have an unusually talented crop of elite options right now, and in the case of Brown, Adams, Pittman and Tyreek Hill (18.0 PPR points in his Dolphins debut), we also saw immediate chemistry between these receivers and their new quarterbacks. That was a great sign.

If you invested heavily in the wide receiver position in your drafts, you should be feeling pretty good about it right now. Here are my top-60 WRs for Week 2.