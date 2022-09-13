If Week 1 of the NFL season is anything to go by, this is about to be a very special season for wide receivers. Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and Ja'Marr Chase were probably the first four drafted in most leagues, and all four had at least 28.9 PPR points in Week 1; early-rounders like Stefon Diggs, Michael PIttman, A.J. Brown, all topped 20 points, too.
Oh yeah, and Michael Thomas was back and dropped a 22.7-point spot of his own. We've seen very little of that from Thomas over the past few seasons – in fact, his two touchdowns were his first since the 2019 season. He came on strong in the fourth quarter of his game against the Falcons, and should be viewed as an elite Fantasy option or darn close to it again.
It's just one week, of course, and it's not like there was some rule change this offseason that should lead us to think there is going to be a sudden increase in production for No. 1 wide receivers. No, we just seem to have an unusually talented crop of elite options right now, and in the case of Brown, Adams, Pittman and Tyreek Hill (18.0 PPR points in his Dolphins debut), we also saw immediate chemistry between these receivers and their new quarterbacks. That was a great sign.
If you invested heavily in the wide receiver position in your drafts, you should be feeling pretty good about it right now. Here are my top-60 WRs for Week 2.
- Cooper Kupp vs. ATL
- Justin Jefferson @PHI
- Davante Adams vs. ARI -- Entering Monday night, Adams' 17 targets were the most of any player in Week 1. I get the concerns about Adams having more competition for targets in Las Vegas, but have you considered that he's just open all the time and that's why he gets targets?
- Ja'Marr Chase @DAL
- Stefon Diggs vs. TEN
- Deebo Samuel vs. SEA -- Samuel maintained his rushing role despite an early fumble and was the top target in the passing game. It's harder to trust the receiving workload, but with Elijah Mitchell sidelined by a knee injury, the running back role seems secure. I feel even better about Samuel as a top-12 WR than I did coming into Week 1.
- Tyreek Hill @BAL -- Hill and Jaylen Waddle were the only wide receivers to run more than 17 routes for the Dolphins, so there should be a pretty concentrated target share in this passing game. Hill might not hit on big plays as frequently in Miami as he did in Kansas City, but I wouldn't bet against him having a career-high target share.
- Michael Pittman Jr. @JAX -- In a game where the Colts passed 50 times, Pittman still garnered a 26% target share, and he was a monster. Matt Ryan still spread the ball around in the red zone, but Pittman had two of his eight targets, so that wasn't too much of a concern. He's just really, really good.
- A.J. Brown vs. MIN
- D.J. Moore @NYG -- Moore played every single snap, so I'm not too concerned about his disappointing production in Week 1. We've seen stretches where Robbie Anderson has been targeted more than Moore, so I can't say there's no concern, but this was a weird game where the Panthers ran just 50 plays and had a bunch of miscues on snaps, so I'll give a mulligan here.
- Brandin Cooks @DEN -- Cooks had a 32% target share in Week 1, and he should continue to be among the league leaders in target share. He's a must-start Fantasy WR.
- Diontae Johnson vs. NE -- The first game without Ben Roethlisberger saw Johnson earn a 32% target share with a solid 9.6 yard average depth of target. As it turns out, Johnson might just be a target hog who gets open constantly, and quarterbacks like to throw to those guys. Johnson's seven-catch, 55-yard line is a little concerning because it's possible Mitchell Trubisky just isn't very good, but I'll give them the benefit of the doubt.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. WAS
- Michael Thomas vs. TB -- Thomas dominated the fourth quarter with four catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns. He's back.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAC -- JuJu's six-catch, 79-yard line from Week 1 looks even better when you realize he played just 11 of 26 second-half snaps in the blowout win. At least for Week 1, he looked like the clear second option in the receiving game we expected -- and he had an average depth of target over 10 yards for just the second time since 2019. He looked good.
- Mike Williams @KC -- The Chargers spread the ball around a ton in Week 1, with seven players matching Williams for the team lead in targets. He still ran a route on basically every dropback, so I'm not too concerned, but it was frustrating to watch.
- Darnell Mooney @GB -- Mooney deserves a mulligan for Week 1 given how bad the field conditions and weather in Chicago were. He has a tough matchup against Jaire Alexander this week, but he should be more productive despite that.
- Marquise Brown @LV -- Brown didn't lead the Cardinals in targets, but he was the most used pass-catcher and had 101 air yards on his six targets, so I'm still pretty optimistic about his chances moving forward. There's big weekly upside.
- Jaylen Waddle @BAL -- Waddle broke a big play to cap off what was otherwise a pretty quiet game, but I feel OK about him moving forward in this offense. The target split between him and Hill should be more balanced moving forward, and the potential for big plays is greater in an offense that won't need to feed him quite as many short targets as they did last season.
- CeeDee Lamb vs. CIN -- Maybe Cooper Rush will be better than we give him credit for, but I'm not giving him credit for very much until I see it. Lamb looked frustrated with the level of defensive attention he was getting in Week 1, and with Prescott gone, I'm expecting him to be pretty hit or miss.
- Julio Jones @NO -- Through three quarters, Jones matched MIke Evans in routes run, and the Buccaneers made a point of getting him the ball, with five targets on 22 routes overall and a couple of carries. With Chris Godwin likely out with a hamstring injury, it's not a stretch to say Jones could be a must-start Fantasy option.
- Christian Kirk vs. IND -- Kirk led the Jaguars in routes run and targets, and looked every bit the part of the clear top option in the passing game. I'm not expecting 100-plus yards every week, but I will say I'm regretting that I didn't draft him anywhere.
- Gabe Davis vs. TEN -- Davis actually led the team in snaps, as the Bills seemed to be a bit more judicious with Stefon Diggs' usage, especially on run plays. That's a great sign for Davis, who hit on a couple of big plays to make up for a 16% target share. He's clearly good and clearly has a role in this very good offense, there could be some ups and downs if the target share doesn't grow.
- Adam Thielen @PHI
- Mike Evans @NO -- I'm not telling you to sit Mike Evans, but I'm just giving you fair warning: He's had a really tough time against the Saints since Marshon Lattimore got there. In nine games where both Lattimore and Evans have been healthy since 2017, Evans is averaging just 2.8 catches on 5.6 targets per game, with 47.7 yards per game and three touchdowns. He's still worth starting, but this is one matchup Evans has really struggled against -- he has just 128 yards in four games against Lattimore since Tom Brady got there. The Saints have had Brady's number, too.
- Jerry Jeudy vs. HOU
- Courtland Sutton vs. HOU
- D.K. Metcalf @SF
- Elijah Moore @CLE -- Moore was fifth on the team in targets, which is frustrating, though it's hard to know how much you can take out of a game where Joe Flacco threw the ball 59 times -- I don't think Moore is going to be behind two different running backs in targets every week. Toney was the clear No. 1 WR in snaps and routes in the first half, and I have to assume he'll be more of a focal point this week. However, I am downgrading him from where I had him last week.
- Rashod Bateman vs. MIA -- Bateman was the Ravens top wide receiver, but his route participation share of 71.5% leaves a lot to be desired. In a low-volume passing offense, he needs to be on the field for nearly every rep to live up to expectations. The long touchdown was nice, but I think Week 1 was fairly discouraging for his short-term appeal.
- Terry McLaurin @DET -- With both Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel running routes on 80%-plus of the team's pass plays, McLaurin had just four targets in the opener. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt, but this is the most competition McLaurin has ever had for targets, and it's not out of the question he'll be a little less of a focal point moving forward.
- Allen Robinson vs. ATL -- Robinson was out there for basically every pass play; Matthew Stafford just didn't look his way. If you watch his routes, Robinson was open enough to have garnered more targets, though it's also fair to be skeptical of him, given how bad he was last season. I'll give Robinson another week, but I need to see him heavily involved in what should be a much easier matchup.
- Hunter Renfrow vs. ARI
- Drake London @LAR -- London's debut was pretty impressive. He led the team in routes run and targets, and his 2.47 yards per target was a very good number against a tough Saints defense. He belongs in the WR3 discussion already.
- Tyler Lockett @SF
- Curtis Samuel @DET -- It was so good to see Samuel used so much in Week 1. The Commanders got him the ball four times in the running game and targeted him 11 times, and they lined him up all over the field -- seven snaps out of the backfield, 11 split out wide, and 29 in the slot. This was what I hoped to see, and I'm viewing Samuel as a must-add player on waivers this week, and a viable flex starter.
- Amari Cooper vs. NYJ -- Cooper was, as expected, held back by Jacoby Brissett being scattershot. Don't worry too much about Donovan Peoples-Jones out-targeting him this week, Cooper still garnered multiple deep targets and drew a defensive holding on what could have been a big play. He's a boom-or-bust WR3.
- Tyler Boyd @DAL -- Tee Higgins is in question for this week after suffering a concussion in Week 1, and Boyd did average 17.2 points in the two games Higgins missed that he played last season. I'm not expecting a massive increase in targets, but it does make Boyd a more useful Fantasy option.
- Russell Gage @NO
- Zay Jones vs. IND -- Jones matched Christian Kirk for the team lead in routes run and was targeted nine times on his 41 routes, with an average depth of target of 9.0 yards. If he keeps up anything like that role, he's going to matter for Fantasy.
- DeVante Parker @PIT
- DeVonta Smith vs. MIN -- Smith was still out there for every pass play the Eagles ran, and he'll catch somewhere north of zero percent of his targets moving forward. However, he was a clear and distant second to A.J. Brown in targets in Week 1, and that might be a recurring theme.
- Robert Woods @BUF -- Woods led all Titans receivers in routes, but even he was only out there for 26 of 35 pass plays. Hopefully that was just a result of them working him in slowly coming off his torn ACL, but seeing as Woods had just two targets, I don't think you can trust him at this point.
- Josh Palmer @KC -- In one game without Keenan Allen in 2021, Palmer played 87% of the snaps and had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. He figures to see a solid role if Allen is out this week, and while I won't view him as a must-start Fantasy option, he's a viable WR3/4.
- Chris Olave vs. TB
- DJ Chark vs. WAS
- Chase Claypool vs. NE -- Claypool was the Steelers primary slot receiver, and they made a point of scheming up touches for him -- he had six rush attempts, after having just 14 all last season. They weren't lining him up in the backfield, so this isn't a Deebo Samuel situation, but it was good to see the Steelers trying to get the ball into Claypool's hands. I'm not sure it's enough to make him worth starting, but it's a good sign -- especially with Najee Harris hurt.
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. SEA -- Aiyuk played every passing snap in Week 1, so I think it's fair to write off his two targets as the result of the gross weather in Chicago. He's not in the doghouse this season, and I still expect him to challenge for the team lead in targets when it's all said and done.
- Greg Dortch @LV -- Dortch was the clear No. 2 with Rondale Moore out, working primarily out of the slot, and he could be a useful PPR option in that role. Leave for deeper leagues for now, but keep him in mind.
- Robby Anderson @NYG -- I had Anderson as a sleeper early in the draft process and sort of moved away from him, so I'm inclined to be excited about his big Week 1. However, it's worth acknowledging that, outside of the 75-yard touchdown, he had 27 yards on seven targets, so I'm not nearly ready to trust him.
- Jarvis Landry vs. TB -- Landry was one of the biggest surprises of Week 1 with his 114 yards on seven catches. He actually led the team in every receiving category except touchdowns, while running just one fewer route than Olave or Thomas. He might just be a viable PPR option in this offense, though don't break the bank look to add him -- Thomas figures to be the top option and Olave is going to see his share of the offense grow, in all likelihood.
- Corey Davis @CLE
- Sterling Shepard vs. CAR
- Sammy Watkins vs. CHI
- Nico Collins @DEN
- Garrett Wilson @CLE
- Kyle Phillips @BUF -- There was a steady drumbeat out of Titans camp that the rookie was impressive, and he went out in Week 1 and earned nine targets on just 21 routes. He'll need to earn a bigger role to be worth trusting, but that ability to earn targets is eye-opening. In deeper PPR leagues, Phillips needs to be on your radar.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NYJ
- Jahan Dotson @DET -- Dotson's two touchdowns will obvious stand out, but he was fourth on the team in targets in Week 1, and will likely be behind McLaurin in the hierarchy as well. Dotson needs to be rostered in all formats, but don't treat him like a starter yet.
- Treylon Burks @BUF -- Burks was second on the team with five targets despite running just 13 routes. He could absolutely explode if his role expands, so make sure you have him on your bench just in case.